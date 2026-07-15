How to Reinstate an LLC in Arkansas: A Step-by-Step Guide

If your Arkansas limited liability company (LLC) was revoked or lost good standing, you have options. If you address your noncompliance issue directly, you can get your LLC back into good standing and continue operating as a formal business entity.

This guide covers how to reinstate an LLC in Arkansas, different status scenarios, exact steps, realistic costs, and a direct comparison of restoring your existing LLC versus forming a new one.

How to reinstate an LLC in Arkansas at a glance

There is no formal "reinstatement" filing for LLCs in Arkansas. Rather, you return to good standing by simply filing missed paperwork and taxes, plus late fees.

Reinstatement costs include the base $150 annual franchise tax, a $25 late penalty per missed year, and interest that accrues daily.

Check your LLC's current status for free through the Arkansas Secretary of State's Business Entity Search before taking any action.

If your LLC was voluntarily dissolved, you may be able to file a revocation of dissolution within 120 days of the dissolution date. After that window, forming a new LLC may be your only option.

What your Arkansas LLC status actually means

The terms "revoked," "dissolved," and "not in good standing" have distinct meanings under Arkansas law and point to different actions.

Revoked for unpaid franchise taxes

Revocation is the most common reason an Arkansas LLC loses good standing. If you don't pay the annual franchise tax for three consecutive years, your LLC enters revoked status.

Revocation can carry significant legal and financial consequences. A revoked LLC cannot file new documents with the Secretary of State, cannot obtain a certificate of good standing, and continues to accrue penalties and interest daily. Businesses that continue to operate while revoked do not enjoy the liability protection afforded to entities in good standing.

Arkansas law also prohibits anyone "substantially connected" to an LLC with past-due franchise taxes from filing any paperwork with the Secretary of State's Business and Commercial Services division, including the documents needed to form a new LLC.

The fix here is straightforward: file and pay all past-due franchise tax reports. Once you do that, you’ll fall back into good standing.

Administratively dissolved by the Secretary of State

The Secretary of State can administratively dissolve an LLC that fails to pay a required fee, tax, interest, or penalty within six months of its due date, fails to deliver an annual report within six months, or lacks a registered agent for 60 consecutive days.

An administratively dissolved LLC still exists as an entity in the eyes of the state, but it may only wind up its affairs or apply for reinstatement. This is separate from franchise tax revocation, though unpaid franchise tax is one obligation that can lead to it.

Voluntarily dissolved

Voluntary dissolution is a deliberate choice. It happens when the LLC's members decide to close the business and file a statement of dissolution with the Secretary of State.

If your LLC was voluntarily dissolved and you've changed your mind, Arkansas gives you a limited window to reverse course. All members and managers must sign a revocation of dissolution with the Secretary of State.

What it costs to reinstate an Arkansas LLC

For most LLCs, reinstatement isn't a fee as much as a catch-up. Arkansas charges no separate reinstatement fee for an LLC revoked over franchise taxes, so your cost is the back taxes, penalties, and interest that piled up while you were delinquent. The total depends on how you lost standing and how long it has been.