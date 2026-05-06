How to Dissolve a Business in Arizona: 2026 Guide

Personal liability exposure

The core protection of an LLC or corporation is the legal separation between business debts and your personal assets.

Administrative dissolution can pierce the corporate veil, leaving directors and officers personally responsible for the entity's debts. Voluntary dissolution preserves that shield and protects those individuals from future actions by creditors and claimants.

The fastest path to personal exposure is to distribute assets before creditors are paid. Under Arizona Revised Statutes Section 29-3702, a dissolved LLC must discharge all debts and liabilities before distributing remaining assets to members. If assets are distributed before that happens, a creditor's claim may be enforced against a recipient personally, proportionate to their share of the distribution. The correct sequence is always:

Pay creditors Resolve claims Distribute what remains

Ongoing tax and compliance obligations

The ACC and AZDOR are separate agencies with separate requirements. Filing with the ACC does not close your AZDOR accounts.

Arizona's Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) is the state's equivalent of a sales tax. If your business collected TPT, you must close the Arizona TPT license and file a final return. Failure to do so can leave members personally liable for penalties or future assessments.

There are a few compliance risks to understand before walking away:

Continued tax notices and penalty assessments on open AZDOR accounts never formally closed. These should be resolved to prevent personal liability. Personal liability from premature asset distribution before creditors and tax obligations are resolved. It’s important to meet all business obligations before distributing what’s left over. Inability to prove clean closure if AZDOR, the IRS, a creditor, or a former co-owner raises a claim later. Keep detailed records in a safe place, and retain them for at least seven years. Each member or transferee should consider retaining their own copy of the dissolution and compliance records.

How to dissolve a business in Arizona: Step-by-step

These six steps apply whether you're dissolving an LLC or corporation. It’s best to work through them in order, as skipping ahead can leave obligations unresolved or cause your filing to be rejected.

Step 1: Formally approve the decision to dissolve

Before any state filing, your business must authorize dissolution under its governing documents and Arizona law. This internal approval is the legal foundation for everything that follows. Without it, any subsequent filing can be challenged as unauthorized.

For LLCs: Start by reviewing your operating agreement, which should detail how members vote to dissolve. Arizona law requires majority approval from members if you don’t have an operating agreement. Note that "majority interest" is not the same as a simple headcount. If the LLC has two members, with Member A owning 70% and Member B owning 30%, Member A can decide unilaterally.

For corporations: The board adopts a dissolution resolution, then submits it to shareholders for approval under the Arizona Business Corporation Act. Unless the articles of incorporation or the board require a greater vote, a majority of all votes entitled to be cast must approve it.

Make sure you document the vote with written consent or signed meeting minutes. You'll need this paper trail if a creditor, co-owner, or tax agency raises questions later.

Step 2: Wind up business affairs

Closing your business means settling all business obligations before the final state filing. Under Arizona law, the business must complete this before its legal existence can end. That means collecting money owed, finishing or terminating outstanding contracts, paying all debts, closing vendor relationships, and handling final employee wages.