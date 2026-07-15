How to Reinstate an LLC in California: A Step-by-Step Guide

When is it too late to reinstate a California LLC?

The FTB can administratively terminate an LLC after a prolonged period of non-compliance, at which point the entity cannot be reinstated.

The FTB initiates administrative dissolution or cancellation of LLCs suspended by the FTB for 60 or more consecutive months. The FTB sends an intent notice letter, and you have 60 days from the notice date to object in writing. If you don't, your business will be administratively dissolved or cancelled.

If the SOS business search shows your LLC as "Terminated," "Cancelled," or "Dissolved" rather than "Suspended" or "Forfeited," reinstatement is no longer available. Your only option is to form a new California LLC, which means new filing fees, potential loss of your original name, and loss of any contracts, licenses, or accounts tied to the old entity.

What happens if you do business while your LLC is suspended?

A suspended California LLC cannot legally enter into contracts, initiate or defend lawsuits, or use its business name. The consequences include the following:

Voidable contracts. Agreements signed while suspended may be voidable, meaning the other party could walk away.

Agreements signed while suspended may be voidable, meaning the other party could walk away. Loss of liability protection. Suspension does not by itself remove the LLC's liability shield, but if the LLC can't pay its taxes, the FTB can hold you personally responsible for the unpaid amount when you took assets out of the business, left shareholder loans unpaid, or paid excessive officer salaries.

Suspension does not by itself remove the LLC's liability shield, but if the LLC can't pay its taxes, the FTB can hold you personally responsible for the unpaid amount when you took assets out of the business, left shareholder loans unpaid, or paid excessive officer salaries. Additional state penalties. The state can assess further penalties for continued operation while suspended.

How LegalZoom can help

If you’re ready to reinstate but you’re not sure how to go about it, LegalZoom’s reinstatement service is now paired with Business Manager, our end-to-end compliance management platform. You’ll be paired with a dedicated manager who will help assess your compliance scenario and make a roadmap to get you back into good standing. From there, they’ll help manage compliance due dates and deadlines so you don’t fall behind again, from business licenses to annual reports.

Want a more DIY approach? Explore LegalZoom’s compliance products for structured DIY filings and questionnaires backed by our 25+ years of helping businesses. Even if you’re confident in the next steps, our proven process helps you file the right paperwork, the right way.

FAQs about California LLC reinstatement

What happens if I just let my California LLC expire?

The FTB will continue to assess the $800 minimum franchise tax and penalties each year the LLC remains on record. After 60 or more consecutive months of FTB suspension, the FTB may administratively terminate the entity. If you no longer intend to use the LLC, formally dissolving it is far less costly than abandoning it.

What is a certificate of revivor in California?

A certificate of revivor is the document the FTB issues to confirm a previously suspended LLC has been restored to good standing after satisfying all outstanding tax obligations. Once issued, the FTB notifies the SOS, and the entity's status updates to "Active."

When is a California LLC no longer eligible for reinstatement?

When the FTB has administratively terminated the entity. The FTB initiates administrative dissolution or cancellation of LLCs FTB-suspended for 60 or more consecutive months. If the SOS business search shows your LLC as "Terminated," "Cancelled," or "Dissolved," reinstatement is no longer available and forming a new LLC is your only path forward.

Can my LLC name impact the reinstatement process?

Possibly. The Secretary of State will likely deny your revivor request if the entity name is no longer available. This is because, when your LLC is suspended, your business name can become available to other companies. Make sure to check name availability through the SOS business search before you invest time and money in the reinstatement process.

Daniel Smith contributed to this article.