Foreign Qualification in Delaware: How to Register an Out-of-State LLC

If your business was formed outside Delaware but conducts business in the state, it may need to register with the Delaware Division of Corporations. This process, known as foreign qualification, establishes the entity's authority to operate in Delaware and helps it maintain access to state courts while meeting applicable filing and compliance requirements.
What is foreign qualification in Delaware?
Foreign qualification is how a business formed in another state registers with the Delaware Division of Corporations to legally conduct business in Delaware. Any out-of-state entity that meets Delaware's threshold for "doing business" must complete this registration before operating there.
sThe word "foreign" has nothing to do with international business. In every U.S. state, a "foreign" entity is simply one organized somewhere else. If your LLC was formed in Texas, your corporation in New York, or your limited partnership in California, Delaware treats your business as a foreign entity the moment you start operating within state lines. Understanding the difference between a domestic and foreign LLC can help clarify why this registration exists.
The Delaware Division of Corporations handles foreign qualification filings for LLCs, corporations, LLPs, and LPs. Each entity type has its own forms, fees, and annual obligations. You can find Delaware's official forms and filing information at the Delaware filing portal.
Completing a Delaware foreign qualification authorizes an out-of-state entity to conduct business in Delaware and maintain legal claims in Delaware courts, subject to the rules for its entity type. Qualification does not replace separate business-license, tax, payroll, employment, or industry-specific registrations that may also apply.
When does your business need to foreign qualify in Delaware?
You need to foreign qualify before you start conducting regular, ongoing business activity in Delaware. Knowing exactly where that line falls requires a closer look at what Delaware law actually means by "doing business."
Delaware law requires a foreign entity to register before doing business in the state, but it does not provide a single bright-line test that applies to every company. The analysis generally turns on the nature, regularity, and location of the entity's activities, while the statutes identify several activities that do not, by themselves, constitute doing business.
Activities that trigger Delaware foreign qualification
Not all businesses need to file for foreign qualification, but there are a few activities that make it necessary. This includes the following.
- Hiring Delaware-based employees. W-2 employees who live and work in Delaware establish a clear in-state presence.
- Leasing or owning commercial property. Signing a commercial lease, owning an office, or operating out of a warehouse in Delaware counts as physical presence.
- Maintaining a physical office or place of business. Any fixed location where your business regularly operates qualifies, even shared or co-working space.
- Conducting recurring in-state operations or transactions. Regular activity performed in Delaware may support a finding that the company is doing business there, although sales to Delaware customers alone do not automatically require foreign qualification.
- Soliciting and accepting business in Delaware. In-state sales activity may support qualification when it forms part of ongoing Delaware operations. However, Delaware law excludes certain solicitation when orders require acceptance outside the state before becoming contracts.
- Executing contracts in Delaware. Contracts formed and performed in-state point to ongoing business activity.
- Operating under Delaware state or local licenses. Licensing requirements can be evidence of in-state operations, but a business license and foreign qualification are separate legal obligations.
Any one of these activities may support a finding that the business is operating in Delaware. The result depends on the nature, frequency, and location of the company's activities, so businesses with uncertain facts should seek entity-specific legal guidance.
Activities that may not require Delaware registration
Under Delaware doing business rules, the following do not require a foreign LLC to register:
- Maintaining, defending, or settling a legal action or proceeding
- Holding meetings of members or managers, or carrying on other internal affairs activities
- Maintaining bank accounts
- Maintaining offices or agencies for the transfer, exchange, and registration of securities
- Soliciting orders by mail or through employees or agents, where orders require acceptance outside Delaware before becoming contracts
- Creating or acquiring debts, mortgages, or security interests in real or personal property
- Conducting an isolated transaction that is not part of a course of similar transactions
However, there are a few edge cases worth addressing directly.
- Online-only sales to Delaware customers. Selling to Delaware residents through a website, without physical presence, generally doesn't trigger registration on its own. If those sales are substantial and recurring, or if you have employees or contractors in Delaware fulfilling orders, the analysis changes.
