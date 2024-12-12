Bar Name Generator (With 210 Cool Ideas)

Updated on: December 12, 2024 · 12 min read

Bars aren’t just places to drink, but gathering spaces to be with friends and people we care about. The 2020 pandemic was a tough time for gathering spaces—including bars, music venues, and restaurants—but it didn’t slow the overall trend of alcohol consumption. In 2022, alcohol sales reached $259.8 billion with a projected growth rate of 2.2% through 2026. After the pandemic, people have been flooding back into these gathering spaces with a newfound appreciation.

Even with the surge of alcohol-free drinks and the sober-curious movement, the number of bars in the U.S. continues to rise. If you’re planning to open a bar, it’s important to understand and cater to food & beverage industry trends while crafting a brand presence that brings in your target audience. This starts with choosing the right bar business name. And, once you find it, you’ll want to scoop it up and register your business so that it’s yours to use.

How to use our bar business name generator

Choosing a name for your bar can be intimidating—you want to choose a one that represents your brand and sets the tone for your gathering space. That’s a lot to achieve in just a few words!

Our AI-powered business name generator can be a tool to make this process easier. And, it’s simple to use. It only takes three steps:

Type in your business idea. For instance, “I want to open an Irish Pub in Wrigleyville, Chicago.” Adjust the tone sliders to adjust what sort of brand identity you want your business name to reflect. Review the results. You may find the perfect name in the generated list, or you may use those ideas as a jumping off point for a brainstorming session.

You can run as many searches as you need to find the right name—it’s completely free.

210 bar name examples

If you’d like a little inspiration before diving into our AI-powered business name generator, you can check out the below list of bar name ideas. If you find one you like, check to see if it’s available in your state and register it before someone else snatches it up.

This list of bar names is broken down by different industries and vibes. Check out the aesthetic you plan to use for your bar and see if there’s something that seems just right.

Cocktail bar names

A great cocktail bar has the cozy, bougie vibes just right for sipping something fancy out of a beautiful glass. Whether your cocktail bar is chic, trendy, cool, or fun, here are some name ideas for you.

Chic

Velvet Shaker The Orchid Lounge Liquid Alchemy Glass & Garnish Opulent Pour Gilded Sips The Silver Stir Noble Nectar Luxe Libations The Artful Aperitif

Trendy

The Mixology Lab Atomic Cocktails Stirred & Co. Neon & Noir Speakeasy Revival Shaken Spirits Sip Society Bitters & Bubbles Highball Haven The Alchemist’s Bar

Cool

Midnight Martini Chilled & Served Frosted Glass Co. On the Rocks Crystal Pour Lowlight Lounge Vibe & Vine Liquid Lounge Mood Mixology Refined Ripple

Fun

Tipsy Shaker Boozy Bliss The Happy Highball Sassy Sips Bubble & Cheers Drink Outside the Box Cocktail Carousel Laughs & Libations Buzz Bar Co. Shaker Shenanigans

Dive bar names

Dive bars are casual places to gather with friends, meet interesting people, and let loose a little. Many dive bars become beloved neighborhood institutions or friend group traditions.

Chic

Black Label Lounge The Velvet Dive Barrel & Brick Classic Corner Pub The Polished Pint Aged to Perfection The Cigar and Stout Rustic Reserve Refined Watering Hole The Vintage Barrel

Trendy

The Urban Dive Denim & Whiskey Vinyl and Visions Poured Up Grit & Glow Dive Revival Twisted Pint The Edge Bar Retro and Chill Crafty Spirits

Cool

Neon Alley Midnight Dive Shadow Lounge The Hidden Barrel Steel & Spirits Urban Refuge Cornerstone Pub The After-Hours Spot Lit & Loud Liquid Legend

Funny bar name

The Rusty Mug Sticky Floors Tavern Shots & Giggles Last Call Saloon The Rowdy Pint The Friendly Dive Cheers & Beers Belly Up Bar Beer & Banter Laugh & Lager

Wine bar names

Your business name is a reflection of the setting where patrons will be drinking. Wine is associated with timelessness and classic vibes, which you can keep in mind as you pick the perfect name.

Chic

Bordeaux Bliss The Decanter Room Vineyard Vibes Rosé Reverie Pinot & Pearls The Gilded Grapevine The Wine Atelier Noble Vines Velvet Vintage Sip & Sophistication

Trendy

The Wine Collective Cork & Co. Urban Vineyard Grapes & Co. Barrel Room Bar Rosé All Day The Modern Decanter Sips and Staves Wine & Whimsy Grape Expectations

Cool

The Cellar Spot Bold & Bottled Vino Underground Glass & Grapes Grit & Grape Rustic Pour Liquid Heritage Grape Culture Aged & Oak Bottles & Bites

Fun

Tipsy Grapes The Cheeky Sommelier Wine Not? Sip Happens Grape Escape Cork It Up Barrel of Laughs Bubbly Bliss The Jolly Grape Pour Decisions

Sports bar names

According to Toast, the most popular alcoholic beverage is beer. For many people, beer and sports go together like Super Bowl and Sunday.

Chic

The Game Lounge Refined Rivals The Trophy Room Gold Medal Pub The Victory Lounge Pinnacle Sports Pub League & Libations Championship Cheers Hall of Fame Bar The Classic Score

Trendy

Sideline Social Rivalry Row The Playmaker’s Pub Draft Day Bar Kickoff Lounge The Final Whistle Timeout Tavern The Game Plan Overtime Bar The Fanatic Spot

Cool

Shot Clock Social The Dugout Bar Home Run Haven The End Zone Locker Room Lounge Courtside Cocktails The Replay Spot Fast Break Bar All-Star Social Post-Game Pub

Fun

Beers & Cheers The Rowdy Ref Kickin’ It Bar The Huddle House MVP Drinks Bar Down Social Chug & Cheer Game Face Pub The Loud Fan Bar Shots & Scores

Rooftop bar names

Who doesn’t love sitting above it all and watching the hustle and bustle of a city down below? Rooftop bars are a great place to get some fresh air and a good view of a city as a visitor or local.

Chic

Skyview Lounge Cloud Nine Rooftop The Celestial Bar Horizon Heights Luxe Elevation Stratosphere Social Summit Sip & Lounge Skyline Serenade Altitude Elegance Sunset Glow Bar

Trendy

Up & Above The Highline SkyDeck Social Elevated Vibes The Rooftop Collective Peak Hour Lounge Zenith Bar Open Air Social Cloudscape Bar Starlit Sips

Cool

SkyHigh Social Nightfall Heights The AirBar Rooftop Rebels Chill on the Edge The Up Lounge Stellar Sips Overlook Bar The Loft Scene Twilight Terrace

Fun

Top Shelf Drinks Sky & Sips Party on the Roof Raise the Roof Bar Altitude Attitude Sip in the Sky The Chill Top Rooftop Ruckus Dancing on Air The Starry Night Spot

Themed bar names

A strong theme brings in patrons with special interests or special occasions to celebrate. Whether you’re mimicking a foreign shore, capturing the feels of another time period, or simply celebrating something close to your heart, fans will flock to your bar to feel immersed in their favorite theme.

Chic

Speakeasy Society The Gilded Gatsby Vintage Vibes Bar The Opulent Hideaway Noir Nights Bar Retro Revival Lounge The Golden Hour Decades & Drinks The Timeless Tavern Haute History Bar

Trendy

Throwback Lounge Era & Ale The Nostalgia Bar Spirited History Retro Underground Immersion Pub The Time Traveler’s Lounge Concept Cocktails The Mood Bar Themescape Social

Cool bar name ideas

Atomic Era Bar Neon Nights Pub The Vintage Hideout Lost in Time Tavern Cool Concept Lounge The Memory Mixer Throwback Bar The Theme Hub Styled Social Spot Past & Present Pub

Fun

Time Warp Tavern Themed Shenanigans Dress-Up Drinks Flashback Pub The Fun Era Spot Retro Revelry Giggle & Theme Era Extravaganza Mood Swing Social Cheers to the Past

Piano bar names

The black and white keys of the piano have inspired bar owners for generations. Whether you love show tunes and sing-alongs or just want to capture the classical vibes of songs from long ago, these piano bar names should inspire you.

