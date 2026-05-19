Domestic vs. Foreign LLC: What's the Difference and When Does It Matter?

One row tends to surprise business owners: the IRS column. State law and federal tax law define "foreign" in completely different ways, and mixing them up leads to real compliance mistakes. That distinction gets its own section below.

When do you need to register as a foreign LLC?

You need to foreign qualify in another state when your LLC is "doing business" there. That phrase carries a specific legal meaning, and the threshold varies by state.

Most states pattern their definitions after the Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (ULLCA). Under that framework, "doing business" generally means your LLC has a sustained, regular presence in the state, not just a one-time transaction or passing connection.

The lists below show how most states draw that line. Because state rules aren't uniform, treat these as a reliable general guide, not a definitive answer for every jurisdiction.

Activities that typically trigger foreign qualification

Maintaining a physical office, storefront, or other place of business in the state

in the state Hiring W-2 employees who regularly work from that state, including remote employees based there

who regularly work from that state, including remote employees based there Owning or leasing real property such as office space, a warehouse, or a retail location in the state

such as office space, a warehouse, or a retail location in the state Storing inventory in a warehouse or fulfillment facility located in the state

in a warehouse or fulfillment facility located in the state Conducting regular in-person operations , client meetings, or ongoing services in the state

, client meetings, or ongoing services in the state Holding a business bank account in the state and using it for routine transactions

A physical footprint or a payroll connection to another state are the two most common triggers.

Activities that usually do NOT trigger foreign qualification

Maintaining or defending a lawsuit in the state

in the state Attending a trade show or holding a one-time meeting in the state

in the state Making isolated or occasional sales into the state, without a physical presence supporting those sales

into the state, without a physical presence supporting those sales Using independent contractors (not W-2 employees) who happen to be located in that state

(not W-2 employees) who happen to be located in that state Selling products or services entirely online to customers in the state, with no warehouse, office, or staff there

to customers in the state, with no warehouse, office, or staff there Having a registered agent in the state, since a registered agent appointment alone does not constitute doing business

If you're not sure whether your activities cross the threshold in a particular state, talk to a business attorney before assuming you're exempt. Getting it wrong can expose your LLC to penalties, back fees, and loss of your right to sue.

Does having a remote employee in another state require foreign qualification?

In many states, yes. Hiring a W-2 employee who works remotely from that state is treated as "doing business" there and triggers foreign qualification. The employee's home state becomes a state where your LLC has a regular, ongoing operational presence, which is precisely what most "doing business" definitions are designed to capture.

The rules aren't uniform. Some states have issued specific guidance or safe harbors for remote workers, but those provisions vary in scope.

The practical rule: if you hire a W-2 employee who works from another state on an ongoing basis, assume that state's foreign qualification requirement applies until you've confirmed otherwise with that state's Secretary of State guidance or a business attorney.

Do online-only businesses need to foreign qualify?

For businesses operating entirely online, with no warehouse, no office, and no employees in any particular state, the answer is generally no. Foreign qualification isn't required in every state where you have customers. Most state "doing business" definitions require some form of physical or operational connection to the state.

Two caveats apply. If your business uses a third-party fulfillment warehouse in another state, that warehouse creates a physical presence that can trigger foreign qualification. If you hire W-2 employees or maintain any physical infrastructure in a state, the standard "doing business" analysis applies regardless of how your customer-facing operations work.

One clarification: sales tax nexus rules are a separate analysis. Since the Supreme Court's 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, states can require online sellers to collect sales tax based on sales volume alone, without a physical presence. A sales tax obligation in a state doesn't automatically mean you are "doing business" there for foreign qualification purposes. The two analyses can overlap, but they're not the same question.

How to foreign qualify an LLC in another state

The foreign qualification process follows a predictable sequence. Exact form names and filing fees vary by state, but the steps are consistent across most jurisdictions.

