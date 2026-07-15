How to Reinstate an LLC in Colorado: A Step-by-Step Guide

Your Colorado limited liability company (LLC) lost its good standing, and you want it back. The path forward comes down to one key distinction: whether the Colorado Secretary of State shows your LLC as delinquent (missed a periodic filing deadline) or dissolved (formally shut down). Each status requires a different form.

This guide walks you through how to reinstate an LLC in Colorado, including steps such as checking your LLCs status, choosing the right filing path, understanding the full cost, and what to do after reinstatement.

What does it mean to reinstate an LLC in Colorado?

Reinstating an LLC restores its legal existence and good standing after it's been flagged as delinquent or formally dissolved. Colorado treats a reinstated LLC as legally continuous, which means contracts, assets, and liabilities carry over as if the dissolution never happened. This gives your business the authority to sign contracts, open bank accounts, and operate again.

A trade name (DBA) stays effective for one year after your LLC becomes delinquent or dissolved. If you cure the delinquency or reinstate within that year, the trade name continues automatically. You only need to register a new one if it has expired.

Check your Colorado LLC’s status

Before you file anything, confirm exactly how the Colorado Secretary of State classifies your LLC. The status designation generally impacts which form you need. Filing the wrong form wastes time and money.

How to use the Colorado business database search

Navigate to the Secretary of State’s website and select business database search. Enter your LLC's name or entity ID number. The entity ID appears on any official correspondence from the Secretary of State, and using it to search returns a more precise result. Open your LLC's record and locate the status field. This single field tells you which reinstatement path applies.

The search is typically quick and requires no login.

Colorado LLC status labels

Here is what each status label means.

Good standing: Current on all required filings. No action needed.

Current on all required filings. No action needed. Delinquent: Missed a periodic report deadline. File a statement curing delinquency, not articles of reinstatement.

Missed a periodic report deadline. File a statement curing delinquency, not articles of reinstatement. Dissolved: Formally shut down, usually by voluntary dissolution (the LLC filed to close) or by court order. Colorado no longer administratively dissolves LLCs for missed filings.

Formally shut down, usually by voluntary dissolution (the LLC filed to close) or by court order. Colorado no longer administratively dissolves LLCs for missed filings. Revoked: Applies to foreign LLCs whose authority to operate in Colorado has been revoked. The process for foreign entities differs from what this guide covers.

How to cure a delinquent Colorado LLC

A delinquent LLC hasn't been formally shut down by the state. Rather, your LLC is classified as out of compliance, typically for missing a periodic report deadline or failing to appoint a registered agent after the previous one resigned.

Your LLC's name is protected for 400 days from the delinquency date. On day 401, the state appends the word "delinquent" and the delinquency date to your entity name, and the original name becomes available for another business to claim. If another business claims your name, you must file articles of amendment to select a new name before you cure the delinquency.

To submit your statement curing delinquency online, you need:

Registered agent name. Must be an individual or business with a Colorado physical address.

Must be an individual or business with a Colorado physical address. Registered agent consent. You cannot submit the form without it.

You cannot submit the form without it. Principal office address. A physical street address is required, meaning P.O. boxes are insufficient.

You can file a statement curing delinquency regardless of how long your entity has been delinquent. However, an LLC delinquent for five years or more must submit the form under penalty of perjury, along with an affidavit confirming your authority to act for the entity and a government-issued photo ID.

Filing is online only and processes immediately upon payment.

How to reinstate a dissolved Colorado LLC

Colorado stopped administratively dissolving LLCs for non-compliance in 2005. If your status shows "Dissolved," it reflects a formal voluntary action by the LLC's members, not a state-triggered compliance failure.

To fill out the articles of reinstatement online, you’ll need the following: