New Hampshire Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Choose One

Every New Hampshire LLC and corporation must designate a registered agent, a person or entity with a physical street address in the state who is available during business hours to receive lawsuits, government notices, and other official legal documents on the business's behalf. The agent you choose determines whether your home address appears in a searchable public database, whether you learn about time-sensitive legal action in time to respond, and whether your LLC keeps the good standing it needs to operate, open accounts, and sign contracts.
What is a New Hampshire registered agent?
A New Hampshire registered agent is a person or entity you formally designate to receive legal and government documents on your LLC's or corporation's behalf. The agent accepts service of process (court filings, lawsuits, and subpoenas) along with official state correspondence such as tax notices and annual report reminders, and must be available during normal business hours.
When someone sues your LLC, a process server delivers the complaint to your registered agent, who then forwards it to you. That hand-off starts the clock on your deadline to respond, which makes a reliable agent far more than an administrative formality.
A registered agent is your LLC's official point of contact with the state, not a general business representative. They don't negotiate on your behalf, manage operations, or speak for you in court. Their job is to make sure that when the state or a court needs to reach your business, there's a consistent, reachable address where that communication lands and gets to you on time.
Does New Hampshire require a registered agent for an LLC?
Yes. New Hampshire requires every LLC to designate and continuously maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in the state. This requirement applies at formation and stays in effect for as long as your LLC exists.
The requirement extends beyond LLCs. Corporations, nonprofits, and foreign entities that register to do business in New Hampshire must all maintain a registered agent. The NH Secretary of State enforces this requirement and keeps registered agent information as part of each business entity's public record at sos.nh.gov.
You can't let the requirement lapse between agents. If your current agent resigns or becomes unreachable and you don't promptly appoint a replacement, your LLC falls out of good standing, affecting your ability to operate, sign contracts, and access financing, and leaving you legally exposed if someone files a lawsuit while your agent position is vacant.
Who can be a registered agent in New Hampshire?
In New Hampshire, the person or entity you appoint as your registered agent must meet specific state criteria, including being an adult resident or an authorized business entity with a physical in-state address. You have several options for this role, including serving as your own agent, appointing a trusted individual, or hiring a professional registered agent service that provides additional privacy and compliance support.
Eligibility requirements
To serve as a registered agent in New Hampshire, a person or entity must meet the following requirements.
- Be at least 18 years old (for individuals)
- Be a New Hampshire resident, or a business entity authorized to conduct business in the state
- Maintain a physical street address in New Hampshire, not a P.O. box or virtual mailbox
- Be available in person at that address during normal business hours to accept legal documents
An out-of-state address, a P.O. box, or habitual unavailability during business hours each disqualify an otherwise willing agent.
Can you be your own registered agent in New Hampshire?
Yes, if you meet all eligibility requirements: a physical in-state address and consistent presence there during every business day.
The tradeoff is real. Your address enters the public record through the Secretary of State's business database, searchable by anyone. If you work from home, that's your home address on file. You also can't travel or step away during business hours without creating a gap that could cause you to miss a time-sensitive legal notice.
Can you use a friend or family member as your registered agent?
Yes, as long as they meet the same eligibility requirements. The real risk is reliability over time. If your friend moves, changes jobs, or forgets to forward a lawsuit notice, your LLC absorbs the consequences. A missed delivery of service of process can trigger a default judgment, a court ruling against your business before you even know you were sued.
Why does an LLC need a registered agent?
New Hampshire law requires a registered agent because the state and court system need one guaranteed place to deliver legal documents to your business. Without that fixed point of contact, courts have no reliable way to serve a lawsuit, and state agencies have no reliable way to reach you with compliance notices. A missed lawsuit notice can produce a default judgment; a missed state notice can trigger a compliance penalty.
Registered office rules: Physical address and P.O. box restrictions
The registered office is the physical New Hampshire address on file with the Secretary of State where your registered agent can be found and served during business hours. Two things disqualify an address immediately: a P.O. box and an out-of-state location.
The privacy implication is direct. If you list your home address as your registered office, it becomes part of the public record accessible through the NH Secretary of State's business search. That's one of the practical reasons many LLC owners choose a professional registered agent service: the service lists its own address as your registered office, keeping your personal address off the public record entirely.
