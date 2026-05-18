District of Columbia Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Choose One

Every LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity doing business in the District of Columbia must designate a DC registered agent. Who can legally serve, what that agent must do, and how to stay in good standing with the DC Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) is less straightforward than most formation guides suggest. This article covers DC's legal requirements under DC Corp Code § 29-104.04, who qualifies, how to appoint or change an agent through the DLCP, what it costs, and how to evaluate whether to serve as your own agent or hire a commercial service. If your registered agent misses a legal document, such as a lawsuit summons, a court can enter a judgment against your business without you ever receiving notice.
What is a District of Columbia registered agent?
A District of Columbia registered agent is a person or company you designate to receive legal documents on behalf of your business, including lawsuits, court summons, and official government notices. The agent must maintain a physical street address in the District of Columbia and be available during normal business hours to accept documents.
This role goes by other names, such as "statutory agent" or "agent for service of process", but the function is the same: your business's official point of contact for tax notices, regulatory correspondence, and lawsuit paperwork. DC law requires consistent, reliable availability at a physical address on any given business day.
Does DC require a registered agent?
Yes. DC Corp Code § 29-104.04 requires every domestic and foreign filing entity, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, limited partnerships, and out-of-state businesses registered to operate in DC, to designate and maintain a registered agent with a physical DC address. This is not a one-time formation requirement. You must keep a valid agent on file with the DLCP for as long as your business remains registered.
Failing to maintain one can result in default judgments, fines, and administrative dissolution. A business out of good standing may be unable to obtain a certificate of good standing, a document lenders, landlords, and business partners routinely require before entering a contract. Without it, you may be unable to open a business bank account, sign a commercial lease, or close a financing deal.
The requirement applies regardless of size. A single-member LLC operating out of a home office carries the same obligation as a multi-state corporation.
Who can serve as a Washington DC registered agent?
Any of the following qualifies, provided the agent maintains a physical DC street address and has agreed to serve.
An individual DC resident
Any adult with a physical DC street address can serve, including the business owner, a member or officer, a trusted employee, or a DC-licensed attorney. P.O. boxes do not qualify, and addresses in Maryland or Virginia are not acceptable. Whoever you name must have agreed to the role before you file.
A DC-registered business entity
A domestic or foreign business entity authorized to do business in DC can serve as registered agent for another entity, provided it maintains a physical DC address. Any person or entity representing more than 50 entities as registered agent must formally register as a commercial registered agent by filing Form RA-1 with the DLCP. Confirm that any entity you name is properly authorized and physically present in DC.
A commercial registered agent service
Commercial registered agent services maintain a permanent physical DC address, staff it during all business hours, and manage document receipt, scanning, and forwarding for multiple clients. For most small businesses, especially those without a dedicated DC office or whose owners travel frequently, a commercial service is the most reliable option. The agent's address appears in the public DLCP registry rather than the owner's, which also provides privacy that an individual agent cannot.
Can you be your own registered agent in DC?
Yes, if you have a physical DC street address, are over 18, and can reliably be present there during normal business hours every business day. P.O. boxes are not allowed.
Your home address qualifies if it is in the District, but it becomes public record, and you must be available 9 to 5, every weekday. For a business owner who travels or values privacy, that constraint is a real consideration.
Self-agent vs. commercial registered agent: key trade-offs
|Serving as Your Own Agent
|Using a Commercial Service
|Privacy
|Your name and DC address appear in the public DLCP registry
|The service's address appears in public records instead of yours
|Availability
|You must be physically present at your DC address every business day
|The service maintains a staffed DC address year-round
|Compliance reminders
|You track biennial report deadlines yourself
|Many services send deadline alerts and compliance reminders
|Document handling
|You receive legal documents directly, in person
|The service accepts, scans, and forwards documents, often same day
|Annual cost
|No service fee
|Typically $49–$300/year depending on provider and features
Self-representation works best for sole owners who operate out of a permanent DC office and keep regular business hours. A commercial service makes more sense if you work from home, travel during business hours, or are a foreign entity with no physical DC office.
You can switch between the two at any time by filing a change of registered agent form with the DLCP.
DC registered agent requirements by entity type
The core requirement under DC Corp Code § 29-104.04 is consistent: every domestic and foreign filing entity must designate and maintain a registered agent. Practical differences apply across entity types.
|Must Have Registered Agent?
|Can the Owner Serve as Agent?
|Key Notes
|DC LLC
|Yes
|Yes, with a physical DC street address and business-hours availability
|Agent's address appears in the public DLCP registry
|DC corporation
|Yes
|Yes, subject to the same requirements
|Registered agent information is included in Articles of Incorporation at formation
|DC nonprofit corporation
|Yes
|Yes, subject to the same individual eligibility rules
|Same registration and maintenance obligations as for-profit entities
|Foreign LLC
|Yes
|Only if the owner personally maintains a physical DC address
|Must register via Form FN-1 with the DLCP before doing business in DC
|Foreign corporation
|Yes
|Only if the owner personally maintains a physical DC address
|Same Form FN-1 process; registered agent must have a DC street address
"Foreign" means any business formed outside the District of Columbia, not just international businesses. A Virginia or Maryland LLC operating in DC is a foreign entity for DC purposes. Foreign entities cannot do business in DC until they register with the DLCP, and that registration requires designating a DC registered agent upfront.
For foreign entities with no physical DC office, a commercial registered agent service is the practical default. If your business is active in both DC and Maryland, you'll need to meet registered agent requirements in both jurisdictions separately.
Every entity registered with the DLCP must also file periodic BRA-25 Biennial Report forms and maintain a registered agent to stay in active good standing, whether domestic or foreign.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a DC business
Appointing your registered agent happens inside your formation documents, not as a separate step afterward. The DLCP requires you to identify your agent before it will approve your filing.
- Choose your registered agent and confirm eligibility. Decide whether you will serve as your own agent, name a trusted individual, or hire a commercial service. Confirm the person or service has a verified physical DC street address and has actually agreed to the role before you file.
- Include your registered agent's information in your formation documents. For a DC LLC, file Articles of Organization (Form DLC-1) with the DLCP. The articles must identify your registered agent, whether that is the commercial service, an individual noncommercial agent by name and address, or a designated employee at your DC address. For a DC corporation, the same information goes into the Articles of Incorporation. The DLCP's CorpOnline system will prompt you for this during the filing workflow and will not let you skip it.
- Submit your formation documents and pay the filing fee. CorpOnline allows all corporate registration filings online with 24/7 access; mail and in-person filing are also available. For a domestic LLC, the filing fee is $99. There is no separate fee to list a registered agent, as the designation is built into the same filing. Online filings are typically approved in approximately 5 business days. Mail filings take 2–4 weeks plus transit time. Expedited processing is available: same-day service for an additional $100, or 3-day service for an additional $50.
- Verify your registered agent information in the DLCP's public business registry. Once the DLCP approves your filing, look up your entity in CorpOnline and confirm your registered agent's name and DC street address appear correctly. Errors in the public record at formation can cause problems later, particularly if service of process is delivered to the wrong address.
The CorpOnline system will not accept a P.O. box. A missing or ineligible address is one of the most common reasons the DLCP rejects a formation filing, and correcting it requires a separate filing and additional fee.
How to change your registered agent in the District of Columbia
You can change your registered agent at any time. You do not need to wait for your biennial report or your current agent's contract to expire. The change takes effect as soon as the DLCP receives your filing.
- Choose your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Verify that your new agent has a verified physical DC street address and has agreed to serve before you file.
- Obtain and complete Form RA-3. Submit Form RA-3, Statement of Change of Registered Office or Registered Agent, to the DLCP Corporations Division. The form requires your business name, DLCP-assigned entity file number, your current agent's name and address, and your new agent's name and physical DC street address. Complete the form digitally, as the DLCP does not accept handwritten forms. A P.O. box or out-of-state address will trigger rejection.
