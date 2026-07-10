How to Reinstate an LLC in Arizona: A Guide

If your Arizona LLC has been administratively dissolved, that means the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) ended your LLC's active status because a compliance requirement went unmet. That does not mean your business is gone for good, because Arizona law gives you up to six years from the dissolution date to apply for reinstatement. Once approved, your LLC is treated as if it never lost good standing. Read on to learn what to look for, what to expect, and how to get back on track.

Arizona LLC reinstatement at a glance

You can reinstate an LLC up to six years from the date of administrative dissolution.

The ACC holds your LLC's name for only six months after dissolution. After that, it releases the name for others to use, so the practical deadline to protect your name is far sooner than the six-year reinstatement window.

The form you file depends on why your LLC was dissolved. There is no single universal reinstatement form.

If another entity claimed your LLC name during the dissolution period, you must adopt a new name as part of the reinstatement application.

Once approved, reinstatement is dated back to the dissolution date. Your LLC is treated as if it never lost good standing, which matters for contracts, bank accounts, and liability continuity.

Can your Arizona LLC be reinstated?

Not every dissolved LLC qualifies for reinstatement.

Administrative dissolution happens when the ACC ends your LLC's active status because of a compliance failure, such as a lapsed statutory agent. Administratively dissolved businesses can be reinstated after getting back into compliance.

happens when the ACC ends your LLC's active status because of a compliance failure, such as a lapsed statutory agent. Administratively dissolved businesses can be reinstated after getting back into compliance. Voluntary termination is different. If you and your fellow members chose to end the LLC through a voluntary dissolution and termination, reinstatement is not available.

is different. If you and your fellow members chose to end the LLC through a voluntary dissolution and termination, reinstatement is not available. Judicial dissolution, when a court orders the LLC dissolved, also falls outside the standard ACC reinstatement process.

If your LLC was administratively dissolved and you are within the six-year window, you can move forward. The status label on your entity record determines not just whether reinstatement is available, but which process applies and how much time you have left.

How to reinstate an Arizona LLC: Step-by-step

Pull your entity record from the ACC Business Center portal and verify that your status reads "Administrative dissolution," not "Voluntarily terminated" or "Revoked," and note the exact dissolution date.

To check your Arizona LLC's status:

Go to the ACC's entity search. The official search tool is on the ACC's Business Center system. Search by LLC name or entity number. Entering the business name is usually quickest. Read the status field. If it says “Administratively dissolved,” this guide is for you. If it says “Revoked,” your entity is registered in another state and will need to reapply to be a foreign entity in Arizona. If it says “Pending inactive,” your LLC can still respond to the ACC’s verification notice to avoid full dissolution, so contact the office quickly if you see it. Note the dissolution date. That date starts the six-year reinstatement clock, and you'll need it on the reinstatement application. Remember that your name is only protected for the first six months after that date. Save or print the full record. You'll need the entity number and dissolution date when you file. The cause of dissolution shown on the record determines which form you file and what you must correct before reinstatement can be approved.

Step 2: Correct the underlying compliance issue

There is no universal reinstatement application. Rather, the ACC acts when a specific compliance obligation goes unmet, and the notice it sends will tell you exactly which one triggered the action. You’ll need to correct the individual violation with the appropriate form.

Failure to appoint or maintain a statutory agent: Use the form Statement of Change of Principal Address or Statutory Agent. This must include a Statutory Agent Acceptance form signed by the new agent.

Use the form Statement of Change of Principal Address or Statutory Agent. This must include a Statutory Agent Acceptance form signed by the new agent. Failure to update articles of organization: File articles of amendment. This corrects the underlying inaccuracy before or alongside the reinstatement fee payment.

File articles of amendment. This corrects the underlying inaccuracy before or alongside the reinstatement fee payment. Failure to pay a required fee or penalty: Simply pay the outstanding amount plus the $100 reinstatement fee.

If you are unsure what caused your LLC's dissolution, check the ACC's notice on file. If you lost or never received it, contact the ACC Corporations Division directly.