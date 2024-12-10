How to File a Statement of Information in California

To file a statement of information, California law requires you to fill out a form and submit it to the California Secretary of State.
Ready to file your annual report?
Excellent
by Fabrienne Bottero
Fabrienne is a writer and journalist who specializes in branding and content strategy. In the last five years, s...
Updated on: December 10, 2024 · 6 min read
A statement of information keeps the California Secretary of State (SOS) and the general public updated on essential information pertaining to your business. Filing these statements is not only a state requirement, but also benefits your business.
When you open a business bank account or apply for a business license, state agencies and financial institutions will likely reference your statement of information records when processing your application. California, like all states, has its own rules and regulations for how to correctly file these statements.
A statement of information is California’s name for an annual report. Every legal entity must file this document to update the California Secretary of State on essential information about their business.
The SOS requires newly formed businesses to file an initial statement within the first 90 days of registering. After that, you need to periodically update this information annually or biannually (depending on your business structure) by filing a new statement with the Secretary of State's office.
The type of information you'll provide in your statement varies slightly by business structure.
A California corporation must include the following information:
Note that corporations can only file online through the Secretary of State website.
A limited liability company (LLC) statement must provide the following information:
A senior officer is any high-ranking executive within a company who oversees a corporation’s daily operations. They lead individual departments. For example, the chief executive officer, president, vice president, chief financial officer, and chief information officer are all common senior officer positions.
While senior officers are responsible for daily business operations, directors are responsible for a corporation's larger financial picture and business investments. They set policies and communicate with officers on behalf of shareholders. Director positions include the managing director, chairman, or co-chairman.
How you file a statement of information in CA varies slightly depending on your business structure. That said, there are three essential steps every qualified entity must take.
You must provide the above listed information about your business, according to SOS regulations. For example, you must include a business-type indicator, such as "LLC" or "inc." when stating your business name. Make sure to first thoroughly read the filing instructions before gathering the above information.
To file a statement of information in CA, make an account with bizfile, the California Secretary of State's online filling portal. Search for your entity through the business search page, select the name of your business, click "File Statement of Information,” and fill in the required fields.
Once you've filled out the online statement, sign it and pay the filing fee to officially submit your report. Note that you don't need to pay a filing fee if you're simply updating information about your business outside of the annual or biannual filing times.
To file a statement of information through LegalZoom, you simply need to answer some questions about your business to help us gather the required information and fill out the statement for you. Once the SOS has processed your paperwork, we'll send you the documentation digitally or in the mail.
The fee to file a statement of information in California is $25 for for-profit domestic and foreign corporations and $20 for LLCs and nonprofit corporations.
In California, statements have a different timeline depending on the business entity. Limited liability companies (LLC) and nonprofit corporations file a statement of information every two years, while private and publicly traded corporations file every year. Whether annually or biannually, the deadline to file is always the last day of the anniversary month of when you initially registered your business.
This means that a corporation that initially registered in January must file their statement of information every year by January 31. An LLC that registered in January must file every other year by January 31.
If your business fails to file a statement of information by its deadline, you'll receive a notice of delinquency with an additional 60 days to file your report. If you still haven't filed within that time, the SOS will notice the Franchise Tax Board, who'll send you a $250 penalty as a for-profit business or a $50 penalty as a nonprofit.
Only corporations and limited liability companies need to file a statement of information in California. Partnerships and limited partnerships are exempt.
California's franchise tax is an annual business tax imposed by the state for the privilege of doing business in CA. Any business type that offers limited liability—such as an LLC, corporation, or limited partnerships (LP)—is subject to this tax annual franchise tax. The cost of this tax is generally $800 per year.
Yes. You can submit your statement of information at any time within your business’ filing period, which is six months, ending on the last day of your month of formation.
Pay the California franchise tax through the State of California Franchise Tax Board’s website, either through a direct bank transfer, their Web Pay service, or by credit card.
No, you can no longer file a paper statement of information by mail. The SOS requires you to submit all statements online through their bizfile portal.
Yes, even nonprofit corporations must file a statement of information in California.
You may also like
A small business owner's guide to the California tax rate
As a small business owner, you will be subject to many types of taxes in California. Here is an overview of the types of taxes you will encounter and the state income tax rates.
November 14, 2023 · 3min read
What Is Compliance in Business (and How Can Compliance Filings Help)?
Compliance isn’t just about avoiding penalties—it’s an ongoing process. Fortunately, LegalZoom’s Compliance Filings can take some of the work off your plate.
November 15, 2024 · 9min read
How and why you should conduct a yearly business compliance audit
February 21, 2023 · 4min read