Domestic vs. Foreign LLC: What's the Difference and When Does It Matter?

The difference between a domestic and foreign LLC has nothing to do with international business. It's a state-law classification that determines whether your LLC is legally authorized to operate wherever you want to expand. A domestic LLC operates in its formation state; the moment it begins doing business in a second state, it becomes a foreign LLC there and must register through a process called foreign qualification. The threshold that triggers this requirement varies by state, and skipping registration when it's required can result in fines, back taxes, and the loss of your right to enforce contracts in that state's courts.
What is a domestic LLC?
A domestic LLC is an LLC formed in and authorized to operate within the state where it filed its articles of organization. Form an LLC in Georgia, and it's a domestic LLC in Georgia, governed by Georgia's LLC statutes. "Domestic" is a relative label: that same LLC becomes "foreign" the moment it operates anywhere else.
For more on what a domestic LLC is and how it's formed, see LegalZoom's dedicated guide.
What is a foreign LLC?
A foreign LLC is an LLC formed in one state that registers to do business in a different state. "Foreign" means out-of-state, nothing more. That Georgia LLC, once it opens an office in Florida, becomes a foreign LLC in Florida. The process of registering in the new state is called foreign qualification.
The same LLC can be domestic in one state and foreign in several others at the same time. A Georgia LLC that foreign-qualifies in Florida, Tennessee, and North Carolina is domestic in Georgia and foreign in each of the other three states, with separate compliance obligations in each.
Domestic LLC vs. foreign LLC: Key differences at a glance
|Domestic LLC
|Foreign LLC
|Formation state
|The state where the LLC was originally filed
|A state other than the formation state
|Legal authority to operate
|Granted automatically upon formation
|Requires a Certificate of Authority from the new state's Secretary of State
|Governing law
|Home state's LLC statutes govern the entity
|Home state's statutes still govern the LLC itself; the new state's rules govern local operations
|Registered agent requirement
|Required in the home state
|Required in every state where the LLC holds foreign qualification
|Annual report obligations
|Filed in the home state
|Filed in the home state AND in each state where the LLC is foreign-qualified
|State filing fees
|One-time formation fee, plus ongoing annual fees in the home state
|Foreign qualification filing fee in each new state, plus ongoing annual fees in each
|Tax obligations
|Home state taxes apply
|May owe income, franchise, or gross receipts taxes, and file separate returns, in each state where operating
|IRS classification
|"Domestic" if formed anywhere in the U.S.
|"Foreign" to the IRS only if formed outside the United States, not merely outside the home state
One row tends to surprise business owners: the IRS column. State law and federal tax law define "foreign" in completely different ways, and mixing them up leads to real compliance mistakes. That distinction gets its own section below.
When do you need to register as a foreign LLC?
You need to foreign qualify in another state when your LLC is "doing business" there. That phrase carries a specific legal meaning, and the threshold varies by state.
Most states pattern their definitions after the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (ULLCA). Under that framework, "doing business" generally means your LLC has a sustained, regular presence in the state, not just a one-time transaction or passing connection.
The lists below show how most states draw that line. Because state rules aren't uniform, treat these as a reliable general guide, not a definitive answer for every jurisdiction.
Activities that typically trigger foreign qualification
- Maintaining a physical office, storefront, or other place of business in the state
- Hiring W-2 employees who regularly work from that state, including remote employees based there
- Owning or leasing real property such as office space, a warehouse, or a retail location in the state
- Storing inventory in a warehouse or fulfillment facility located in the state
- Conducting regular in-person operations, client meetings, or ongoing services in the state
- Holding a business bank account in the state and using it for routine transactions
A physical footprint or a payroll connection to another state are the two most common triggers.
Activities that usually do NOT trigger foreign qualification
- Maintaining or defending a lawsuit in the state
- Attending a trade show or holding a one-time meeting in the state
- Making isolated or occasional sales into the state, without a physical presence supporting those sales
- Using independent contractors (not W-2 employees) who happen to be located in that state
- Selling products or services entirely online to customers in the state, with no warehouse, office, or staff there
- Having a registered agent in the state, since a registered agent appointment alone does not constitute doing business
If you're not sure whether your activities cross the threshold in a particular state, talk to a business attorney before assuming you're exempt. Getting it wrong can expose your LLC to penalties, back fees, and loss of your right to sue.
Does having a remote employee in another state require foreign qualification?
