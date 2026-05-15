New Hampshire Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Choose One

What is a New Hampshire registered agent?

A New Hampshire registered agent is a person or entity you formally designate to receive legal and government documents on your LLC's or corporation's behalf. The agent accepts service of process (court filings, lawsuits, and subpoenas) along with official state correspondence such as tax notices and annual report reminders, and must be available during normal business hours.

When someone sues your LLC, a process server delivers the complaint to your registered agent, who then forwards it to you. That hand-off starts the clock on your deadline to respond, which makes a reliable agent far more than an administrative formality.

A registered agent is your LLC's official point of contact with the state, not a general business representative. They don't negotiate on your behalf, manage operations, or speak for you in court. Their job is to make sure that when the state or a court needs to reach your business, there's a consistent, reachable address where that communication lands and gets to you on time.

Does New Hampshire require a registered agent for an LLC?

Yes. New Hampshire requires every LLC to designate and continuously maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in the state. This requirement applies at formation and stays in effect for as long as your LLC exists.

The requirement extends beyond LLCs. Corporations, nonprofits, and foreign entities that register to do business in New Hampshire must all maintain a registered agent. The NH Secretary of State enforces this requirement and keeps registered agent information as part of each business entity's public record at sos.nh.gov.

You can't let the requirement lapse between agents. If your current agent resigns or becomes unreachable and you don't promptly appoint a replacement, your LLC falls out of good standing, affecting your ability to operate, sign contracts, and access financing, and leaving you legally exposed if someone files a lawsuit while your agent position is vacant.

Who can be a registered agent in New Hampshire?

In New Hampshire, the person or entity you appoint as your registered agent must meet specific state criteria, including being an adult resident or an authorized business entity with a physical in-state address. You have several options for this role, including serving as your own agent, appointing a trusted individual, or hiring a professional registered agent service that provides additional privacy and compliance support.

Eligibility requirements

To serve as a registered agent in New Hampshire, a person or entity must meet the following requirements.

Be at least 18 years old (for individuals)

Be a New Hampshire resident, or a business entity authorized to conduct business in the state

Maintain a physical street address in New Hampshire, not a P.O. box or virtual mailbox

Be available in person at that address during normal business hours to accept legal documents

An out-of-state address, a P.O. box, or habitual unavailability during business hours each disqualify an otherwise willing agent.

Can you be your own registered agent in New Hampshire?

Yes, if you meet all eligibility requirements: a physical in-state address and consistent presence there during every business day.

The tradeoff is real. Your address enters the public record through the Secretary of State's business database, searchable by anyone. If you work from home, that's your home address on file. You also can't travel or step away during business hours without creating a gap that could cause you to miss a time-sensitive legal notice.

Can you use a friend or family member as your registered agent?

Yes, as long as they meet the same eligibility requirements. The real risk is reliability over time. If your friend moves, changes jobs, or forgets to forward a lawsuit notice, your LLC absorbs the consequences. A missed delivery of service of process can trigger a default judgment, a court ruling against your business before you even know you were sued.

Why does an LLC need a registered agent?

New Hampshire law requires a registered agent because the state and court system need one guaranteed place to deliver legal documents to your business. Without that fixed point of contact, courts have no reliable way to serve a lawsuit, and state agencies have no reliable way to reach you with compliance notices. A missed lawsuit notice can produce a default judgment; a missed state notice can trigger a compliance penalty.

Registered office rules: Physical address and P.O. box restrictions

The registered office is the physical New Hampshire address on file with the Secretary of State where your registered agent can be found and served during business hours. Two things disqualify an address immediately: a P.O. box and an out-of-state location.

The privacy implication is direct. If you list your home address as your registered office, it becomes part of the public record accessible through the NH Secretary of State's business search. That's one of the practical reasons many LLC owners choose a professional registered agent service: the service lists its own address as your registered office, keeping your personal address off the public record entirely.

DIY vs. hiring a professional registered agent service

The decision comes down to three things: how much your address privacy matters to you, how reliably you can be at a fixed New Hampshire address during business hours every day, and what level of compliance support you want built in.