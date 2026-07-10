How to Reinstate an LLC in Arizona: A Guide

If your Arizona LLC has been administratively dissolved, that means the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) ended your LLC's active status because a compliance requirement went unmet. That does not mean your business is gone for good, because Arizona law gives you up to six years from the dissolution date to apply for reinstatement. Once approved, your LLC is treated as if it never lost good standing. Read on to learn what to look for, what to expect, and how to get back on track.
Arizona LLC reinstatement at a glance
- You can reinstate an LLC up to six years from the date of administrative dissolution.
- The ACC holds your LLC's name for only six months after dissolution. After that, it releases the name for others to use, so the practical deadline to protect your name is far sooner than the six-year reinstatement window.
- The form you file depends on why your LLC was dissolved. There is no single universal reinstatement form.
- If another entity claimed your LLC name during the dissolution period, you must adopt a new name as part of the reinstatement application.
- Once approved, reinstatement is dated back to the dissolution date. Your LLC is treated as if it never lost good standing, which matters for contracts, bank accounts, and liability continuity.
Can your Arizona LLC be reinstated?
Not every dissolved LLC qualifies for reinstatement.
- Administrative dissolution happens when the ACC ends your LLC's active status because of a compliance failure, such as a lapsed statutory agent. Administratively dissolved businesses can be reinstated after getting back into compliance.
- Voluntary termination is different. If you and your fellow members chose to end the LLC through a voluntary dissolution and termination, reinstatement is not available.
- Judicial dissolution, when a court orders the LLC dissolved, also falls outside the standard ACC reinstatement process.
If your LLC was administratively dissolved and you are within the six-year window, you can move forward. The status label on your entity record determines not just whether reinstatement is available, but which process applies and how much time you have left.
How to reinstate an Arizona LLC: Step-by-step
Step 1: Confirm your LLC's status and dissolution date
Pull your entity record from the ACC Business Center portal and verify that your status reads "Administrative dissolution," not "Voluntarily terminated" or "Revoked," and note the exact dissolution date.
To check your Arizona LLC's status:
- Go to the ACC's entity search. The official search tool is on the ACC's Business Center system.
- Search by LLC name or entity number. Entering the business name is usually quickest.
- Read the status field. If it says “Administratively dissolved,” this guide is for you. If it says “Revoked,” your entity is registered in another state and will need to reapply to be a foreign entity in Arizona. If it says “Pending inactive,” your LLC can still respond to the ACC’s verification notice to avoid full dissolution, so contact the office quickly if you see it.
- Note the dissolution date. That date starts the six-year reinstatement clock, and you'll need it on the reinstatement application. Remember that your name is only protected for the first six months after that date.
- Save or print the full record. You'll need the entity number and dissolution date when you file. The cause of dissolution shown on the record determines which form you file and what you must correct before reinstatement can be approved.
Step 2: Correct the underlying compliance issue
There is no universal reinstatement application. Rather, the ACC acts when a specific compliance obligation goes unmet, and the notice it sends will tell you exactly which one triggered the action. You’ll need to correct the individual violation with the appropriate form.
- Failure to appoint or maintain a statutory agent: Use the form Statement of Change of Principal Address or Statutory Agent. This must include a Statutory Agent Acceptance form signed by the new agent.
- Failure to update articles of organization: File articles of amendment. This corrects the underlying inaccuracy before or alongside the reinstatement fee payment.
- Failure to pay a required fee or penalty: Simply pay the outstanding amount plus the $100 reinstatement fee.
If you are unsure what caused your LLC's dissolution, check the ACC's notice on file. If you lost or never received it, contact the ACC Corporations Division directly.
Note: Arizona LLCs are not required to file annual reports. Be wary of online sources telling you that your business may have been dissolved due to failure to file an annual report.
Step 3: Check your LLC name availability
If your Arizona LLC’s name was claimed by another business during the dissolution period, you generally can’t reinstate under the original name and must choose a new one that meets ACC naming requirements. To move forward, you would select an available, compliant name and file articles of amendment to change the LLC’s name at the same time you submit the corrective filing.
