How to Reinstate an LLC in Alabama: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your Alabama LLC has been dissolved or fallen out of good standing, you can restore it to active status, but the process requires coordinating filings with multiple state offices. This guide walks you through what to expect and what is required to bring your LLC back to active status.
How to reinstate an LLC in Alabama: At a glance
- Reinstatement requires filing the Domestic LLC Certificate of Reinstatement with the Alabama Secretary of State.
- The Secretary of State processing fee is $100.
- You must attach a certified copy of your LLC's original certificate of formation.
- Alabama has no universal reinstatement deadline, but waiting risks another business claiming your LLC's name.
- If your LLC's name is no longer available when you reinstate, you must adopt a new name before the certificate can be filed.
What is a dissolved Alabama business?
Unlike states where the Secretary of State can dissolve a company for missed reports, unpaid fees, or a lapsed registered agent, Alabama has no administrative dissolution process for LLCs. There are a few reasons why an LLC might be dissolved:
- An event specified in the operating agreement
- The consent of the members
- A period of having no members for 90 consecutive days
- A court order
Because there is no administrative track, you do not need to resolve a separate "delinquency" status before reinstating. If your LLC was dissolved through one of the above events, you reinstate it by filing a certificate of reinstatement with the Secretary of State and confirming that the conditions for reinstatement after dissolution have been met.
One myth worth clearing up: Some sources claim a dissolved Alabama LLC cannot be reinstated at all. That is not correct. Reinstatement is authorized by Alabama's certificate of reinstatement statute, and the Secretary of State recognizes the certificate of reinstatement for that purpose.
What does "not in good standing" mean for an Alabama LLC?
In Alabama, an LLC's good standing is a matter of tax compliance with the Department of Revenue. The Department issues a certificate of compliance once it confirms your LLC has filed all required Business Privilege Tax returns and paid the tax due. If your LLC has unfiled returns or unpaid tax, the Department will deny the certificate, and your LLC will be effectively out of good standing until you catch up.
Being out of good standing is not the same as being dissolved. The Business Privilege Tax continues to accrue each year until the LLC is legally dissolved or withdrawn with the Secretary of State.
If your LLC is only behind on its Business Privilege Tax, you resolve that directly with the Department of Revenue by filing the missing returns and paying what you owe, then requesting a certificate of compliance. You do not file a certificate of reinstatement for a tax delinquency.
How reinstate your Alabama LLC: Step-by-step
Step 1: Confirm your LLC's dissolved status and retrieve your entity ID
The Alabama Secretary of State maintains a public business entity records search where you can confirm your LLC's current status before you file anything.
- Search by your LLC's name or its entity ID number.
- Review the status the database shows.
An entity that is still on record as existing does not need to be reinstated. If the status indicates the LLC has been dissolved, you file the certificate of reinstatement to restore it. If the result is unclear or shows a status you do not recognize, contact the Secretary of State's office to confirm what it means for your entity before filing.
During your search, make sure you note your entity ID number and LLC’s exact name. You will need both for the reinstatement form.
If the search returns no results, your LLC may be recorded under a slightly different name. Contact the Alabama Secretary of State directly to confirm the entity's history or refer to any tax documents or formation documents you have on file.
Step 2: Obtain a certified copy of your certificate of formation
The certified copy is required and takes time to obtain. A regular photocopy won't work; it must bear official certification from the issuing authority. You can order a copy from the Alabama Secretary of State's Business Services Division.Copies cost $2.00 per page, plus a $10.00 certification fee per document. You can request a certified copy even if you no longer have the original.
When you receive it, check that the LLC name, formation date, and registered agent information match what you will enter on the reinstatement form. Inconsistency can be grounds for rejection.
Step 3: Confirm your LLC's name is still available
Check the name in the Secretary of State database. If another business registered it while you were dissolved, you will need to choose a new name on the certificate of reinstatement.
Step 4: Fill out the reinstatement form
Be prepared to provide the following information:
- LLC name as it appears in state records. This includes punctuation and abbreviation style (e.g., "LLC" vs. "L.L.C.").
- Entity ID number.
- Date of formation. Use the original formation date, not the reinstatement filing date.
- Date of dissolution. Copy it exactly as it appears in SOS entity records.
- Registered agent's full name and Alabama street address. If you're updating this information, make sure the new agent has consented to serve. Review Alabama registered agent requirements before completing this field.
