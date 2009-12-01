Appropriating copyrighted works: When is it legal?

When an artist uses a copyrighted work and creates something new, it can fall under a fair use exception in the law.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: March 22, 2023 · 4 min read
Appropriation of a copyright is a type of plagiarism that applies to a work of art. Anytime you create a work of art—writing, music, computer coding, or other creative output—you immediately own the copyright for that work.
You are not required to file for a copyright with the United States Copyright Office to establish ownership (it automatically exists). However, filing for a copyright gives you the right to enforce the copyright in court.
A copyright is valid for your lifetime plus 70 years (other rules apply to older art and works created in other countries). During that time, no one else is allowed to use the work of art without permission unless the use falls within several categories that are considered valid exceptions. When art is appropriated, it has been used in a new work without the artist's permission. This may or may not violate the original artist's copyright.
In the genre of art known as appropriation art, artists intentionally take another artist's work and change, build on, or modify it in their own work. The famous Campbell's soup art by Andy Warhol is an example of appropriation art. Campbell's owns the image on the can labels. Warhol took that image and incorporated it into his own work, creating something new and unique.
Artists freely admit being influenced by other artists—but you should be aware of the distinction between copyright violation and creative appropriation.
One exception to copyright is fair use. Several types of fair use allow an artist to use another's copyrighted work. One common example is parody. Weird Al Yankovic has based his career on taking well-known songs and creating parodies, his own funny versions of the songs. This is one example of fair use. Other examples include news reporting, research, and criticism in which part of the original work is repeated. Appropriation art can also sometimes be considered fair use.
Courts have laid out four things to consider when determining whether a use falls under the fair use exception:
If you are an artist who wishes to appropriate someone else's art into your own work, the first thing to do is reach out to the artist and ask permission. The artist may grant you permission or may be willing to license the work to you for a small fee. This can help you avoid any legal challenges.
If you are not given permission, or do not feel comfortable asking for permission, the best bet is to make sure that your use of the original work is truly transformative. For example, if you took a copy of a Jackson Pollack painting and placed it on the floor, and created an interactive display of laser lights on the ceiling as an art installation, you aren't doing anything at all to actually transform the painting.
However, if you took the same painting and sliced it into one-inch pieces, and used a papier-mâché technique to create a polar bear out of them, that would completely transform the work. The more transformative the new work, the more likely it is going to be considered fair use if there is a legal challenge.
Artists have always been influenced by others' art. Making sure your work truly creates something new out of the old work is the key to avoiding a copyright infringement issue.
