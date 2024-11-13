Bakery Name Generator (With 400 Unique Ideas)

Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 15 min read

You’ve built up your skills and business acumen, and now it’s time to turn your dream into a reality. Starting a business is an exciting time, and choosing a name is a pivotal point in your business’ history. We’ve put together a list of over 400 unique ideas for bakery business names, sorted by bakery type and the kind of brand identity you want. You can also generate your own ideas using our free AI-powered business name generator.

How to use our bakery name generator

Our AI-powered name generator can be your brainstorming buddy while you try to find the perfect local bakery name ideas. It’s simple to use:

Describe your business. The first step is to input a short description of your business. For example, you might input that you’re starting a pastry bakery business that only uses high-quality, organic ingredients. Or, that you’re starting a holiday-themed cupcake bakery. Set the sliders. Under Advanced Options, you can set the tone sliders so you get name examples that are exactly what you’re looking for. You can generate serious, cute, hyper-local, or funny bakery name ideas. Get the results. The final step is to hit generate and review the results of your business name ideas.

Be as specific as possible to ensure that you get bakery business name ideas unique to your brand and niche. If you do find a name that you want to use, you’ll want to reserve it before someone else does. You can reserve the name online with your state or start the LLC registration process right away.

Artisan bakery name ideas

An artisan bakery is a bakery that creates high-quality baked goods such as crusty breads and handmade pastries. These artisan bakery name ideas can represent your expertise and skill to customers.

Catchy artisan bakery names

Knead & Crust Golden Rise Bakery Oven Fresh Artisans Crafted Crusts The Artisan’s Oven Flourish Artisan Bakes Baked with Artistry The Crust Collective Hearth & Grain Bakery Rising Artisans

Funny artisan bakery names

Loafers Unite Yeast of My Worries Knead for Speed Upper Crust Bakery Dough You Love Me? Crust Almighty The Daily Knead Knead a Break Bakery Let Them Eat Loaf Live Laugh Loaf

Professional artisan bakery names

Crafted Flour Co. Hearth & Hand Bakes StoneMill Artisan Bakes Legacy Breadworks Crustline Artisan Bakery Heritage Crusts Millwright Artisan Breads Artisan Bakers Guild Prestige Artisan Bakes EverCrust Bakery

Cute artisan bakery names

Little Loaf Bakehouse Oat & Oven Bakes Kneadful Creations Flour Power Bakery The Baker Bee Bread & Butter Bakes Rise and Shine Loaves The Cozy Oven Bakery Breadly Ever After The Art of Baking

Cake bakery name ideas

Cake bakeries create beautiful, intricate cakes. They might specialize in birthday cakes, wedding cakes, or ice cream cakes. Or do a little bit of everything and specialize in a specific decorating style.

Catchy cake bakery names

Slice of Heaven Cake Couture Batter Up Cakes SugarRush Cakes Everything Nice Cakeworks Layers of Love Sweet Slice Bakery The Cake Spot Icing on the Cake Cakeology Co.

Funny cake bakery names

Cake My Day You Batter Believe It Piece of Cake Life’s Batter With Cake Let Them Eat Cake Cake It Easy Whisk It Good Cakes Bake It 'Til You Make It Frosted Frenzy Take the Cake Creations

Professional cake bakery names

Signature Cake Creations The Cake Atelier Prestige Custom Cakes Luxe Layers Bakery Crestline Cake Studio Masterpiece Cakeworks Premier Wedding Cakes Couture Confectionery Masterpiece Tiered Creations Refined Frosting Cakes

Cute bakery names

Cake Break Boutique Little Layers Cake Shop Sweet Tooth Cakes Sugar & Sprinkles Bakery Tiered Temptations The Cake Nest Cake Craft Creations Cutie Cakes Boutique Cocoa and Cream Creations Orange Blossom Cakes

Bread bakery names

Baking is a science. That’s never more true than for bread bakers. They know that it’s all about finding the right balance between yeast, moisture, and time.

Catchy bread bakery names

Rise & Shine Loaves Crust & Crumble The Bread Basket Fresh Loaf Co. Knead & Feed Bakery Baker’s Table Loaves Crusty & Co. RiseUp Breadworks Grain & Glory Baking Farmhouse Bread Co.

Funny bread bakery names

Dough Re Mi Bakery Rolling in Dough Loaf and Behold Rye Not Baking Dreams Crumb True Bakery Loafing Around Bakery Pumpernickel Palace How We Roll Bakery You Knead This Bun Intended Baking

Professional bread bakery names

Golden Harvest Bakers StoneOven Breadworks Timeless Grain Co. Heritage Crust Bakery Oakfield Bakehouse PureGrain Artisan Loaves GrainCrafters Bakery Baker's Hearth Collective Millstone Grainworks Golden Wheat Bread Creations

Cute bread bakery names

Tough Toast Bakery Risen Harvest Loaves Butter & Grain Bakery Bake Boss Bread Country Home Bakes The Bread Knife Seize the Bake Butter Me Up Bakery Daily Bread Bakery Toasty Loaves Bakery

French bakery names

Nowhere is better known for its baked goods than France. French pâtisserie or pastry is a traditional way of making buttery, layered, bready goodness.

Catchy French bakery names

Bonjour Bakery La Petite Pâtisserie Parisian Pastries Sweet Escape Pâtisserie Fleur de Sucre Merci Beaucoup Bakery Le Croissant Café À la Mode Baking The Parisian Tart Chic Pastries

Funny French bakery names

Flaky Pastry Café Croissant Crunchers Let Them Eat Croissants Fluff & Crumbs Oh Là Là Pâtisserie Crème de la CrèmePastry French Toasted Pâte-à-Choux Crew Éclair Affair Macaron Madness

Professional French bakery names

Élite French Pâtisserie Prestige Pâtisserie La Maison de Pâtisserie Regal French Pastries Le Chef Artisan Pâtisserie Crestline Pâtisserie Premier French Pastry Shop Maison de Gourmandises Parisian Essence Pâtisserie Le Chateau Pastry House

Cute French bakery names

La Belle Pâtisserie Petite Treats Pâtisserie Mon Amour Bakery Bon Appetit Treats Little Éclairs La Vie En Rose The Crisp Croissant French Delights Bonbon Bliss Queen of Tarts Bakery

Cupcake bakery names

Who doesn’t love a cupcake? The light, fluffy cake topped with a sugary-sweet plop of frosting, and festive decorations for whatever season it happens to be. There’s no better bite of delight than a cupcake.

Catchy cupcake bakery names

Cupcake Craze The Cupcakery Sprinkle Heaven Cupcake Carousel Frost & Flavor Sprinkle & Spoon Cupcakes Cupcake Cult Cupcake Creations Frosting Fix Cupcakes The Cupcake Bar

Funny cupcake bakery names

Batter Late Than Never Frost Me Up Cupcake Monsters Icing on Top Whip It Good Cupcake Me Happy Frosting Frenzy Batter Bliss Cupcakes You Take the Cake Cake My Breath Away

Professional cupcake bakery names

Cream & Sugar Cupcake Boutique Red Velvet Creations Silver Whisk Cupcakes Chic Sweet Cupcake Shop Cupcake Chronicles Custom Cupcake Couture Frosted Cupcake Studio PureCrumb Cupcake Studio CrownCakes Bakery Flour & Frost Creations

Cute cupcake bakery name ideas

Buttercream Bakehouse Bite-Size Bliss Sugar Puff Cupcakes Color Pop Cupcakes Sugar & Spice Cupcakes The Cupcake Hut Sweet Cup Cake Studio Sugar Addict Cupcakes Cupcake Monsters Frosty Tops Cupcake Shop

Cookie bakery names

Cookies come in all shapes and sizes, but there’s nothing better than a freshly baked, homemade cookie. You might specialize in flavor-filled traditional cookies or in decorating sugar cookies with royal icing.

Catchy cookie bakery names

Sugar Rush Cookies Cookie Crumble Co. Sweet Tooth Bakehouse Doughlicious Cookies Cookie Jar Magic The Cookie Craze Chunky Chip Delights Rolling Pin Cookie Co. The Cookie Spot Whisk & Dunk Cookies

Funny cookie bakery names

Chip Happens Dough You Love Me? Bite Me Bakery You Dough, Girl Oh Snap Cookies One Smart Cookie Bake My Day Melt in Your Mouth Cookies Rolling in Dough One Tough Cookie

Professional cookie bakery names

Bakehouse Cookie Co. Golden Batch Cookies Hearthside Cookie Collective Urban Crumb Bakery Woodfire Cookies Foundry & Oven Cookies Crafthouse Cookie Co. Stonewood Bakes Harvest Cookie Co. Copper Kettle Cookies

Cute cookie bakery name ideas

Cup of Milk Cookies Cookies and Cream Bakes Feeling Crummy Cookies Little Crumbs Bakery Chocolate Chip Bakehouse Cookie Cottage The Sweet Spot Cookies Honey Batter Cookies Gooey Cookie Co. The Cookie Basket

Gluten-free or vegan bakery name ideas

If you’re planning to make restriction-friendly baked goods such as vegan or gluten-free breads, cookies, and pastries, you can represent that in your business name.