In many states, yes. Hiring a W-2 employee who works remotely from that state is treated as "doing business" there and triggers foreign qualification. The employee's home state becomes a state where your LLC has a regular, ongoing operational presence, which is precisely what most "doing business" definitions are designed to capture.
The rules aren't uniform. Some states have issued specific guidance or safe harbors for remote workers, but those provisions vary in scope.
The practical rule: if you hire a W-2 employee who works from another state on an ongoing basis, assume that state's foreign qualification requirement applies until you've confirmed otherwise with that state's Secretary of State guidance or a business attorney.
Do online-only businesses need to foreign qualify?
For businesses operating entirely online, with no warehouse, no office, and no employees in any particular state, the answer is generally no. Foreign qualification isn't required in every state where you have customers. Most state "doing business" definitions require some form of physical or operational connection to the state.
Two caveats apply. If your business uses a third-party fulfillment warehouse in another state, that warehouse creates a physical presence that can trigger foreign qualification. If you hire W-2 employees or maintain any physical infrastructure in a state, the standard "doing business" analysis applies regardless of how your customer-facing operations work.
One clarification: sales tax nexus rules are a separate analysis. Since the Supreme Court's 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, states can require online sellers to collect sales tax based on sales volume alone, without a physical presence. A sales tax obligation in a state doesn't automatically mean you are "doing business" there for foreign qualification purposes. The two analyses can overlap, but they're not the same question.
How to foreign qualify an LLC in another state
The foreign qualification process follows a predictable sequence. Exact form names and filing fees vary by state, but the steps are consistent across most jurisdictions.
- Confirm you need to foreign qualify. Review the specific state's LLC statutes or Secretary of State guidance to verify your activities cross that state's threshold.
- Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. This document confirms your LLC is current on all fees, reports, and filings. Most states require it as part of the foreign qualification application.
- Appoint a registered agent in the new state. Every state requires a foreign LLC to designate a registered agent, a person or entity with a physical street address in that state, to receive legal notices and service of process. P.O. boxes aren't accepted, and the agent must be available during normal business hours.
- Complete and file the state's Application for Certificate of Authority. This is the core registration form, though its name differs by state. Common variations include "Foreign LLC Registration Statement" and "Application to Transact Business." Most states require.
- Your LLC's legal name and formation state
- Your LLC's principal office address
- The name and address of your registered agent in the new state
- A copy of or reference to your Certificate of Good Standing
- Pay the state filing fee. Fees vary significantly by state.
- Receive your Certificate of Authority. This certificate grants your LLC legal authority to operate in that state. Keep it with your LLC's records.
- Maintain ongoing compliance. File annual reports, pay renewal fees, and keep your registered agent information current in every state where your LLC holds foreign qualification.
LegalZoom can handle the foreign qualification process in any state, including obtaining your Certificate of Good Standing, preparing the application, and appointing a registered agent. Pricing is available on the foreign qualification service page.
Costs, fees, and ongoing compliance for a foreign LLC
Operating a foreign LLC involves more than just the initial registration. Businesses must budget for various one-time filing fees and recurring annual costs, including annual reports, registered agent services, and state tax obligations.
One-time filing fees
The filing fee for a Certificate of Authority typically ranges from $50 to $500. Texas charges $750; Kentucky and New Mexico sit on the lower end. Verify the current fee directly with each state's Secretary of State before filing.
Recurring annual costs
Operating as a foreign LLC in another state adds three categories of ongoing costs.
- Annual report fees. Owed in your home state and in each state where you're foreign-qualified. Deadlines and amounts vary.
- Registered agent fees. Commercial registered agent services typically run $50–$300 per state annually.
- State tax obligations. Depending on the state, your LLC may owe income tax, franchise tax, or gross receipts taxes, and may need to file a separate state return. California charges every LLC $800 annually regardless of revenue, and forming elsewhere to avoid it usually backfires, since you'll still need to register as a foreign LLC and pay the $800 anyway.
Miss an annual report deadline and you risk loss of good standing, contract enforcement difficulties, administrative revocation, and potential personal liability exposure.
That compounding compliance burden is one reason some business owners choose to form a new domestic LLC in the expansion state rather than foreign-qualify, a tradeoff covered below.
Penalties for operating without foreign qualification
Skipping foreign qualification when it's required carries real legal and financial consequences that grow the longer you wait.
- Civil fines that accumulate over time. California can fine an LLC $20 per day, up to $10,000. North Carolina charges $10 per day, up to $1,000 per year. The structure differs by state, but the direction is always the same: the longer you wait, the more you owe.
- Back fees, taxes, and interest. States can require payment of all fees and taxes that would have been owed during the period of unauthorized operation, plus interest. If you started doing business in a state in 2022 but didn't register until 2024, you could owe fees, interest, and penalties for both prior years.
- Loss of the right to sue. A foreign LLC doing business in a state cannot bring a lawsuit in that state's courts until it has qualified. Your LLC can still defend itself; it simply cannot initiate litigation.
- Contracts may become unenforceable until you cure. Most state business laws provide that failing to qualify does not automatically void a contract, but there are exceptions. Montana's law makes contracts between an unqualified foreign entity and the state or its subdivisions voidable by the state.
- Personal liability exposure. Operating without foreign qualification can put the liability protection that is the core reason most businesses form an LLC at risk. A court may hold owners personally liable for business debts if required legal formalities were disregarded.
- Individual penalties against managers or officers. California's Corporations Code provides that a person who transacts intrastate business on behalf of an unregistered foreign entity, knowing it is not authorized, is guilty of a misdemeanor. Similar provisions exist in Delaware, Maryland, and other states.
- State enforcement actions. Connecticut collected $1.8 million in a single year from unregistered businesses, with the highest individual penalty reaching $46,740. In Texas, the attorney general can seek to enjoin an unregistered foreign entity from transacting business in the state entirely.
You can cure it, but it costs more than registering on time
Operating without foreign qualification is almost always fixable. Courts will generally give a company a chance to qualify before dismissing a lawsuit. The cure typically costs significantly more than timely registration, however. You'll owe retroactive back fees and accumulated fines on top of the standard filing fee, and in some states the process involves additional agencies and can take weeks.
How the IRS defines "foreign" LLC, and why it's different
Federal tax law and state law use the word "foreign" to mean two completely different things.
Under federal tax law (IRC §7701), a "domestic" entity is one created or organized in the United States. A "foreign" entity is one formed outside the United States entirely, such as a company organized under the laws of Canada, Germany, or Mexico, not one formed in Nevada and operating in Texas. The IRS draws the line at the U.S. border, not at state lines.
An LLC formed in Delaware and operating in California is a foreign LLC under California state law and needs a Certificate of Authority to do business there. To the IRS, that same entity is a domestic LLC, because it was formed in the United States.
Why this matters for tax purposes
For most small business owners expanding within the U.S., the IRS definition doesn't change your state-level foreign qualification obligations. Where it does matter is a narrower set of federal situations.
- Withholding obligations. Foreign entities, those formed outside the U.S., are subject to different withholding rules on U.S.-source income under IRS Publication 515.
- Tax treaty eligibility. Tax treaties apply based on where an entity was formed, not where it operates within the U.S.
- Reporting requirements. Certain IRS forms apply specifically to foreign-owned domestic LLCs or foreign entities doing business in the U.S.
If your LLC was formed in a U.S. state, none of those federal "foreign entity" rules apply, regardless of how many states it operates in.
If you're a non-U.S. owner or dealing with a non-U.S. entity
If you are a non-U.S. citizen or resident forming an LLC in the U.S., or dealing with a company formed outside the United States, both frameworks apply at the same time. Your LLC is a domestic entity for IRS purposes, but you, as an owner, may be a foreign person under federal tax law, triggering separate withholding and reporting requirements. Bring a tax professional familiar with cross-border structures into your planning from the start.
For U.S.-based owners expanding into new states: "foreign" means out-of-state at the state level, and outside the U.S. at the federal level. Keep those two frameworks separate and you'll avoid one of the most common terminology traps in multi-state business planning.
Should you foreign qualify or form a new LLC in the new state?
When expanding into a new state, you have two options: foreign qualify your existing LLC, or form a new domestic LLC there. The right choice depends on how you're structured, how long you plan to operate in the new state, and how much ongoing complexity you're willing to manage.
Foreign qualifying your existing LLC keeps everything consolidated: one entity, one EIN, one operating agreement. Compliance costs grow as annual reports and registered agent fees stack up in each additional state, but ownership and management stay unified.
