Vermont Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One for Your LLC

Vermont registered agent at a glance

Every Vermont LLC and corporation must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Vermont. A P.O. box does not qualify.

A registered agent receives service of process and official state correspondence on behalf of your business during normal business hours.

You can serve as your own registered agent if you have a Vermont street address and are consistently available during business hours, but doing so comes with real privacy and logistical tradeoffs.

Changing your registered agent requires filing a Statement of Change of Registered Agent or Registered Office with the Vermont Secretary of State, which processes faster online than by mail.

Failing to maintain a valid registered agent can cause your LLC to lose good standing and become subject to administrative termination.

Commercial registered agent services typically cost $99–$300 per year and handle compliance notifications, document forwarding, and filing reminders.

What is a Vermont registered agent?

A Vermont registered agent is a person or entity appointed to receive legal documents, including lawsuits, subpoenas, and official state correspondence, on behalf of your LLC or corporation. The agent must have a physical Vermont street address and be consistently available during normal business hours.

The role is administrative: the agent does not provide legal advice or manage your business. They serve as a reliable, in-state point of contact for time-sensitive legal and government correspondence.

Does a Vermont LLC need a registered agent?

Yes. Vermont law requires every LLC and corporation to maintain a registered agent at all times. This applies whether you're forming a new domestic LLC or registering a foreign LLC to do business in Vermont. No exceptions exist under Vermont statute.

Vermont registered agent requirements

Vermont law sets clear criteria for who can serve as your registered agent. According to the Vermont Secretary of State's guidance at sos.vermont.gov, every qualifying agent must meet all of the following conditions:

Physical Vermont street address. A post office box does not satisfy this requirement.

A post office box does not satisfy this requirement. Consistent availability during normal business hours. The agent must keep regular business hours at this address for as long as they serve in the role.

The agent must keep regular business hours at this address for as long as they serve in the role. Eligible entity type. The agent can be a domestic or foreign artificial legal entity, such as a corporation, LLC, LP, or LLP, or a natural person.

The agent can be a domestic or foreign artificial legal entity, such as a corporation, LLC, LP, or LLP, or a natural person. Minimum age. If the agent is an individual, they must be 18 or older.

If the agent is an individual, they must be 18 or older. Active Vermont authorization for business entities. Any business entity serving as agent must have an active registration to do business in Vermont.

Vermont does not require the registered agent to be a lawyer or have any legal training.

What counts as a valid registered office address in Vermont?

The registered office is the physical Vermont address on file with the state for your registered agent. When you file with the Vermont Secretary of State, you must provide both the agent's name and this address, and they appear together on the public record.

That address must be a genuine street location. A suite number at a commercial mail facility or a mailbox-only service does not qualify.

This matters especially for home-based businesses: the registered agent's name and address are publicly searchable through the Vermont Secretary of State's website. If you use your home address as the registered office, anyone can look it up, which is a key tradeoff the next section addresses directly.

Can you be your own registered agent in Vermont?

Yes. Vermont law permits you to serve as your own registered agent. You must meet the same criteria that apply to any agent: a physical Vermont street address and consistent availability during normal business hours. However, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.

Availability is the first constraint. If you travel frequently or run your business remotely, guaranteeing business-hours presence at a Vermont address becomes difficult.

Privacy is the second constraint, and for many owners, the more significant one. When you serve as your own registered agent, your personal Vermont address becomes part of the state's public business record, permanently searchable through the Vermont Secretary of State's online database. It also means that if a process server delivers a lawsuit notice, they will do so at that address, potentially in front of clients, employees, or family members. With a registered agent service, the service's address appears on public records instead of yours.

Vermont does not allow a P.O. box as your registered office, so there is no workaround that preserves both self-appointment and address privacy.

Can you use a friend or family member as your registered agent?

Yes, provided they have a Vermont street address and stay consistently available during business hours. The practical risk: if they move, change jobs, or forget to forward a document, your LLC could miss a critical legal notice. Their Vermont address will also appear on the public business record, which is worth discussing before you name them in your filing.

Should the registered agent of an LLC be the owner?

It depends on your situation. Self-appointment works well for cost-conscious, early-stage businesses with a consistent Vermont address and no significant privacy concerns. It becomes a problem if you travel frequently, lack a reliable Vermont presence, or want to keep your personal address off the public record. If your circumstances change, you can switch to a commercial service by filing a change-of-agent form with the Vermont Secretary of State.

Registered agent options for a Vermont LLC: Comparing your choices

Vermont LLC owners have three practical options: serve yourself, designate another individual, or hire a commercial registered agent service. Each carries real tradeoffs across cost, privacy, and reliability.