How to Reinstate an LLC in Alabama: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your Alabama LLC has been dissolved or fallen out of good standing, you can restore it to active status, but the process requires coordinating filings with multiple state offices. This guide walks you through what to expect and what is required to bring your LLC back to active status.

How to reinstate an LLC in Alabama: At a glance

Reinstatement requires filing the Domestic LLC Certificate of Reinstatement with the Alabama Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State processing fee is $100.

You must attach a certified copy of your LLC's original certificate of formation.

Alabama has no universal reinstatement deadline, but waiting risks another business claiming your LLC's name.

If your LLC's name is no longer available when you reinstate, you must adopt a new name before the certificate can be filed.

What is a dissolved Alabama business?

Unlike states where the Secretary of State can dissolve a company for missed reports, unpaid fees, or a lapsed registered agent, Alabama has no administrative dissolution process for LLCs. There are a few reasons why an LLC might be dissolved:

An event specified in the operating agreement

The consent of the members

A period of having no members for 90 consecutive days

A court order

Because there is no administrative track, you do not need to resolve a separate "delinquency" status before reinstating. If your LLC was dissolved through one of the above events, you reinstate it by filing a certificate of reinstatement with the Secretary of State and confirming that the conditions for reinstatement after dissolution have been met.

One myth worth clearing up: Some sources claim a dissolved Alabama LLC cannot be reinstated at all. That is not correct. Reinstatement is authorized by Alabama's certificate of reinstatement statute, and the Secretary of State recognizes the certificate of reinstatement for that purpose.

What does "not in good standing" mean for an Alabama LLC?

In Alabama, an LLC's good standing is a matter of tax compliance with the Department of Revenue. The Department issues a certificate of compliance once it confirms your LLC has filed all required Business Privilege Tax returns and paid the tax due. If your LLC has unfiled returns or unpaid tax, the Department will deny the certificate, and your LLC will be effectively out of good standing until you catch up.

Being out of good standing is not the same as being dissolved. The Business Privilege Tax continues to accrue each year until the LLC is legally dissolved or withdrawn with the Secretary of State.