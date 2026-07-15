How to Dissolve a Business in North Dakota: LLCs and Corporations

Once the SOS accepts the dissolution paperwork, they will provide confirmation that your LLC no longer legally exists. Make sure to retain this confirmation for your records.

Step 3: Wind up business affairs

Once dissolution of your LLC is authorized, you should stop taking on new business and focus on completing or terminating open contracts, collecting receivables, paying debts, and closing financial records.

Winding up business affairs for an LLC can take weeks or months depending on the complexity of your contracts, leases, and employee obligations.

Step 4: Notify creditors and settle debts

Next, deliver written notice to each known creditor informing them of the dissolution and setting a deadline of at least 120 days for submitting claims. Creditors who receive proper written notice and miss that deadline are generally barred from pursuing claims against the LLC or its members.

The LLC can notify unknown creditors by publishing notice in a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the LLC's principal office is located. This sets a five-year deadline for claims from creditors who did not receive written notice. The step is optional but limits exposure against claims that surface years after closing.

Once all claims are addressed and taxes have been paid (see our tax section later in the guide), remaining assets may be distributed to members per the operating agreement, or under applicable North Dakota law, if the operating agreement says nothing about dissolution.

How to dissolve a corporation in North Dakota

Corporations require a two-step internal approval process before anything is filed with the state. The board acts first, then shareholders vote. There is also a unique federal requirement for corporations.

Step 1: Board and shareholder approval

Adopt a board resolution. The board votes to recommend dissolution and documents the outcome in meeting minutes, including the date, vote count, and resolution language. Notify shareholders. Every shareholder, including those not entitled to vote, must receive written notice that a purpose of the upcoming meeting is to consider dissolving the corporation. Shareholder vote. Under the default rule in North Dakota, dissolution requires approval by holders of a majority of the voting power of all shares entitled to vote. Check your articles of incorporation and bylaws, as they may require a higher threshold.

Step 2: File dissolution documents

The articles of dissolution need to include the following information: