How to Dissolve a Business in Arizona: 2026 Guide

Closing your Arizona business and dissolving it are two different things. If you stopped operations but never filed the right paperwork, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) may still consider your business open. Corporations need to file Articles of Dissolution (Form C022). LLCs file Articles of Termination (Form L031). Without these, you’re still considered active in the eyes of the state.
Businesses that fail to formally dissolve are still required to file taxes with the Arizona Department of Revenue (AZDOR), even if they’ve closed their doors to the public. Failure to do so will result in fines, penalties, and potential legal fees you wouldn’t need to pay if you did your dissolution correctly. This guide explains that in more detail.
Quick answers before you start
Can you dissolve your Arizona business without a lawyer?
Yes, for most straightforward closures with no active lawsuits, unpaid taxes, owner disputes, or nonprofit complications. If any of those apply, consult an Arizona attorney before filing.
Can LegalZoom handle the process?
Yes, for the administrative and filing side. LegalZoom can prepare and submit the correct ACC paperwork and keep you organized on follow-up steps. It does not replace your responsibility to approve dissolution internally, close tax accounts, pay liabilities, or handle creditors and payroll.
What are the minimum required steps to legally dissolve in Arizona?
The following steps are mandatory:
- Formally approve dissolution under your governing documents.
- Wind up business affairs and notify creditors.
- Close Arizona tax accounts with AZDOR and file final returns.
- File articles of dissolution with the ACC.
- Complete post-filing shutdown steps.
What is business dissolution?
Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence with the state. It is not the same as stopping operations. If you cease operations without filing anything, Arizona does not know your business is closed.
A business that stays active on state records remains subject to tax filing obligations, compliance notices, and penalty assessments, even if it hasn't operated in months. Creditor claims and personal liability exposure don't disappear automatically, either.
Under the Arizona Revised Statutes, corporations “dissolve” and LLCs “terminate.” The process is similar, but it’s important to distinguish these two terms.
Why properly dissolving in Arizona matters
The ACC is specific on this point: If your company is going or has gone out of business, you must take the proper steps to voluntarily terminate or dissolve it. The ACC does not immediately close an entity just because it went silent. Your business continues to incur taxes and compliance obligations until you formally close it or it is administratively dissolved by the state.
For corporations, missing the annual report deadline triggers $9.00/month in penalties and a status change to "Pending Inactive." Approximately 120 days after the first delinquency notice, the ACC administratively dissolves the entity.
Administrative dissolution happens when the ACC dissolves an entity for failing to file required reports or maintain a statutory agent. The dissolved entity continues its corporate existence for six years, but may not carry on any business operations except those necessary to ceasing operations.
Note: Companies that go out of business have been reinstated by people unconnected to the original owners, a form of business identity theft. Formally terminating or dissolving your business protects against that.
Personal liability exposure
The core protection of an LLC or corporation is the legal separation between business debts and your personal assets.
Administrative dissolution can pierce the corporate veil, leaving directors and officers personally responsible for the entity's debts. Voluntary dissolution preserves that shield and protects those individuals from future actions by creditors and claimants.
The fastest path to personal exposure is to distribute assets before creditors are paid. Under Arizona Revised Statutes Section 29-3702, a dissolved LLC must discharge all debts and liabilities before distributing remaining assets to members. If assets are distributed before that happens, a creditor's claim may be enforced against a recipient personally, proportionate to their share of the distribution. The correct sequence is always:
- Pay creditors
- Resolve claims
- Distribute what remains
Ongoing tax and compliance obligations
The ACC and AZDOR are separate agencies with separate requirements. Filing with the ACC does not close your AZDOR accounts.
Arizona's Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) is the state's equivalent of a sales tax. If your business collected TPT, you must close the Arizona TPT license and file a final return. Failure to do so can leave members personally liable for penalties or future assessments.
There are a few compliance risks to understand before walking away:
- Continued tax notices and penalty assessments on open AZDOR accounts never formally closed. These should be resolved to prevent personal liability.
- Personal liability from premature asset distribution before creditors and tax obligations are resolved. It’s important to meet all business obligations before distributing what’s left over.
- Inability to prove clean closure if AZDOR, the IRS, a creditor, or a former co-owner raises a claim later. Keep detailed records in a safe place, and retain them for at least seven years. Each member or transferee should consider retaining their own copy of the dissolution and compliance records.
How to dissolve a business in Arizona: Step-by-step
These six steps apply whether you're dissolving an LLC or corporation. It’s best to work through them in order, as skipping ahead can leave obligations unresolved or cause your filing to be rejected.
