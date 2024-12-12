Bar Name Generator (With 210 Cool Ideas)

Our AI business name generator can help you brainstorm the ideal name for your new bar—or, you can start with some of our ideas.

Ready to name your business?

Trustpilot stars
Page Grossman

by Page Grossman

Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...

Read more...

Contents

Updated on: December 12, 2024 · 12 min read

Bars aren’t just places to drink, but gathering spaces to be with friends and people we care about. The 2020 pandemic was a tough time for gathering spaces—including bars, music venues, and restaurants—but it didn’t slow the overall trend of alcohol consumption. In 2022, alcohol sales reached $259.8 billion with a projected growth rate of 2.2% through 2026. After the pandemic, people have been flooding back into these gathering spaces with a newfound appreciation. 

Even with the surge of alcohol-free drinks and the sober-curious movement, the number of bars in the U.S. continues to rise. If you’re planning to open a bar, it’s important to understand and cater to food & beverage industry trends while crafting a brand presence that brings in your target audience. This starts with choosing the right bar business name. And, once you find it, you’ll want to scoop it up and register your business so that it’s yours to use.

entrepreneur considers different bar names

How to use our bar business name generator

Choosing a name for your bar can be intimidating—you want to choose a one that represents your brand and sets the tone for your gathering space. That’s a lot to achieve in just a few words!

Our AI-powered business name generator can be a tool to make this process easier. And, it’s simple to use. It only takes three steps:

  1. Type in your business idea. For instance, “I want to open an Irish Pub in Wrigleyville, Chicago.”
  2. Adjust the tone sliders to adjust what sort of brand identity you want your business name to reflect.
  3. Review the results. You may find the perfect name in the generated list, or you may use those ideas as a jumping off point for a brainstorming session.

You can run as many searches as you need to find the right name—it’s completely free. 

210 bar name examples

If you’d like a little inspiration before diving into our AI-powered business name generator, you can check out the below list of bar name ideas. If you find one you like, check to see if it’s available in your state and register it before someone else snatches it up.

This list of bar names is broken down by different industries and vibes. Check out the aesthetic you plan to use for your bar and see if there’s something that seems just right.

Cocktail bar names

A great cocktail bar has the cozy, bougie vibes just right for sipping something fancy out of a beautiful glass. Whether your cocktail bar is chic, trendy, cool, or fun, here are some name ideas for you.

Chic

  1. Velvet Shaker
  2. The Orchid Lounge
  3. Liquid Alchemy
  4. Glass & Garnish
  5. Opulent Pour
  6. Gilded Sips
  7. The Silver Stir
  8. Noble Nectar
  9. Luxe Libations
  10. The Artful Aperitif

Trendy

  1. The Mixology Lab
  2. Atomic Cocktails
  3. Stirred & Co.
  4. Neon & Noir
  5. Speakeasy Revival
  6. Shaken Spirits
  7. Sip Society
  8. Bitters & Bubbles
  9. Highball Haven
  10. The Alchemist’s Bar

Cool

  1. Midnight Martini
  2. Chilled & Served
  3. Frosted Glass Co.
  4. On the Rocks
  5. Crystal Pour
  6. Lowlight Lounge
  7. Vibe & Vine
  8. Liquid Lounge
  9. Mood Mixology
  10. Refined Ripple

Fun

  1. Tipsy Shaker
  2. Boozy Bliss
  3. The Happy Highball
  4. Sassy Sips
  5. Bubble & Cheers
  6. Drink Outside the Box
  7. Cocktail Carousel
  8. Laughs & Libations
  9. Buzz Bar Co.
  10. Shaker Shenanigans

Dive bar names

Dive bars are casual places to gather with friends, meet interesting people, and let loose a little. Many dive bars become beloved neighborhood institutions or friend group traditions.

Chic

  1. Black Label Lounge
  2. The Velvet Dive
  3. Barrel & Brick
  4. Classic Corner Pub
  5. The Polished Pint
  6. Aged to Perfection
  7. The Cigar and Stout
  8. Rustic Reserve
  9. Refined Watering Hole
  10. The Vintage Barrel

Trendy

  1. The Urban Dive
  2. Denim & Whiskey
  3. Vinyl and Visions
  4. Poured Up
  5. Grit & Glow
  6. Dive Revival
  7. Twisted Pint
  8. The Edge Bar
  9. Retro and Chill
  10. Crafty Spirits

