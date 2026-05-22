How to Register a Foreign LLC in Massachusetts

If your LLC was formed in another state and you're expanding into Massachusetts, you must register as a foreign LLC before you begin, or within 10 days of starting to transact business there. Operating without registration means your LLC cannot use Massachusetts courts, may face civil penalties, and could owe back taxes on revenue earned while unregistered. The state filing fee is $500, and you must attach a certificate of good standing from your home state issued within the past 90 days.
Do you have to register a foreign LLC in Massachusetts?
Yes. Under M.G.L. Chapter 156C, § 48, operating without registration exposes your business to civil penalties, loss of court access, and back taxes on revenue earned while unregistered. For more background, see LegalZoom's overview of what a foreign LLC is and how it works.
The key question is what "transacting business" actually means, because not every business activity crosses that line.
What counts as "doing business" in Massachusetts
Massachusetts law doesn't exhaustively define "transacting business," but the following activities generally trigger the registration requirement.
- Maintaining a physical office, storefront, or warehouse in the state
- Employing workers based in Massachusetts
- Entering contracts in Massachusetts that will be performed there
- Regularly soliciting or accepting orders from Massachusetts customers
- Owning or leasing property as part of active, ongoing business operations
The core distinction is between activity that happens within Massachusetts and commerce that merely passes through it. If your LLC is conducting ongoing, repeated operations inside the state, not just shipping goods to Massachusetts customers from a warehouse elsewhere, registration is required.
What does not require registration
- Maintaining a Massachusetts bank account
- Defending or settling a lawsuit in the state's courts
- Holding internal LLC meetings in Massachusetts
- Completing isolated or one-time transactions
- Passively owning property without actively operating a business through it
Land Court note: A foreign LLC that holds or conveys registered land must be registered in Massachusetts. Limited exceptions exist for certain tiered ownership structures, foreclosure deeds, and mortgagees. If your situation involves registered land, a real estate attorney can help you determine whether an exception applies.
Massachusetts foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation: what's the difference?
"Foreign" means your business was formed in a different state, not another country. The two entity types file under entirely different statutes on different forms.
- A foreign LLC files an Application for Registration of a Foreign Limited Liability Company under M.G.L. Chapter 156C.
- A foreign corporation files a Foreign Corporation Certificate of Registration under M.G.L. Chapter 156D, Part 15, § 15.01.
Submitting the wrong form will cause your filing to be rejected. Here's how the two entity types compare.
|Foreign LLC
|Foreign Corporation
|Governing statute
|M.G.L. Chapter 156C
|M.G.L. Chapter 156D, § 15.01
|Filing form
|Application for Registration of a Foreign Limited Liability Company
|Foreign Corporation Certificate of Registration
|State filing fee
|$500
|$400
|Annual report fee
|$500/year
|$125/year (paper); $100/year (online)
|Annual report deadline
|Anniversary of registration
|Within 2.5 months after fiscal year end
Foreign LLCs carry a significantly higher annual report fee than foreign corporations, a real ongoing cost difference worth factoring into your planning.
If you want to form a brand-new business entity in Massachusetts rather than register an existing one, see how to start an LLC in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts foreign LLC registration requirements
Before you fill out the application, get three things in order. Missing any one of them will get your application rejected or significantly delayed.
Certificate of legal existence (certificate of good standing)
Massachusetts requires you to attach a certificate of legal existence from your home state confirming your LLC is validly formed and currently authorized to conduct business there. The certificate must be issued within 90 days of your Massachusetts filing date. Order it close to when you plan to file. If it expires before you submit, you'll need a new one and will pay the home state fee again.
Your LLC's name in Massachusetts
Your LLC's name must be distinguishable from every other entity on record with the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth. If your name is taken, you can file under an assumed name (DBA) for Massachusetts purposes; your LLC's legal identity doesn't change. Search the Massachusetts entity database before filing.
Massachusetts resident agent
Massachusetts uses the term "resident agent" where most states say "registered agent." Your resident agent must be either an individual who lives in Massachusetts or a business entity authorized to operate there, with a physical Massachusetts street address. A P.O. Box alone will cause your application to be rejected.
Many out-of-state businesses use a professional resident agent service to meet this requirement, particularly if they have no employees or office in Massachusetts yet.
How to register a foreign LLC in Massachusetts: step by step
Before starting the formal application, you need to gather specific documents and information. Follow these steps to ensure you have everything required for a successful filing.
- Obtain your certificate of good standing from your home state. Contact your home state's Secretary of State office and request a certificate of legal existence. Order it close to your planned filing date, as it expires for Massachusetts purposes after 90 days.