Step 1: Formally approve the decision to dissolve
Before any state filing, your business must authorize dissolution under its governing documents and Arizona law. This internal approval is the legal foundation for everything that follows. Without it, any subsequent filing can be challenged as unauthorized.
For LLCs: Start by reviewing your operating agreement, which should detail how members vote to dissolve. Arizona law requires majority approval from members if you don’t have an operating agreement. Note that "majority interest" is not the same as a simple headcount. If the LLC has two members, with Member A owning 70% and Member B owning 30%, Member A can decide unilaterally.
For corporations: The board adopts a dissolution resolution, then submits it to shareholders for approval under the Arizona Business Corporation Act. Unless the articles of incorporation or the board require a greater vote, a majority of all votes entitled to be cast must approve it.
Make sure you document the vote with written consent or signed meeting minutes. You'll need this paper trail if a creditor, co-owner, or tax agency raises questions later.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
Closing your business means settling all business obligations before the final state filing. Under Arizona law, the business must complete this before its legal existence can end. That means collecting money owed, finishing or terminating outstanding contracts, paying all debts, closing vendor relationships, and handling final employee wages.
Arizona Revised Statute Section 23-353 requires employers to pay final wages within seven working days or by the end of the next regular pay period after termination, whichever comes first. The business still legally exists during wind-up, which means it can still be sued. Failure to pay wages on time opens you up to legal action.
To further protect yourself, keep your registered agent in Arizona active and reachable at all times. Don't cancel RA service until after the ACC filing is confirmed.
Here’s a checklist for key wind-up tasks:
- Collect outstanding receivables
- Complete or terminate open contracts
- Pay all vendor balances, rent, and loans
- Process final employee payroll and issue final paychecks
- Close supplier and service accounts
- Prepare for final asset distribution only after all creditors are paid
Rushing or skipping this process may cause the business to be dissolved on paper while real obligations remain active. Owners who distribute assets prematurely or abandon contracts without formal notice create exposure that survives the ACC filing.
Step 3: Notify creditors and settle outstanding debts
Under Arizona Revised Statutes Sections 10-1406 (corporations) and 29-3704 (LLCs), dissolved entities must notify known creditors in writing and set a claim deadline of at least 120 days. Creditors who receive written notice and miss that deadline are barred from making claims. Every outstanding obligation must be addressed before any distributions, including:
- Vendor balances and outstanding invoices
- Business loans, lines of credit, and early payoff fees
- Commercial space, equipment, and vehicle leases
- Final employee wages, accrued PTO, expense reimbursements, and payroll tax deposits
- Any pending or threatened litigation
For a smoother transition, set aside a cash reserve for unresolved or disputed claims before making final distributions. Under Arizona law, members or transferees can be held personally liable for unpaid claims up to the amount of assets they received.
Step 4: Close Arizona tax accounts and obtain tax clearance
Before the AZDOR will issue a certificate of compliance, you must meet the following requirements:
- All licenses must be closed.
- A final corporate income tax return must be filed.
- The business must be done operating.
- All liabilities must be paid in full (a payment plan does not qualify).
Every open Arizona tax account must be formally closed, including:
- Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) license. If your business collected TPT, close this license separately and file a TPT return marked as final.
- Employer withholding account. File a withholding return clearly marked as final.
- Corporate income tax. File a final Arizona Form 120 (corporations only) and mark it as final.
Nonprofit and for-profit corporations must acquire a Tax Clearance Certificate before they can dissolve. Arizona LLCs filing articles of termination are not statutorily required to obtain this document, though all entities formally registered with the state must close their AZDOR accounts.
Special dissolution requirements in Arizona
Corporations have six months from the date the Articles of Dissolution were delivered to the ACC to submit the tax clearance certificate. Even so, start the AZDOR process before or alongside the ACC filing, not after. AZDOR requires at least 15 business days to process a letter of good standing and 30 business days to process a dissolution or withdrawal request.
Apply for the Certificate of Compliance. There’s no application fee, but all outstanding tax balances must be paid before AZDOR will issue it.
If the business had employees, close the employer unemployment insurance account separately through the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES).
Note: If you skip tax clearance or file with the ACC before AZDOR issues a certificate of compliance, your dissolution will not be recognized. Open AZDOR accounts continue to generate filing obligations and penalties even after operations have stopped.
Step 5: File with the Arizona Corporation Commission
You will need to file with the ACC to formally and legally end your entity’s existence. The correct form depends entirely on your entity type.