Catchy vegan or gluten-free bakery names

Purely Baked Free & Flourless Clean Cravings Bakery Sweet & Free Bakes Blissful Bites Bakery The Vegan Oven Naturally Sweet Bakery Better Batter Bakes Flour Power Free Healthy Crust Creations

Funny vegan or gluten-free bakery names

Bake a Difference Free Dough-nation Guilt-Free Bakes The Vegan Treat-Yo-Self Bake My Day, Gluten-Free Free & Easy Bakes Wheat a Minute Gluten-Free Bakery Vegan Delight Right Fresh Food Bakery Plant-Based Perfection

Professional vegan or gluten-free bakery name ideas

Gourmet Vegan Bakes PureFlour Bakery Prestige Vegan Bakes Wholesome Creations Legacy Vegan Bakes Prime Free Baking Co. Crestline Wellness Bakes NobleFlour Gluten-Free NourishBake Creations Vitality Vegan Bakes

Cute vegan or gluten-free bakery names

Fresh Food Bakery Sweet Sprout Bakes Healthy & Happy Bakery SweetPea Free Treats Vegantopia Bakery Flourless Fun Eden Eats Vegan Bakery Vegan Bites Bakery Gluten-Free Goodies The Vanilla Vegan

Bagel bakery names

Bagels are a special type of baked goods. With the double prep process of frying and baking, you have to be a talented baker to pull these off. Show your customers your expertise with a bagel-themed name.

Catchy bagel bakery names

Bagel Bliss Rise & Roll Bagels Bagelicious Roundabout Bagels Morning Grind Bagels Bagel Rush Bagel Goals Wildwheat Bagels Outrageous Bagels Rebel Rings Bagels

Funny bagel bakery names

Bagelsaurus Bagel Me Crazy Spread the Love Bagels Lox-o-Bagels Bagels Round Here The Hole Truth Bagel O’Clock Bagel Nosh Knot Another Bagel Roll With It Bagels

Professional bagel bakery names

Golden Crust Bagel Co. Old Mill Bagel Co. The Bagel Foundry Harvest Knead Bagels Woodland Bagel Bakers Wheatfield Bagels Millstone & Co. Bagels The Rustic Oven Bagel Co. Grainstone Bagels Oak Artisan Bagels

Cute bagel bakery name ideas

As You Knead Bagels Hat in the Ring Bagels Wake & Bake Bagels Bagel Empire Baker’s Dozen Bagels Dough Knot Bagels Bagel Buds Buttercup Bagels Rise Up Bagels My Everything Bagels

Donut shop bakery names

There’s nothing like a bite of melt-in-your-mouth, sugary, doughy goodness on a Sunday morning. Or late at night when they’re hot and freshly baked. Let your customers know what you’re making with this donut shop bakery names.

Catchy donut shop bakery names

Glazed & Confused Donut Delight Sweet Rings Co. Sugar Circle Donuts Sprinkle Joy Donuts Frosted Bliss Donuts Hole in One Donuts Wired Donuts Glaze to Amaze Donuts Sprinkle Heaven Donuts

Funny donut shop bakery names

Donut Worry, Be Happy Donut Panic! Hole Lotta Love The Hole Story FryCake Donuts Dunkin’ Love Donut Kill My Vibe Holey Moley Donuts Dough & Behold Donuts Fried Fairytale

Professional donut shop bakery names

Enchanted Donuts & Pastries Prestige Donut Creations Donut Designers Gourmet Glaze Works Donut Studio Haven Ring Bakery Maple Crust Donuts The Donut Foundry Golden Circle Donut Studio GlamGlaze Creations

Cute donut shop bakery name ideas

Donut Darlings The Donut Diva Sprinkle Sweethearts Donut Daze Bakery Donut Drive-in Holey Rollers Donuts The Fritter Farm King Donuts Nuts for Donuts Sweet Rings Bakery

Dessert shop names

Whether it’s a graduation, book release party, or divorce celebration, people are looking for a sweet treat to pay homage to the milestones in their lives. You can be part of that with your dessert shop.

