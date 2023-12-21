Aswathy K is a versatile writer with over 12 years of experience in journalism, internal communications, and content creation. As a former reporter and editor, she wrote hundreds of articles ranging from lifestyle to entertainment to art. As a marketing content specialist, she harnessed her B2B writing expertise for creative media agencies. In her current role as a senior content specialist for LegalZoom, Aswathy utilizes her extensive experience in long- and short-form writing to help customers make informed decisions through educational content.