Rhode Island Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Choose

Every Rhode Island LLC and corporation must designate a registered agent, a person or authorized entity that receives lawsuits, state notices, and other official legal documents on your business's behalf. This guide covers who qualifies, how to appoint or change an agent, what it costs, and how to decide between serving as your own agent and hiring a professional service.
Rhode Island registered agent at a glance
- Every Rhode Island LLC, corporation, and foreign business entity must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Rhode Island. A P.O. box does not qualify.
- The agent must be available at that address during normal business hours to accept legal documents and official state correspondence.
- You can serve as your own registered agent, but your home or work address becomes public record and you must be present during business hours every day.
- Changing your registered agent requires filing a Statement of Change with the Rhode Island Secretary of State and paying a $20 filing fee.
- Professional registered agent services typically range from $49 to $300 or more per year.
- Failing to maintain a registered agent can result in your business losing good standing and being administratively dissolved.
What is a Rhode Island registered agent?
A Rhode Island registered agent is a person or authorized business entity designated to receive legal documents, government notices, and official state correspondence on behalf of your business. The agent must maintain a physical street address in Rhode Island and be available there during normal business hours.
The practical stakes are real. If your business is served with a lawsuit, the process server delivers the paperwork directly to your registered agent. That same address receives tax notices, annual report reminders, and other time-sensitive correspondence from the Secretary of State. Miss any of those, and you could face a deadline or a legal judgment you never knew existed.
A note on terminology: Rhode Island statutes and Secretary of State forms sometimes use "resident agent" rather than "registered agent." Other states and providers use "statutory agent." All three terms refer to the same role.
If you act as your own agent, your name and address become public record on the Rhode Island Business Search website. When a professional service acts as your agent, their address appears on the record instead, which is a meaningful privacy distinction for home-based business owners.
Rhode Island registered agent requirements
Rhode Island law requires every LLC, corporation, and foreign business entity registered in the state to maintain a registered agent continuously from formation. You cannot appoint an agent at filing and then forget about it.
- Rhode Island resident or authorized entity. The agent must be a Rhode Island resident or an entity qualified to do business in the state.
- Physical street address in Rhode Island. The agent must have a Rhode Island street address and be available there during normal business hours to accept service of process.
- No P.O. boxes or virtual addresses. These do not meet the standard and are not permitted.
- Continuous availability. Agents must be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, every standard business day.
- Age requirement for individuals. Individual agents must be Rhode Island residents who are at least 18 years old.
If your agent moves out of state, closes their office, or stops being reachable, they are no longer fulfilling the legal role. Until you formally replace them on the state record, your business is exposed.
"Available during normal business hours" means a responsible adult must be physically present at the registered address and able to accept a hand-delivered legal document every weekday, all year. If you work remotely, run your business from a coffee shop, or travel frequently, meeting that standard yourself is harder than it sounds.
For home-based business owners, this is particularly consequential: your home address appears in the state's publicly searchable database, permanently attached to your business record for as long as the entity exists.
The Rhode Island Secretary of State's office at sos.ri.gov is the authoritative source for current requirements.
Who can be a registered agent in Rhode Island?
Rhode Island law allows three categories: an individual Rhode Island resident (yourself, an employee, a friend, or a family member), a domestic business entity authorized to operate in the state, or a foreign organization authorized to do business in Rhode Island.
One important detail: appointing a registered agent without their consent is a misdemeanor in Rhode Island. Whoever you designate must actively agree to the role before you list their information on any state filing.
Can you be your own registered agent in Rhode Island?
Yes, as long as you are a Rhode Island resident with a physical street address in the state, are at least 18 years old, and are available at that address during normal business hours every business day.
Whether that works in practice depends on how your workday actually runs. If you work remotely, visit job sites, or aren't anchored to a desk all day, you may not be reliably present when a process server arrives. Missing a service of process delivery can result in a default judgment, a court ruling against your business because you never responded, not because you lost on the merits, but because you never knew the case existed.
There is also the privacy consideration. Your personal name and home or office address appear in the Rhode Island Secretary of State's publicly searchable business database, accessible to anyone, including marketers, litigants, and the general public.
Can you use a friend or family member as your registered agent?
Yes, if they meet the legal requirements: Rhode Island residency, a physical street address in the state, and availability during business hours to accept documents.
This option depends entirely on how reliably that person shows up every weekday, all year. A vacation, job change, or move across state lines can leave your business exposed. Your friend doesn't need to be negligent for this to happen. Any of those conditions changing requires you to file a change with the Secretary of State. Until you do, your business is operating on incomplete compliance footing.
Do you really need a registered agent for your business?
Yes. It is a legal requirement, not an optional formality. Every LLC, corporation, and foreign entity doing business in Rhode Island must maintain a registered agent continuously, regardless of size, revenue, or activity level.
The consequences of failing to comply are serious. The Rhode Island Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your business, stripping away your legal right to operate. Missing a lawsuit notice can result in a default judgment against your business.
The requirement applies even if your business is technically formed but not actively operating. As long as your LLC or corporation remains on Rhode Island's state records, you must keep a registered agent on file. If you no longer need the entity, formally dissolve it. Don't simply let the registered agent lapse.
A note on annual reports: Rhode Island LLCs and corporations must also file an annual report each year. Missing that deadline or having your registered agent lapse can each independently trigger a loss of good standing. Your registered agent receives the state's annual report reminders, so a lapsed or unreliable agent can cause you to miss filing deadlines you didn't know were approaching.
Registered agent options: DIY vs. professional service
|Yourself
|Friend or Family Member
|Professional Service
|Annual cost
|$0 in service fees
|$0 in service fees
|$50–$300+ per year
|Is your address public?
|Yes — your personal address appears in the state's searchable database
|Yes — their personal address becomes public record
|No — the service's address appears on state records
|Availability requirement
|You must be at a Rhode Island street address every weekday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Same daily availability standard
|The service handles availability; no action required from you
|Risk if unavailable
|Missed service of process; potential default judgment
|Same risk — one sick day, vacation, or move can expose your business
|Minimal — a staffed professional office is available every business day
|Compliance reminders
|None — you track deadlines yourself
|None
|Many services offer compliance reminders, including annual report alerts
|Document handling
|You receive and manage documents directly
|They receive and must forward documents to you
|Most premium services scan and upload documents digitally
|Best for
|Business owners with a permanent Rhode Island office, present every business day
|Situations where a trusted Rhode Island resident is reliably available at a fixed address long-term
|Home-based businesses, frequent travelers, privacy-conscious owners, anyone who wants hands-off compliance management
Serving as your own agent works if someone is genuinely at a Rhode Island address from open to close, five days a week, every week of the year. The moment that stops being true, you've introduced real legal risk.
Most Rhode Island business owners choose a professional service for privacy, reliability, and compliance peace of mind. LegalZoom's registered agent service is $249/year and includes alerts when important mail arrives, documents scanned and uploaded for digital access, and email reminders about annual report deadlines through the Compliance Calendar. When evaluating services, look for transparent annual pricing, same-day document scanning, compliance deadline reminders, and a staffed Rhode Island address during business hours. Reliability in handling service of process should carry more weight than the lowest advertised price.
How to appoint a registered agent in Rhode Island
The process for appointing a registered agent depends on whether you are forming a new entity or changing an existing one. Generally, a new agent is designated directly on your initial formation or registration paperwork, and the most critical step is ensuring the agent meets all eligibility requirements and consents to the appointment.
Appointing a registered agent when forming a Rhode Island LLC
You designate your registered agent directly in the Articles of Organization. There is no separate registered agent appointment form at formation.
- Choose your registered agent and confirm they are a Rhode Island resident with a physical street address in the state, or a business entity authorized to operate in Rhode Island.
