How to Register a Foreign LLC in Massachusetts

Do you have to register a foreign LLC in Massachusetts?

Yes. Under M.G.L. Chapter 156C, § 48, operating without registration exposes your business to civil penalties, loss of court access, and back taxes on revenue earned while unregistered. For more background, see LegalZoom's overview of what a foreign LLC is and how it works.

The key question is what "transacting business" actually means, because not every business activity crosses that line.

What counts as "doing business" in Massachusetts

Massachusetts law doesn't exhaustively define "transacting business," but the following activities generally trigger the registration requirement.

Maintaining a physical office, storefront, or warehouse in the state

Employing workers based in Massachusetts

Entering contracts in Massachusetts that will be performed there

Regularly soliciting or accepting orders from Massachusetts customers

Owning or leasing property as part of active, ongoing business operations

The core distinction is between activity that happens within Massachusetts and commerce that merely passes through it. If your LLC is conducting ongoing, repeated operations inside the state, not just shipping goods to Massachusetts customers from a warehouse elsewhere, registration is required.

What does not require registration

Maintaining a Massachusetts bank account

Defending or settling a lawsuit in the state's courts

Holding internal LLC meetings in Massachusetts

Completing isolated or one-time transactions

Passively owning property without actively operating a business through it

Land Court note: A foreign LLC that holds or conveys registered land must be registered in Massachusetts. Limited exceptions exist for certain tiered ownership structures, foreclosure deeds, and mortgagees. If your situation involves registered land, a real estate attorney can help you determine whether an exception applies.

Massachusetts foreign LLC vs. foreign corporation: what's the difference?

"Foreign" means your business was formed in a different state, not another country. The two entity types file under entirely different statutes on different forms.

A foreign LLC files an Application for Registration of a Foreign Limited Liability Company under M.G.L. Chapter 156C.

under M.G.L. Chapter 156C. A foreign corporation files a Foreign Corporation Certificate of Registration under M.G.L. Chapter 156D, Part 15, § 15.01.

Submitting the wrong form will cause your filing to be rejected. Here's how the two entity types compare.