- Remote employees based in Delaware. A single remote employee working from home in Delaware can create an in-state presence, particularly for tax and employment law purposes. Whether it triggers foreign qualification depends on the role, scope, and regularity of that employee's work.
- Temporary or project-based work. A single project may qualify as an isolated transaction, depending on its scope and duration. Regularly sending employees or contractors to Delaware for ongoing projects is more likely to constitute doing business.
These situations are genuinely fact-specific. If you're unsure whether your Delaware activity crosses the threshold, consult a licensed attorney before proceeding.
Foreign qualification vs. a Delaware business license
Foreign qualification and business licensing are separate requirements. Foreign qualification registers the legal entity with the Delaware Division of Corporations. A Delaware business license is generally obtained through the Division of Revenue and concerns the company's taxable or licensed business activity.
Depending on how the business operates, it may also need to register for withholding tax, unemployment insurance, workers' compensation, local permits, or industry-specific licenses. Completing foreign qualification does not automatically satisfy these obligations, and obtaining a business license does not necessarily establish that foreign qualification is required.
Delaware foreign qualification requirements by entity type
The form you file, the fee you pay, and your annual obligations all depend on your entity type. Always verify current form names and fees at corp.delaware.gov before filing.
|Entity type
|Delaware form name
|Filing fee
|Annual obligation
|Foreign LLC
|Certificate of Registration
|$200
|$400 annual tax, due June 1
|Foreign corporation
|Qualification Certificate
|$245
|Annual Report fee, due June 30; $125 through July 31, 2026, then $250 beginning August 1, 2026
|Foreign LLP
|Statement of Foreign Qualification
|$200
|Annual Report fee due June 1: $200 per partner through July 31, 2026, then $300 per partner beginning August 1, 2026
|Foreign LP
|Certificate of Registration
|$200
|$400 annual tax, due June 1
Delaware foreign LLC registration
To register a foreign LLC in Delaware, file a Foreign LLC form with the Delaware Division of Corporations. The state filing fee is $200; a certified copy costs an additional $50. You'll also need to submit a Certificate of Existence from your home state, dated within six months of filing, confirming your LLC is in good standing there.
Once registered, a foreign LLC owes a $400 annual tax due on or before June 1 each year. Foreign LLCs do not file a separate Delaware annual report. Late-payment penalties and interest may apply, so verify the current amounts with the Delaware Division of Corporations before filing or paying.
Delaware foreign corporation registration
Foreign corporations file for authorization and receive a stamped "Filed" copy along with a Certificate of Qualification confirming authorization to do business in the state. The filing fee is $245; a certified copy costs an additional $50. The application also requires a statement of the corporation's assets and liabilities dated no earlier than six months before filing. For more on how Delaware handles out-of-state corporations, see Delaware corporations law.
Foreign corporations must file a Delaware Annual Report by June 30 each year. The filing fee is $125 through July 31, 2026, and increases to $250 beginning August 1, 2026. Foreign corporations do not pay Delaware's authorized-shares or assumed-par-value franchise tax, which applies to domestic Delaware corporations. Annual reports can be filed through Delaware's online filing system.
Delaware foreign LLP and LP registration
Foreign LLPs and LPs follow registration requirements similar to those for foreign LLCs, with a $200 filing fee for both. Foreign LPs pay a $400 annual tax due June 1 and do not file a separate annual report. Foreign LLPs file an Annual Report for Foreign Limited Liability Partnership by June 1. The fee is $200 per partner through July 31, 2026, and $300 per partner beginning August 1, 2026, subject to the statutory cap.
How to register a foreign entity with the Delaware Division of Corporations
Registering a foreign entity in Delaware is primarily a matter of submitting the right information to the right state office. The process is manageable, but small errors or missing documents can delay approval and create unnecessary back-and-forth with the Division of Corporations.
Step 1: Confirm your business name is available in Delaware
Delaware requires your business name to be distinguishable from any other name already on record with the Division of Corporations. Check name availability at corp.delaware.gov.
