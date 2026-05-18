South Dakota Registered Agent: Requirements, How to Appoint One, and What It Costs

Every South Dakota LLC and corporation must designate a registered agent, a person or business entity with a physical address in the state who receives official legal documents, government notices, and service of process on the business's behalf. This guide explains who qualifies, what the address and availability requirements are, how to appoint or change an agent, and how to weigh serving as your own agent against hiring a professional service.
What is a South Dakota registered agent?
A South Dakota registered agent is a person or business entity you designate to receive official legal documents, including service of process, state government correspondence, and tax notices, on behalf of your LLC or corporation. South Dakota law requires every LLC, corporation, and foreign entity registered in the state to maintain a registered agent at all times. For a deeper look at how the role works across all business types, see LegalZoom's guide to what a registered agent does.
South Dakota registered agent requirements
To qualify as a registered agent in South Dakota, a person or entity must meet the following requirements.
- Physical street address in South Dakota. The agent must maintain a physical street address within South Dakota. P.O. boxes do not qualify. This address is called the registered office, and it is where legal documents are physically delivered.
- Availability during normal business hours. The agent must be available at their registered office during all regular business hours, since a process server may arrive unannounced. Missing that visit can have serious legal consequences.
- Must be a qualifying individual or entity. A registered agent can be any individual who resides in South Dakota, including the business owner, an employee, a friend, or a family member. A business entity authorized to do business in South Dakota can also serve, as can a commercial registered agent that has filed a listing statement with the Secretary of State.
- Current, accurate information on file with the Secretary of State. Your registered agent's name and physical address must stay up to date in state records from formation until dissolution. Outdated information can put your LLC out of good standing.
Commercial vs. noncommercial registered agents in South Dakota
South Dakota formally recognizes two categories of registered agents. The category you choose determines what information you must provide to the Secretary of State and how address updates are handled going forward.
Commercial registered agent
A commercial registered agent files a listing statement with the Secretary of State, receives a CRA number, and holds itself out as being in the business of providing agent services to multiple entities. The listing fee is $100. When you designate a commercial agent on your formation filing, you only need to provide their name and CRA number — the address is already on record.
Noncommercial registered agent
A noncommercial registered agent is anyone not listed as a commercial registered agent, including a business owner serving as their own agent, an employee, a family member, an attorney, or an affiliated entity. You must include their full physical address in your formation filing.
Both categories satisfy the same legal requirement. The difference is administrative. The official list of commercial registered agents is publicly searchable at sdsos.gov.
Can you be your own registered agent in South Dakota?
Yes. To qualify, you must reside in South Dakota, maintain a physical street address there, and be available at that address during normal business hours. The trade-offs are real.
Privacy implications
The South Dakota Secretary of State's business database is publicly searchable. If you use your home address, it becomes permanently tied to your business in state records. Third-party sites also download and republish state records, so your address can become discoverable through a basic search well beyond sdsos.gov. When you appoint a professional registered agent service, their address appears on the public record instead of yours.
Compliance risks
If someone files a lawsuit against your LLC and you are unavailable when service of process is attempted, the legal clock can still run. In some cases, that leads to a default judgment, a court ruling against your business without you ever knowing the case existed.
Choosing a South Dakota registered agent: Self-service vs. professional service
The right choice depends on how much you value privacy, how reliably you can be at a South Dakota address during business hours, and whether you operate in more than one state.
|Self (Owner)
|Another Individual
|Commercial Service
|Cost
|No direct fee
|No direct fee
|$99–$300/year (typical range)
|Privacy
|Low — your personal Vermont address becomes part of the public business record
|Low to moderate — the individual's Vermont address appears in the public record
|High — the service's address is listed publicly, not yours
|Availability risk
|High — you must be consistently present at a Vermont address during all normal business hours
|High — depends entirely on that person's reliability and continued Vermont presence
|Low — commercial services guarantee business-hours availability
|Compliance support
|None
|None
|Yes — most services notify you of incoming documents, track filing deadlines, and maintain records
|Best for
|Home-based or early-stage businesses with a stable address and no significant privacy concerns
|Businesses with a trusted Vermont contact who clearly understands the role's responsibilities
|Owners who travel frequently, want their personal address off the public record, or prefer reliable compliance support
What to look for in a professional registered agent service
- Physical South Dakota street address, not a mail-forwarding or virtual office address
- Same-day or next-business-day document scanning and forwarding
- Online compliance dashboard with deadline reminders for annual reports and other required filings
- Multi-state registered agent capability if your business operates beyond South Dakota
- Transparent annual pricing with no surprise renewal fees or unadvertised add-on charges
- A clear offboarding process that explains how to resign or switch agents
LegalZoom has helped over 4 million businesses with formation and compliance needs and offers registered agent service in all 50 states.
