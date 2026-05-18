District of Columbia Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Choose One

What is a District of Columbia registered agent?

A District of Columbia registered agent is a person or company you designate to receive legal documents on behalf of your business, including lawsuits, court summons, and official government notices. The agent must maintain a physical street address in the District of Columbia and be available during normal business hours to accept documents.

This role goes by other names, such as "statutory agent" or "agent for service of process", but the function is the same: your business's official point of contact for tax notices, regulatory correspondence, and lawsuit paperwork. DC law requires consistent, reliable availability at a physical address on any given business day.

Does DC require a registered agent?

Yes. DC Corp Code § 29-104.04 requires every domestic and foreign filing entity, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, limited partnerships, and out-of-state businesses registered to operate in DC, to designate and maintain a registered agent with a physical DC address. This is not a one-time formation requirement. You must keep a valid agent on file with the DLCP for as long as your business remains registered.

Failing to maintain one can result in default judgments, fines, and administrative dissolution. A business out of good standing may be unable to obtain a certificate of good standing, a document lenders, landlords, and business partners routinely require before entering a contract. Without it, you may be unable to open a business bank account, sign a commercial lease, or close a financing deal.

The requirement applies regardless of size. A single-member LLC operating out of a home office carries the same obligation as a multi-state corporation.

Who can serve as a Washington DC registered agent?

Any of the following qualifies, provided the agent maintains a physical DC street address and has agreed to serve.

An individual DC resident

Any adult with a physical DC street address can serve, including the business owner, a member or officer, a trusted employee, or a DC-licensed attorney. P.O. boxes do not qualify, and addresses in Maryland or Virginia are not acceptable. Whoever you name must have agreed to the role before you file.

A DC-registered business entity

A domestic or foreign business entity authorized to do business in DC can serve as registered agent for another entity, provided it maintains a physical DC address. Any person or entity representing more than 50 entities as registered agent must formally register as a commercial registered agent by filing Form RA-1 with the DLCP. Confirm that any entity you name is properly authorized and physically present in DC.

A commercial registered agent service

Commercial registered agent services maintain a permanent physical DC address, staff it during all business hours, and manage document receipt, scanning, and forwarding for multiple clients. For most small businesses, especially those without a dedicated DC office or whose owners travel frequently, a commercial service is the most reliable option. The agent's address appears in the public DLCP registry rather than the owner's, which also provides privacy that an individual agent cannot.

Can you be your own registered agent in DC?

Yes, if you have a physical DC street address, are over 18, and can reliably be present there during normal business hours every business day. P.O. boxes are not allowed.

Your home address qualifies if it is in the District, but it becomes public record, and you must be available 9 to 5, every weekday. For a business owner who travels or values privacy, that constraint is a real consideration.

Self-agent vs. commercial registered agent: key trade-offs