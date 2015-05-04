What is an agent for service of process?

Corporations, LLCs and other business entities must have an agent for service of process. Find out what an agent does and why you need one.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: January 31, 2024 · 3 min read
Before you form a corporation or limited liability company, you’ll need to choose an agent for service of process.
The term sounds like complicated legal jargon, but the concept is really quite simple. An agent for service of process is a person who receives lawsuits and other documents on behalf of your business. Depending on the state where you live, the agent may also be referred to as a registered agent or statutory agent.
If someone sues your business, he or she must notify the business that a lawsuit has been filed. Every state has laws that describe how that notice must occur. For example, in some states, a copy of the lawsuit must be personally delivered by process servers, while in other states it must be mailed by the court clerk. The person who delivers the lawsuit makes a record of the date of delivery, or “service,” and this determines your deadline for filing a response.
Delivery of the lawsuit is known as service of process. “Service of process” can also refer to delivery of other legal documents, such as subpoenas requiring you to testify in court.
If someone sues your corporation or LLC, they need to know who to serve the lawsuit, or “process” upon. And as a business owner, you need to know that if your business is ever sued, you will actually receive notice of the lawsuit. You wouldn’t, for example, want a lawsuit delivered to a part-time teenage employee who’s about to quit.
For this reason, every state’s laws require each business entity to designate a person or company that will accept service of process for the business in that state.
You are required by law to have an agent for service of process in the state where your business was formed and in each additional state where your company is registered to do business.
The registered agent is responsible for accepting legal documents that are served on your business. The agent must then forward the documents to the appropriate person in your company.
The agent’s name and address will appear on your business entity’s public records. As a result, the agent may also receive notifications from the secretary of state and taxing authorities. The agent must also forward these notifications to you.
If the agent’s address changes, you must make sure the agent’s address information is updated with the state. Your business may be subject to penalties if it fails to maintain a registered agent.
A registered agent must have a street address in the state where he or she is acting as agent —not just a P.O. box. Some states call this the “registered office.” The agent must be available at that address during normal business hours.
Most states allow anyone aged 18 or over to act as agent. You can choose an owner or employee of your business as your agent. You can also name an outside person such as a lawyer, or a business entity that provides registered agent services.
The registered agent has an important job, so the person or entity you select should be responsible and trustworthy. Although you can save money by acting as your own agent, there are instances where you might prefer to hire someone else to do the job. Here are some things to consider:
A registered agent is a necessary part of any business entity’s operating structure. By choosing a reliable agent, you ensure that you are promptly informed about legal actions and official correspondence so you can take the proper steps to respond.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read