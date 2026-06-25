How to Dissolve an LLC or Corporation in Alabama

Starting a business requires licenses, account numbers, bonds, and other state-issued paperwork. Likewise, closing a business involves official notice to the Secretary of State, tax clearance from the Alabama Department of Revenue, and, if the business is an LLC, notice to the county's probate judge.
If you skip these steps, your business is still legally active and exposed to continued compliance obligations—and stakeholders could face potential personal liability. This guide covers every required step for dissolving both LLCs and corporations, from the initial member or board vote through document filings and post-dissolution obligations.
Business dissolution in AL at a glance
- The only way to officially dissolve is to file articles of dissolution with the Alabama Secretary of State (SoS).
- Failing to formally dissolve can lead to forced dissolution by the state, which does not resolve related obligations or fees and can lead to personal legal consequences.
- In Alabama, the Department of Revenue must issue a tax clearance document before the Secretary of State accepts a dissolution filing.
- The Alabama SoS requires a $100 dissolution fee; the LLC probate notice filing fee, which varies in different counties, is at least $50. Each office requires separate payment.
- Major post-dissolution obligations include notifying the IRS, filing final tax returns, closing licenses and permits, and retaining business records.
What does business dissolution mean in Alabama?
Business dissolution is the process of formally closing a business in Alabama. This is more involved than simply closing up shop and ceasing operations. In fact, proper dissolution requires careful steps to ensure liability protection.
Voluntary dissolution is when LLC members, corporate shareholders, or corporate board members agree to close a business. Involuntary dissolution happens when the state forces a business to close due to fraud, noncompliance, legal disputes, or illegal activity. Both forms of dissolution require businesses to settle their financial and legal obligations.
LLC vs. corporation dissolution in Alabama: Key differences
Corporations and LLCs face significantly different dissolution procedures outlined by Alabama law.
|Dissolution step
|LLC
|Corporation
|Approval
|Per operating agreement, or majority vote by members
|Board resolution followed by majority shareholder vote
|Form
|Domestic LLC Articles of Dissolution
|Domestic Business Corporation Articles of Dissolution
|Filing office(s)
|Probate county where LLC formed
|Alabama Secretary of State
|Filing fee
|$100 + $14 tax clearance + min. $50 probate fee
|$100 + $14 tax clearance
|Processing time
|10 days following probate court recording
|3–4 weeks
|Effective date
|Date the probate court records the articles
|Date filed with the Secretary of State
|Dissolution step
|LLC
|Corporation
|Approval
|Per operating agreement, or majority vote by members
|Board resolution followed by majority shareholder vote
|Form
|Domestic LLC Articles of Dissolution
|Domestic Business Corporation Articles of Dissolution
|Filing office(s)
|Probate county where LLC formed
|Alabama Secretary of State
|Filing fee
|$100 + $14 tax clearance + min. $50 probate fee
|$100 + $14 tax clearance
|Processing time
|10 days following probate court recording
|3–4 weeks
|Effective date
|Date the probate court records the articles
|Date filed with the Secretary of State
How to dissolve an LLC in Alabama: Step-by-Step
LLC dissolution begins with a member vote. Then, stakeholders must wind up business affairs, notify creditors, obtain a certificate of compliance from the Alabama Department of Revenue, file articles of dissolution with the local probate court, and close all remaining state and local accounts. The full process typically takes several weeks.
Step 1: Vote to dissolve and review your operating agreement
The operating agreement may include special requirements stakeholders must follow before starting the dissolution process. If the operating agreement doesn’t address dissolution votes, Alabama law fills the gap: A simple majority vote of members is enough to approve dissolution.
The voting process must be properly documented through meeting minutes or a written agreement. That record protects stakeholders if a creditor, co-member, or state agency ever questions dissolution’s authorization.
Step 2: Wind up business affairs
Once members approve dissolution, the LLC enters the winding-up phase. A dissolved LLC may not conduct business except as necessary to wind up and liquidate. Don't accept new clients or enter new contracts once the dissolution vote is final. Winding up involves:
- Completing or terminating open contracts. Finish all work in progress or negotiate out of contracts the firm can no longer perform.
- Collecting outstanding receivables. Pursue any money owed to the LLC before it dissolves. The SoS probably won’t approve the vote if significant accounts receivable are on the books.
- Settling debts and liabilities. Liquidate assets and settle all obligations according to the priorities established by law. This includes creditors, contractors, vendors, employees, state and federal taxes, contract/lease buyouts, state compliance fees, and more.
- Distributing remaining assets to members. Once all debts are paid, allocate remaining assets to members based on their ownership percentages.
Step 3: Notify creditors and claimants
This vital step is much more than a courtesy or a heads-up. Every known creditor and claimant must receive written notice of dissolution. Include a mailing address for claims submission and a clear deadline, typically 120 days from the notice date.
If creditors come forward and claim they didn’t receive proper notice and a fair chance to submit claims, a court could hold LLC members personally liable for that unpaid debt. Only properly documented, formal notice closes that door.
Step 4: Get tax clearance from the Alabama Department of Revenue
The ADOR plays an important role in the LLC dissolution process. The ADOR must send a certificate of compliance to the Alabama Secretary of State confirming that the LLC has no outstanding tax obligations.