If your name is taken, you have two options: operate under a designated alternate name in Delaware, or file a name reservation to hold an available name while you complete the process. A name reservation costs $75 and lasts 120 days.
Step 2: Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state
Delaware requires proof that your business is in good standing in its state of formation. A Certificate of Existence (also called a Certificate of Good Standing) is issued by your home state's Secretary of State and confirms your entity is fully registered, in good standing, and current on its taxes. Delaware generally requires this certificate to be issued within the past six months. Most states let you order one online.
Step 3: Appoint a Delaware registered agent
Every foreign entity registering in Delaware must designate a registered agent with a physical street address in the state (P.O. boxes don't qualify), available during normal business hours to receive legal notices. Your registered agent can be an individual Delaware resident, a domestic business entity, or a professional registered agent service.
Step 4: Complete and submit the Delaware foreign qualification form
Refer to the entity-type table above for the correct form name. You'll generally provide the entity's name, jurisdiction and date of formation, business purpose, and registered agent information, then attach the required evidence of existence or good standing. Foreign corporations must also provide the required statement of assets and liabilities dated no earlier than six months before filing.
Submit by mail or in person. The Division also offers expedited processing tiers (1-Hour, 2-Hour, Same Day, and Next Day) for faster turnaround. Standard processing times may vary based on submission volume.
Step 5: Pay the Delaware filing fee
Filing fees by entity type are listed in the entity comparison table above. When submitting by mail, include a cover letter with your contact information. The Division returns all requests by regular USPS mail unless you provide an express mail account number for FedEx or UPS return service.
Delaware foreign qualification costs: One-time fees and ongoing obligations
Foreign qualification costs extend beyond the initial registration fee. Your total will depend on your entity type, whether you request optional services, and the annual taxes or report fees required to keep your business in good standing.
What you'll pay upfront
|Upfront cost item
|Amount
|State filing fee (Foreign LLC, LLP, or LP)
|$200
|State filing fee (Foreign Corporation)
|$245
|Certified copy of filed document
|+$50 (optional)
|Name reservation (if your name is taken)
|$75
|Expedited processing (2-hour service)
|$500 per document
|Expedited processing (1-hour service)
|$1,000 per document
Same-day and next-day expedited options are also available. Your registered agent fee is a first-year cost to factor in as well, since it recurs annually.
What you'll pay every year
|Entity type
|Annual tax / report fee
|Deadline
|Foreign LLC
|$400 annual tax
|June 1
|Foreign corporation
|Annual Report fee: $125 through July 31, 2026; $250 beginning August 1, 2026
|June 30
|Foreign LLP
|Annual Report fee: $200 per partner through July 31, 2026; $300 per partner beginning August 1, 2026
|June 1
|Foreign LP
|$400 annual tax
|June 1
Registered agent fees add to your recurring total. Build that into your yearly compliance budget alongside your state-mandated filings.
Ongoing compliance for foreign entities registered in Delaware
Once your foreign entity is authorized to do business in Delaware, you take on recurring responsibilities that don't go away as long as you're operating in the state.
- Meet your annual filing and tax deadlines. Foreign LLCs and LPs owe a $400 annual tax by June 1. Foreign LLPs file a partner-based annual report by June 1, and foreign corporations file an annual report by June 30. Missing a deadline can result in penalties, interest, loss of good standing, or cancellation or revocation of the entity's authority, depending on the entity type and the length of the delinquency.
- Keep your registered agent active. If your registered agent resigns and you don't replace them within 30 days, your entity's standing is at risk. To switch agents, file a Certificate of Change of Registered Agent with the Delaware Division of Corporations.
- Report changes to the state. If your entity name, principal office address, or registered agent changes, update your registration promptly. Outdated information can cause service of process to go to the wrong address and create gaps in your legal standing.
- Understand what losing good standing actually means. A delinquent entity may be unable to obtain a certificate of good standing, face penalties and interest, lose authority to maintain certain legal actions, or experience problems with financing, contracts, and regulatory filings. Loss of good standing does not automatically make owners personally liable for every company debt.