- Submit the form and pay the filing fee. The fee is $40 for nonprofits and $50 for all other entities, paid directly to the DLCP. File online through CorpOnline, in person, or by mail. Mail adds processing time. Expedited options: 3-day service for an additional $50, or same-day service for an additional $100.
- Verify the change in the DLCP's public business registry. After processing, log into CorpOnline and confirm the new agent's name and DC street address appear correctly. A process server will use this record to locate your agent, so an error here means service of process could be delivered to the wrong address without your knowledge. A filing confirmation from the DLCP does not guarantee the information was entered without error.
Common mistakes that cause filing rejection
When changing your registered agent in DC, it is critical to avoid common errors that can cause the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) to reject your filing and potentially leave your old agent on record.
- Listing a P.O. box or out-of-state address. The registered agent address must be a physical DC street address. An address in Arlington or Bethesda will trigger rejection even if it is just across the border.
- Submitting a handwritten form. The DLCP does not accept handwritten forms.
- Using the wrong entity file number. A transposed digit or outdated number causes a mismatch that stalls your filing.
- Naming a new agent who has not consented. Naming a commercial service before signing up, or an individual who hasn't agreed, makes the designation defective even if the DLCP processes the form.
- Naming a business entity not authorized to do business in DC. A company serving as registered agent must itself be registered and in good standing with the DLCP.
- Paying the wrong fee. The $40 nonprofit rate and $50 standard rate are not interchangeable. The wrong amount can result in rejection or delay.
A rejected filing leaves your old agent, possibly a service you've already canceled, on record, or leaves no valid agent in the DLCP registry at all.
What happens after your registered agent receives service of process?
- A process server or government agency delivers legal documents to your registered agent's DC address during business hours. The registered agent is the official recipient under DC law.
- The agent accepts the documents and records the date and time of receipt. Court deadlines often run from the date service was delivered to your agent, not the date you personally received the documents. If your agent holds documents for two days before notifying you, you may have already lost time on your response window.
- The agent notifies you and forwards the documents by email, phone, or online portal, with physical documents scanned or mailed to your address of record.
- You, or your attorney, must respond within the deadline specified. Miss that window, and a court can enter a default judgment against your business without a hearing.
This is why notification speed matters most when evaluating a registered agent. A service that holds documents for days before alerting you compresses the time you have to mount a legal response. For a broader understanding of why you need a registered agent and what's at stake when documents go undelivered, that context applies directly to DC businesses as well.
District of Columbia registered agent costs: What you'll actually pay
|Amount
|Notes
|Annual registered agent service fee
|$0 if self-agent; $50–$300/year for commercial services
|Lower-priced providers may charge extra for document forwarding or compliance alerts
|DLCP filing fee to appoint at formation
|Included in formation filing
|DC LLC formation costs $99; no separate fee to list your agent
|DLCP filing fee to change your registered agent
|$50 for most entities; $40 for nonprofits
|Expedited 3-day processing: +$50; same-day: +$100
|Biennial report filing fee
|$300 every two years
|Paid directly to the DLCP; separate from any agent service fee
|Expedited formation or change processing
|+$50 (3-day) or +$100 (same-day)
|Added on top of the standard filing fee
For broader context on what registered agent services charge across different markets, how much a registered agent typically costs can help you gauge whether a quote is reasonable for the service level you're getting.
Watch for first-year vs. renewal pricing. Some services advertise a low introductory rate that jumps at renewal. Ask what the annual renewal price is before you sign up.
Confirm what's included at the base price. Document scanning, same-day forwarding, and compliance reminders are not always bundled in. Some providers include them; others charge extra.