- Confirm your LLC name is available in Massachusetts. Search the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth's entity database. If your name is taken, select an assumed name now.
- Appoint a Massachusetts resident agent. Collect their full legal name and physical Massachusetts street address. You'll need both to complete the application.
- Complete the Application for Registration. See the subsection below for a field-by-field breakdown.
- Submit your application with the $500 filing fee. Include the completed application, your certificate of legal existence, and payment. Missing any one of these three elements will get your filing returned. LegalZoom's foreign qualification service can handle this submission on your behalf.
- Receive your certificate of registration. Once approved, you'll receive a certificate confirming your LLC is authorized to do business in Massachusetts. Keep it with your core business records.
How to complete the application for registration
- LLC name as it appears in your home state: exactly as registered, character for character
- Assumed name for Massachusetts use: only if your home-state name is already taken in Massachusetts
- State or jurisdiction of formation
- Date of organization
- Principal office address: must be a physical street address
- Name and physical Massachusetts street address of your resident agent
- Signature and title of an authorized person: verify who holds signing authority under your operating agreement before you sign
Attach the certificate of legal existence and include the $500 filing fee. An unsigned application or a missing certificate are the most common reasons submissions come back.
How to file: online, by mail, or by fax
Massachusetts accepts foreign LLC registrations three ways through the Secretary of the Commonwealth's Corporations Division at sec.state.ma.us.
- Online: Through the Corporations Division portal. Fastest method, least room for delivery error.
- Mail: Send your completed application, certificate of legal existence, and filing fee to the Corporations Division, One Ashburton Place, Boston, MA 02108.
- Fax: Available for certain filings. Confirm the current fax number directly from the official state page before submitting.
Massachusetts foreign LLC registration fee and total costs
|Cost item
|Amount
|State filing fee (Application for Registration)
|$500
|Certificate of good standing (home state fee)
|$10–$50 (typical range)
|Massachusetts resident agent service (annual)
|$100–$300/year (typical range)
|Annual report fee
|$500/year
|Reinstatement fee (if administratively revoked)
|$100 application fee + $500 per missed annual report
Fees verified against the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth's official fee schedule. Verify current fees at sec.state.ma.us before filing.
- The certificate of good standing fee varies by home state.
- The annual report fee is an ongoing $500 annual obligation, notably higher than the $100–$125/year that foreign corporations pay.
- The reinstatement fee only applies if Massachusetts administratively revokes your registration for failing to file annual reports.
How long does Massachusetts foreign LLC registration take?
Registration timelines vary depending on how you file.
- Fax: Typically within 24 hours of receipt.
- Walk-in: Generally 1–2 business days.
- Mail: Typically 3–5 business days after receipt, plus transit time.
Online filing eliminates mailing delays and lets you track your submission directly.
Given the 10-day rule, if your timeline is tight, expedited processing is available for an additional $20. The state's processing clock doesn't start until your application is complete and correct. A rejected filing resets your timeline entirely. Check the Corporations Division website for current turnaround estimates before you submit.
Common mistakes that delay or reject Massachusetts foreign LLC registration
To ensure your filing is approved quickly and correctly, be aware of these common errors that often delay or reject applications.
- Expired certificate of good standing. Massachusetts requires the certificate to be issued within 90 days of your filing date. Order it close to your filing date.
- Name conflict with an existing Massachusetts entity. Search the entity database before you submit. If your name is taken, prepare an assumed name in advance.
- Missing or incomplete resident agent information. The application requires the agent's full legal name and a physical Massachusetts street address. A P.O. Box causes automatic rejection.
- Incorrect filing fee. The fee is $500. Verify the current fee schedule before submitting.
- Unsigned or improperly authorized application. Confirm who holds signing authority under your operating agreement before anyone signs.
- Attaching the wrong home-state document. Massachusetts requires a certificate of legal existence or good standing, not your articles of organization or operating agreement.
LegalZoom's foreign qualification service handles the filing on your behalf, reducing the risk of rejection due to these common errors.
Staying compliant after you register
Once your foreign LLC is registered, compliance requires ongoing attention to annual filing deadlines, tax obligations, and procedures for updating or withdrawing your registration.
Annual reports
Every foreign LLC must file an annual report with the Corporations Division on or before the anniversary date of its registration. Massachusetts does not send reminders. The fee is $500 per year, due regardless of revenue or activity level. The report confirms your LLC's name, principal office address, resident agent, and manager or member information.