- Obtain the agent's consent. Appointing someone without their agreement is not permitted under Rhode Island law.
- Complete your Articles of Organization and enter the registered agent's full legal name and Rhode Island street address in the designated section.
- File the Articles of Organization with the Rhode Island Secretary of State, online through the Business Services Online Filing System or by mail. As of 2024, the filing fee is $150.
- Keep the information current. If your agent's address changes or they step down, update the state record promptly.
For a complete walkthrough of LLC formation, see how to start an LLC in Rhode Island.
Appointing a registered agent when forming a Rhode Island corporation
The process mirrors the LLC process. You designate your registered agent within the Articles of Incorporation. Confirm eligibility, obtain consent, list the agent's name and Rhode Island street address, and submit the filing to the Secretary of State. For a full breakdown, see forming a Rhode Island corporation.
Registered agent requirements for foreign businesses in Rhode Island
If your business was formed in another state, you must register with the Rhode Island Secretary of State before doing business in Rhode Island, designating a Rhode Island registered agent at the time of filing.
For foreign LLCs, the filing is the Application for Registration for a Foreign Limited Liability Company. Rhode Island charges $156 to register online; filing by mail costs $150. For foreign corporations, you must obtain a Certificate of Authority by filing an Application for Certificate of Authority, which costs at least $310 and can be filed online or by mail.
Regardless of entity type, the application must include a Certificate of Good Standing or Letter of Status from the state or country of formation, dated within 60 days of the filing date.
The same eligibility rules apply: a physical Rhode Island street address, availability during normal business hours, and no P.O. boxes or virtual addresses. For out-of-state businesses without a Rhode Island presence, a professional registered agent service is often the most practical solution.
Always verify current form names and filing fees directly with the Rhode Island Secretary of State at sos.ri.gov before submitting any paperwork.
How to change your registered agent in Rhode Island
- Select your new registered agent and verify they meet Rhode Island's eligibility requirements: a physical Rhode Island street address, availability during normal business hours, and at least 18 years old if an individual.
- Obtain the new agent's consent. Designating a registered agent without their authority is a misdemeanor under Rhode Island law. The agent must sign the Statement of Change form, which serves as proof of consent.
- Complete the correct Statement of Change form. LLCs file a Rhode Island Limited Liability Company Statement of Change of Resident Agent; corporations file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent by the Corporation. Download the appropriate form from sos.ri.gov or through the Secretary of State's online filing portal.
- Pay the $20 state filing fee. Confirm the current fee with the Secretary of State before submitting.
- Submit the form to the Rhode Island Secretary of State online through the Business Services portal (using your business's Customer Identification Number and PIN), or by mail or in person to the Division of Business Services in Providence. LegalZoom's registered agent service includes all paperwork needed to switch agents completed for you, plus state fees covered.
- Notify your former registered agent. Once the Secretary of State processes your filing, the old agent's obligation officially ends.
If you hire a professional registered agent service, many will handle the Statement of Change paperwork and pay the state filing fee as part of switching your business over to them.
How to find your company's registered agent in Rhode Island
Your Rhode Island registered agent information is public record, accessible to courts, creditors, and government agencies.
- Go to the Rhode Island Secretary of State's Business Search tool at sos.ri.gov.
- Search for your business by name or entity ID. Your entity ID appears on formation documents or prior correspondence from the Secretary of State.
- Open your business record. The record displays the registered agent's name and address currently on file.
Check periodically. If you switched agents but never filed the Statement of Change, the old agent's name may still appear in the database, meaning legal notices could go to someone with no obligation to forward them.
How much does a Rhode Island registered agent cost?
The cost of a Rhode Island registered agent depends on whether you handle the role yourself or hire a professional. Appointing a DIY agent, friend, or family member costs $0 in service fees, though changing an existing agent requires a $20 state filing fee. Professional services range from entry-level plans at approximately $49 to $99/year to premium offerings priced between $175 and $300+ annually. LegalZoom offers a comprehensive registered agent service for $249/year.