South Dakota registered agent costs
|Amount
|Notes
|LLC or corporation formation filing fee
|$150 online / $165 by mail
|Includes initial registered agent designation
|Change-of-agent filing fee (online)
|$10
|Change-of-agent filing fee (paper/mail)
|$25
|Includes a $15 paper processing fee
|Expedited processing fee
|$50
|Optional; standard processing runs approximately two business days
|Commercial registered agent listing fee
|$100
|Required only to register as a commercial agent, not a fee most small business owners pay
|DIY / self-service annual cost
|$0 out-of-pocket
|Your time, consistent availability, and your home address on the public record are the real trade-offs
|Professional registered agent service (annual)
|$49–$300/year
|Entry-level providers start near $49; higher-priced plans add compliance dashboards, deadline reminders, and multi-state support
|Foreign entity registration fee
|$750 online / $765 by mail
|A South Dakota registered agent designation is required as part of this filing
LegalZoom's Registered Agent Services are $249/year and include alerts when important mail is received, documents scanned and uploaded for digital access, email reminders about annual report deadlines through the Compliance Calendar, unlimited cloud storage, and all paperwork needed to switch registered agents, plus state fees covered.
The annual service fee is separate from all state filing fees. Whether bundled add-ons like compliance reminders, document scanning, and annual report filing justify a higher price depends on how much of that administrative work you want to handle yourself.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a South Dakota LLC
Appointing a registered agent is built directly into the Articles of Organization, the formation document you file with the Secretary of State to officially create your LLC. You cannot submit that document without designating an agent. For a complete walkthrough, see LegalZoom's guide on how to start an LLC in South Dakota.
- Choose your registered agent. Decide whether you will serve as your own agent, designate a trusted individual, or appoint a commercial registered agent service. If you are leaning toward a commercial agent, contact them before you file. You will need their CRA number to complete the form.
- Confirm eligibility. Verify that your agent has a physical South Dakota street address (not a P.O. box), will be present during normal business hours, and, if an individual, resides in the state.
- Obtain and complete the Articles of Organization. The form is available at sdsos.gov. Complete either Section (a) or Section (b) for your registered agent, but not both. For a noncommercial agent, enter their name and physical address. For a commercial agent, enter their CRA number.
- File and pay the filing fee. The fee is $150 online and $165 by mail. Online filing is faster and provides immediate confirmation.
- Review your formation documents once approved. Search your entity's record at sdsos.gov and confirm your registered agent's name and address appear exactly as intended. If anything looks incorrect, file a correction promptly.
- Notify your registered agent. Your agent needs to know they are on record so they are prepared to accept service of process. A commercial service will typically confirm automatically. If you designated an individual, notify them directly.
How to change your South Dakota registered agent
- Select your new registered agent and confirm eligibility. Verify a physical South Dakota street address, availability during normal business hours, and, if an individual, state residency. If switching to a commercial agent, obtain their CRA number from sdsos.gov.
- Obtain the correct form. The official form is the Statement of Change of Registered Office or Registered Agent or Both, available through the Secretary of State's Business Services portal at sdsos.gov.
- Complete the form. The form requires your LLC's legal name, business ID number, the outgoing agent's name and address, and the incoming agent's name and physical address (or CRA number). An authorized representative must sign.
- Confirm your new agent's consent. For a commercial service, consent is handled through their onboarding process. For an individual, consent may be captured by their signature on the change form or through a separate written acknowledgment.
- File and pay the state filing fee. The fee is $10 online or $25 by mail. Standard processing runs approximately two business days; a $50 expedite fee is available for same-day processing. Only active entities can file a Statement of Change. If your LLC has fallen out of good standing, resolve that first.
- Notify your outgoing registered agent. If your former agent was a commercial service, check whether your contract requires written notice or has a specific cancellation process.
- Confirm the update in the Secretary of State's database. Search your LLC's record at sdsos.gov to confirm the new agent's information appears correctly. If the old agent still shows after the standard processing window, contact the Secretary of State's office directly.
How to find your current registered agent in South Dakota
Search the South Dakota Secretary of State's online business database at sdsos.gov. Enter your LLC or corporation name, and your entity's public record will display your registered agent's name and address. If the information is outdated, file a Statement of Change promptly to stay in good standing.
South Dakota foreign LLC and out-of-state business considerations
If your LLC or corporation was formed in another state but you want to conduct business in South Dakota, you must foreign-qualify with the state, and that registration requires designating a South Dakota registered agent. The agent rules are identical to those for domestic entities: physical South Dakota address, availability during business hours, commercial agents acceptable.
One requirement catches many out-of-state owners off guard: to obtain a South Dakota Certificate of Authority, you must also submit a Certificate of Existence (sometimes called a Certificate of Good Standing) from your home state, dated within 90 days. If your home-state standing has lapsed, resolve that before attempting to foreign-qualify.
The filing fee is $750 online or $765 by mail.
For most out-of-state business owners, a commercial registered agent service is the most practical solution. Without a physical presence in South Dakota, self-service is not an option. A commercial agent already has a physical address on file with the Secretary of State, satisfies the availability requirement automatically, and can be designated using their CRA number.
South Dakota registered agent FAQs
What happens if my South Dakota LLC loses its registered agent?
Going without a registered agent for sixty days or more can trigger administrative dissolution proceedings, stripping your LLC of its legal standing to operate, enter contracts, or obtain financing. Additionally, if your agent is unavailable when a process server arrives, legal documents may still be considered delivered through state-provided alternative means, a fallback that protects the party suing you, not your business. File a Statement of Change as soon as you know your current agent is no longer available.
Can a registered agent service file my South Dakota annual report for me?
Some services include annual report filing in their base fee; others offer it as a paid add-on. LegalZoom's Business Compliance coverage includes annual and initial reports, amendment filings, real-time compliance notifications, customized compliance alerts, and personalized support from experienced specialists. South Dakota annual reports are due by the last day of the entity's anniversary month, and reminder notices go to the registered agent. Confirm what's included before signing up. For deadlines and fees, see LegalZoom's guide to South Dakota annual report filing requirements.
Does my registered agent's address appear on my LLC's public record?
Yes. Your registered agent's name and address are part of your entity's public filing, searchable by anyone at no charge through the Secretary of State's Business Entity Search system. Third-party sites also republish this data. Appointing a professional service puts the service's address on record instead of yours.
Can a South Dakota LLC member or manager serve as the registered agent?
Yes, provided they have a physical South Dakota street address and are available there during normal business hours. If their address changes, you must file a Statement of Change promptly. Failing to update it is a compliance violation that can give the Secretary of State grounds to dissolve the business.
Do you need a registered agent in all states?
Yes. Every U.S. state requires LLCs and corporations to maintain a registered agent within that state. If your business is registered in multiple states, you need a qualifying agent in each one. A commercial registered agent service with multi-state capability is typically the most practical solution.
What is service of process, and why does it matter for my LLC?
Service of process is the formal procedure by which a party to a lawsuit delivers notice of that lawsuit to the opposing party. For your LLC, that notice goes to your registered agent. If your agent is unavailable when a process server arrives, or if the address on file is outdated, you may not receive notice in time to respond, and a court can enter a default judgment against your business even if you never knew the case was filed.
What is the difference between a commercial and a noncommercial registered agent in South Dakota?
A commercial registered agent has filed a listing statement with the Secretary of State, holds a CRA number, and appears on the state's official commercial agent list. When you designate one, you provide only their CRA number, with no address needed. A noncommercial registered agent is anyone not on that list, including a business owner, employee, or attorney; their full physical address must appear in your formation documents. Both categories satisfy the legal requirement. The difference is administrative.