If your filing requires a statutory agent acceptance, the processing clock will not start until the agent has accepted the appointment. If time is of the essence, make sure they accept promptly.
Step 4: Download and complete the correct ACC form
Find and complete the correct form with the information the reinstatement statute requires—your LLC's name at the time of dissolution, your statutory agent's name and address, and the statement that the grounds for dissolution no longer exist or have been cured—along with any name amendment if your original name was taken.
The ACC strongly encourages electronic submission through its online system, which guides you to the correct filing.
Note: If you prefer paper, download the current version directly from the ACC's official LLC forms page rather than relying on a copy found on a third-party site. The ACC will reject a document if the form is outdated or does not match the entity type, and filing fees are nonrefundable.
Step 5: Calculate your total fees and submit
Tally every outstanding amount before you submit. Here are the potential fees, but they are subject to change, so confirm current figures directly before submitting your filing. All filing fees are nonrefundable and non-transferrable.
- Reinstatement fee: $100
- Statement of Change of Principal Address or Statutory Agent: $5
- Articles of Amendment: $25
Additionally, you can add expedited processing. Each fee shown here is in addition to the base fee for the form.
- Expedited 3–5 day processing: $35
- Next-day service (in-person filings only): $100
- Same-day service (in-person filings only): $200
- Two-hour service (in-person filings only): $400
Once you know how much you owe, submit the application to the ACC. You can file online (preferred), in person, by mail, or by fax. Online filing is the fastest option and lets you pay by credit card.
If you prefer not to file online, here’s how to submit:
By mail or in person:
Arizona Corporation Commission
Examination Section
1300 W. Washington St.
Phoenix, Arizona 85007
Fax (for regular or expedited service):
(602) 542-4100
Fax (for same-day or next-day service):
(602) 542-0900
Step 6: Monitor your entity record and confirm approval.
Check the ACC portal until the status field updates to show your LLC active again. If the ACC rejects your application, it will explain the reason so you may correct your paperwork and refile.
How LegalZoom can help reinstate your LLC
If you’re ready to reinstate but are not sure how to go about it, LegalZoom’s reinstatement service is now paired with Business Manager, our end-to-end compliance management platform. You’ll be paired with a dedicated manager who will help assess your compliance scenario and make a roadmap to get you back into good standing. From there, they’ll help manage compliance due dates and deadlines so you don’t fall behind again, from business licenses to annual reports.
Want a more DIY approach? Explore LegalZoom’s compliance products for structured DIY filings and questionnaires backed by our 25+ years of helping businesses. Even if you’re confident in the next steps, our proven process helps you file the right paperwork, the right way.
FAQs about Arizona LLC reinstatement
Can I reinstate my LLC online in Arizona?
Yes. The ACC prefers reinstatement-related filings through its Arizona Business Center portal. You can pay by credit card, receive immediate submission confirmation, and initiate your new statutory agent's acceptance electronically.
What happens if my LLC name was taken?
If another entity claimed your LLC name during the dissolution period, you must adopt a new name simultaneously with your reinstatement filing. You cannot reinstate under the original name.
A name conflict is one of the factors that can make many choose to start a new LLC rather than reinstating the dissolved one. If your name is gone and rebranding feels like starting over anyway, it is worth evaluating whether reinstatement or fresh formation better serves your situation.
Can I change my statutory agent when I reinstate my Arizona LLC?
Yes. The new statutory agent must formally accept the appointment through the ACC's online system or by signing a statutory agent acceptance form submitted with your paper filing. The agent must have an Arizona street address.
What happens if the six-year reinstatement window has passed?
Once six years have elapsed from the date of administrative dissolution, reinstatement is no longer available, and your only option is to form a new LLC. The new entity will have no legal continuity with the dissolved LLC, will require a new EIN, and will need all contracts and accounts re-established from scratch.
Should you reinstate your Arizona LLC or start a new one?
If you are within the six-year window, reinstatement is usually the stronger choice. It preserves your LLC's legal history, existing contracts, and tax identification number. But starting fresh sometimes makes more sense, depending on what the dissolved LLC carries with it.
If your dissolved LLC has unresolved tax obligations, creditor claims, or legal disputes attached to it, talk with an attorney before choosing either path.