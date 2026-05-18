North Dakota Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

Every LLC and corporation registered in North Dakota must maintain a registered agent, a person or entity designated to receive lawsuits, state notices, and legal documents on the business's behalf during regular business hours. North Dakota law distinguishes between two agent types and sets eligibility rules that apply whether you're forming a new business, serving as your own agent, or hiring a professional service. Letting your registered agent coverage lapse can cost your business its good standing or trigger administrative dissolution.
North Dakota registered agent at a glance
- Every LLC, corporation, and other registered business entity in North Dakota must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in the state.
- North Dakota law distinguishes between commercial and noncommercial agent types, each with different eligibility rules and filing requirements.
- You can serve as your own registered agent as long as you have a physical North Dakota address and are available during normal business hours, but doing so comes with privacy and availability tradeoffs.
- Letting your registered agent coverage lapse can result in loss of good standing and administrative dissolution.
- Hiring a commercial registered agent service typically costs $100–$300 per year and provides privacy protection, reliable document handling, and compliance reminders.
- You can look up your company's current registered agent through the North Dakota Secretary of State's online business search tool.
What is a registered agent in North Dakota?
A registered agent in North Dakota is a person or entity designated to receive legal documents, including lawsuits, state notices, and compliance correspondence, on a business's behalf during normal business hours. If someone sues your LLC, the registered agent accepts the summons and forwards it to you so you can respond in time.
This function is governed by North Dakota Century Code Chapter 10-01.1 and administered by the North Dakota Secretary of State (sos.nd.gov). Every registered business entity in the state, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, and foreign entities, must maintain one.
North Dakota registered agent requirements: Who can serve?
North Dakota law establishes two types of registered agents, commercial and noncommercial, each with different eligibility rules and filing requirements.
Two baseline rules apply to both types. The agent must maintain a physical street address in the state (not a P.O. box) and be available during normal business hours to receive documents. A business entity may not serve as its own registered agent, though an individual owner or officer can serve as the noncommercial registered agent if they reside in North Dakota.
You must obtain the agent's consent before naming them. Listing someone without their agreement can expose your business to involuntary dissolution. You don't file proof of consent with the Secretary of State, but you must have it before you file.
Commercial registered agents
A commercial registered agent is a person or business that has filed a Commercial Registered Agent listing statement with the North Dakota Secretary of State, placing them on the state's publicly searchable list. In practice, commercial agents are typically professional companies operating across multiple states. Because their address is already on file with the Secretary of State, only the agent's name, not their address, is required on your Articles of Organization or Articles of Incorporation.
Noncommercial registered agents
A noncommercial registered agent is any individual or entity that has not filed a commercial listing statement. This includes business owners serving as their own agent, friends or family members, attorneys, or any other individual who meets the state's eligibility rules.
To qualify, a noncommercial agent must have a physical North Dakota street address, be available there during normal business hours, and, if the agent is a business entity, be authorized to transact business in North Dakota and in good standing with the Secretary of State.
Unlike the commercial track, if you name a noncommercial agent, their complete physical North Dakota address must appear directly on your formation documents or change filing.
Serving as a registered agent does not make an individual personally liable for the actions of the business they represent.
Can you be your own registered agent in North Dakota?
Yes, provided you have a physical North Dakota street address and are available there during normal business hours every business day.
The tradeoffs are real. Your address becomes part of the public record. You must be present during all business hours on every business day. Travel, remote work, or an unexpected absence creates a gap in coverage. Missing even one legal notice can carry serious consequences: a summons that goes undelivered can result in a default judgment entered against your business before you know a case was filed.
Self-representation is a legal option. For most businesses, it's not the lowest-risk one.
Can you use a friend or family member as a registered agent?
Yes, as long as they meet the same eligibility rules that apply to any noncommercial registered agent: a North Dakota resident with a physical street address in the state (not a P.O. box), consistently available during normal business hours on business days.
The arrangement carries real practical risks. If your friend moves out of state, changes jobs, or isn't home when a lawsuit is served, your business absorbs the consequences. A missed summons can result in a default judgment before you know a case was filed.
The person you name must consent before you list them. If their address or availability changes, you're responsible for updating your registered agent information with the Secretary of State promptly.
Commercial vs. noncommercial registered agent: What is the difference?
The core distinction comes down to one filing: commercial agents have registered their status with the North Dakota Secretary of State; noncommercial agents have not.
|Commercial Registered Agent
|Noncommercial Registered Agent
|Who qualifies
|A person or entity that has filed a Commercial Registered Agent listing statement with the Secretary of State
|Any North Dakota resident, or a business entity authorized to operate in the state, that has not filed a listing statement
|SOS filing requirement
|Must file a listing statement; address is already on file with the state
|No listing statement required; the agent's full physical North Dakota address must appear on your formation or change documents
|Privacy protection
|Yes — the agent's listing address appears on the public record, not your personal address
|No — the agent's physical North Dakota address becomes part of the public record
|Availability guarantee
|Professional services maintain consistent staffing and business-hours coverage
|Depends entirely on the individual; no institutional backup if the agent is unavailable or moves
|Typical annual cost
|$100–$300/year for a professional service
|Little to no direct cost if using a trusted individual; attorney fees may apply if using legal counsel
|Best suited for
|Businesses that want privacy, reliable coverage, and ongoing compliance support
|Very small LLCs with a trusted, consistently available in-state contact
A commercial registered agent is the lower-risk choice for most businesses, especially those whose owners travel, work remotely, or want to keep a personal address off the public record.
