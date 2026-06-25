How to Dissolve an LLC or Corporation in Alabama

Starting a business requires licenses, account numbers, bonds, and other state-issued paperwork. Likewise, closing a business involves official notice to the Secretary of State, tax clearance from the Alabama Department of Revenue, and, if the business is an LLC, notice to the county's probate judge.

If you skip these steps, your business is still legally active and exposed to continued compliance obligations—and stakeholders could face potential personal liability. This guide covers every required step for dissolving both LLCs and corporations, from the initial member or board vote through document filings and post-dissolution obligations.

Business dissolution in AL at a glance

The only way to officially dissolve is to file articles of dissolution with the Alabama Secretary of State (SoS).

Failing to formally dissolve can lead to forced dissolution by the state, which does not resolve related obligations or fees and can lead to personal legal consequences.

In Alabama, the Department of Revenue must issue a tax clearance document before the Secretary of State accepts a dissolution filing.

The Alabama SoS requires a $100 dissolution fee; the LLC probate notice filing fee, which varies in different counties, is at least $50. Each office requires separate payment.

Major post-dissolution obligations include notifying the IRS, filing final tax returns, closing licenses and permits, and retaining business records.

What does business dissolution mean in Alabama?

Business dissolution is the process of formally closing a business in Alabama. This is more involved than simply closing up shop and ceasing operations. In fact, proper dissolution requires careful steps to ensure liability protection.

Voluntary dissolution is when LLC members, corporate shareholders, or corporate board members agree to close a business. Involuntary dissolution happens when the state forces a business to close due to fraud, noncompliance, legal disputes, or illegal activity. Both forms of dissolution require businesses to settle their financial and legal obligations.

LLC vs. corporation dissolution in Alabama: Key differences

Corporations and LLCs face significantly different dissolution procedures outlined by Alabama law.