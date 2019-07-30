Advantages of turning your business into a public benefit corporation

Socially conscious companies have several options when it comes to choosing a business structure.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: February 1, 2023 · 2 min read
If you're thinking about starting a business that has a purpose related to social good or public benefit, such as one with an environmental initiative, you may want to consider forming a public benefit corporation rather than taking the more traditional nonprofit route.
Unlike a nonprofit organization, a public benefit corporation (PBC) can pursue a public benefit purpose while also engaging in profit-generating activities. This key distinction underlies many of the advantages of forming a PBC.
A hybrid entity that was first introduced in California, a public benefit corporation is a fairly new concept that has taken off in a relatively short time period. More than 30 states now provide legislation permitting the formation of public benefit corporations, although each state has its own rules governing their structure, operation, and other specifics.
Despite being relatively new, there are already many well-known corporations structured as PBCs. Examples include the crowdfunding site Kickstarter, the popular podcast This American Life, and the college education company Laureate Education, which holds the distinction of being the first PBC to go public.
The benefits of this type of corporation structure stem primarily from the PBC's altruistic purpose and include:
In addition to a nonprofit organization and PBC, you also have the option of forming a mutual benefit corporation. Unlike a nonprofit organization that holds 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, a mutual benefit corporation is formed primarily for the benefit of its members, such as a club or homeowners association.
Because most mutual benefit corporations do not benefit the general public, they lack a charitable or religious purpose.
As a result, they do not qualify for tax-exempt status, despite their nonprofit orientation. That makes filing taxes for a mutual benefit corporation much like filing taxes for a regular corporation.
Just because you want your new startup to pursue a social good doesn't mean you're restricted to the nonprofit corporate structure for your new company.
In many ways, the hybrid public benefit corporation gives the socially conscious business owner the best of both worlds: the ability to both generate profits and contribute to the social good.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read