How to choose the best North Dakota registered agent for your LLC
- Reliability and availability. Your agent must be reachable at a physical North Dakota address during normal business hours every business day. One missed delivery can mean a missed lawsuit deadline.
- Privacy. Whoever you name as agent, their address enters the public record. Only a commercial agent whose listing address is already on file with the Secretary of State keeps your home or office address off state filings.
- Compliance support. Some commercial agents send annual report reminders and flag upcoming deadlines. A friend or family member in the role provides none of that.
- Document handling. When legal documents arrive, how quickly does the agent notify you? Same-day notification matters when a lawsuit summons has a tight response window.
- Total cost. Factor in the annual service fee and any add-on charges. A low advertised rate that excludes core features may cost more in practice than a higher flat-fee service that covers everything.
LegalZoom has helped more than 4 million businesses with formation and compliance, including registered agent services in every state. LegalZoom's registered agent service provides consistent availability, privacy protection, same-day document notification, and a compliance dashboard. For a broader look at evaluating registered agent options, see how to choose a registered agent for your business.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a North Dakota LLC
Appointing a registered agent is not a separate step. It happens as part of the formation filing itself.
- Choose your agent and confirm eligibility. Decide whether you'll serve as your own agent, name a trusted individual, or use a commercial registered agent service. Whoever you choose must have a physical street address in the state, be available during normal business hours, and, if it's an entity, be authorized to do business in North Dakota and in good standing with the Secretary of State.
- Get the agent's consent. You must obtain your agent's agreement before listing them. You don't file proof of consent with the state, but you must have it before you file.
- Complete the registered agent section of your Articles of Organization. If you're naming a commercial agent, only the agent's name is required. Their address is already on file with the Secretary of State. If you're naming a noncommercial agent, include their complete North Dakota street address directly on the form.
- File the Articles of Organization with the North Dakota Secretary of State. You can file online using the FirstStop portal, by mail, or by fax. The current filing fee is $135; verify at sos.nd.gov before filing.
- Confirm your registered agent information in the state database. Once the Secretary of State accepts your filing, pull up your entity record to confirm the registered agent's name and address appear correctly. A clerical error in the agent's information is treated the same as a lapse in coverage.
The registered agent you name at formation doesn't have to be permanent. You can change agents later by filing a separate form. For the full formation process, see forming an LLC in North Dakota.
How to change your North Dakota registered agent
Changing your registered agent requires a formal filing with the Secretary of State. You cannot simply stop using your current agent without notifying the state.
- Select your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Your replacement must have a physical street address in the state, be available during normal business hours, and, if an entity, be authorized to do business in North Dakota and in good standing with the Secretary of State.
- Obtain the new agent's consent. Secure the new agent's agreement before filing.
- File a Statement of Change with the North Dakota Secretary of State. Complete and file a Commercial or Noncommercial Registered Agent Statement of Change form. Include business entity details, current agent information, and the new agent's North Dakota physical address, and pay the $10 filing fee. Filing is accepted in person, by mail, or by fax. Verify the current fee at sos.nd.gov before submitting.
- Confirm the change takes effect. A statement of change takes effect on filing. Once processed, pull up your entity record to verify the new agent's name and address appear correctly.
- Notify the outgoing agent. Give your former agent written notice that they've been replaced to avoid confusion over who is responsible for receiving documents during the transition.
What if your registered agent resigns?
An agent who no longer wants to serve can file a Statement of Resignation with the Secretary of State at no charge. Once filed, your business has 31 days to appoint a replacement. If you don't act within that window, the Secretary of State may place your business in Not Good Standing, a formal designation that appears in the public record. Continued inaction can lead to involuntary dissolution or termination.
What happens if you don't maintain a registered agent in North Dakota?
Losing registered agent coverage triggers a chain of real consequences that can impair your ability to operate, borrow money, or defend your business in court.
- Loss of good standing. A gap in agent coverage pushes your entity into Not Good Standing status, publicly visible in the state's business search database, where lenders, investors, and vendors can find it. It can also block transactions that require a current Certificate of Good Standing.
- Administrative dissolution or revocation. A prolonged lapse can lead to involuntary termination for domestic entities or revocation of authority for foreign entities, typically within six to twelve months of the Not Good Standing designation.
