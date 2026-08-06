Certificate of Existence and Certificate of Compliance in Alabama

How long does it take to get certificates of good standing in Alabama?

Here’s a look at time it will take to obtain a certificate of existence or compliance in Alabama:

Certificate of existence (Alabama Secretary of State). For online requests, certificates are typically available for download immediately upon payment. Mailed requests are usually processed within 24 to 48 hours.

For online requests, certificates are typically available for download immediately upon payment. Mailed requests are usually processed within 24 to 48 hours. Certificate of compliance (Alabama Department of Revenue). The Department of Revenue processes most requests within 3–5 business days.

How to check whether your Alabama LLC or corporation is in good standing

Before you pay for either certificate, confirm your entity's current status. If your business has an unresolved compliance issue, ordering the certificate won't resolve it.

First, check your entity status with the Secretary of State. Conduct a business search through the state’s business entity records portal . Enter your entity’s name, then click “Search.” On the results page, look at the Status column. If your business’ status says “Exists,” that means that your entity is registered, active, and in good standing with the Secretary of State.

Other statuses, like dissolved or revoked, indicate that your entity is not in good standing. In these instances, you’ll need to reach out to the Secretary of State to learn more about the underlying issue so you can reinstate your business .

Next, check your tax status with the Department of Revenue. Log in to your My Alabama Taxes account to identify any outstanding liabilities, unfiled returns, or unresolved notices before submitting your certificate of compliance request.

What to do if your Alabama business is not in good standing

If your Secretary of State search returns a status other than "Exists," or your Department of Revenue account shows outstanding tax obligations, you won't be able to obtain either certificate until you fix the underlying problems. Once you do, you can re-request a certificate.

If the problem is with the Alabama Secretary of State:

Identify the specific compliance gap either by viewing any outstanding documents listed on your business’ profile page (in the Secretary of State’s business entity records portal ) or reaching out to the Secretary of State’s office directly. Reinstate your registered agent if that registration has lapsed. Alabama law requires every formal business entity to continuously maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Alabama. If needed, you can submit a change of registered agent form . Confirm that your entity returns to "Exists" status before requesting a new certificate of existence. Status updates may take several business days after a filing is processed.

If the problem is with the Alabama Department of Revenue:

Log in to your My Alabama Taxes account and review any notices, balances, or missing filings. Pay any outstanding tax balances or contact the department to learn more about your options. Reference this Help Center page for phone numbers for specific tax questions. File any missing returns. An unfiled return triggers the same compliance block as an unpaid balance. Allow time for your account to update (it could take several business days) before submitting a new certificate of compliance request.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire both the certificate of existence and the certificate of compliance. If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Alabama certificate of good standing FAQs

Is a certificate of compliance the same as a certificate of good standing in Alabama?

In most states, a certificate of good standing serves as proof that a business is up to date on all state filings, including compliance filings and taxes. Alabama issues two separate documents. The certificate of compliance is issued by the Alabama Department of Revenue and confirms tax compliance only. The certificate of existence is issued by the Alabama Secretary of State and confirms active entity status. Depending on your transaction or situation, you may need one or both certificates.

What is the purpose of certificates of good standing?

Certificates of good standing prove that a business entity is active and currently meets its state obligations. Banks, lenders, government agencies, and business partners may ask for them before a major transaction, whether that's opening a business account, closing a loan, completing a merger, or registering in a new state. In Alabama, that proof comes from the certificate of existence, the certificate of compliance, or both.

How can I get a good standing certificate in Alabama?

Request your certificate of existence online through the Secretary of State’s certificate of existence application page ; it's available for immediate download after payment. Request your certificate of compliance through the Department of Revenue’s certificate of compliance page ; processing typically takes 3–5 business days.

How much is a certificate of good standing in Alabama?

The certificate of existence costs $27 or $28 online (depending on if you’re an Alabama Interactive subscriber), or $25 by mail. The certificate of compliance costs $13.30 (online application only).

Can anyone request an Alabama certificate of existence, or only the business owner?

Anyone can request a certificate of existence upon payment of the required fee. It's not restricted to business owners or authorized representatives. A lender, attorney, accountant, or third-party filing service can request it on behalf of any registered Alabama entity.

Does an Alabama LLC need both a certificate of existence and a certificate of compliance?

It depends on the transaction, as some requesting parties may just need to know that your business is registered and active, while others might need more tax-specific information. Confirm with the requesting party before you order either certificate.

How long is an Alabama certificate of existence or certificate of compliance valid?

Neither the certificate of existence or certificate of compliance carries an expiration date. Both reflect the business' status as of the date of issuance. Most lenders and agencies treat certificates as current for 60–90 days from issuance, but confirm the specific requirement with whoever is asking.

The 15-day download window for the certificate of existence and certificate of compliance is a separate issue. The document doesn't expire; it just becomes unavailable to re-download from the portal or your account after that point.