- .File all outstanding returns. Every Alabama tax return, including business privilege tax, sales tax, and employer withholding, must be filed and any balance paid.
- Submit an online request through ADOR. The certificate costs $14, submitted and paid online through revenue.alabama.gov.
- Allow adequate processing time. Certificate requests are automated, but compliance determination is a manual process. Expect it to take at least three to five business days.
- Retain the certificate. Once processing is complete, the ADOR sends an email with the certificate of compliance or a deficiency notice. If there is a problem with your filing, you will need to resolve the issues and submit another request (along with another processing fee).
A certificate of compliance is good for six months. On the 181st day, the LLC must begin the process anew.
Step 5: File articles of dissolution with the county probate court
During the dissolution process, LLC members don’t directly interact with the SoS. Instead, a county probate judge must transmit the filing to the SoS. This extra step may take several weeks, underscoring the need to move quickly between Steps four and five.
- Download the correct form. Obtain the Domestic LLC Articles of Dissolution form from an official government website.
- Complete the form. Fill in the form with the LLC's name, certificate of formation filing date, reason for dissolution, dissolution effective date, and a wet ink signature.
- Prepare three copies. You will need to provide the original articles and two copies to the probate court.
- Find your county's probate office. Use the probate judge lookup at sos.alabama.gov to locate the correct office.
- Submit the filing by mail or in person. This bundle must include the original and two copies of the articles, the certificate of compliance, and two separate filing fees ($100 to the SoS and $50 to the probate court). Verify these fees prior to submission, as they are subject to change.
Once the probate judge reviews and approves the filing, the court records the articles, certifies two copies, and issues a certificate of dissolution to the Secretary of State within ten days.
Step 6: Close accounts, licenses, and permits
Filing the articles of dissolution ends the LLC's legal existence but doesn't automatically close accounts with Alabama agencies or local governments, such as:
- Sales tax permits. Notify the Alabama Department of Revenue, close the account, and file your final sales tax return.
- Employer withholding accounts. File the final withholding return, pay any outstanding taxes, and close the account.
- Business privilege tax. File the final Alabama business privilege tax return for the year of dissolution.
- Local business licenses. Contact city hall or the county revenue office to cancel any local licenses and confirm that no outstanding local tax obligations remain.
- Professional or industry-specific licenses. Contact the issuing agency directly to surrender or cancel any state-issued license.
Until these accounts are closed, the ADOR and other agencies will continue to send compliance notices, which could lead to potential penalties, even though the LLC no longer legally exists.
How to dissolve a corporation in Alabama: Step-by-step
Dissolving a corporation in Alabama is a four-part process: get board and shareholder approval, wind up corporate affairs and notify creditors, file articles of dissolution with the Alabama Secretary of State, and handle final state and federal tax obligations.
Step 1: Board resolution and shareholder vote
First, the board of directors must approve a proposal to dissolve and forward that recommendation to the shareholders. Start by holding a board meeting, passing a formal resolution to dissolve, and recording it in the corporate minutes.
Next, the shareholders must approve the dissolution. Unless the corporate bylaws specify otherwise, a simple majority must approve dissolution. Note that all shareholders, even those without voting rights, must receive notice of the meeting.
One shortcut is available: If all voting shareholders consent in writing, no shareholder meeting is required. Whichever route you take, document everything in writing, including the board resolution, meeting minutes, shareholder notice, attendance, and vote results. The SoS doesn’t accept undocumented approvals.
Step 2: Wind up corporate affairs and notify creditors
Once dissolution is approved, the business must cease operations except those necessary to wind up business affairs and obligations.
- Complete or terminate contracts. Wrap up contractual work in progress or negotiate an orderly exit from agreements that, due to the pending dissolution, are not performable.
- Notify creditors in writing. Send written notices of dissolution via certified mail or another proof-of-delivery method. Include a mailing address for submitting claims and a clear payment deadline. Creditors who miss the deadline waive their claims. Keep copies of every communication.
- Collect outstanding receivables. Collect, or at least diligently attempt to collect, any money owed to the corporation before it dissolves.
- Settle corporate debts and liabilities. Pay all outstanding obligations. If unpaid debts remain when shareholders receive corporate assets constitutes piercing the corporate veil.
- Liquidate corporate assets. Sell assets that won't be distributed. Finish paying creditors if necessary before distributing any proceeds.
- Distribute remaining assets to shareholders. Once all debts, taxes, and obligations are settled, distribute remaining assets based on ownership percentage. Any property distributed is taxable and reportable income.
- Handle outstanding shares. Resolve all share transfers and buybacks prior to filing.
Step 3: File articles of dissolution with the Alabama Secretary of State
- Download the correct form. Obtain the Domestic Business Corporation Articles of Dissolution form from the Secretary of State.
- Complete the form. Fill in the corporation's name, basis for dissolution, and dissolution effective date. Include an authorized original signature.
- Prepare the filing package. Mail two copies of the completed form to: Secretary of State, Business Services, P.O. Box 5616, Montgomery, Alabama 36103.
