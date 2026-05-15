Louisiana Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Get One

A Louisiana registered agent is the person or entity you designate to receive legal documents, lawsuits, subpoenas, and official state correspondence on your business's behalf at a physical Louisiana address during normal business hours. Louisiana Revised Statute RS 12:1-501 requires every LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity operating in the state to maintain a registered agent from the moment of formation, without interruption.
You can appoint yourself, a trusted individual, or a professional service. Each choice carries real consequences for your privacy, your daily availability, and your exposure if a legal notice arrives when no one is there to receive it.
What is a Louisiana registered agent?
A Louisiana registered agent is the person or entity your business officially designates to receive legal and government documents on its behalf. For a deeper look at how the role works across all states, see what a registered agent does.
A registered agent in Louisiana is responsible for the following:
- Receiving service of process: the formal delivery of lawsuits, subpoenas, and other court documents that require your business to respond
- Accepting state correspondence: tax notices, compliance alerts, and communications from Louisiana government agencies
- Maintaining availability: being physically present at a Louisiana street address during normal business hours (typically 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays) to accept legal documents in person
The availability requirement is what makes the role legally meaningful. A notice left undelivered because no one was present can still carry real legal consequences for your business.
Does Louisiana require a registered agent?
Yes. Louisiana Revised Statute RS 12:1-501 requires every LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity operating in the state to maintain a registered agent at all times, from the moment of formation for as long as the entity remains active.
Your agent's name and address must stay current in the Louisiana Secretary of State's business database. If your agent moves, resigns, or becomes unavailable, you are responsible for filing an update promptly.
Foreign entities, meaning businesses formed in another state but registered to operate in Louisiana, follow the same rule. You must appoint a Louisiana registered agent with a physical in-state address before you can legally conduct business here, regardless of where your company is headquartered.
Who can be a registered agent in Louisiana?
Any of the following can serve as a registered agent.
- An individual Louisiana resident who is at least 18 years old
- The business owner or a member of the LLC
- A friend or family member who meets the state's residency and availability requirements
- A commercial registered agent entity authorized to do business in Louisiana
What disqualifies someone: a PO box address, any address located outside Louisiana, or an inability to be consistently present during normal business hours.
Can you be your own registered agent in Louisiana?
Yes, but the tradeoffs are worth understanding. If you work from home, your home address becomes part of Louisiana's public business records, searchable by anyone. Using a professional registered agent service keeps your personal address off those state filings entirely.
Availability is the bigger practical challenge. You must be physically present at your registered agent address every business day during normal business hours. If you travel frequently, work off-site, or keep irregular hours, you create compliance gaps. If a lawsuit is delivered while you are away and you miss it, a court can still enter judgment against your business, even if you never saw the paperwork.
Can you use a friend or family member as a registered agent?
Yes, provided they meet Louisiana's requirements: a state resident, at least 18 years old, with a physical Louisiana street address and reliable availability during business hours. No legal training is required.
The practical risk is consistency. If they move, change jobs, or become unavailable, you are responsible for filing a registered agent update with the Louisiana Secretary of State promptly. Even a brief lapse in coverage can expose your business if legal documents arrive during that window.
Louisiana registered agent requirements
To meet legal requirements, registered agents must be either an authorized service provider or an individual who satisfies the following:
- Maintains a physical Louisiana street address. PO boxes and virtual office addresses without a verified physical presence do not qualify.
- Is available during business hours. The agent must be reachable at that address during normal business hours, generally 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, to accept legal documents in person.
- Meets the age requirement. Individual agents must be at least 18 years old.
- Provides written consent. Louisiana's Articles of Organization include a dedicated agent acceptance section where the agent signs before the formation documents go to the state.
- Is a Louisiana resident or state-authorized entity. Commercial registered agent entities must be authorized to conduct business in Louisiana before they can serve in the role.
The registered agent's name and street address enter Louisiana's public business database at the time of appointment and remain searchable for as long as that agent is on file.
Who needs a registered agent in Louisiana? (By entity type)
Louisiana's registered agent requirement applies across every major business structure. This includes:
- Louisiana LLC: Required at formation. You designate your registered agent in the Articles of Organization when you file with the Louisiana Secretary of State.
- Louisiana corporation: Required. You name the registered agent in the Articles of Incorporation at the time the corporation is formed.