Cool

  1. Neon Alley
  2. Midnight Dive
  3. Shadow Lounge
  4. The Hidden Barrel
  5. Steel & Spirits
  6. Urban Refuge
  7. Cornerstone Pub
  8. The After-Hours Spot
  9. Lit & Loud
  10. Liquid Legend

Funny bar name

  1. The Rusty Mug
  2. Sticky Floors Tavern
  3. Shots & Giggles
  4. Last Call Saloon
  5. The Rowdy Pint
  6. The Friendly Dive
  7. Cheers & Beers
  8. Belly Up Bar
  9. Beer & Banter
  10. Laugh & Lager

Wine bar names

Your business name is a reflection of the setting where patrons will be drinking. Wine is associated with timelessness and classic vibes, which you can keep in mind as you pick the perfect name.

Chic

  1. Bordeaux Bliss
  2. The Decanter Room
  3. Vineyard Vibes
  4. Rosé Reverie
  5. Pinot & Pearls
  6. The Gilded Grapevine
  7. The Wine Atelier
  8. Noble Vines
  9. Velvet Vintage
  10. Sip & Sophistication

Trendy

  1. The Wine Collective
  2. Cork & Co.
  3. Urban Vineyard
  4. Grapes & Co.
  5. Barrel Room Bar
  6. Rosé All Day
  7. The Modern Decanter
  8. Sips and Staves
  9. Wine & Whimsy
  10. Grape Expectations

Cool

  1. The Cellar Spot
  2. Bold & Bottled
  3. Vino Underground
  4. Glass & Grapes
  5. Grit & Grape
  6. Rustic Pour
  7. Liquid Heritage
  8. Grape Culture
  9. Aged & Oak
  10. Bottles & Bites

Fun

  1. Tipsy Grapes
  2. The Cheeky Sommelier
  3. Wine Not?
  4. Sip Happens
  5. Grape Escape
  6. Cork It Up
  7. Barrel of Laughs
  8. Bubbly Bliss
  9. The Jolly Grape
  10. Pour Decisions

Sports bar names

According to Toast, the most popular alcoholic beverage is beer. For many people, beer and sports go together like Super Bowl and Sunday.

Chic

  1. The Game Lounge
  2. Refined Rivals
  3. The Trophy Room
  4. Gold Medal Pub
  5. The Victory Lounge
  6. Pinnacle Sports Pub
  7. League & Libations
  8. Championship Cheers
  9. Hall of Fame Bar
  10. The Classic Score

Trendy

  1. Sideline Social
  2. Rivalry Row
  3. The Playmaker’s Pub
  4. Draft Day Bar
  5. Kickoff Lounge
  6. The Final Whistle
  7. Timeout Tavern
  8. The Game Plan
  9. Overtime Bar
  10. The Fanatic Spot

Cool

  1. Shot Clock Social
  2. The Dugout Bar
  3. Home Run Haven
  4. The End Zone
  5. Locker Room Lounge
  6. Courtside Cocktails
  7. The Replay Spot
  8. Fast Break Bar
  9. All-Star Social
  10. Post-Game Pub

Fun

  1. Beers & Cheers
  2. The Rowdy Ref
  3. Kickin’ It Bar
  4. The Huddle House
  5. MVP Drinks
  6. Bar Down Social
  7. Chug & Cheer
  8. Game Face Pub
  9. The Loud Fan Bar
  10. Shots & Scores

Rooftop bar names

Who doesn’t love sitting above it all and watching the hustle and bustle of a city down below? Rooftop bars are a great place to get some fresh air and a good view of a city as a visitor or local.

Chic

  1. Skyview Lounge
  2. Cloud Nine Rooftop
  3. The Celestial Bar
  4. Horizon Heights
  5. Luxe Elevation
  6. Stratosphere Social
  7. Summit Sip & Lounge
  8. Skyline Serenade
  9. Altitude Elegance
  10. Sunset Glow Bar

Trendy

  1. Up & Above
  2. The Highline
  3. SkyDeck Social
  4. Elevated Vibes
  5. The Rooftop Collective
  6. Peak Hour Lounge
  7. Zenith Bar
  8. Open Air Social
  9. Cloudscape Bar
  10. Starlit Sips

Cool

  1. SkyHigh Social
  2. Nightfall Heights
  3. The AirBar
  4. Rooftop Rebels
  5. Chill on the Edge
  6. The Up Lounge
  7. Stellar Sips
  8. Overlook Bar
  9. The Loft Scene
  10. Twilight Terrace

Fun

  1. Top Shelf Drinks
  2. Sky & Sips
  3. Party on the Roof
  4. Raise the Roof Bar
  5. Altitude Attitude
  6. Sip in the Sky
  7. The Chill Top
  8. Rooftop Ruckus
  9. Dancing on Air
  10. The Starry Night Spot

Themed bar names

A strong theme brings in patrons with special interests or special occasions to celebrate. Whether you’re mimicking a foreign shore, capturing the feels of another time period, or simply celebrating something close to your heart, fans will flock to your bar to feel immersed in their favorite theme.