- Know how to get back into good standing if you fall behind. To return to good standing, Delaware law requires certain documents to be filed and all back taxes and fees paid. For LLCs, that includes submitting a Certificate of Revival and paying a $200 filing fee. (Verify current reinstatement fees and required forms at corp.delaware.gov before filing.)
- Withdraw your registration when you stop operating in Delaware. Leaving the state does not automatically end the entity's compliance obligations. The Delaware Division of Corporations provides withdrawal procedures for each entity type. An effective withdrawal generally ends future registration obligations, but previously accrued reports, taxes, fees, and penalties may remain due.
What happens if you do business in Delaware without foreign qualification?
An unregistered foreign entity may be unable to maintain a legal action in Delaware until it registers and satisfies applicable fees and penalties. The precise consequences vary by entity type. For a foreign LLC, Delaware law bars the company from maintaining an action, suit, or proceeding in the state until it has registered and paid the amounts due for the period of unregistered activity.
For a foreign LLC, failure to register does not invalidate its contracts or prevent it from defending an action in Delaware courts. However, the LLC generally cannot maintain its own Delaware action until it completes registration and satisfies the applicable amounts due. Other entity types are governed by their own statutory provisions.
For a foreign LLC, Delaware law imposes $200 for each year or part of a year during which it did business without registering, in addition to the fees and annual taxes that would otherwise have been due. Penalties for corporations, LPs, and LLPs should be evaluated under the statutes governing those entity types rather than assumed to be identical.
For foreign LLCs, Delaware law also permits the state to seek an injunction against continued unregistered business activity. Comparable enforcement authority and procedures may differ for corporations, LPs, and LLPs.
The usual remedy is to complete the required registration and satisfy the outstanding taxes, reports, fees, and penalties applicable to the entity type. Once the statutory requirements are met, the entity may regain authority to maintain proceedings, subject to the governing statute and any remaining compliance issues.
How LegalZoom can help
Foreign qualification involves more than completing a form. You need to identify the correct filing for your entity type, confirm that your business name can be used in Delaware, appoint a registered agent, gather supporting documents, and submit everything to the Division of Corporations.
LegalZoom’s foreign qualification service can help by:
- Conducting a preliminary business name availability check
- Preparing the appropriate Delaware foreign qualification filing
- Submitting your documents to the Delaware Division of Corporations
- Providing registered agent services in Delaware
- Helping manage foreign qualification filings in multiple states
If you’re thinking of doing business in Delaware, let LegalZoom help you register your business.
Delaware foreign qualification FAQs
What is a foreign qualification certificate?
A foreign qualification certificate is the official document issued by a state's filing office confirming that your out-of-state business is legally authorized to conduct business there. In Delaware, the Division of Corporations issues this authorization after accepting your registration filing. For foreign LLCs, the Division returns a stamped Certificate of Registration. Keep it on file: lenders, commercial landlords, and government agencies in Delaware may ask to see proof of your authorization before entering into agreements with your business.
How to register as a foreign entity in Delaware?
Registering as a foreign entity in Delaware involves five steps: confirm your business name is available, obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, appoint a Delaware registered agent, complete and submit the correct form for your entity type, and pay the applicable state filing fee. The full process is covered in the "How to register a foreign entity with the Delaware Division of Corporations" section above.
Can I use my existing business name when registering as a foreign entity in Delaware?
You can use your existing name if it's available, but Delaware requires your name to be distinguishable from every other entity already on record with the Division of Corporations. If your name is taken, you have two options: register under a designated alternate name in Delaware, or file a name reservation for an available alternative at a cost of $75, valid for 120 days.
Do I need a Delaware registered agent if I already have one in my home state?
Yes. Delaware requires a separate registered agent with a physical Delaware address regardless of who serves as your registered agent in your home state. Your home-state registered agent has no authority to receive legal or tax notices on your behalf in Delaware.