- Louisiana nonprofit corporation: Required, subject to the same rules as for-profit corporations. Nonprofit status does not exempt an organization from maintaining a registered agent.
- Foreign entity (out-of-state LLC or corporation): You must appoint a Louisiana registered agent as part of the foreign qualification process, even if your principal office sits entirely outside Louisiana.
How to get a registered agent in Louisiana
The process for getting a registered agent in Louisiana largely depends on whether you’re finding one for the first time right after starting your business or if you’re switching to a new registered agent.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a Louisiana LLC
When you form a Louisiana LLC, you designate your registered agent directly in the Articles of Organization. There is no separate appointment form at this stage.
- Decide who will serve as your registered agent. Choose yourself, a qualified individual, or a professional registered agent service. Whoever you select must meet Louisiana's eligibility requirements before you name them in your formation documents.
- Obtain your agent's consent. The agent signs the acceptance section of the Articles of Organization before you submit the formation documents to the state.
- Complete the Articles of Organization. The form is available through the Louisiana Secretary of State's geauxBIZ online portal. Enter your registered agent's full legal name and Louisiana street address exactly as they should appear in the public business database.
- Submit your Articles of Organization and pay the filing fee. You can file online through geauxBIZ or submit by mail to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Commercial Division. The base filing fee for a Louisiana LLC is $100. Online filings typically process within one to two business days; mail submissions can take five to seven business days or longer.
- Confirm the registered agent information in the state's database. After the Secretary of State approves your filing, search your business in the public database to verify that your agent's name and address appear correctly. Errors in the public record can create confusion if legal documents need to be delivered.
For a full walkthrough of the formation process, see how to form an LLC in Louisiana.
How to change your registered agent in Louisiana
- Select your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Verify that your new agent has a physical Louisiana street address, business hours availability, and either state residency (for an individual) or authorization to conduct business in Louisiana (for a commercial entity).
- Obtain the new agent's written consent. For online filings through geauxBIZ, the Secretary of State sends your new agent an email to confirm consent electronically. For paper filings, the agent's signature must be notarized.
- File a Notice of Change of Registered Agent with the Louisiana Secretary of State. You can complete this online through geauxBIZ or submit by mail to the Commercial Division. Online filings process in approximately 24 hours; mail submissions take approximately three to five business days.
- Pay the $25 filing fee. A small statutory convenience fee also applies for online credit card payments.
- Confirm the update in the public business record. Log in to the state's business database and verify the change before considering the process complete.
If your agent has resigned, act immediately. Louisiana statute gives you thirty days to appoint a replacement. If you do not file a statement of change within that window, the Secretary of State's office may be treated as the registered office by any party other than the LLC itself.
If you or your agent is moving to a new address, file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent through geauxBIZ or by mail, with the $25 filing fee, before the move takes effect. The state will not update its records automatically.
Self vs. professional registered agent: How to choose
|Option
|Privacy Exposure
|Availability Risk
|Compliance Risk
|Annual Cost
|Best For
|Act as your own registered agent
|High — your personal name and address appear in Louisiana's public business database
|High — you must be at your registered address every business day during normal hours
|Moderate — you bear full responsibility for staying current
|$0 (state filing fees apply only when changes are made)
|Single-member LLCs with a fixed office address and a predictable, in-state schedule
|Appoint a friend or family member
|Moderate — their address becomes part of the public record, not yours
|Moderate to high — reliability depends entirely on that individual's schedule and circumstances
|Moderate to high — any change in their address or availability requires a prompt state filing
|$0 (state filing fees apply only when changes are made)
|Early-stage businesses with a highly reliable, locally available contact who understands the obligation
|Hire a professional registered agent service
|Low — the service's address appears on public filings; your personal address stays off the record
|Low — guaranteed availability during business hours is the core service offering
|Low — professional services handle document management and compliance tracking
|$49–$300/year depending on service tier
|Businesses that prioritize privacy, travel frequently, operate across multiple states, or want compliance risk removed entirely
How much does a registered agent cost in Louisiana?
If you act as your own agent or name a qualified individual, there is no annual service fee. Louisiana does not charge a separate annual registered agent maintenance fee. The $25 filing fee applies only when you file a change.