Catchy bakery name ideas

Sweet Cravings Co. Sugar Coated Collective Sugar Dash Desserts The Treat Tray Whipped Wonders Sugar & Shine Desserts Delightful Bites Dessert Dreamland Whisk & Whimsy Sweet Escape Bakery

Funny dessert bakery names

Sugar Fix Treats Just Desserts Sugar Rush Desserts Sugar Shock Bakery Whisk Takers Bakery Colonel Custard Young at Tart Desserts Taste of Heaven Bakery Confession Confection Whip or Treat Desserts

Professional dessert bakery names

Golden Crème Desserts Refined Sweets Bakery Whisk & Spoon Desserts Gilded Treats Co. Crisp Layers Dessert Studio The Dessert Parlor Decadent Confections Pure Bliss Dessert Co. Flourish & Finesse Desserts Divine Delights Bakery

Cute bakery name ideas for dessert shops

Sugarplum Treats Sweetie Pie’s Bakery Tiny Treats Bakery Cherry Blossom Sweets Sugar Haven Desserts Sweet Dreams Desserts Caramel Confections Daisy Desserts Peachy Keen Pastries Blossom & Butter

How to choose a bakery business name

Choosing a name for your business is a highly personal journey. You have to find a business name that represents your niche, your unique brand voice, and the product you sell—representing all of that in just a few little words is no easy feat.

It can take time to find just the right name for your successful bakery brand. We’ve got a few tips to help make the process easier and guide you along the way.

Consider your bakery niche and audience

The most important thing to consider before naming your business is your niche and potential customer base.

You want your name to represent your specific brand and to attract your ideal customer. If you’re planning to make vegan or gluten-free baked goods, you want to have a name that clearly communicates to your target audience.

If you see your brand as being whimsical and fun, a punny name and brightly-colored logo gives customers about your company. If you plan to make traditional pastries and want your expertise to be taken seriously, that also can be represented in your business name.

Choose a name customers will remember

There’s a balance to strike when choosing a business name that people will remember. You want the name to represent your business and who you are, so it stands out as unique. But, you don’t want the name to be too specific and to limit the offerings you can sell.

Brainstorming many different names and then narrowing down the list can help you to strike that balance. You’ll also want to make sure your name is catchy enough that customers will remember it and come back to make more purchases.

Follow government naming requirements

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of business names to a few favorites, it’s important to make sure they all abide by government business name regulations. You’ll need to check state requirements and federal guidelines, and consider whether or not you want to apply for a trademark.

Your business must adhere to the naming requirements for the state where it will be located. Each state has slightly different rules, but generally your business name must be:

Distinctive. The business name must be different enough from existing businesses so as to not cause customer confusion.

Appropriate. The name cannot include racial slurs or profanity.

The name cannot include racial slurs or profanity. Honest. You can’t imply association with government agencies or certain regulated industries such as banking or insurance.

In addition to state guidelines, you might also need to consider federal business name guidelines and whether or not you intend to apply for a trademark. These considerations are most important if you plan to open up additional business locations in other states.

Check your business name’s availability

Your final step in choosing a business name will be to find out whether or not it’s available for you to use. Most states require that a business name be distinguishable enough from other business’ names so as to not cause confusion. This rule is in place to protect businesses and customers.

Each state offers a business name search where you can look up your desired business name and see if it’s already being used.

How to reserve your bakery name

Once you’ve found the business name of your sweet dreams, it’s time to take the next step in your business journey. You either reserve your business name for a fee, or file paperwork to formally register your business with the state. Whichever path you take, this ensures that no one else can use the name you’ve done so much hard work to pick out for yourself and your business.

If you’re ready to start your business but don��’t want to go through the process on your own, we’re here to help. From offering a free, AI-powered business name generator to filing your LLC, we have tools and resources to help you and your bakery business rise to success.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a bakery name?

You’ll want to try multiple ways of brainstorming so that you know you’re finding the perfect name for your business. Some brainstorming resources include:

Taking out ideas with friends and family

Doing competitive research to see how others have named their bakery businesses

Pulling out a thesaurus (or going online) to find new, interesting words to describe your vibe

Using our AI-powered business name generator

Reading through online lists of bakery name ideas

Checking out similar businesses in other areas with names that may not be in use where you live

Should I test my name with potential customers?

Putting business name ideas out to your community can help get potential customers involved from day one. People support what they help create, so consider involving family, friends, and community members to help them feel invested in your business. Building a community while you build your business will help bring in more customers on day one.

What if I start my business and then realize I don’t like the name?

There’s a lot of pressure around choosing the perfect name for your business. But, it’s not the end of the world if you eventually decide you don’t like the name you chose.

Changing the name might be a pain, because you’ll need new social media handles, a new website, and new branding—but, it’s possible to rebrand with proper planning and dedicated work.

To change your name, you won’t need to register an entirely new business. Instead, you can file for a DBA or doing business as name. This allows you to operate your business under a different name than the one you filed on your LLC paperwork. You can also formally change the name of your LLC by filing name change paperwork with the state if you wish.