- Attach the ADOR certificate of compliance. Remember that the certificate of compliance has an expiration date, as mentioned above. Standard processing time is 3–4 weeks, so make sure your certificate will be valid a month out.
- Include payment. The filing fee is $100.
- Choose your filing method. The Secretary of State only accepts filings by mail, courier, or online through Alabama Interactive.
- Wait for confirmation. The articles of dissolution take effect on the date the Secretary of State receives the document.
Step 4: Final corporate tax returns and IRS notice
With the Alabama Department of Revenue:
- File all outstanding state tax returns, including the final corporate income tax return, sales tax returns, and employer withholding returns.
- Obtain the certificate of compliance and submit it to the Secretary of State with your dissolution filing.
- Notify ADOR of dissolution and request account closure after resolving all outstanding taxes and penalties.
With the IRS:
- File IRS Form 966 within 30 days of the date the board adopted the dissolution resolution, not the date the state accepted the filing.
- File your federal income tax return, taking care to check the “final return” box.
- File final payroll tax returns for the quarter in which the corporation made final wage payments (if applicable).
- Close your EIN account by sending a written request and a copy of the original EIN assignment letter (if possible).
Cost to dissolve a business in Alabama
|LLC
|Corporation
|Secretary of State fee
|$100
|$100
|County probate fee
|Varies by county (min. $50)
|N/A
|Online convenience fee
|3% of total charge + $2.00
|3% of total charge + $2.00
|Tax clearance fee
|$14
|$14
|LLC
|Corporation
|Secretary of State fee
|$100
|$100
|County probate fee
|Varies by county (min. $50)
|N/A
|Online convenience fee
|3% of total charge + $2.00
|3% of total charge + $2.00
|Tax clearance fee
|$14
|$14
Altogether, you can expect to pay a minimum of $164 to dissolve an LLC and $114 to dissolve a corporation. These amounts don’t include any other fees you may need to pay related to compliance, registered agent, etc.
What to do after you dissolve your business
After your dissolution is approved, creditors have been paid, and assets have been distributed, you are mostly done with your business obligations.
Just in case anything comes up, it’s important to retain records of your dissolution. Frequently, tax authorities and potential claimants request records years after business operations cease. Retain relevant records from your dissolution to help reduce liability, ideally forever. At the very least, organizations must observe statutory minimum record retention periods.
|Record type
|Minimum Retention Period
|Tax return documents
|3 years from filing date, or 2 years from payment date, whichever is later
|Records if income was underreported by more than 25%
|6 years
|Bad debt or worthless securities deductions
|7 years
|Employment tax records
|At least 4 years after the tax is due or paid, whichever is later
|Contracts, leases, and corporate formation documents
|7 years
|Dissolution documents (articles of dissolution, certificate of compliance)
|Permanently
For more information, consult the IRS guidance on closing a business for federal record retention requirements and final filing obligations across all business entity types.
Dissolving an Alabama business with LegalZoom
Don’t let Alabama’s LLC or corporation dissolution process intimidate you. This guide gives you an idea what to expect from the process, but you can take it a step further with LegalZoom.
Our Standard Dissolution service is a structured DIY approach—simply follow procedures and gather documents, and LegalZoom will prepare the articles of dissolution, review them for accuracy, and submit them to the Secretary of State. Take it a step further with our Business Dissolution Manager service, which pairs you with a dedicated Dissolution Manager for tailored, hands-on dissolution management. Your Manager will help you develop a dissolution game plan, from resolving compliance issues to tracking processing status and deadlines such as the certificate of compliance expiration date.
FAQs about business dissolution in Alabama
What are the three types of dissolution?
Voluntary dissolution is owner-initiated through a member or shareholder vote and a state filing. The Alabama Secretary of State may pursue administrative dissolution if a business fails to meet compliance requirements. Owner deadlock, fraud, or a serious internal dispute typically prompts judicial dissolution, which is court-ordered and supervised.
How much does it cost to dissolve an LLC in Alabama?
The Alabama Secretary of State charges a $100 filing fee and your local county probate court charges an additional filing fee, which varies by county and starts at $50. You will also need to pay $14 for a tax clearance certificate from the Alabama Department of Revenue. All together, expect to pay at least $164 if filing by mail.
Do I need to notify the IRS if I close my business?
Yes. File the appropriate final federal income tax return and check the "final return" box, file any required final payroll tax returns, and close your EIN account by sending a written request. The IRS cannot close your account until all returns are filed and taxes are paid.
Do I need tax clearance to dissolve an LLC in Alabama?
No. Alabama does not require a tax clearance certificate before the Secretary of State accepts dissolution filings. However, all final tax returns must still be filed and all outstanding tax liabilities resolved. Stakeholders are personally liable for these obligations if the business's assets are insufficient to cover them.
What happens to business debts after dissolution?
Dissolution does not eliminate business debts. During wind-up, the dissolving business must pay creditors before distributing any assets to members or shareholders/stakeholders. The entity’s limited liability structure usually protects LLC members and corporate shareholders from personal liability. However, distributing assets before resolving financial obligations can result in personal liability for any distribution recipients.