- Whether the registered agent information is being updated. Mark this field if making a change.
- Signature of an authorized member or manager.
- Date of signing.
Step 5: Assemble your filing and mail it to the Secretary of State
Include two typed copies of the completed form, the certified copy of your certificate of formation, a check, money order, or credit card payment for the processing fee payable to the Alabama Secretary of State, and a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Mail it to:
Secretary of State, Business Services
P.O. Box 5616
Montgomery, AL 36103
Step 6: Confirm reinstated status in the Secretary of State database
Once the database shows your LLC back on record as existing, the reinstatement is complete. Without the self-addressed, stamped envelope, you will not receive a mailed receipt.
After reinstatement: A checklist
- Verify active status in the Alabama SOS database. Confirm the status update before you resume any business activity.
- Update business bank accounts, contracts, and licenses. Banks, vendors, and licensing agencies may have flagged your LLC as inactive. Notify them and provide documentation of restored active status as needed.
- Verify your registered agent information is current. If you updated your registered agent on the reinstatement form, confirm the change is reflected in the SOS database. Your agent must maintain a physical Alabama street address and be available during normal business hours.
- Resolve outstanding Alabama Business Privilege Tax obligations. The Business Privilege Tax is filed with the Alabama Department of Revenue, not the Secretary of State. Any obligations that went unaddressed while you were dissolved carry forward, so confirm your status directly with the Department of Revenue.
- Order a certificate confirming your status if needed. If a bank, lender, or contracting party needs proof of active status, you can request a certificate of compliance from the Department of Revenue or a certificate of existence from the Secretary of State. Either is a separate document from the certificate of reinstatement.
How LegalZoom can help
If you’re ready to reinstate but are not sure how to go about it, LegalZoom’s reinstatement service is now paired with Business Manager, our end-to-end compliance management platform. You’ll be paired with a dedicated manager who will help assess your compliance scenario and make a roadmap to get you back into good standing. From there, they’ll help manage due dates and deadlines so you don’t fall behind again, from business licenses to annual reports.
Want a more DIY approach? Explore LegalZoom’s compliance products for structured DIY filings and questionnaires backed by our 25+ years of helping businesses. Even if you’re confident in the next steps, our proven process helps you file the right paperwork, the right way.
FAQs about Alabama LLC reinstatement
Does Alabama allow corporations to be reinstated the same way LLCs can?
Not through the same filing. Alabama corporations and LLCs are governed by different chapters of the business code, and the corporate path to restoring a dissolved corporation differs from the LLC certificate of reinstatement, including different timing rules. If you need to restore a dissolved corporation, confirm the current procedure with the Alabama Secretary of State or an attorney before filing.
How long does Alabama LLC reinstatement take?
Alabama does not publish a guaranteed processing time for reinstatement. Because the certificate of reinstatement is a mailed paper filing with the Secretary of State, plan for standard mail-filing turnaround rather than the same-day processing available for some online filings. If timing matters, the optional $100 expedited service speeds up the Secretary of State's processing of the filing.
Can you reinstate an Alabama LLC online?
No. The Domestic LLC Certificate of Reinstatement is a paper filing. The Secretary of State accepts it only by mail or courier, not online or by email, so you cannot complete the reinstatement entirely online the way you can with some other Alabama business filings. Plan to print the completed form, assemble it with the certified copy of your certificate of formation and the $100 fee, and mail or deliver the package to the Secretary of State.
What happens to my Alabama LLC's EIN if it was dissolved?
The IRS does not reassign an EIN when a state dissolves an LLC. If you reinstate the same entity, the existing EIN remains valid.
Can I change my LLC's name when I reinstate it in Alabama?
The reinstatement form reinstates the LLC under its existing name. If that name is unavailable, you must select a new name before reinstatement can proceed. The naming rules for reinstatement govern what name you can use.
Is there a deadline to reinstate a dissolved Alabama LLC?
Alabama does not publish a statutory deadline. Unlike some states that cut off reinstatement eligibility after a set period, Alabama's process has no universally advertised expiration window.
However, waiting still carries risk. Another entity can claim your LLC's name after dissolution, and outstanding Business Privilege Tax obligations continue to accrue. File as soon as you've gathered the required documents and confirmed your LLC's status.