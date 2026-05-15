Maine Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

Maine law requires every LLC and corporation to designate a registered agent, a person or business entity with a physical Maine street address who must be available during normal business hours to receive legal documents and official state correspondence on the company's behalf. The most consequential document your agent may receive is service of process, the formal delivery of lawsuit papers. Missing that delivery can result in a court ruling against your business before you even know a case was filed.
Maine Revised Statutes Title 31 (for LLCs) and Title 13-C (for corporations) make this designation mandatory from the moment you register your business. Your options (acting as your own agent, appointing someone you know, or hiring a professional service) each carry different costs, privacy trade-offs, and compliance implications.
Maine registered agent at a glance
- Every Maine LLC and corporation must maintain a registered agent with a physical Maine street address. A P.O. box does not qualify.
- Your registered agent must be available during normal business hours to accept service of process, tax notices, and official state correspondence.
- Maine uses the term "commercial clerk" for registered agents of corporations. Both terms refer to the same function.
- You can serve as your own registered agent if you are a Maine resident with a physical in-state address, but doing so puts your personal address on the public record and requires you to be present during all business hours.
- Professional registered agent services in Maine typically cost between $49 and $300 per year, with introductory pricing often lower than renewal rates.
- Failing to maintain a compliant registered agent can cause your business to lose good standing and lose the ability to defend itself in a lawsuit.
What is a Maine registered agent?
A Maine registered agent is a person or business entity designated to receive legal documents, including service of process, tax notices, and official state correspondence, on behalf of a Maine LLC or corporation. Maine also uses the term "commercial clerk" for this role in corporations. Both terms describe the same function.
Why Maine uses two terms, and when you'll see each one
When you file Articles of Incorporation for a Maine corporation, the Secretary of State's forms and Title 13-C use "clerk" or "commercial clerk" where LLC statutes use "registered agent." If you search the Maine Secretary of State's online business registry and see a "clerk" listed for a corporation, that person performs the same function as a registered agent for an LLC.
The terminology difference comes from Maine's statutory structure, not from any difference in role or responsibility. Knowing this prevents confusion when reading state filings, reviewing the commercial registered agent directory, or comparing your corporation's paperwork against LLC-focused guidance.
Maine registered agent requirements
Maine law (Title 31, §1661 for LLCs; Title 13-C for corporations) requires every registered business to continuously maintain a registered agent who meets three core requirements: a physical Maine street address, availability during normal business hours, and legal eligibility to serve in the role.
Physical address requirement
Your registered agent must list a physical street address in Maine. A P.O. box does not qualify. That address becomes part of the public record filed with the Maine Secretary of State, searchable by anyone.
Business-hours availability requirement
The agent must be physically present at their listed Maine address during normal business hours, typically 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to accept documents in person. This is a real operational commitment, not a formality.
If the agent is unavailable when a lawsuit summons arrives, the delivery fails. That missed delivery can allow a case to move forward without your knowledge, and by the time you find out, a response deadline may have already passed.
Eligibility: Who qualifies under Maine law
Maine law permits the following to serve as a registered agent:
- An individual who is at least 18 years old and maintains a physical Maine street address
- A domestic Maine business entity authorized to operate in the state
- A foreign corporation authorized to do business in Maine
A friend or family member who is a Maine resident, is at least 18 years old, and has a physical Maine street address also qualifies. There is no requirement that the agent be a lawyer, a professional service provider, or unrelated to the business owner. The practical question is whether that person can reliably be present at their Maine address during all business hours, every business day, for as long as your business remains active.
The Maine Secretary of State maintains an official online directory of commercial registered agents (CRAs), a useful starting point if you plan to hire a professional service.
Why every Maine LLC and corporation needs a registered agent
Maine law does not leave this choice open. Every registered business entity must designate and continuously maintain a registered agent from the day it files with the state to the day it formally dissolves. There is no grace period and no exception for single-member LLCs or small businesses.
The requirement exists for three concrete reasons.
- To receive legal documents. Courts, opposing attorneys, and government agencies serve lawsuits, subpoenas, and other legal process on your registered agent. If no agent is in place to accept the paperwork, you may not learn about a case until after a default judgment has been entered, a ruling against your business because no one responded, which is difficult and costly to reverse.
- To receive official state correspondence. The Maine Secretary of State and other state agencies send annual report notices, tax correspondence, and administrative notices to your registered agent's address. Missing those communications can trigger late fees, penalties, or administrative dissolution before you realize anything went wrong.
- To maintain good standing. "Good standing" means the state formally recognizes your business as active and compliant. Losing a registered agent, or listing one who no longer meets Maine's eligibility requirements, can strip that status, leaving your business unable to enter contracts, open a bank account, or secure financing until you correct the issue.
Can you be your own registered agent in Maine?
Yes. If you live in Maine, are at least 18 years old, and maintain a physical Maine street address, you can legally serve as your own registered agent. But the role carries real trade-offs in privacy and daily availability.
Pros of being your own registered agent in Maine
- No annual service fee. You pay nothing beyond standard state filing costs.
