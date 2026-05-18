Rhode Island Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Choose

Rhode Island registered agent at a glance

Every Rhode Island LLC, corporation, and foreign business entity must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Rhode Island. A P.O. box does not qualify.

The agent must be available at that address during normal business hours to accept legal documents and official state correspondence.

You can serve as your own registered agent, but your home or work address becomes public record and you must be present during business hours every day.

Changing your registered agent requires filing a Statement of Change with the Rhode Island Secretary of State and paying a $20 filing fee.

Professional registered agent services typically range from $49 to $300 or more per year.

Failing to maintain a registered agent can result in your business losing good standing and being administratively dissolved.

What is a Rhode Island registered agent?

A Rhode Island registered agent is a person or authorized business entity designated to receive legal documents, government notices, and official state correspondence on behalf of your business. The agent must maintain a physical street address in Rhode Island and be available there during normal business hours.

The practical stakes are real. If your business is served with a lawsuit, the process server delivers the paperwork directly to your registered agent. That same address receives tax notices, annual report reminders, and other time-sensitive correspondence from the Secretary of State. Miss any of those, and you could face a deadline or a legal judgment you never knew existed.

A note on terminology: Rhode Island statutes and Secretary of State forms sometimes use "resident agent" rather than "registered agent." Other states and providers use "statutory agent." All three terms refer to the same role.

If you act as your own agent, your name and address become public record on the Rhode Island Business Search website. When a professional service acts as your agent, their address appears on the record instead, which is a meaningful privacy distinction for home-based business owners.

Rhode Island registered agent requirements

Rhode Island law requires every LLC, corporation, and foreign business entity registered in the state to maintain a registered agent continuously from formation. You cannot appoint an agent at filing and then forget about it.

Rhode Island resident or authorized entity. The agent must be a Rhode Island resident or an entity qualified to do business in the state.

The agent must be a Rhode Island resident or an entity qualified to do business in the state. Physical street address in Rhode Island. The agent must have a Rhode Island street address and be available there during normal business hours to accept service of process.

The agent must have a Rhode Island street address and be available there during normal business hours to accept service of process. No P.O. boxes or virtual addresses. These do not meet the standard and are not permitted.

These do not meet the standard and are not permitted. Continuous availability. Agents must be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, every standard business day.

Agents must be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, every standard business day. Age requirement for individuals. Individual agents must be Rhode Island residents who are at least 18 years old.

If your agent moves out of state, closes their office, or stops being reachable, they are no longer fulfilling the legal role. Until you formally replace them on the state record, your business is exposed.

"Available during normal business hours" means a responsible adult must be physically present at the registered address and able to accept a hand-delivered legal document every weekday, all year. If you work remotely, run your business from a coffee shop, or travel frequently, meeting that standard yourself is harder than it sounds.

For home-based business owners, this is particularly consequential: your home address appears in the state's publicly searchable database, permanently attached to your business record for as long as the entity exists.

The Rhode Island Secretary of State's office at sos.ri.gov is the authoritative source for current requirements.

Who can be a registered agent in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island law allows three categories: an individual Rhode Island resident (yourself, an employee, a friend, or a family member), a domestic business entity authorized to operate in the state, or a foreign organization authorized to do business in Rhode Island.

One important detail: appointing a registered agent without their consent is a misdemeanor in Rhode Island. Whoever you designate must actively agree to the role before you list their information on any state filing.

Can you be your own registered agent in Rhode Island?

Yes, as long as you are a Rhode Island resident with a physical street address in the state, are at least 18 years old, and are available at that address during normal business hours every business day.

Whether that works in practice depends on how your workday actually runs. If you work remotely, visit job sites, or aren't anchored to a desk all day, you may not be reliably present when a process server arrives. Missing a service of process delivery can result in a default judgment, a court ruling against your business because you never responded, not because you lost on the merits, but because you never knew the case existed.

There is also the privacy consideration. Your personal name and home or office address appear in the Rhode Island Secretary of State's publicly searchable business database, accessible to anyone, including marketers, litigants, and the general public.

Can you use a friend or family member as your registered agent?

Yes, if they meet the legal requirements: Rhode Island residency, a physical street address in the state, and availability during business hours to accept documents.

This option depends entirely on how reliably that person shows up every weekday, all year. A vacation, job change, or move across state lines can leave your business exposed. Your friend doesn't need to be negligent for this to happen. Any of those conditions changing requires you to file a change with the Secretary of State. Until you do, your business is operating on incomplete compliance footing.

Do you really need a registered agent for your business?

Yes. It is a legal requirement, not an optional formality. Every LLC, corporation, and foreign entity doing business in Rhode Island must maintain a registered agent continuously, regardless of size, revenue, or activity level.

The consequences of failing to comply are serious. The Rhode Island Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your business, stripping away your legal right to operate. Missing a lawsuit notice can result in a default judgment against your business.

The requirement applies even if your business is technically formed but not actively operating. As long as your LLC or corporation remains on Rhode Island's state records, you must keep a registered agent on file. If you no longer need the entity, formally dissolve it. Don't simply let the registered agent lapse.

A note on annual reports: Rhode Island LLCs and corporations must also file an annual report each year. Missing that deadline or having your registered agent lapse can each independently trigger a loss of good standing. Your registered agent receives the state's annual report reminders, so a lapsed or unreliable agent can cause you to miss filing deadlines you didn't know were approaching.

Registered agent options: DIY vs. professional service