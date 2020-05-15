How to choose a registered agent for your business

Thinking about using a third-party registered agent service? Read on to find out how to choose the right registered agent for your business.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: October 27, 2023 · 4 min read
Small business owners running their businesses as a corporation or an LLC must designate a registered agent for their businesses. While specific registered agent requirements vary state by state, the primary function of a registered agent remains the same—to receive important government- and litigation-related mailings on behalf of your company.
While it might seem more cost-effective to be your own registered agent or to designate an employee or perhaps even your spouse as your registered agent, there are several reasons to consider using a third-party registered agent service. For example, your registered agent's address is on public record, so you must consider privacy issues if you designate yourself or your spouse as your registered agent.
Seattle business attorney Mark Tyson notes that the basic services offered by commercial registered agents are fairly uniform. These services include a physical address for receiving your company's government compliance and litigation-related mailings and personnel who will receive and forward such mailings to you. This means that, as a bare minimum, the registered agent you choose should offer these services.
There are also other benefits to using a third-party registered agent service. According to Matthew L. Kreitzer, a Virginia-based business attorney, these benefits include:
Tyson notes that some registered agents might offer additional services, such as assisting with the business formation process by preparing and filing required formation documents with the state. While these services are usually provided for a higher or additional fee, they may be an option if you find you require such services.
While there are clear benefits to using a commercial registered agent service, you might be worried that the costs might very well outweigh the benefits. It turns out, however, that registered agent fees are usually quite reasonable.
"Businesses that hire a commercial registered agent should expect to pay in the range of $150-$300 annually," says Tyson, "with some variation beneath and above this range, assuming you do not elect to pay for additional services, like business formation."
Kreitzer adds that most registered agents will charge a flat fee. "This is usually an annual fee," he notes. "Fees can vary depending on what kind of registered agent you choose. Different states have different rules for who can qualify as a registered agent. I would recommend avoiding registered agents that do not offer flat-fee models and that try to add additional fees. Make sure to read your contract to see what kind of fees they are charging and if there are any last-minute add-ons."
You've researched and put together a list of registered agent services whose fees fit your company's budget. How can you be sure that the registered agent you choose will provide you with good value?
A registered agent should provide the following basic tasks or services:
Assuming these tasks are all performed competently, you should choose the service that provides the best value for your budget.
It is also worth talking to other people in the industry. Another way of identifying a registered agent is to attend trade shows and talk to other businesses about which registered agents they are using. It's not uncommon for some registered agents to be more dedicated to specific industries. Different industries have different demands and require different skill sets.
You can also call the registered agent service to ask for references or read their reviews online.
Using an outside party to act as your business's registered agent may appear daunting at first sight. Still, generally speaking, the benefits of designating a commercial registered agent service as your business's registered agent can far outweigh the costs.