DIY vs. hiring a professional registered agent service
The decision comes down to three things: how much your address privacy matters to you, how reliably you can be at a fixed New Hampshire address during business hours every day, and what level of compliance support you want built in.
|Yourself
|Trusted Individual
|Professional Service
|Annual cost
|$0
|$0
|Typically $49–$125/year for most services; LegalZoom's registered agent service is $249/year and includes same-day document scanning, digital forwarding, and compliance reminders
|Address on public record
|Yes — your address
|Yes — their address
|No — service's address
|Availability requirement
|You, every business day
|Them, every business day
|Guaranteed coverage
|Document handling
|You receive and manage documents yourself
|Manual forwarding
|Digital scanning and forwarding
|Compliance reminders
|No
|No
|Yes, with most services
|Multi-state support
|No
|No
|Yes, with most services
When DIY makes sense
Self-appointment works well if you operate out of a commercial office address you don't mind making public, you're reliably present there during every business day, and your business operates only in New Hampshire. For a simple, single-state LLC with predictable hours and no privacy concerns, serving as your own registered agent is a legitimate and cost-free choice.
When a professional service makes sense
A professional service is the smarter move if you travel regularly, work variable hours, or want someone else to handle the paper trail. Professional services scan and forward documents quickly, often the same day, and send reminders when annual report deadlines approach.
LegalZoom's registered agent service is $249 per year and includes same-day document scanning, digital forwarding, and compliance deadline reminders.
How to choose the best New Hampshire LLC registered agent
Price is rarely the best filter. A service that charges less but scans documents slowly, misses a deadline reminder, or lists an address that doesn't satisfy New Hampshire's physical presence requirement could cost your LLC far more than the annual savings.
The following factors are worth evaluating before you commit.
- Physical New Hampshire street address on file. Confirm the agent maintains a qualifying address, not a shared mailbox or virtual office that could fail the physical presence test.
- Consistent availability during business hours. Gaps in coverage are gaps in your legal protection.
- Same-day or next-day document scanning and delivery. Look for digital delivery with timestamped confirmation, not documents forwarded by mail days later.
- Compliance reminders for state deadlines. A good service sends reminders before the deadline, not after you've already incurred a late fee.
- Transparent annual pricing with no hidden renewal increases. Read the fine print before committing.
- Multi-state support. If your LLC expands into other states, choosing a service that operates nationally saves you the hassle of managing multiple vendors later.
- Accessible customer support. If a time-sensitive document arrives and you have questions, you need a real person available by phone or chat, not a ticket queue with a 48-hour response window.
LegalZoom offers registered agent service in New Hampshire as part of a broader compliance platform, covering not just document receipt but the ongoing reminders and support that keep your LLC in good standing year after year.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a New Hampshire LLC
Appointing a registered agent happens during the Certificate of Formation filing. There is no separate registration step. Before you file, confirm your agent meets New Hampshire's eligibility requirements and is prepared to accept documents at the address you plan to list.
- Identify your registered agent. Decide whether you'll serve as your own agent, appoint a trusted individual, or use a professional service. Whoever you choose must be ready to act from the moment your LLC goes active.
- Get the agent's agreement. New Hampshire does not require a standalone consent form at formation, but confirming consent in writing is good practice.
- Complete your Certificate of Formation (Form LLC-1). Enter your registered agent's full legal name and their physical New Hampshire street address in the designated fields. This address becomes your registered office on file with the Secretary of State.
- File through the NH Secretary of State's QuickStart portal or by mail. Submit your completed form along with the applicable state filing fee. Online filing is generally faster and gives you immediate confirmation.
- Verify your filing. Once the Secretary of State processes your Certificate of Formation, look up your LLC in the state's business search database to confirm your registered agent's name and address appear correctly.
For a full walkthrough of the LLC formation process, see How to Start an LLC in New Hampshire.
How to change your registered agent in New Hampshire
Changing your registered agent requires filing a form with the Secretary of State and paying a state fee. Until the paperwork is filed and accepted, your previous agent remains the official agent of record.
- Identify your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Make sure your new agent meets all of New Hampshire's requirements: a physical in-state street address, availability during business hours, and authorized status to act in the state.
