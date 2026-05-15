Louisiana Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Get One

What is a Louisiana registered agent?

A Louisiana registered agent is the person or entity your business officially designates to receive legal and government documents on its behalf. For a deeper look at how the role works across all states, see what a registered agent does.

A registered agent in Louisiana is responsible for the following:

Receiving service of process : the formal delivery of lawsuits, subpoenas, and other court documents that require your business to respond

the formal delivery of lawsuits, subpoenas, and other court documents that require your business to respond Accepting state correspondence: tax notices, compliance alerts, and communications from Louisiana government agencies

tax notices, compliance alerts, and communications from Louisiana government agencies Maintaining availability: being physically present at a Louisiana street address during normal business hours (typically 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays) to accept legal documents in person

The availability requirement is what makes the role legally meaningful. A notice left undelivered because no one was present can still carry real legal consequences for your business.

Does Louisiana require a registered agent?

Yes. Louisiana Revised Statute RS 12:1-501 requires every LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity operating in the state to maintain a registered agent at all times, from the moment of formation for as long as the entity remains active.

Your agent's name and address must stay current in the Louisiana Secretary of State's business database. If your agent moves, resigns, or becomes unavailable, you are responsible for filing an update promptly.

Foreign entities, meaning businesses formed in another state but registered to operate in Louisiana, follow the same rule. You must appoint a Louisiana registered agent with a physical in-state address before you can legally conduct business here, regardless of where your company is headquartered.

Who can be a registered agent in Louisiana?

Any of the following can serve as a registered agent.

An individual Louisiana resident who is at least 18 years old

The business owner or a member of the LLC

A friend or family member who meets the state's residency and availability requirements

A commercial registered agent entity authorized to do business in Louisiana

What disqualifies someone: a PO box address, any address located outside Louisiana, or an inability to be consistently present during normal business hours.

Can you be your own registered agent in Louisiana?

Yes, but the tradeoffs are worth understanding. If you work from home, your home address becomes part of Louisiana's public business records, searchable by anyone. Using a professional registered agent service keeps your personal address off those state filings entirely.

Availability is the bigger practical challenge. You must be physically present at your registered agent address every business day during normal business hours. If you travel frequently, work off-site, or keep irregular hours, you create compliance gaps. If a lawsuit is delivered while you are away and you miss it, a court can still enter judgment against your business, even if you never saw the paperwork.

Can you use a friend or family member as a registered agent?

Yes, provided they meet Louisiana's requirements: a state resident, at least 18 years old, with a physical Louisiana street address and reliable availability during business hours. No legal training is required.

The practical risk is consistency. If they move, change jobs, or become unavailable, you are responsible for filing a registered agent update with the Louisiana Secretary of State promptly. Even a brief lapse in coverage can expose your business if legal documents arrive during that window.

Louisiana registered agent requirements

To meet legal requirements, registered agents must be either an authorized service provider or an individual who satisfies the following:

Maintains a physical Louisiana street address. PO boxes and virtual office addresses without a verified physical presence do not qualify.

PO boxes and virtual office addresses without a verified physical presence do not qualify. Is available during business hours. The agent must be reachable at that address during normal business hours, generally 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, to accept legal documents in person.

The agent must be reachable at that address during normal business hours, generally 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, to accept legal documents in person. Meets the age requirement. Individual agents must be at least 18 years old.

Individual agents must be at least 18 years old. Provides written consent. Louisiana's Articles of Organization include a dedicated agent acceptance section where the agent signs before the formation documents go to the state.

Louisiana's Articles of Organization include a dedicated agent acceptance section where the agent signs before the formation documents go to the state. Is a Louisiana resident or state-authorized entity. Commercial registered agent entities must be authorized to conduct business in Louisiana before they can serve in the role.

The registered agent's name and street address enter Louisiana's public business database at the time of appointment and remain searchable for as long as that agent is on file.

Who needs a registered agent in Louisiana? (By entity type)

Louisiana's registered agent requirement applies across every major business structure. This includes:

Louisiana LLC: Required at formation. You designate your registered agent in the Articles of Organization when you file with the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Required at formation. You designate your registered agent in the Articles of Organization when you file with the Louisiana Secretary of State. Louisiana corporation: Required. You name the registered agent in the Articles of Incorporation at the time the corporation is formed.

Required. You name the registered agent in the Articles of Incorporation at the time the corporation is formed. Louisiana nonprofit corporation: Required, subject to the same rules as for-profit corporations. Nonprofit status does not exempt an organization from maintaining a registered agent.

Required, subject to the same rules as for-profit corporations. Nonprofit status does not exempt an organization from maintaining a registered agent. Foreign entity (out-of-state LLC or corporation): You must appoint a Louisiana registered agent as part of the foreign qualification process, even if your principal office sits entirely outside Louisiana.

How to get a registered agent in Louisiana

The process for getting a registered agent in Louisiana largely depends on whether you’re finding one for the first time right after starting your business or if you’re switching to a new registered agent.

How to appoint a registered agent when forming a Louisiana LLC

When you form a Louisiana LLC, you designate your registered agent directly in the Articles of Organization. There is no separate appointment form at this stage.

Decide who will serve as your registered agent. Choose yourself, a qualified individual, or a professional registered agent service. Whoever you select must meet Louisiana's eligibility requirements before you name them in your formation documents. Obtain your agent's consent. The agent signs the acceptance section of the Articles of Organization before you submit the formation documents to the state. Complete the Articles of Organization. The form is available through the Louisiana Secretary of State's geauxBIZ online portal. Enter your registered agent's full legal name and Louisiana street address exactly as they should appear in the public business database. Submit your Articles of Organization and pay the filing fee. You can file online through geauxBIZ or submit by mail to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Commercial Division. The base filing fee for a Louisiana LLC is $100. Online filings typically process within one to two business days; mail submissions can take five to seven business days or longer. Confirm the registered agent information in the state's database. After the Secretary of State approves your filing, search your business in the public database to verify that your agent's name and address appear correctly. Errors in the public record can create confusion if legal documents need to be delivered.

For a full walkthrough of the formation process, see how to form an LLC in Louisiana.

How to change your registered agent in Louisiana

Select your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Verify that your new agent has a physical Louisiana street address, business hours availability, and either state residency (for an individual) or authorization to conduct business in Louisiana (for a commercial entity). Obtain the new agent's written consent. For online filings through geauxBIZ, the Secretary of State sends your new agent an email to confirm consent electronically. For paper filings, the agent's signature must be notarized. File a Notice of Change of Registered Agent with the Louisiana Secretary of State. You can complete this online through geauxBIZ or submit by mail to the Commercial Division. Online filings process in approximately 24 hours; mail submissions take approximately three to five business days. Pay the $25 filing fee. A small statutory convenience fee also applies for online credit card payments. Confirm the update in the public business record. Log in to the state's business database and verify the change before considering the process complete.

If your agent has resigned, act immediately. Louisiana statute gives you thirty days to appoint a replacement. If you do not file a statement of change within that window, the Secretary of State's office may be treated as the registered office by any party other than the LLC itself.

If you or your agent is moving to a new address, file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent through geauxBIZ or by mail, with the $25 filing fee, before the move takes effect. The state will not update its records automatically.

Self vs. professional registered agent: How to choose