How to Reinstate an LLC in Colorado: A Step-by-Step Guide

Your Colorado limited liability company (LLC) lost its good standing, and you want it back. The path forward comes down to one key distinction: whether the Colorado Secretary of State shows your LLC as delinquent (missed a periodic filing deadline) or dissolved (formally shut down). Each status requires a different form.
This guide walks you through how to reinstate an LLC in Colorado, including steps such as checking your LLCs status, choosing the right filing path, understanding the full cost, and what to do after reinstatement.
What does it mean to reinstate an LLC in Colorado?
Reinstating an LLC restores its legal existence and good standing after it's been flagged as delinquent or formally dissolved. Colorado treats a reinstated LLC as legally continuous, which means contracts, assets, and liabilities carry over as if the dissolution never happened. This gives your business the authority to sign contracts, open bank accounts, and operate again.
A trade name (DBA) stays effective for one year after your LLC becomes delinquent or dissolved. If you cure the delinquency or reinstate within that year, the trade name continues automatically. You only need to register a new one if it has expired.
Check your Colorado LLC’s status
Before you file anything, confirm exactly how the Colorado Secretary of State classifies your LLC. The status designation generally impacts which form you need. Filing the wrong form wastes time and money.
How to use the Colorado business database search
- Navigate to the Secretary of State’s website and select business database search.
- Enter your LLC's name or entity ID number. The entity ID appears on any official correspondence from the Secretary of State, and using it to search returns a more precise result.
- Open your LLC's record and locate the status field. This single field tells you which reinstatement path applies.
The search is typically quick and requires no login.
Colorado LLC status labels
Here is what each status label means.
- Good standing: Current on all required filings. No action needed.
- Delinquent: Missed a periodic report deadline. File a statement curing delinquency, not articles of reinstatement.
- Dissolved: Formally shut down, usually by voluntary dissolution (the LLC filed to close) or by court order. Colorado no longer administratively dissolves LLCs for missed filings.
- Revoked: Applies to foreign LLCs whose authority to operate in Colorado has been revoked. The process for foreign entities differs from what this guide covers.
How to cure a delinquent Colorado LLC
A delinquent LLC hasn't been formally shut down by the state. Rather, your LLC is classified as out of compliance, typically for missing a periodic report deadline or failing to appoint a registered agent after the previous one resigned.
Your LLC's name is protected for 400 days from the delinquency date. On day 401, the state appends the word "delinquent" and the delinquency date to your entity name, and the original name becomes available for another business to claim. If another business claims your name, you must file articles of amendment to select a new name before you cure the delinquency.
To submit your statement curing delinquency online, you need:
- Registered agent name. Must be an individual or business with a Colorado physical address.
- Registered agent consent. You cannot submit the form without it.
- Principal office address. A physical street address is required, meaning P.O. boxes are insufficient.
You can file a statement curing delinquency regardless of how long your entity has been delinquent. However, an LLC delinquent for five years or more must submit the form under penalty of perjury, along with an affidavit confirming your authority to act for the entity and a government-issued photo ID.
Filing is online only and processes immediately upon payment.
How to reinstate a dissolved Colorado LLC
Colorado stopped administratively dissolving LLCs for non-compliance in 2005. If your status shows "Dissolved," it reflects a formal voluntary action by the LLC's members, not a state-triggered compliance failure.
To fill out the articles of reinstatement online, you’ll need the following:
- Entity name following reinstatement. When a Colorado LLC dissolves, its name immediately becomes available to other businesses. If another company claimed your name, enter your LLC's name plus "Reinstated" as a temporary placeholder—for example, "Acme Services LLC Reinstated"—then file articles of amendment afterward to adopt a new name. If your original name is still available, enter it as-is.
- Registered agent name and consent. The registered agent must have a Colorado physical address, which means a P.O. box is insufficient.
- Principal office address. A physical street address is required.
- Formation date and dissolution date. Find both on your entity's Secretary of State summary page.
- Governing statute. Identify the Colorado statute under which the entity existed before dissolution. This appears in your original articles of organization or in the entity's filing history on the Secretary of State's website.
- Effective date. Leave "Yes" selected and the date field blank for immediate effect, or select "No" and enter a future date and time.
If your LLC has been dissolved for two years or longer, you must submit the articles of reinstatement under penalty of perjury, plus an affidavit that confirms your authority to act for the entity. You will need a government-issued photo ID.