- Direct control. You receive documents yourself rather than routing them through a third party.
- Simple setup. You list your own name and address on the Certificate of Formation with no need to coordinate with an outside agent before filing.
Cons of being your own registered agent in Maine
- Your personal address becomes public record. Anyone can search the Maine Secretary of State's database and find your home or office address.
- You must be present every business day. If you travel, work remotely, or close the office early, you risk missing a time-sensitive legal document.
- There is no backup system. Unlike a professional service, if you're not at your listed address during business hours, documents may go undelivered and deadlines may pass without your knowledge.
- It can be professionally awkward. Receiving service of process in front of clients or employees is a real possibility if your business address doubles as your registered agent address.
Should the registered agent of an LLC be the owner?
An LLC owner can legally serve as the registered agent, but it is often not the best fit. The public address exposure and strict availability requirement become harder to manage as the business grows. Many owners start as their own agent and later switch to a professional service, an easy change to make at any point after formation.
Your Maine registered agent options compared
|Cost
|Privacy Protection
|Business-Hours Coverage
|Compliance Support
|Best For
|Self (owner)
|$0 service fee
|None — personal address on public record
|You must be present every business day
|None
|Owners with a fixed Maine address and predictable schedule
|Friend or family member
|$0 (informal)
|Depends on their address — still public record
|Depends on their availability
|None
|Businesses with a trusted, Maine-based contact who meets eligibility requirements
|Professional registered agent service
|~$49–$300 per year
|High — your name and address stay off the public filing
|Guaranteed during all business hours
|Document forwarding, deadline reminders, compliance alerts
|Most Maine LLCs and corporations, especially those that expect to grow
A professional service removes the two biggest pain points: being physically tied to a Maine address every business day, and having your personal information searchable in the state registry. Professional services also track incoming documents and flag deadlines you might otherwise miss.
How much does a Maine registered agent cost?
Registered agent costs in Maine range from $0, if you serve as your own agent, to roughly $300 per year for a full-service professional provider.
What drives the price difference between providers?
The substantial variation in cost is typically driven by three key factors, which range from the scope of included services to the provider's billing model.
- What's included in the base price. Basic services that only handle mail forwarding start around $99 per year. Premium services that include compliance reminders, document scanning, and cloud storage can cost up to $300 annually. A provider at the lower end may technically satisfy Maine's legal requirements while offering no document scanning, no compliance calendar, and no alert system.
- Introductory vs. renewal pricing. Always check the renewal rate before you sign up. Some providers advertise $49 or $99 for the first year, then renew at $149 or more. The first-year price is a marketing decision; the renewal price is what you'll actually pay year after year.
- Setup fees and hidden charges. Some services offer a flat annual fee with no extras. Others bundle the registered agent fee into a broader formation or compliance package, which can look like a discount but may include services you don't need.
Is the cost tax-deductible?
Fees paid to a registered agent are generally tax-deductible business expenses, even if your company is not legally required to use an outside agent. That makes the effective annual cost lower than the sticker price for most business owners.
Is a professional service worth the cost?
For most Maine LLCs and corporations, yes, but it depends on your situation. If you have a fixed Maine office address, a predictable weekday schedule, and no privacy concerns, serving as your own agent costs nothing beyond your time.
The moment any of those conditions change, when you travel, work remotely, move, or want your personal address off the public record, the math shifts in favor of a professional service. For most small businesses, the annual fee is a straightforward trade for the confidence that a lawsuit summons won't go undelivered because you were out of the office. Learn more about what a registered agent does and why your business needs one before making your decision.
How to appoint a registered agent when forming a Maine LLC
The appointment happens inside the formation filing itself, not as a separate step. Choose your agent before you fill out the paperwork.
- Choose your registered agent before you file. Decide whether you'll serve as your own agent, appoint a trusted individual, or hire a professional service. Your agent must meet Maine's eligibility requirements and must consent to appointment.
- Get your agent's consent and collect their information. Gather their full legal name and physical Maine street address. You'll need to list the name, physical street address, and mailing address (if different) on the Certificate of Formation.
- Complete the Certificate of Formation (Form MLLC-6). The registered agent section appears directly on this form. Maine's filing system requires submission by mail or in person, so accuracy matters. Errors returned by the Secretary of State can significantly delay your formation timeline.
- File by mail or in person with the $175 filing fee. Submit the completed form with a $175 filing fee (payable by check, money order, or credit card with a payment voucher) to the Office of the Maine Secretary of State. Maine does not accept LLC formation filings online.
- Verify your agent's information in the Maine business registry after approval. Once the Secretary of State processes your filing, search the Maine corporate database to confirm your registered agent's name and address appear correctly. Errors are easier to correct early than after your LLC is operational.
Standard processing takes 15–20 business days. Expedited service is available for $225 total and processes in one business day.
If you're using a professional registered agent service, confirm their exact Maine street address as it appears in the Secretary of State's commercial registered agent directory before completing Form MLLC-6. For a full walkthrough of the formation process, see our guide on how to start an LLC in Maine.