- Arizona for-profit corporation: File Form C022, Articles of Dissolution and pay $25.
- Arizona nonprofit corporation: File Form C022, Articles of Dissolution and pay $25. Nonprofits use the same form but face additional board approval, member approval, and charitable-asset rules covered later in this guide.
- Arizona LLC: File Form L031, Articles of Termination and pay $35.
- Foreign corporation registered in Arizona: File Form C025, Application for Withdrawal and pay $25. Foreign entities don’t dissolve in Arizona—they withdraw their authority to do business here, then dissolve in their home state.
- Foreign LLC registered in Arizona: File Form L026, Statement of Withdrawal and pay $10. Same logic: withdraw here, dissolve at home.
Before filling out the form, be prepared to provide the following information:
- Your entity's exact legal name as it appears on ACC records
- Your ACC file number
- Your business mailing address
- Date that closure was authorized
- Intended effective date (if not immediate)
- Signature and title of the authorized signer
Signer requirements depend on the form. Form C022 (for corporations) is signed by an authorized officer. Form L031 (for LLCs) may be signed by a member, manager, or any other authorized person. Form C025 (foreign corporations) is signed by an authorized officer. Form L026 (for foreign LLCs) may be signed by a member, manager, or any other authorized person. A cover sheet is required with all four forms.
Standard processing takes 14–16 days, but you can add expedited processing for an additional fee. You can submit the form and payment online through the Arizona Business Center portal or by mail or in person at the following addresses:
By mail:
Arizona Corporation Commission
Examination Section
1300 W. Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
In person (Phoenix):
1300 W. Washington St.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
In person (Tucson):
400 W. Congress Street
Tucson, AZ 85701
outdated fee, or file before all assets are distributed and tax clearance is obtained (if required). The ACC filing fee is nonrefundable even if the filing is rejected. It’s best to have an attorney review your filing before you submit or to work with an experienced dissolution service like LegalZoom.
A note for partnerships: Arizona limited partnerships (LPs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs) are not registered with the ACC; they’re filed with the Arizona Secretary of State. To dissolve or cancel one of these entities, you’ll need to file the appropriate document with the Secretary of State’s Partnerships Division (typically a Certificate of Cancellation for LPs or a Statement of Dissolution for general or limited liability partnerships).
The full list of partnership forms and filing instructions is available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s partnership forms page. The rest of this guide, including tax clearance, federal filings, and operational shutdown, still applies once your Secretary of State filing is complete
Step 6: Complete post-filing operational shutdown
ACC confirmation is not the finish line. You still need to complete operational tasks, meet federal obligations, and retain records. If you skip these steps, you may accrue fees and penalties, miss legal notices, and open yourself to legal challenges.
Below is a checklist of accounts you may need to close.
- Business bank accounts and credit cards: Close once final payments clear.
- Merchant and payment processor accounts: Cancel Square, Stripe, PayPal, and similar accounts that don't close automatically.
- Payroll provider accounts: Close after issuing final paychecks, W-2s, and payroll tax deposits. Make sure everyone is paid in full.
- Business insurance policies: Cancel all and confirm cancellation in writing.
- Software subscriptions and vendor autopay: Cancel every recurring charge tied to the business. Check your bank account statements to make sure you got them all.
- Local business licenses and permits: Contact your city or county to cancel. Most municipalities don't monitor for closures.
- Leases and contracts: Terminate per their terms and review each for early-termination clauses.
You also need to file a final federal tax return for the year you close. The form depends on your entity type.
- C corporations: File Form 1120 for the year you close. Also file Form 966, Corporate Dissolution or Liquidation, if you adopt a resolution or plan to dissolve or liquidate stock.
- S corporations: File Form 1120-S. Check the "Final Return" box and the "final K-1" box on Schedule K-1.
- Multi-member LLCs and partnerships: File Form 1065. Check the "final return" and "final K-1" boxes on Schedule K-1.
- Single-member LLCs: File Schedule C (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) with your individual return for the year you close.
If you had employees, you may need to file Form 941 or Form 944 for the quarter in which you made final wage payments, checking the box indicating that the business has closed.
If you have an EIN, you can relinquish it by sending a written letter to:
Internal Revenue Service
Cincinnati, OH 45999
Include the EIN, the entity's complete legal name, business address, and reason for closing.
Arizona dissolution costs and fees
The state filing fee is only part of what it costs to close an Arizona business. For most owners handling a straightforward closure with clean books, the hard out-of-pocket cost is well under $200.