At the lower end of the market, basic services fulfill the legal minimum: a Rhode Island street address on state records, availability during business hours, and document receipt. Premium services reflect real operational differences, including faster document handling, built-in deadline alerts, and greater visibility into what's arriving at your agent's address.
LegalZoom's registered agent service is trusted by 2.6 million businesses and includes email reminders about annual report deadlines through the Compliance Calendar, unlimited cloud storage for business documents, and all paperwork needed to switch registered agents completed for you, plus state fees covered. LegalZoom has offered registered agent services since 2001 and currently serves businesses in all 50 states. Learn more about LegalZoom's registered agent service.
Price vs. reliability: what actually matters
The registered agent role has one job nothing else can compensate for: making sure critical legal documents reach you immediately. A missed lawsuit notice doesn't cost you $50. It can cost you a default judgment. When evaluating services, reliability and document-handling speed should carry more weight than the annual rate.
What about multi-state businesses?
If your Rhode Island LLC is also registered as a foreign entity in other states, each state requires its own registered agent and separate annual fees. Some providers offer volume discounts for multi-state coverage. If you operate across multiple states, compare bundled pricing before committing to a single-state rate.
Rhode Island registered agent FAQs
What is the difference between a registered agent, resident agent, and statutory agent in Rhode Island?
These are three names for the same role. Rhode Island state forms use "resident agent," other states and providers use "statutory agent," and "registered agent" is the most common national term. The function is identical: accepting official documents and state correspondence on behalf of your business.
What happens if my registered agent misses a service of process delivery?
A court may still consider service valid even if no one was available to accept it, and a default judgment can be entered before you know a lawsuit was filed. If an agent cannot be found with reasonable diligence, Rhode Island law allows the Secretary of State to act as agent of record, forwarding documents by certified mail to your registered office address on file. If that address is outdated, the notice may never reach you.
Can a Rhode Island LLC member or manager serve as the registered agent?
Yes. The same eligibility rules apply: Rhode Island residency, a physical street address in the state, and availability during normal business hours. Their name and address will appear in the public state database.
Do I need a registered agent if my Rhode Island LLC is inactive or not doing business?
Yes. The requirement applies to all registered entities regardless of activity level. If you no longer need the LLC, formally dissolve it with the Secretary of State. Allowing the registered agent appointment to lapse without dissolving the entity leaves you exposed to administrative dissolution and any legal notices the state may send.
How do I resign as a registered agent in Rhode Island?
File a Statement of Resignation of Registered Agent with the Rhode Island Secretary of State and send a copy to the business entity at its principal office address. The business then has 30 days to appoint a replacement and file a Statement of Change. If you are the business owner receiving a resignation notice, act immediately. Missing that 30-day window puts your good standing at risk.
Can I be my own registered agent in RI?
Yes, if you are a Rhode Island resident with a physical street address in the state, are at least 18 years old, and can be present at that address every weekday during normal business hours. If you travel, work remotely, or are away from your address with any regularity, you risk missing a service of process delivery, which can result in a default judgment against your business.
Do I really need a registered agent for my business?
Yes. It is a legal requirement for every Rhode Island LLC, corporation, and foreign entity registered in the state, with no exceptions for size, revenue, or activity level. Operating without one exposes your business to administrative dissolution and leaves you unable to receive lawsuits or official state notices.
Can I use a friend as a registered agent?
Yes, if they are a Rhode Island resident with a physical street address in the state and are available there during normal business hours every weekday. The risk is reliability: a job change, move, or vacation can leave your business without a functioning agent, and you remain legally responsible for any documents missed in the gap.
How do I find my company's registered agent?
Search for your business by name or entity ID in the Rhode Island Secretary of State's Business Search tool at sos.ri.gov. Your registered agent's name and address will appear in your business record.