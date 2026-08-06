Inactive LLC: What It Means and How to Bring It Back

Consequences for liability protection

The limited liability protection an LLC provides relies on the LLC remaining a valid, recognized legal entity. When an LLC falls out of good standing or gets suspended, courts in some states may refuse to honor that liability shield, meaning creditors could potentially reach your personal assets to satisfy business debts.

It is particularly risky if you continue conducting business while the LLC is suspended. Courts are more likely to hold you personally responsible for obligations the LLC incurred during that period because, legally, the LLC wasn't authorized to incur them.

Consequences for contracts, banking, and business operations

Contract enforceability: A suspended LLC typically cannot sue to enforce contracts in court. If a client doesn't pay and your LLC is suspended when you try to collect, you may lose your ability to pursue that claim.

A suspended LLC typically cannot sue to enforce contracts in court. If a client doesn't pay and your LLC is suspended when you try to collect, you may lose your ability to pursue that claim. Banking access: Banks routinely verify business entity status. A suspended or dissolved LLC may find existing accounts frozen or closed, and opening new accounts becomes significantly harder.

Banks routinely verify business entity status. A suspended or dissolved LLC may find existing accounts frozen or closed, and opening new accounts becomes significantly harder. Financing: Lenders require a business in good standing. A suspended LLC is effectively disqualified from most business loan products.

Lenders require a business in good standing. A suspended LLC is effectively disqualified from most business loan products. Foreign registration: A suspended or dissolved home-state LLC cannot register to do business in another state.

A suspended or dissolved home-state LLC cannot register to do business in another state. Personal liability for business debts: Debts incurred while the LLC was suspended may follow you personally, depending on how a court views the circumstances.

Consequences for the LLC’s business name

If your LLC is inactive but still on the state's records as a legally existing entity, the name still belongs to your entity. This means someone else generally cannot register it.

However, the situation changes once business dissolution enters the picture. In many states, once an LLC is officially dissolved, its name is released after a holding period, usually a few months to a couple years. Check your state statutes or with the business regulatory authority for the specifics.

State registration alone doesn't resolve the trademark layer. An LLC can lapse and lose its state registration while a federal trademark on the same name remains fully active and enforceable. Before assuming a lapsed or dissolved LLC's name is free to use, run a business name search through your state's Secretary of State database and conduct a separate federal trademark search through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Use LegalZoom's free trademark search tool as a starting point.

How to reactivate an inactive LLC: Step-by-step

In most states, you can reactivate an inactive LLC, but the path toward reactivation will depend on why the business fell out of compliance and how long it's been inactive. For example, a single missed annual report is a relatively straightforward fix. However, years of accumulated fees and a tax forfeiture require several more steps to get back in compliance. Recommended steps include, but are not limited to:

Check your current status. Confirm the exact designation, whether delinquent, suspended, or dissolved, through your state's business regulatory agency portal. Identify the cause. Determine whether the lapse stems from a missed annual report, unpaid franchise tax, tax forfeiture, a lapsed registered agent, or some combination. Identify every outstanding filing and fee and the agency you need to file with. File all overdue annual reports. Submit every missing report with associated late fees. Most states require back-filing in chronological order. Clear outstanding state taxes. If tax forfeiture applies, contact the state tax authority directly, not just the Secretary of State, to resolve the delinquency. That agency must typically clear the account before reinstatement can move forward. Update your registered agent (if needed). If your agent resigned or the address on file is stale, file a replacement or update alongside your other reinstatement paperwork. File a reinstatement application. Many states require a separate form beyond back-filed reports. Confirm your state's specific procedure. Pay all reinstatement fees. Budget for late fees, penalty fees, and the reinstatement filing fee itself. They stack. Obtain a certificate of good standing. Once reinstated, request this document from the Secretary of State. Banks, lenders, and contract partners routinely require it as proof the LLC is fully restored.

How LegalZoom can help your inactive LLC

Navigating multiple agencies and solutions can be dizzying. LegalZoom's business reinstatement service is now paired with our compliance management service, designed to get you back on track and stay compliant moving forward. With multi-channel compliance tracking, regular alerts, tailored resources, and periodic check-ins with your dedicated compliance manager, you can rest assured that deadlines won’t go missed again.

FAQs about inactive LLCs

What does it mean if my LLC is inactive?

The "inactive" status means your LLC stopped conducting business, but still legally exists in the eyes of the state. The entity remains on the state's records, its name is still registered, and its filing and fee obligations continue. It is important to understand that an inactive business is not the same as a dissolved business. The gap between inactive and dissolved is often where penalties can accumulate.

What happens to inactive LLCs?

An inactive LLC that isn't formally dissolved deteriorates over time. Missed filings trigger delinquent status, late fees accumulate, the state may suspend the LLC's right to do business, and eventually the state can administratively dissolve the entity. Once dissolved, reinstatement may require additional steps or may no longer be available.

Can you reactivate an inactive LLC?

Yes, in most states. The process typically involves filing all overdue annual reports, paying outstanding fees and penalties, resolving any state tax delinquencies, and submitting a reinstatement application. If tax forfeiture applies, you'll need to clear the balance with the state tax authority before your state business regulatory authority will process reinstatement.

How long can an LLC be inactive before the state dissolves it?

The timeline varies by state. Some states administratively dissolve an LLC after a single missed annual report, as quickly as 60 to 90 days past the deadline. Other states allow a cure window of one to two years. Make sure to act before the dissolution window closes.

Does an inactive LLC protect me from personal liability?

An inactive LLC that remains in good standing generally still provides limited liability protection. That protection weakens if the LLC falls out of good standing or is suspended. If you continue operating while suspended, courts may disregard the liability shield entirely and hold you personally responsible for business debts incurred during that period.

What is the difference between an inactive LLC and a dissolved LLC?

An inactive LLC still legally exists. The business name is registered, its obligations continue, and you can typically reactivate it through specific reinstatement procedures. In contrast, a dissolved LLC is legally terminated. Once dissolved, the LLC cannot do business, its name may become available for others to register, and reinstatement may no longer be possible if the state's reinstatement window has closed.

What is the difference between a delinquent LLC and a suspended LLC?

Delinquent and suspended are two points on the same escalation path. A delinquent LLC means the business missed required filings or payments and was flagged as out of compliance, but typically retains the right to conduct business while the deficiency is outstanding. A suspended LLC means that right was formally revoked. The key practical difference is that a delinquent LLC can still legally operate in most states while you cure the deficiency. A suspended LLC cannot continue to legally operate.

Can someone else register my LLC's business name if my LLC is inactive?

Not if your LLC still legally exists. As long as the entity remains on the state's records, the name is still registered to it and generally cannot be claimed by another party. The name becomes potentially available only after dissolution, and even then most states impose a hold period of 120 days to one year. A prior federal trademark on the name may also remain enforceable regardless of the LLC's state registration status.

Is my LLC still active if I haven't used it?

Not necessarily. The active status of your LLC depends on whether you've kept up with your state's filing and fee requirements, not on whether you've been conducting business. An LLC with no activity that has continued filing annual reports and paying franchise taxes on time may still be in good standing. An LLC that stopped filing when business activity stopped is likely delinquent or suspended. Make sure to check your current status through your state's Secretary of State business search portal.