How to change your registered agent in Maine
You can change your registered agent at any time after formation. There is no waiting period. The process requires filing a Statement of Change with the Maine Secretary of State. The filing fee is $35.
- Choose your new registered agent and get their consent. Confirm that your new agent agrees to serve before filling out any paperwork. Collect their full legal name and physical Maine street address.
- Obtain the correct form. For LLCs, use Form MLLC-3A. For corporations, use Form CLK/RA 3. Both forms require information about your current agent, your new agent, and your company. Submit by mail or in person.
- Complete and sign the form. The new registered agent must sign the form, which serves as their consent to serve. For corporations, the existing clerk or registered agent must also sign.
- Submit the form and pay the $35 filing fee. Mail or deliver to: Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, UCC, and Commissions, 101 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0101. Payment can be made by check, money order, or credit card.
- Confirm the update in the Maine business registry. The state typically takes 5 to 10 working days to process the change. Search the Maine corporate database afterward to verify the update. A filing is not effective until the applicable fee is paid and the filing is accepted.
If you know your current agent is resigning or becoming unavailable, file the change before the gap occurs. The consequences of letting your registered agent lapse are significantly more expensive to fix than a $35 proactive update.
What happens if you don't maintain a compliant registered agent in Maine?
Failing to keep your registered agent information current triggers a chain of consequences that can be difficult and expensive to reverse.
- Administrative dissolution. Title 31, §1591 makes operating without a registered agent direct grounds for the Secretary of State to begin administrative dissolution proceedings. Once written notice is issued, you have 60 days to correct the problem. If you don't, the Secretary of State dissolves the LLC. For corporations, dissolution limits the entity to winding up and liquidating affairs, meaning your business effectively can't operate.
- Loss of the right to defend a lawsuit. Administrative dissolution strips the LLC of the right to defend any action, suit, or proceeding in any Maine court. If someone sues your business while it's dissolved, you may not be able to mount a legal defense at all.
- Default judgment risk. Invalid registered agent information can prevent you from receiving lawsuit notices, allowing cases to move forward without your knowledge. Setting aside a default judgment requires a formal, costly legal process with no guaranteed outcome.
- Personal liability exposure. People preparing to sue an administratively dissolved company may sue the owner personally. Administrative dissolution can unravel the liability protection that is a core reason to form an LLC or corporation in the first place.
- Reinstatement costs and complications. An administratively dissolved company must submit formal reinstatement paperwork and pay all delinquent annual report fees. If an LLC fails to reinstate within six years of dissolution, the Secretary of State cancels the certificate of formation entirely. The business name and the entity itself may be gone for good.
- The notice problem. The Secretary of State sends dissolution notices by regular mail to the address on file, and service is considered complete just five days after the notice is deposited in the mail. If your agent's address is outdated or the agent is no longer available, that notice may never reach you, and the 60-day cure window starts ticking anyway.
The simplest way to avoid all of this is to keep your registered agent information current. If your agent changes addresses, resigns, or becomes unavailable, file the update before the gap occurs, not after.
Maine registered agent FAQs
How do I find a commercial registered agent in Maine?
The Maine Secretary of State maintains an official online directory of commercial registered agents (CRAs), searchable alphabetically at the Maine.gov business registry. Each listing includes the agent's name, physical Maine street address, and contact information.
Inclusion on the list means the agent has registered with the state, not that the state endorses their quality or cost. Before selecting a provider, verify their renewal pricing (not just the introductory rate), confirm what services are included in the base fee, and check for setup fees. For a broader overview of how to evaluate and select the right provider, see our guide on what is a registered agent.
Can a foreign (out-of-state) company serve as my Maine registered agent?
Yes. A business entity formed outside of Maine can serve as your registered agent, provided it is authorized to conduct business in Maine and maintains a physical Maine street address. Most national registered agent services qualify because they operate offices in every state. The key requirement isn't where the company was originally formed; it's whether the company has a physical in-state presence and is properly authorized to operate in Maine.
Does Maine require a registered agent for sole proprietorships?
No. Maine's registered agent requirement applies to formally registered business entities, including LLCs, corporations, limited partnerships, and similar structures, not to sole proprietorships. A sole proprietorship is not a separate legal entity registered with the Secretary of State, so there is no filing to attach a registered agent designation to. If you later convert to an LLC or corporation, designating a registered agent becomes mandatory at the point of formal registration.
What documents does a Maine registered agent receive?
A Maine registered agent receives any document that must be formally delivered to your business by a government agency, court, or opposing party. In practice, this includes service of process (lawsuit summons and complaints, subpoenas, and other court filings), correspondence from the Maine Secretary of State (annual report notices, administrative notices, and dissolution warnings), tax notices from Maine Revenue Services, and other official government correspondence directed to your business.
The registered agent is not responsible for general business mail, vendor invoices, or customer correspondence, only formal legal and governmental documents that require a designated point of contact under Maine law. Maine LLCs must also file an annual report each year by June 1, and your registered agent's address is where the state will send related notices and reminders.