- Complete Form 10, Statement of Change of Registered Office or Registered Agent or Both. File this form with the Secretary of State along with a $15 filing fee. Download the PDF from sos.nh.gov or complete it through the NH QuickStart portal.
- Submit the form by your preferred method. File online through the NH QuickStart portal, or mail or deliver the PDF to the Secretary of State, Corporation Division. Online filings are fastest; mailed submissions typically take 5–8 business days.
- Notify your outgoing agent. Let your previous agent know in writing that they are no longer responsible for your LLC. This prevents confusion and potential liability if a document arrives at their address after the transition.
- Verify the update in the state database. After the Secretary of State processes your filing, look up your LLC in the NH business search tool to confirm your new agent's name and address appear correctly.
If your agent resigns, they must deliver a notice of resignation to the Secretary of State and notify you. You then have 31 days to appoint a replacement, a legal deadline, not a grace period. Treat a resignation notice as urgent and start the replacement process right away.
What happens if your LLC doesn't have a registered agent?
If your New Hampshire LLC loses its registered agent, your LLC immediately falls out of good standing. The consequences compound quickly.
The most serious risk is a default judgment. When someone sues your LLC and there is no registered agent to receive the complaint, the court doesn't pause the case. If you never learn about the lawsuit, you miss your deadline to respond, and the court can rule against your business automatically. Reversing a default judgment is difficult, expensive, and not guaranteed.
An LLC not in good standing may also be blocked from opening or maintaining business bank accounts, securing loans, entering into enforceable contracts, or renewing required business licenses. New Hampshire can administratively dissolve an LLC that remains out of compliance long enough.
The gap between losing your registered agent and appointing a replacement should be measured in days, not weeks. For more on keeping your business protected after formation, see What Is a Registered Agent? A Business Compliance Guide.
How to find or verify your current registered agent in New Hampshire
Your registered agent information is part of the public record. Use the NH Secretary of State's business search tool at sos.nh.gov, search your LLC name, and open the entity detail page. Your registered agent's name and registered office address appear in the filing record.
If what you see is wrong, an old agent, a resigned individual, or an address that no longer applies, file a change of registered agent form right away. Outdated agent information is functionally the same as having no agent at all.
New Hampshire registered agent FAQs
How much does a registered agent service cost in New Hampshire?
Professional registered agent services typically cost between $49 and $125 per year. LegalZoom's registered agent service is $249 per year and includes same-day document scanning, digital forwarding, and compliance reminders. New Hampshire also charges a $15 state filing fee each time you change your registered agent on record.
How do I resign as a registered agent in New Hampshire?
A registered agent who wants to resign must file a notice of resignation with the NH Secretary of State and send written notice to the LLC. The resignation takes effect 31 days after the Secretary of State receives it. Until a new agent is appointed and the change is filed, the LLC risks falling out of good standing.
What are the privacy risks of using your home address as a registered agent address?
Your registered office address becomes part of the public record in the NH Secretary of State's business search database, accessible to anyone. A professional registered agent service eliminates this exposure by listing its own address as your registered office.
Can a business entity serve as its own registered agent in New Hampshire?
No. An LLC cannot designate itself as its own registered agent. A separate legal entity, such as a parent company or affiliated business, can serve if it holds a qualifying physical New Hampshire address and is authorized to conduct business in the state.
What is the difference between a registered agent and a registered office?
The registered agent is the person or entity designated to receive legal documents; the registered office is the physical New Hampshire street address where that agent is available to receive them. Both must be on file with the NH Secretary of State.
Do I need a registered agent if my LLC is based in New Hampshire?
Yes. Having a New Hampshire principal place of business does not satisfy the registered agent obligation. You must still designate a specific person or entity with a qualifying NH address who is available during business hours to receive legal documents.
What is a registered office in New Hampshire, and can it be a P.O. box?
The registered office is the physical New Hampshire street address where your registered agent is available to receive legal documents during business hours. A P.O. box cannot serve as a registered office.
How do I look up who is listed as my registered agent in New Hampshire?
Use the business entity search tool at sos.nh.gov, search your LLC name, and open the entity detail page. Your registered agent's name and registered office address appear in the filing record. If the information is outdated, file a change of registered agent form right away.