Foreign entities
If your business was formed in another state but registered to do business in Arizona, you don't dissolve in Arizona. File an application for withdrawal with the ACC to end your Arizona authority, then dissolve separately in your home state. The ACC cannot approve the withdrawal until it receives the tax clearance certificate.
Nonprofits
Arizona law provides for voluntary nonprofit dissolution either by director vote alone (if the nonprofit has no members) or by director action followed by a member vote or consent. A dissolving 501(c)(3) must distribute remaining assets for tax-exempt purposes to one or more other 501(c)(3) organizations. A copy of the articles of dissolution must be published within 60 days of ACC approval.
After dissolution: Ongoing obligations and best practices
Confirming dissolution is on record
After filing, check your entity status through the ACC Business Center. The entity's status should show as dissolved (corporations) or terminated (LLCs). Recent filings may take a few business days to appear. You can also use LegalZoom’s free compliance status check tool.
Business Compliance Check
Review your business compliance status with our free tool. Enter your details, and we'll prepare your report.
Confirm you're active with the state
Source: Arizona Secretary of State
Business Compliance Check
Review your business compliance status with our free tool. Enter your details, and we'll prepare your report.
Confirm you're active with the Secretary of State
Source: Arizona Secretary of State
Save any ACC dissolution or termination documentation permanently. You’ll also want to confirm AZDOR accounts show as closed or inactive at AZTaxes.gov. Don't assume AZDOR updated its records automatically.
AZDOR will send a certificate of compliance for your dissolution request via USPS. If you included your email address on the Tax Clearance application, they will also send confirmation by email. Keep it in your dissolution file alongside the ACC documents.
Retain your dissolution records
Build a dissolution file and keep it for at least seven years. Include the following:
- The internal approval resolution or written consent authorizing dissolution
- Creditor notices and proof of debt settlement
- AZDOR tax clearance or certificate of compliance
- ACC-confirmed articles of dissolution (corporations) or articles of termination (LLCs)
- Final federal and Arizona state tax returns, marked as final
- Payroll records, final W-2s, and 1099s
- Bank account closure confirmations
- Asset distribution records
AZDOR requires keeping TPT records for four years from the due date or filing date, whichever is later, but for income and withholding tax, the statute of limitations may extend to seven years for unfiled returns.
Protect your brand (if desired)
If you dissolve voluntarily, your business name becomes available immediately for another entity to use. Names of businesses administratively dissolved by the ACC remain protected for six months. If you want to reuse the name for a future venture, you may want to consider filing a name reservation or maintaining a DBA or LLC simply to retain access to the name.
FAQs about business dissolution in AZ
Do Arizona LLCs file articles of dissolution or articles of termination?
LLCs file Form L031, Articles of Termination. In Arizona, dissolution is the internal member decision to close; termination is the final ACC filing that ends the LLC's legal existence. Filing the wrong document can leave the LLC appearing active on state records. Form C022,Articles of Dissolution is reserved for corporations.
How long does it take to dissolve a business in Arizona?
The ACC filing takes 14 to 20 business days for standard processing, but expedited processing is also available for an additional fee. The fastest possible processing time is two hours.
AZDOR requires at least 15 business days to process a letter of good standing and 30 business days to process a dissolution or withdrawal request. A clean closure realistically takes two to eight weeks total. Tax issues or creditor disputes will take longer.
Do I need a tax clearance certificate from AZDOR before dissolving my Arizona business?
It depends on your entity type. Corporations and foreign entities are required to have the certificate; domestic LLCs are not, though all entity types must still close AZDOR accounts. For corporations, the articles of dissolution aren't complete until the ACC receives AZDOR's confirmation that the applicable taxes have been paid. Skipping this step leaves the dissolution legally incomplete.
What happens if I just stop operating my Arizona business without formally dissolving?
The business stays legally active on ACC records. AZDOR accounts stay open. Filing obligations, penalty assessments, and compliance notices continue. Nothing ends until the correct ACC filing is processed and confirmed.
How much does it cost to dissolve an Arizona LLC or corporation?
LLCs pay $35 for articles of termination. For-profit and non-profit corporations pay $25 for articles of dissolution. Expedited processing adds additional fees based on speed. The AZDOR Tax Clearance Application has no fee, but all outstanding tax balances must be paid first.
Can I dissolve my Arizona business myself, or do I need a lawyer?
Most straightforward closures can be handled without an attorney. If you have unpaid taxes, owner conflicts, pending litigation, nonprofit complications, or foreign entity issues, consult an Arizona attorney and accountant before filing. LegalZoom's dissolution services can help you keep track of all the requirements.