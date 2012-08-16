5 ways to go green at your office

Updated on: April 3, 2023 · 2 min read

Going green at the office doesn't have to be difficult. Small and simple changes can actually make a huge impact on the environment. Most people, when they think about going green, start at home. This is a great first step, but we spend a lot of time at work in reality. Below are five simple and effective ways to start making your workplace more environmentally friendly.

#1 Swap this for that

Going green doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing prospect; small steps in the right direction can have a lasting impact. Try and swap out products for more environmentally friendly versions when it's time to make a purchase, and they are available.

Switching to recycled paper, recycled legal pads, and even recycled furniture, for example, isn't as expensive as you might think.

#2 Don't waste energy

There are plenty of times at work when conserving energy becomes an afterthought.

However, small changes can make conserving energy easy.

Start by setting your computer to sleep mode when not in use for preset time periods. Five minutes can easily turn into 20 minutes if you end up getting pulled into a last-minute meeting.

#3 Double down and double side

Many times in the office, supplies go to waste. Not only does this harm the environment, but also the company's bottom line.

That's because every time supplies are wasted, more need to be purchased. More supplies mean less money to spend on real business.

One quick trick is to refill empty ink cartridges rather than throwing them out. Also, when at the printer, try printing double-sided. You'll cut your paper usage (and paper budget) in half.

#4 Reduce waste with bulk orders

We all know that buying in bulk is a great way to get a good deal on items, but did you know it's also great for the environment?

By buying supplies in bulk, your office can save on the waste from both shipping costs and packaging that comes from small orders.

#5 The breakroom, not the waste room

Having coffee in the breakroom is a sacred ritual in most offices, but rebuying cups, again and again, is wasteful and harmful to the environment. Instead, consider providing employees with mugs with a company logo on them, which are better for the environment and great for team spirit and company branding.

Hopefully, these green suggestions will get you and your office on your way in helping to reduce your carbon footprint. Daily choices can add to a big difference, but each small step is still up to you.