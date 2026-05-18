North Dakota Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

North Dakota registered agent at a glance

Every LLC, corporation, and other registered business entity in North Dakota must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in the state.

North Dakota law distinguishes between commercial and noncommercial agent types, each with different eligibility rules and filing requirements.

You can serve as your own registered agent as long as you have a physical North Dakota address and are available during normal business hours, but doing so comes with privacy and availability tradeoffs.

Letting your registered agent coverage lapse can result in loss of good standing and administrative dissolution.

Hiring a commercial registered agent service typically costs $100–$300 per year and provides privacy protection, reliable document handling, and compliance reminders.

You can look up your company's current registered agent through the North Dakota Secretary of State's online business search tool.

What is a registered agent in North Dakota?

A registered agent in North Dakota is a person or entity designated to receive legal documents, including lawsuits, state notices, and compliance correspondence, on a business's behalf during normal business hours. If someone sues your LLC, the registered agent accepts the summons and forwards it to you so you can respond in time.

This function is governed by North Dakota Century Code Chapter 10-01.1 and administered by the North Dakota Secretary of State (sos.nd.gov). Every registered business entity in the state, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, and foreign entities, must maintain one.

North Dakota registered agent requirements: Who can serve?

North Dakota law establishes two types of registered agents, commercial and noncommercial, each with different eligibility rules and filing requirements.

Two baseline rules apply to both types. The agent must maintain a physical street address in the state (not a P.O. box) and be available during normal business hours to receive documents. A business entity may not serve as its own registered agent, though an individual owner or officer can serve as the noncommercial registered agent if they reside in North Dakota.

You must obtain the agent's consent before naming them. Listing someone without their agreement can expose your business to involuntary dissolution. You don't file proof of consent with the Secretary of State, but you must have it before you file.

Commercial registered agents

A commercial registered agent is a person or business that has filed a Commercial Registered Agent listing statement with the North Dakota Secretary of State, placing them on the state's publicly searchable list. In practice, commercial agents are typically professional companies operating across multiple states. Because their address is already on file with the Secretary of State, only the agent's name, not their address, is required on your Articles of Organization or Articles of Incorporation.

Noncommercial registered agents

A noncommercial registered agent is any individual or entity that has not filed a commercial listing statement. This includes business owners serving as their own agent, friends or family members, attorneys, or any other individual who meets the state's eligibility rules.

To qualify, a noncommercial agent must have a physical North Dakota street address, be available there during normal business hours, and, if the agent is a business entity, be authorized to transact business in North Dakota and in good standing with the Secretary of State.

Unlike the commercial track, if you name a noncommercial agent, their complete physical North Dakota address must appear directly on your formation documents or change filing.

Serving as a registered agent does not make an individual personally liable for the actions of the business they represent.

Can you be your own registered agent in North Dakota?

Yes, provided you have a physical North Dakota street address and are available there during normal business hours every business day.

The tradeoffs are real. Your address becomes part of the public record. You must be present during all business hours on every business day. Travel, remote work, or an unexpected absence creates a gap in coverage. Missing even one legal notice can carry serious consequences: a summons that goes undelivered can result in a default judgment entered against your business before you know a case was filed.

Self-representation is a legal option. For most businesses, it's not the lowest-risk one.

Can you use a friend or family member as a registered agent?

Yes, as long as they meet the same eligibility rules that apply to any noncommercial registered agent: a North Dakota resident with a physical street address in the state (not a P.O. box), consistently available during normal business hours on business days.

The arrangement carries real practical risks. If your friend moves out of state, changes jobs, or isn't home when a lawsuit is served, your business absorbs the consequences. A missed summons can result in a default judgment before you know a case was filed.

The person you name must consent before you list them. If their address or availability changes, you're responsible for updating your registered agent information with the Secretary of State promptly.

Commercial vs. noncommercial registered agent: What is the difference?

The core distinction comes down to one filing: commercial agents have registered their status with the North Dakota Secretary of State; noncommercial agents have not.