The biennial report reminder goes to your registered agent's email. The DLCP sends a courtesy reminder in February of any year your LLC must file, by email only, not mail. If your registered agent has no email address on file, no reminder is sent. Confirm this with any service you hire. If you want help staying on top of DC's biennial filing requirement, filing an annual report through a compliance service can reduce the risk of missing that deadline.
How to choose the best Washington DC registered agent
Not every registered agent delivers the same protection, even if they all meet DC's basic legal threshold. Five criteria directly affect your compliance and legal protection. For a broader framework on evaluating agents across jurisdictions, how to choose a registered agent for your business can supplement the DC-specific factors below.
Physical DC address and availability
The agent must maintain a verifiable physical street address within the District of Columbia. A virtual office suite, mailbox service, or address in Maryland or Virginia does not qualify. The agent must also be reachable at that location during all normal business hours every business day. If a process server arrives and no one is available, the consequences fall on your business. A missed delivery carries the same default judgment risk as having no registered agent at all.
Document handling and notification speed
The best services scan and forward documents the same day they are received and notify the business owner immediately. Before signing up, ask how quickly you will be notified after a document is received and how it will be delivered. Same-day notification is the standard to hold any commercial service to.
Compliance reminders and annual report alerts
DC LLCs and corporations must file BRA-25 Biennial Reports every two years. The DLCP's only courtesy reminder goes to your registered agent's email, not to you directly. A service that sends proactive deadline reminders adds meaningful protection against administrative dissolution. Confirm whether reminders are included in the base fee or offered as a paid add-on.
Privacy protection
When you use a commercial registered agent, the agent's DC address, not your home or office, appears in the public DLCP registry. For home-based business owners who do not want their personal address publicly searchable, this is one of the most practical benefits a commercial service provides.
Transparent pricing and no hidden fees
Before committing, confirm the annual renewal price, whether document forwarding and compliance alerts are included or cost extra, and whether there are setup or cancellation fees. LegalZoom's registered agent service includes these details upfront so you can evaluate total cost before you commit.
DC registered agents FAQs
Does DC require a registered agent?
Yes. DC Corp Code § 29-104.04 requires every domestic and foreign business entity registered in DC, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits, and limited partnerships, to designate and maintain a registered agent with a physical DC address for as long as the business remains registered.
How do I find a registered agent for my company in DC?
You have three options: serve as your own agent if you have a physical DC address and can be present during business hours, name a trusted individual with a DC address who has agreed to the role, or hire a commercial registered agent service. Commercial services are the most common choice for businesses without a dedicated DC office.
Where do I find my registered agent's information?
Your registered agent's name and address are part of your business's public record with the DLCP. Search your entity through CorpOnline at dlcp.dc.gov. If you use a commercial service, your account dashboard will also show this information.
What happens if my DC business doesn't have a registered agent?
Operating without a valid registered agent violates DC Corp Code § 29-104.04. The DLCP can place your business in bad standing, blocking you from obtaining a certificate of good standing and potentially preventing you from entering contracts or securing financing. In serious cases, the business can be administratively dissolved. Lawsuits served during this period can result in default judgments entered without your knowledge.
Do I need a separate registered agent for each DC business entity I own?
Yes. Each separately registered entity in DC must designate its own registered agent. The same individual or commercial service can serve multiple entities, but each requires its own designation on file with the DLCP.
Can a foreign LLC or corporation use a commercial registered agent service in DC?
Yes. Foreign entities registering to do business in DC must designate a DC registered agent as part of the Form FN-1 foreign qualification process. A commercial service with a physical DC address is the standard choice for out-of-state businesses with no DC office.
How do I become a registered agent in DC?
An individual must be at least 18 and maintain a physical DC street address. A business entity must be authorized to do business in DC and maintain a physical DC address. Any person or entity serving as registered agent for more than 50 DC entities must register as a commercial registered agent by filing Form RA-1 with the DLCP. If you need to serve as an agent in another jurisdiction, verify that state's specific rules separately. For a general overview of what a registered agent is and does, that resource covers the role across all entity types and states.