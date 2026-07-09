How to Dissolve a Business in Colorado: Step-by-Step Guide

How to dissolve an LLC in Colorado

Step 1: Review the operating agreement

Your operating agreement may specify dissolution conditions, such as prerequisites, voting procedures, or approval thresholds. If the operating agreement doesn’t specify, Colorado’s default statute requires consent of all members.

Don’t overlook this step. Dissolving in violation of the operating agreement or statute exposes members to liability and delays the entire process.

Step 2: Hold a documented member vote

At an official meeting, make a written motion to dissolve the LLC, hold a formal member vote, and record the result in writing. The state accepts either a written consent signed by the required members or meeting minutes. If you are a single-member LLC, you should still document your decision to dissolve in writing.

Step 3: File the statement of dissolution with the Colorado Secretary of State

The statement of dissolution must be filed online through the Colorado Secretary of State's business filing portal. Paper filings are not accepted.

Before proceeding, verify the following:

Principal office street address. This address must be the physical street address on file with the Secretary of State, as reported in the last periodic report.

This address must be the physical street address on file with the Secretary of State, as reported in the last periodic report. Principal office mailing address. This could be the office address, a secondary address, a P.O. box, or a virtual mail address.

This could be the office address, a secondary address, a P.O. box, or a virtual mail address. Effective date. If the dissolution is immediately effective, leave the date field blank. If you are planning a dissolution in advance, indicate the desired date of dissolution.

If the dissolution is immediately effective, leave the date field blank. If you are planning a dissolution in advance, indicate the desired date of dissolution. Name and mailing address of the individual managing dissolution. .

. Additional individuals managing dissolution. Filers can add the names and mailing addresses of additional LLC members who voted in favor of dissolution. This is usually a good idea if some members objected.

The statement of dissolution submission fee is $10, but verify with the Secretary of State to confirm.

Step 4: Wind up business affairs

After the statement of dissolution is officially on file, the LLC stays legally active temporarily for the limited purpose of wrapping up its affairs. Winding up requires the following:

Notifying creditors in writing

Paying outstanding debts and liabilities

Collecting money owed to the LLC

Distributing remaining assets to members

Only after all obligations have been met, the LLC may distribute its assets according to the operating agreement. If you distribute assets before resolving creditor obligations, recipients of distributions could be held personally liable for any debts or claims against the LLC.

How to dissolve a corporation in Colorado

Step 1: Adopt a board resolution

During a properly convened board meeting, directors must formally adopt a dissolution resolution. Carefully read your bylaws: For special resolutions, such as dissolutions, many corporations require a unanimous vote or a supermajority vote. The resolution must be in writing, dated, and signed by the relevant directors.

Step 2: Hold a shareholder vote

After the board adopts a dissolution resolution, shareholders must vote to approve it. Once again, the necessary voting threshold depends on the bylaws.

The corporate minutes must clearly document the presiding officer, date, vote outcome, and number of shares voted in favor and against.

Step 3: File articles of dissolution with the Colorado Secretary of State

File articles of dissolution electronically through the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Paper filings are not accepted.

Be prepared to provide the following information:

Principal office street address. This address must be the physical street address on file with the SoS.

This address must be the physical street address on file with the SoS. Principal office mailing address. This could be a physical address, secondary address, P.O. box, or virtual mailbox.

This could be a physical address, secondary address, P.O. box, or virtual mailbox. Dissolution confirmation statement. This is the formal written authorization of the dissolution by the board and shareholders.

This is the formal written authorization of the dissolution by the board and shareholders. Effective date. If the dissolution is immediately effective, leave this field blank and it will default to the filing date.

If the dissolution is immediately effective, leave this field blank and it will default to the filing date. Name and mailing address of the individual managing dissolution. This is typically the person submitting the form.

This is typically the person submitting the form. Additional individuals involved in dissolution. Filers can add the names and mailing addresses of additional corporation board members and/or shareholders. This is usually a good idea if some stakeholders objected to dissolution.

The filing is complete after confirming online submission.

Step 4: Wind up corporate affairs

The corporation wind-up process is more structured than the LLC process. Creditors get paid before shareholders, and different classes of shareholders receive different distributions. The winding-up process in Colorado requires the following:

Notifying creditors in writing

Paying or making provision for all corporate liabilities

Collecting amounts owed to the corporation

Liquidating corporate assets (if necessary to satisfy liabilities)

Distributing remaining assets to shareholders

The corporation stays legally active during wind-up for the limited purpose of settling its affairs.

How to resolve taxes when dissolving a Colorado business

The state accepts dissolution filings and closes records with the Secretary of State. State and federal tax accounts with the IRS and CDR remain open. No winding-up is complete until these accounts are closed.