Forming a new domestic LLC creates a legally separate entity. That separation can be useful if you want a liability wall between state operations or plan to shift your primary business presence to the new state. The tradeoff is two LLCs, two EINs, two operating agreements, and two full sets of annual filings. If you go this route, it's worth reviewing how to form an LLC from scratch and researching which state is best to form your LLC before committing.
A few factors typically drive the decision.
- If your home state carries high annual fees or unfavorable LLC statutes, forming a new entity in the expansion state may cost less long-term.
- If you're operating in just one or two additional states, foreign qualification is almost always simpler and less expensive upfront.
- If you're considering moving your entire business rather than splitting it, research what transferring your LLC to another state involves before locking yourself into dual registrations.
For most small businesses expanding incrementally, foreign qualification is the practical first choice. More complex multi-state structures are worth discussing with a business attorney before you commit to either path.
Domestic vs. foreign LLC FAQs
What is the difference between a foreign and domestic LLC?
A domestic LLC operates in the state where it was formed and is automatically authorized to do business there. A foreign LLC is that same entity operating in a different state, which must register through foreign qualification before legally conducting business there. Both terms are state-law classifications with no connection to international operations.
What are the benefits of a foreign LLC?
Foreign qualifying lets your existing LLC legally expand into a new state without creating a separate entity. You keep one LLC, one EIN, and one operating agreement while gaining the legal authority to sign contracts, hire employees, open bank accounts, and sue in that state's courts. It's generally faster and less expensive upfront than forming a new LLC in each expansion state.
What are the disadvantages of a domestic LLC?
A domestic LLC is legally authorized to operate only in its formation state. Conducting business elsewhere without registering exposes it to fines, back fees, and loss of the right to sue in that state's courts. If your home state has high annual fees, steep franchise taxes, or weaker liability protections, those disadvantages follow your LLC into every market it enters.
What is the LLC loophole?
The "LLC loophole" refers to forming an LLC in a business-friendly state, most commonly Delaware, Wyoming, or Nevada, to take advantage of lower fees, stronger liability protections, or more flexible governance rules, even when the owner lives and operates elsewhere. The catch: if you operate in your home state, you still need to foreign qualify that out-of-state LLC there, paying fees and filing annual reports in both states. For most single-state small businesses, a domestic LLC in the home state is simpler and often costs less overall. Learn more about why you shouldn't form an LLC outside of your home state before making that decision.
Does a remote employee in another state trigger foreign qualification?
In many states, yes. Hiring a W-2 employee who works remotely from that state is treated as "doing business" there and triggers foreign qualification. Rules vary, and some states have specific thresholds or safe harbors for remote workers. Check the Secretary of State's guidance for the specific state, or talk to a business attorney before assuming a remote hire is exempt.
How much does it cost to foreign qualify an LLC?
Filing fees for a Certificate of Authority typically range from $50 to $500. Texas charges $750; Kentucky and New Mexico are on the lower end. Beyond the one-time fee, expect recurring annual costs: annual report fees in each state where you're qualified, registered agent fees ($50–$300 per state annually), and potential state tax obligations. Verify current fees directly with each state's Secretary of State before filing.
What documents are required to foreign qualify an LLC?
Most states require a completed Application for Certificate of Authority, a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state, your LLC's legal name and formation state, your principal office address, and the name and address of your registered agent in the new state. Confirm requirements with the specific state's Secretary of State, as some require additional documentation.
Do I need a registered agent in every state where I foreign qualify?
Yes. Every state requires a foreign LLC to designate a registered agent with a physical street address, not a P.O. box, in that state, available during normal business hours. If you foreign qualify in multiple states, you need a separate registered agent in each one.
Does a foreign LLC have to file annual reports in every state where it's registered?
Yes. Annual report obligations apply in every state where your LLC holds foreign qualification, in addition to your home state. Each state sets its own deadlines, forms, and fees, and missing a deadline in any state can result in loss of good standing, late fees, or administrative revocation of your authority to operate there.
Should I foreign qualify my existing LLC or form a new LLC in the new state?
For most small businesses expanding into one or two states, foreign qualification is simpler and less expensive: one entity, one EIN, one operating agreement. Forming a new domestic LLC makes more sense if you want liability separation between state operations, plan to shift your primary base to the new state, or if your home state's fees and statutes are unfavorable enough to justify running two separate entities. You can start an LLC through LegalZoom if you decide a new domestic entity is the right path.