South Dakota Registered Agent: Requirements, How to Appoint One, and What It Costs

What is a South Dakota registered agent?

A South Dakota registered agent is a person or business entity you designate to receive official legal documents, including service of process, state government correspondence, and tax notices, on behalf of your LLC or corporation. South Dakota law requires every LLC, corporation, and foreign entity registered in the state to maintain a registered agent at all times. For a deeper look at how the role works across all business types, see LegalZoom's guide to what a registered agent does.

South Dakota registered agent requirements

To qualify as a registered agent in South Dakota, a person or entity must meet the following requirements.

Physical street address in South Dakota. The agent must maintain a physical street address within South Dakota. P.O. boxes do not qualify. This address is called the registered office, and it is where legal documents are physically delivered.

The agent must maintain a physical street address within South Dakota. P.O. boxes do not qualify. This address is called the registered office, and it is where legal documents are physically delivered. Availability during normal business hours. The agent must be available at their registered office during all regular business hours, since a process server may arrive unannounced. Missing that visit can have serious legal consequences.

The agent must be available at their registered office during all regular business hours, since a process server may arrive unannounced. Missing that visit can have serious legal consequences. Must be a qualifying individual or entity. A registered agent can be any individual who resides in South Dakota, including the business owner, an employee, a friend, or a family member. A business entity authorized to do business in South Dakota can also serve, as can a commercial registered agent that has filed a listing statement with the Secretary of State.

A registered agent can be any individual who resides in South Dakota, including the business owner, an employee, a friend, or a family member. A business entity authorized to do business in South Dakota can also serve, as can a commercial registered agent that has filed a listing statement with the Secretary of State. Current, accurate information on file with the Secretary of State. Your registered agent's name and physical address must stay up to date in state records from formation until dissolution. Outdated information can put your LLC out of good standing.

Commercial vs. noncommercial registered agents in South Dakota

South Dakota formally recognizes two categories of registered agents. The category you choose determines what information you must provide to the Secretary of State and how address updates are handled going forward.

Commercial registered agent

A commercial registered agent files a listing statement with the Secretary of State, receives a CRA number, and holds itself out as being in the business of providing agent services to multiple entities. The listing fee is $100. When you designate a commercial agent on your formation filing, you only need to provide their name and CRA number — the address is already on record.

Noncommercial registered agent

A noncommercial registered agent is anyone not listed as a commercial registered agent, including a business owner serving as their own agent, an employee, a family member, an attorney, or an affiliated entity. You must include their full physical address in your formation filing.

Both categories satisfy the same legal requirement. The difference is administrative. The official list of commercial registered agents is publicly searchable at sdsos.gov.

Can you be your own registered agent in South Dakota?

Yes. To qualify, you must reside in South Dakota, maintain a physical street address there, and be available at that address during normal business hours. The trade-offs are real.

Privacy implications

The South Dakota Secretary of State's business database is publicly searchable. If you use your home address, it becomes permanently tied to your business in state records. Third-party sites also download and republish state records, so your address can become discoverable through a basic search well beyond sdsos.gov. When you appoint a professional registered agent service, their address appears on the public record instead of yours.

Compliance risks

If someone files a lawsuit against your LLC and you are unavailable when service of process is attempted, the legal clock can still run. In some cases, that leads to a default judgment, a court ruling against your business without you ever knowing the case existed.

Choosing a South Dakota registered agent: Self-service vs. professional service

The right choice depends on how much you value privacy, how reliably you can be at a South Dakota address during business hours, and whether you operate in more than one state.