Missing the deadline has real consequences. Your LLC loses good standing immediately upon missing the filing. After two consecutive missed years, the registration is subject to administrative revocation. Reinstatement requires filing all past-due annual reports, submitting a new certificate of legal existence, and paying a $100 reinstatement application fee on top of every past-due annual report fee.
Massachusetts taxes for foreign LLCs
Massachusetts follows the federal tax classification of an LLC. For pass-through entities, Massachusetts does not impose a separate entity-level income tax; members report their share of Massachusetts-sourced income on their personal returns. Beyond income tax, other obligations may apply.
- If you sell products to consumers in Massachusetts, you may need to collect sales tax.
- Massachusetts employers must register with the Department of Revenue to collect withholding taxes on employee wages.
- Businesses operating across multiple states may need to allocate income and apportion expenses under Massachusetts state tax law.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue's website is the authoritative source for current rates, forms, and filing guidance.
Amendments, agent changes, and withdrawals
Beyond annual filings, you must also notify the state when your LLC undergoes significant changes or ceases operations in Massachusetts.
- Amendments. If your LLC's legal name or principal office address changes in your home state, update your Massachusetts registration accordingly.
- Agent changes. File a Certificate of Statement of Change of Resident Agent/Resident Office. The fee is $25 by paper or fax; no fee if filed electronically. If your resident agent moves, resigns, or stops operating, get a replacement on file as soon as possible.
- Withdrawal. When your LLC stops doing business in Massachusetts, formally withdrawing closes your Massachusetts obligations cleanly. Under M.G.L. Chapter 156C, the certificate of cancellation must confirm that all taxes and fees owed to the Commonwealth have been paid or provided for. The fee is $100. Without a formal withdrawal, annual report fees and penalties continue to accrue even after you've stopped operating.
How to reinstate a foreign LLC after administrative revocation
It’s possible to reinstate a foreign LLC in Massachusetts, but you’ll need to follow these steps:
- File all past-due annual reports. Each missed year requires a separate filing at the standard $500 fee. There is no cap.
- Obtain a new certificate of legal existence from your home state, issued within 90 days of your reinstatement filing date.
- Submit a reinstatement application to the Corporations Division with the $100 reinstatement application fee.
Reinstatement restores your good standing going forward. It does not erase penalties or back taxes that accrued during the revocation period.
FAQ: Massachusetts foreign LLC registration
What is a foreign LLC, and is it different from a domestic LLC?
A domestic LLC is formed in Massachusetts. A foreign LLC is formed in any other state and wants to conduct business in Massachusetts. Registering doesn't create a new entity; it authorizes your existing LLC to operate in Massachusetts. Your home state remains your LLC's state of formation. For a deeper look at how domestic and foreign LLCs compare, see what is a domestic LLC.
Do LLCs pay taxes in Massachusetts?
Yes. For pass-through LLCs, there is no entity-level income tax. Members report their share of Massachusetts-sourced income on their personal returns. Depending on your business, sales tax collection and payroll withholding obligations may also apply.
Can I use a P.O. Box as my Massachusetts resident agent address?
No. Massachusetts requires a physical street address. A P.O. Box will cause your application to be rejected.
What happens if I do business in Massachusetts without registering my foreign LLC?
Your LLC cannot maintain a lawsuit in Massachusetts courts for any period it was unregistered, civil penalties may apply, and the state may assess back taxes on revenue earned during that period. Registering after the fact does not eliminate these consequences retroactively.
Can I register my foreign LLC in Massachusetts myself, or do I need an attorney?
The filing is a state administrative process you can complete on your own. Professional help is worth considering if your activities fall in a gray area for the registration requirement, your name is already taken, or you have multi-state tax questions. It's also worth evaluating whether forming your LLC in another state makes sense for your business if you're facing registration requirements in multiple states.
Does my foreign LLC need a Massachusetts business license in addition to registering?
Yes, potentially. Foreign LLC registration is separate from any state or local business licenses or permits your industry may require. Check with the relevant Massachusetts licensing agency for your specific business type.
What is the annual report deadline for a Massachusetts foreign LLC?
The annual report is due on or before the anniversary of your registration date each year. The fee is $500. Massachusetts does not send reminders.
What happens to my foreign LLC registration if my LLC dissolves in my home state?
Your Massachusetts authorization depends on your LLC remaining in good standing in its home state. If your home-state LLC is dissolved or revoked, file for withdrawal of your Massachusetts registration promptly. Continuing to operate in Massachusetts after home-state dissolution carries the same penalties as operating without registration.