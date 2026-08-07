Arizona Certificate of Good Standing: What It Is and How to Get One

How to get a business compliance certificate in Arizona

Certificate of good standing

You can get a certificate of good standing online through the Arizona Business Center (ABC), the ACC’s online filing system. Here’s what to do.

Confirm your entity's active status. Run a quick Arizona business search through ABC. If your status shows anything other than "Active," resolve the issue before ordering. The ACC won't issue a certificate for an entity that isn't in active standing. Navigate to the ABC. Log in or create an account to access the service options. Select "certificate of good standing" from the service options and file your request. Choose a processing option. Standard processing costs $10 and takes 7–10 business days. Expedited processing is $45 and generates your document that day. Add the certificate to your cart and complete payment. The ACC accepts credit cards for online orders. Download and save your certificate. Your certificate will be available to download once the ACC processes your order. Save a copy for your records and deliver another copy to whoever requested it.

Certificate of existence

If you run a partnership instead of an LLC or corporation, you need to request a certificate of existence, which you can do through the Secretary of State’s records request portal . You will also need to pay the $5 processing fee.

Certificate of compliance

To prove your business entity is current on all tax payments and filings, you can request a certificate of compliance. To do that, download the current form and fill it out completely. Arizona has rules about who is legally allowed to request this form—most officers or executives qualify—and you can return it via any of the methods shown on the form itself.

What to do if your Arizona business is not in good standing

If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.

Start by identifying the underlying problem. Log into your ABC account to check for any outstanding filing fees or outdated records. You can also contact the ACC directly to check the source of your inactive status. File any overdue annual reports (for corporations). The ACC sends delinquency notices to corporations that failed to file an annual report by the due date. If the report goes unfiled 60 days past the second delinquency notice, the corporation may be administratively dissolved. Confirm that your statutory agent information is up-to-date. Every Arizona LLC and corporation must maintain a statutory agent whose information is current with the ACC. Wait for the ACC to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the ACC a few business days to update your business’ status in its records. Request the certificate of good standing once your status is active. Double-checking your business’ status with the ACC will help prevent a rejection. This is especially important as filing fees with the ACC are nonrefundable.

How to reinstate your Arizona LLC or corporation

You can reinstate a business that’s been administratively dissolved by filing an application for reinstatement. Just make sure to file within six years of dissolution. The standard filing fee for an application for reinstatement is $100, or $135 for expedited processing.

Arizona certificate of good standing FAQs

What is a certificate of good standing used for?

A certificate of good standing proves that your Arizona LLC or corporation is legally registered, active, and compliant with the ACC’s requirements. You may need to provide this proof when securing a business loan, signing a contract, or registering for foreign qualification .

How much does a certificate of good standing cost in Arizona?

The ACC charges $10 for standard processing (7–10 business days) and $45 for expedited processing (same day).

How do I get a certificate of good standing in AZ?

You can obtain a certificate of good standing online through the Arizona business center, which is the ACC’s online filing system. Simply log in, file an application for a certificate of good standing, and pay the standard or expedited processing fee.

How long is an Arizona certificate of good standing valid?

While the ACC doesn’t specify an expiration date for a certificate of good standing, third-parties tend to request documents that are within 60 to 90 days of issuance.

Can I get an Arizona certificate of good standing for a foreign LLC registered in Arizona?

Yes. A foreign LLC registered with the ACC and currently in active standing can get a certificate of good standing through the ABC portal, using the same process as a domestic LLC. This is separate from the home-state certificate that the ACC requires when you first register a foreign LLC in Arizona .

Is there a difference between a certificate of good standing and certificate of compliance in Arizona?