Professional registered agent services: What to expect
Professional registered agent services in Louisiana typically cost between $49 and $300 per year.
- Budget tier ($49–$99/year): Basic document receipt and mail forwarding. Compliance tools and document management are typically not included.
- Mid-range tier ($100–$199/year): Document scanning, online account dashboards, and compliance calendar reminders tied to state filing deadlines. The most common tier for small business owners who want more than a mailbox.
- Premium tier ($200–$300/year): Multi-state registered agent coverage, same-day document handling, and additional compliance tools bundled into a single annual fee.
LegalZoom's registered agent service is available for $249/year. It includes prompt document scanning and upload to your account with unlimited cloud storage, a Compliance Calendar with email reminders for annual report deadlines, and LegalZoom's address on the public record, keeping your personal or home address off Louisiana's public business database entirely. Registered agent service fees are generally tax-deductible as a business expense. LegalZoom's registered agent service is rated 4.6 stars by more than 30,000 customers.
For a broader cost breakdown, see how much a registered agent costs.
The real cost of appointing yourself
Appointing yourself costs nothing up front, but only if you meet every requirement consistently: physical presence at your Louisiana address every business day, during normal business hours, without exception. If you travel frequently, work remotely, or run your business from a home address you prefer to keep private, self-appointment carries real exposure, including compliance gaps, privacy loss, and the risk of a default judgment if a lawsuit arrives when you are not there.
What happens if you don't have a registered agent in Louisiana?
You miss official state notices. The Louisiana Secretary of State delivers tax assessments, compliance deadlines, and annual report reminders to your registered agent's address. Without an active agent, you may not learn about a missed deadline until the penalty has already been assessed.
A court can enter a default judgment against your business. If service of process cannot be completed because your registered agent is unavailable or your address is out of date, a court can still rule against you without your participation.
Your business can lose good standing or be dissolved. Louisiana can administratively dissolve a business that fails to maintain a registered agent. Reinstating a dissolved entity requires additional state filings and fees, which is far more costly than simply keeping your agent current.
Louisiana registered agent FAQs
How do I find a company's registered agent in Louisiana?
The Louisiana Secretary of State provides a free public search tool at geauxbiz.com. Search by business name, charter number, or officer and agent name. The registered agent's name and address appear in the entity's detail record.
What form do I file to change a registered agent in Louisiana?
You file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent with the Louisiana Secretary of State, online through geauxBIZ or by mail to the Commercial Division. The filing fee is $25.
What are the business hours availability requirements for a Louisiana registered agent?
A Louisiana registered agent must be physically present at their registered address during normal business hours, generally 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. Availability on evenings, weekends, or holidays is not required.
Can a PO box be used as a registered agent address in Louisiana?
No. Louisiana law requires a physical street address where a process server or state official can deliver documents to a person during business hours.
Can a registered agent's address be a home address in Louisiana?
Yes, as long as it is a physical street address within Louisiana. That address becomes part of the public state record. If the registered agent later moves, the business must file a change with the Louisiana Secretary of State before the move takes effect.
What happens if my Louisiana registered agent resigns?
You must appoint a replacement and file a Notice of Change of Registered Agent within thirty days. If no filing is made within that window, the Secretary of State's office may be treated as the registered office by any party other than the LLC itself.
Does my Louisiana registered agent need to be a lawyer?
No. Louisiana requires only that the agent be a state resident (or authorized commercial entity), at least 18 years old, maintain a physical Louisiana address, and be available during business hours.
What is service of process, and why does it matter for my business?
Service of process is the formal delivery of legal notice, typically a summons and complaint, to a party named in a lawsuit. Your registered agent is the legally designated recipient for this delivery. If service cannot be completed because your agent is unavailable or your address is outdated, a court can still proceed and enter a default judgment against your business.
What is the difference between a registered agent for an LLC vs. a corporation in Louisiana?
The role is identical. The only difference is where you designate the agent: in the Articles of Organization for an LLC, and in the Articles of Incorporation for a corporation. Ongoing maintenance obligations are the same for both entity types.
Do foreign entities need a registered agent in Louisiana?
Yes. Any out-of-state LLC or corporation registering to do business in Louisiana must appoint a Louisiana registered agent with a physical in-state address as part of the foreign qualification process. The same eligibility rules apply as for domestic entities.