To resolve your obligations with the IRS:

Corporations must file Form 966 within 30 days of the dissolution resolution. File your taxes as normal. Mark the box indicating “Final Return.” Issue final W-2s and 1099s to employees and contractors. Close your EIN account by sending a letter to the IRS. This number will never be reassigned, but closing it will notify the IRS to close your business account.

The Colorado Secretary of State does not verify tax status when it accepts a dissolution filing—you’ll need to do this separately. To resolve your obligations to the Colorado Department of Revenue:

File taxes as normal. Mark the box stating “Final Return.” Close your sales tax account within 30 days of dissolving. You can do this through the Revenue Online portal. Close your wage withholding account through Revenue Online or submit Form DR 1108, no later than 30 days after closing the business.

Consult a CPA if you’re unsure of your tax obligations

Post-dissolution checklist: Everything else you need to do

There are a few more things to look out for to properly resolve obligations and avoid fines, fees, or unnecessary renewals.

Cancel state and local licenses and permits . Licenses don't cancel themselves. Contact each issuing authority directly to cancel the account and any renewals.

. Licenses don't cancel themselves. Contact each issuing authority directly to cancel the account and any renewals. Cancel trade name registration . This requirement applies to any business that had a DBA registered with the Colorado Secretary of State.

. This requirement applies to any business that had a DBA registered with the Colorado Secretary of State. Close business bank accounts and credit lines . Pay off or transfer balances, close accounts in writing, and get written confirmation from the financial institution.

. Pay off or transfer balances, close accounts in writing, and get written confirmation from the financial institution. Cancel business insurance policies . Notify the company of the dissolution date, request cancellation, and ask about premium refunds for unused coverage.

. Notify the company of the dissolution date, request cancellation, and ask about premium refunds for unused coverage. Notify vendors, suppliers, and customers . Review contracts for termination clauses and notification requirements.

. Review contracts for termination clauses and notification requirements. Terminate commercial leases . Check the lease for early termination requirements and, to avoid continuing liability, obtain the landlord's written release.

. Check the lease for early termination requirements and, to avoid continuing liability, obtain the landlord's written release. File a final periodic report. If a report is due before the dissolution date, file it.

How long to retain dissolution records

Dissolved LLCs and corporations must securely retain financial records, tax returns, contracts, employment documents, and other business records. The length of time usually depends on the type of record, as follows:

Tax returns and supporting documents. Minimum three years from the filing date or two years from the payment date, whichever is later.

Minimum three years from the filing date or two years from the payment date, whichever is later. Employment tax records. At least four years after the date the tax was due or paid, whichever is later.

At least four years after the date the tax was due or paid, whichever is later. Business contracts and agreements. At least three to five years after contract termination or final payment.

At least three to five years after contract termination or final payment. Corporate or LLC formation and governance documents. Permanently archive articles of organization, operating agreements, bylaws, meeting minutes, and dissolution documents.

Permanently archive articles of organization, operating agreements, bylaws, meeting minutes, and dissolution documents. Employee records. Federal law includes a three-year record retention requirement. Some Colorado requirements extend this window.

To be on the safe side, retain all business records for a minimum of seven years after dissolution unless a specific category has a shorter mandatory window. Store records securely, whether physical or encrypted digital, and document their location.

FAQs about dissolving a business in Colorado

What are the three types of dissolution?

Stakeholders voluntarily dissolve businesses after they vote to dissolve, file paperwork with the state, and wind up their affairs. The Colorado Secretary of State may pursue administrative dissolution if a business fails to meet compliance requirements. Owner deadlock, fraud, or a serious internal dispute typically prompts judicial dissolution (court-ordered and supervised).

How much does it cost to dissolve an LLC in Colorado?

The Colorado Secretary of State charges a $10 filing fee.

Can I dissolve my Colorado LLC if it's not in good standing?

Some administratively or judicially-dissolved LLCs must reinstate before they voluntarily dissolve. In other cases, it may be possible to let the administrative dissolution stand. Consult a Colorado attorney on this point.

What happens to business debts after dissolution?

Dissolution does not eliminate business debts. During wind-up, the business must pay creditors before distributing any assets to members or shareholders. Furthermore, although the law typically shields LLC members and corporate shareholders from personal liability, personal guarantees on business loans survive dissolution.

How do I reinstate a dissolved Colorado LLC?

To cure administrative dissolution, file a statement of reinstatement with the Colorado Secretary of State, pay the applicable reinstatement fee, and correct the deficiency that caused the dissolution (e.g. file an overdue periodic report). This reinstatement gives you a clean slate: It restores the LLC's legal existence as if it had never been dissolved. Voluntary and judicial dissolutions are generally not reversible.