Chic

Ivory Lounge Keys & Cocktails The Velvet Piano Harmonic Elegance Serenade & Spirits The Classic Keys The Nocturne Lounge Piano Noir The Gilded Key Melody and Mirth

Trendy

Keynotes Social Piano Revival Chord & Co. The Harmony Bar Encore Lounge Dueling Keys Bar The Ivory Note Keys Collective The Crescendo Lounge Mood & Music

Cool bar names

Midnight Keys Chord Progressions Pub The Key Spot Baritone Bar Crescendo and Chill Vibe & Verse Sonic Sip Lounge Black & White Keys The Melody Spot Piano Pulse Bar

Fun

Sing Along Spot The Jolly Pianist Piano Pandemonium Laugh & Lyrics Bar Tunes & Tipsy The Music Makers Tickle the Ivories Pub Cheers and Chords Pianist’s Playground Sips and Serenades

How to choose a bar name

When it comes to choosing the right name for your bar, it’s a balance between what’s available to use in your state, choosing something memorable, and finding something that reflects the theme of your bar.

You’ll want to find the right business name that’s a balance of all those goals to help you to attract customers and accurately represent your business. It would cause customer confusion if you had a dive bar name for a chic, sophisticated cocktail bar.

Here are some tips on what to consider when choosing your bar business name.

Consider your bar niche and audience

One of the first things to consider is your niche and audience.

Some theme examples might include:

Your local sports team

Rock & roll memorabilia

Craft beer

Haunted or scary

A specific cuisine

Cowboy saloon

Tiki

Wine and beer only

Arcade games

Alcohol-free

Truly, the possibilities are endless when it comes to theme and niche.

Your audience will be people who are interested in that theme. You want to make sure that your business name accurately reflects your niche and audience so that people who walk in the doors or look you up online know exactly what type of bar you are.

Choose a memorable name

You want your business name to be creative and catchy. This ensures that customers remember your name and come back again and again.

A name that represents your niche and is memorable will have people telling their friends without stumbling for their phone having to look up that cool place they went to a few weeks ago. Catchy bar names stay on the tip of their tongue.

Follow government naming guidelines

A consideration to be aware of when choosing a name for your business are the state and federal guidelines for business names.

Both the state where your business will be located and the federal government want to ensure that your business name represents your business and doesn’t cause offense.

Because of this, you can’t use terms like “bank” or “insurance” in your business name. In most states, you also can’t use profanity or racial slurs. Some states also place limits on the script and alphabet that you use for your business name.

Check your business name’s availability

The final (but most important) consideration you need to make when choosing a business name is whether or not that name is available to use.

In most states, you must have a business name that’s distinguishable and different enough from every other business name that’s already in use or been reserved. This is to prevent customer confusion. And, it benefits both your business and other businesses in your state.

You can find out if a business name is available by searching for the business name on your Secretary of State’s website. If it’s already in use, you’ll need to choose a different business name.

How to reserve your bar business name

You’ve taken a long and winding journey to get to this point. Once you’ve found a name that you love and have checked to make sure no one else is already using it, then it’s time to reserve your business name.

In most states, you have the option of reserving a business name before officially starting your business. This means you’ll pay a fee to reserve the right to use that name when you register your business in the future. This reservation typically lasts a few months and then must be renewed.

The process to reserve a business name or register a business varies between states. In general, you can find the process on your Secretary of State’s website. And, if this all sounds a little overwhelming, we can help you navigate the business formation process.

FAQs

What are good bar names?

A “good” bar name is one that represents your brand and is unique enough to stand out from the crowd. You want a name that fits your business and will be easily remembered by your customers.

What tools can help me brainstorm a bar name?

There are many tools that can help! When you’re brainstorming a name for your bar business, you can tap into a number of different tools, such as:

A thesaurus

Our AI-powered name generator

Family and friends

A list of bar names online

Competitor research in other areas of the country

Should I test my name with potential customers?

If you have an audience or following already and are opening a bar, you can certainly ask for feedback on potential business names. This is a great way to create content and excitement around your new venture.

While this is an option, it’s not necessary if you don’t already have a following or potential customers to ask. You can always get input from friends or mentors who are experienced in the bar business.

When should I get my website and social media profiles?

Your bar name is your identity at your in-person physical location, but it’s also your online identity. As such, you’ll want to make sure these match. You will want to check website domain names and social media handles before registering your name, and you may want to reserve these while you wait for your business formation to be confirmed by your state.