Confirm you need to foreign qualify. Review the specific state's LLC statutes or Secretary of State guidance to verify your activities cross that state's threshold. Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. This document confirms your LLC is current on all fees, reports, and filings. Most states require it as part of the foreign qualification application. Appoint a registered agent in the new state. Every state requires a foreign LLC to designate a registered agent, a person or entity with a physical street address in that state, to receive legal notices and service of process. P.O. boxes aren't accepted, and the agent must be available during normal business hours. Complete and file the state's Application for Certificate of Authority. This is the core registration form, though its name differs by state. Common variations include "Foreign LLC Registration Statement" and "Application to Transact Business." Most states require. Your LLC's legal name and formation state Your LLC's principal office address The name and address of your registered agent in the new state A copy of or reference to your Certificate of Good Standing Pay the state filing fee. Fees vary significantly by state. Receive your Certificate of Authority. This certificate grants your LLC legal authority to operate in that state. Keep it with your LLC's records. Maintain ongoing compliance. File annual reports, pay renewal fees, and keep your registered agent information current in every state where your LLC holds foreign qualification.

LegalZoom can handle the foreign qualification process in any state, including obtaining your Certificate of Good Standing, preparing the application, and appointing a registered agent. Pricing is available on the foreign qualification service page.

Costs, fees, and ongoing compliance for a foreign LLC

Operating a foreign LLC involves more than just the initial registration. Businesses must budget for various one-time filing fees and recurring annual costs, including annual reports, registered agent services, and state tax obligations.

One-time filing fees

The filing fee for a Certificate of Authority typically ranges from $50 to $500. Texas charges $750; Kentucky and New Mexico sit on the lower end. Verify the current fee directly with each state's Secretary of State before filing.

Recurring annual costs

Operating as a foreign LLC in another state adds three categories of ongoing costs.

Annual report fees. Owed in your home state and in each state where you're foreign-qualified. Deadlines and amounts vary.

Owed in your home state and in each state where you're foreign-qualified. Deadlines and amounts vary. Registered agent fees. Commercial registered agent services typically run $50–$300 per state annually.

Commercial registered agent services typically run $50–$300 per state annually. State tax obligations. Depending on the state, your LLC may owe income tax, franchise tax, or gross receipts taxes, and may need to file a separate state return. California charges every LLC $800 annually regardless of revenue, and forming elsewhere to avoid it usually backfires, since you'll still need to register as a foreign LLC and pay the $800 anyway.

Miss an annual report deadline and you risk loss of good standing, contract enforcement difficulties, administrative revocation, and potential personal liability exposure.

That compounding compliance burden is one reason some business owners choose to form a new domestic LLC in the expansion state rather than foreign-qualify, a tradeoff covered below.

Penalties for operating without foreign qualification

Skipping foreign qualification when it's required carries real legal and financial consequences that grow the longer you wait.

Civil fines that accumulate over time. California can fine an LLC $20 per day, up to $10,000. North Carolina charges $10 per day, up to $1,000 per year. The structure differs by state, but the direction is always the same: the longer you wait, the more you owe.

California can fine an LLC $20 per day, up to $10,000. North Carolina charges $10 per day, up to $1,000 per year. The structure differs by state, but the direction is always the same: the longer you wait, the more you owe. Back fees, taxes, and interest. States can require payment of all fees and taxes that would have been owed during the period of unauthorized operation, plus interest. If you started doing business in a state in 2022 but didn't register until 2024, you could owe fees, interest, and penalties for both prior years.

States can require payment of all fees and taxes that would have been owed during the period of unauthorized operation, plus interest. If you started doing business in a state in 2022 but didn't register until 2024, you could owe fees, interest, and penalties for both prior years. Loss of the right to sue. A foreign LLC doing business in a state cannot bring a lawsuit in that state's courts until it has qualified. Your LLC can still defend itself; it simply cannot initiate litigation.

A foreign LLC doing business in a state cannot bring a lawsuit in that state's courts until it has qualified. Your LLC can still defend itself; it simply cannot initiate litigation. Contracts may become unenforceable until you cure. Most state business laws provide that failing to qualify does not automatically void a contract, but there are exceptions. Montana's law makes contracts between an unqualified foreign entity and the state or its subdivisions voidable by the state.

Most state business laws provide that failing to qualify does not automatically void a contract, but there are exceptions. Montana's law makes contracts between an unqualified foreign entity and the state or its subdivisions voidable by the state. Personal liability exposure. Operating without foreign qualification can put the liability protection that is the core reason most businesses form an LLC at risk. A court may hold owners personally liable for business debts if required legal formalities were disregarded.

Operating without foreign qualification can put the liability protection that is the core reason most businesses form an LLC at risk. A court may hold owners personally liable for business debts if required legal formalities were disregarded. Individual penalties against managers or officers. California's Corporations Code provides that a person who transacts intrastate business on behalf of an unregistered foreign entity, knowing it is not authorized, is guilty of a misdemeanor. Similar provisions exist in Delaware, Maryland, and other states.

California's Corporations Code provides that a person who transacts intrastate business on behalf of an unregistered foreign entity, knowing it is not authorized, is guilty of a misdemeanor. Similar provisions exist in Delaware, Maryland, and other states. State enforcement actions. Connecticut collected $1.8 million in a single year from unregistered businesses, with the highest individual penalty reaching $46,740. In Texas, the attorney general can seek to enjoin an unregistered foreign entity from transacting business in the state entirely.

You can cure it, but it costs more than registering on time

Operating without foreign qualification is almost always fixable. Courts will generally give a company a chance to qualify before dismissing a lawsuit. The cure typically costs significantly more than timely registration, however. You'll owe retroactive back fees and accumulated fines on top of the standard filing fee, and in some states the process involves additional agencies and can take weeks.

How the IRS defines "foreign" LLC, and why it's different

Federal tax law and state law use the word "foreign" to mean two completely different things.

Under federal tax law (IRC §7701), a "domestic" entity is one created or organized in the United States. A "foreign" entity is one formed outside the United States entirely, such as a company organized under the laws of Canada, Germany, or Mexico, not one formed in Nevada and operating in Texas. The IRS draws the line at the U.S. border, not at state lines.

An LLC formed in Delaware and operating in California is a foreign LLC under California state law and needs a Certificate of Authority to do business there. To the IRS, that same entity is a domestic LLC, because it was formed in the United States.

Why this matters for tax purposes

For most small business owners expanding within the U.S., the IRS definition doesn't change your state-level foreign qualification obligations. Where it does matter is a narrower set of federal situations.

Withholding obligations. Foreign entities, those formed outside the U.S., are subject to different withholding rules on U.S.-source income under IRS Publication 515.

Foreign entities, those formed outside the U.S., are subject to different withholding rules on U.S.-source income under IRS Publication 515. Tax treaty eligibility. Tax treaties apply based on where an entity was formed, not where it operates within the U.S.

Tax treaties apply based on where an entity was formed, not where it operates within the U.S. Reporting requirements. Certain IRS forms apply specifically to foreign-owned domestic LLCs or foreign entities doing business in the U.S.

If your LLC was formed in a U.S. state, none of those federal "foreign entity" rules apply, regardless of how many states it operates in.

If you're a non-U.S. owner or dealing with a non-U.S. entity

If you are a non-U.S. citizen or resident forming an LLC in the U.S., or dealing with a company formed outside the United States, both frameworks apply at the same time. Your LLC is a domestic entity for IRS purposes, but you, as an owner, may be a foreign person under federal tax law, triggering separate withholding and reporting requirements. Bring a tax professional familiar with cross-border structures into your planning from the start.

For U.S.-based owners expanding into new states: "foreign" means out-of-state at the state level, and outside the U.S. at the federal level. Keep those two frameworks separate and you'll avoid one of the most common terminology traps in multi-state business planning.

Should you foreign qualify or form a new LLC in the new state?

When expanding into a new state, you have two options: foreign qualify your existing LLC, or form a new domestic LLC there. The right choice depends on how you're structured, how long you plan to operate in the new state, and how much ongoing complexity you're willing to manage.

Foreign qualifying your existing LLC keeps everything consolidated: one entity, one EIN, one operating agreement. Compliance costs grow as annual reports and registered agent fees stack up in each additional state, but ownership and management stay unified.

Forming a new domestic LLC creates a legally separate entity. That separation can be useful if you want a liability wall between state operations or plan to shift your primary business presence to the new state. The tradeoff is two LLCs, two EINs, two operating agreements, and two full sets of annual filings. If you go this route, it's worth reviewing how to form an LLC from scratch and researching which state is best to form your LLC before committing.

A few factors typically drive the decision.

If your home state carries high annual fees or unfavorable LLC statutes, forming a new entity in the expansion state may cost less long-term.

If you're operating in just one or two additional states, foreign qualification is almost always simpler and less expensive upfront.

If you're considering moving your entire business rather than splitting it, research what transferring your LLC to another state involves before locking yourself into dual registrations.

For most small businesses expanding incrementally, foreign qualification is the practical first choice. More complex multi-state structures are worth discussing with a business attorney before you commit to either path.