The filing fee is $100, and the form processes immediately upon payment. Run a new business database search afterward to confirm your status has returned to "Good Standing."
Colorado LLC reinstatement fees
The $100 filing fee is the floor, not necessarily the ceiling. Here are some fees that may or may not be applicable to your reinstatement:
- Missed periodic reports. The periodic report fee is $25. Filing within 60 days after the deadline adds a $50 late fee.
- Trade name re-registration. Trade names stay effective for one year after delinquency or dissolution. If you reinstate within that year, the trade name carries over automatically.
- Registered agent changes. Appointing a new registered agent costs $10 online.
- LLC name amendment. If another business claimed your original name while your LLC was dissolved or delinquent past the 400-day window, file articles of amendment after reinstatement.
Colorado does not charge a separate reinstatement penalty on top of the filing fee. The filing fee stays the same regardless of how long your LLC sat delinquent or dissolved. Outstanding periodic reports accrue their own fees, so acting sooner limits your total exposure.
Fees are set by the Colorado Secretary of State and are subject to change. Verify current amounts at the Business Organizations Fee Schedule before filing.
Is there a time limit to reinstate a Colorado LLC?
Delinquent LLCs face no specific deadline. This means you can file a statement curing delinquency at any time, no matter how long the LLC has been delinquent. After day 400, though, the original name is released to others, so you may have to reinstate under a modified name.
Dissolved LLCs also face no specific statutory deadline, but keep in mind that "no deadline" is not the same as "no risk." Your LLC's name became available to other businesses the moment dissolution occurred, so the longer you wait, the more likely that name disappears. If it's already been claimed, you can still reinstate your LLC, but under a new name, which adds filing steps and cost.
This is why you should act as soon as you decide you want the LLC back. Time doesn't improve your options, but it can eliminate them.
What to do after your Colorado LLC is reinstated
Once your LLC is back in good standing, take these follow-up steps:
- Save your filing confirmation. Banks, vendors, and licensing agencies may ask for it before resuming normal business relationships.
- Check your trade names. If you reinstated within one year of delinquency or dissolution, your trade names carried over automatically—no action needed. Only re-register ($20) any trade name that had already expired before you reinstated.
- Contact your bank and financial institutions. Reach out with your filing confirmation to reactivate accounts or resolve any holds.
- Notify key vendors, clients, and partners. Address the status of any contracts left in limbo during the dissolution period.
- Schedule your next periodic report. Colorado's periodic report comes due in your LLC's anniversary month each year. Set a calendar reminder now.
How LegalZoom can help reinstate your Colorado LLC
If you’re ready to reinstate your LLC in Colorado but are not sure how to go about it, LegalZoom’s reinstatement service is now paired with Business Manager, our end-to-end compliance management platform. When you use LegalZoom, you’ll be paired with a dedicated manager who can help assess your compliance scenario and make a roadmap to get you back into good standing. From there, they’ll help manage compliance due dates and deadlines so you don’t fall behind again, from business licenses to annual reports.
Want a more DIY approach? Explore LegalZoom’s compliance products for structured DIY filings and questionnaires backed by our 25+ years of helping businesses. Even if you’re confident in the next steps, our proven process helps you file the right paperwork, the right way.
Colorado LLC reinstatement FAQs
Is it cheaper to reinstate an LLC or start a new one?
For most owners, reinstatement is less expensive, and can be the stronger choice when your original name is still available and you have active contracts or banking relationships to preserve. Starting fresh may make more sense when the name is gone or the compliance cleanup is extensive.
If you're weighing the options, a Colorado attorney can review your LLC's compliance history and help you think through the tradeoffs before you file.
What if my original LLC name is no longer available when I try to reinstate?
You can still reinstate, but if your original name was taken, then you’ll need to select a new business name.
Does reinstating my Colorado LLC affect my EIN?
No. Reinstating an existing LLC lets you keep your existing employer identification number (EIN). The IRS treats the entity as continuous. Forming a new LLC typically requires a new EIN. Confirm the right approach with a tax professional.
What happens to my LLC's contracts and bank accounts during dissolution?
Dissolution suspends your LLC's legal authority to enter new contracts or conduct business. Upon reinstatement, Colorado law treats the LLC as if the dissolution never occurred, restoring existing contracts to full validity. Bank accounts may be restricted by your financial institution and will likely require your filing confirmation before any holds are lifted.
Daniel Smith contributed to this article.