- Default judgment in a lawsuit. If your LLC is served with a lawsuit and there is no registered agent to accept service of process, the court may proceed without your knowledge, resulting in a default judgment. The plaintiff wins automatically, without you ever presenting a defense.
- Blocked access to financing and expansion. Losing good standing may prevent your business from working with lenders and investors and can hinder expansion into other states that require a Certificate of Good Standing before approving foreign registration.
- Reinstatement costs and delays. Restoring good standing requires filing every missed annual report, paying all accumulated late fees plus a $135 reinstatement charge if already dissolved, and submitting a reinstatement request through FirstStop.
- Risk of losing your business name. Losing good standing can nullify your company's business name reservation with the Secretary of State, allowing other businesses to claim it.
LegalZoom's registered agent service sends compliance reminders to help you stay ahead of any lapse before it becomes a problem.
North Dakota registered agent costs: What to expect
Watch out for advertised rates at the low end of the market. A $30 or $49 teaser rate may exclude document scanning, compliance deadline alerts, or online portal access, features that matter most when a time-sensitive legal notice arrives. A flat-fee service that includes same-day document notification, an online document portal, and compliance deadline reminders delivers more value than a lower-priced plan that charges separately for each feature.
LegalZoom's registered agent service is priced at $249 per year and includes same-day document notification and an online dashboard with no separate charges for document scanning or compliance alerts. For a full market comparison, see what registered agent services typically cost. Current pricing is available on LegalZoom's registered agent service page.
How to find your company's current registered agent in North Dakota
- Go to the FirstStop portal at sos.nd.gov. Navigate to the business search section of the Secretary of State's website.
- Search for your business by name or entity ID. Use the "Advanced" dropdown to choose filters like "Contains" or "Starts with" for broader or more precise results.
- Open your entity record and locate the registered agent. Select your business name to open the entity details, which shows the registered agent's name, address, filing status, and filing history.
This information is publicly accessible to anyone. Whoever you name as agent, and their address, is visible to anyone who searches your business record. It's one reason many business owners opt for a commercial registered agent: their listing address appears on the public record instead of their home or office address.
If anything in your entity record looks incorrect, treat it as a compliance issue and file the appropriate correction promptly.
Foreign LLC and corporation registered agent requirements in North Dakota
If your business was formed in another state but wants to conduct business in North Dakota, you must register as a foreign entity with the Secretary of State, and that registration requires appointing a North Dakota registered agent.
The eligibility rules are identical to those for domestic entities: a physical North Dakota street address (not a P.O. box), availability during normal business hours, and, if the agent is an entity, authorization to do business in North Dakota and good standing with the Secretary of State.
To register a foreign LLC, file an Application for Certificate of Authority through the FirstStop portal with the required filing fee (verify at sos.nd.gov before filing). The registered agent's name and address must be included in that application. For foreign corporations, the same agent eligibility rules apply; see forming a North Dakota corporation for full registration requirements.
If your foreign entity loses registered agent coverage in North Dakota, the Secretary of State can revoke your authority to conduct business in the state. Appointing a commercial registered agent service from the outset is the most reliable way to maintain uninterrupted coverage across state lines.
North Dakota registered agent FAQs
What is a registered agent in North Dakota?
A registered agent is a person or entity designated to receive legal documents, including lawsuits, state notices, and official correspondence, on a business's behalf during normal business hours. Every registered business entity in the state is required to maintain one.
Can I be my own registered agent in North Dakota?
Yes, if you have a physical North Dakota street address (not a P.O. box) and are available there during normal business hours every business day. Your address becomes public record, and a single missed notice can result in a default judgment, making self-representation the higher-risk option for most businesses.
Can I use a friend as a registered agent?
Yes, provided they are a North Dakota resident with a physical in-state address and are consistently available during business hours. They must consent before you list them, and if their address or availability changes, you're responsible for updating the state record promptly.
How do I find my company's registered agent in North Dakota?
Go to the Secretary of State's FirstStop portal at sos.nd.gov, search for your business by name or entity ID, and open your entity record. The registered agent's name and address appear in the entity details.
Does a North Dakota LLC need a registered agent if it has no employees?
Yes. The requirement applies to every registered business entity in North Dakota, regardless of size or activity level.
Can a registered agent service handle my North Dakota annual report?
Some services offer annual report filing as an optional add-on, but it is not part of the registered agent's core legal function. Review any service agreement carefully to confirm what is included versus what carries an extra charge.
What is the difference between a registered agent and a statutory agent?
The terms are interchangeable. Some states use "statutory agent"; North Dakota law uses "registered agent."
Can a foreign LLC use a North Dakota registered agent service?
Yes. Any out-of-state LLC or corporation registering to do business in North Dakota must appoint a registered agent with a physical North Dakota address, the same requirement that applies to domestic entities. A commercial registered agent service operating in North Dakota satisfies this requirement. For the full registration process for foreign corporations, see forming a North Dakota corporation.