Chic

  1. Speakeasy Society
  2. The Gilded Gatsby
  3. Vintage Vibes Bar
  4. The Opulent Hideaway
  5. Noir Nights Bar
  6. Retro Revival Lounge
  7. The Golden Hour
  8. Decades & Drinks
  9. The Timeless Tavern
  10. Haute History Bar

Trendy

  1. Throwback Lounge
  2. Era & Ale
  3. The Nostalgia Bar
  4. Spirited History
  5. Retro Underground
  6. Immersion Pub
  7. The Time Traveler’s Lounge
  8. Concept Cocktails
  9. The Mood Bar
  10. Themescape Social

Cool bar name ideas

  1. Atomic Era Bar
  2. Neon Nights Pub
  3. The Vintage Hideout
  4. Lost in Time Tavern
  5. Cool Concept Lounge
  6. The Memory Mixer
  7. Throwback Bar
  8. The Theme Hub
  9. Styled Social Spot
  10. Past & Present Pub

Fun

  1. Time Warp Tavern
  2. Themed Shenanigans
  3. Dress-Up Drinks
  4. Flashback Pub
  5. The Fun Era Spot
  6. Retro Revelry
  7. Giggle & Theme
  8. Era Extravaganza
  9. Mood Swing Social
  10. Cheers to the Past

Piano bar names

The black and white keys of the piano have inspired bar owners for generations. Whether you love show tunes and sing-alongs or just want to capture the classical vibes of songs from long ago, these piano bar names should inspire you.

Chic

  1. Ivory Lounge
  2. Keys & Cocktails
  3. The Velvet Piano
  4. Harmonic Elegance
  5. Serenade & Spirits
  6. The Classic Keys
  7. The Nocturne Lounge
  8. Piano Noir
  9. The Gilded Key
  10. Melody and Mirth

Trendy

  1. Keynotes Social
  2. Piano Revival
  3. Chord & Co.
  4. The Harmony Bar
  5. Encore Lounge
  6. Dueling Keys Bar
  7. The Ivory Note
  8. Keys Collective
  9. The Crescendo Lounge
  10. Mood & Music

Cool bar names

  1. Midnight Keys
  2. Chord Progressions Pub
  3. The Key Spot
  4. Baritone Bar
  5. Crescendo and Chill
  6. Vibe & Verse
  7. Sonic Sip Lounge
  8. Black & White Keys
  9. The Melody Spot
  10. Piano Pulse Bar

Fun

  1. Sing Along Spot
  2. The Jolly Pianist
  3. Piano Pandemonium
  4. Laugh & Lyrics Bar
  5. Tunes & Tipsy
  6. The Music Makers
  7. Tickle the Ivories Pub
  8. Cheers and Chords
  9. Pianist’s Playground
  10. Sips and Serenades

How to choose a bar name

When it comes to choosing the right name for your bar, it’s a balance between what’s available to use in your state, choosing something memorable, and finding something that reflects the theme of your bar.

You’ll want to find the right business name that’s a balance of all those goals to help you to attract customers and accurately represent your business. It would cause customer confusion if you had a dive bar name for a chic, sophisticated cocktail bar.

Here are some tips on what to consider when choosing your bar business name.

Consider your bar niche and audience

One of the first things to consider is your niche and audience.

Some theme examples might include:

  • Your local sports team
  • Rock & roll memorabilia
  • Craft beer
  • Haunted or scary
  • A specific cuisine
  • Cowboy saloon
  • Tiki
  • Wine and beer only
  • Arcade games
  • Alcohol-free

Truly, the possibilities are endless when it comes to theme and niche.

Your audience will be people who are interested in that theme. You want to make sure that your business name accurately reflects your niche and audience so that people who walk in the doors or look you up online know exactly what type of bar you are.

Choose a memorable name

You want your business name to be creative and catchy. This ensures that customers remember your name and come back again and again.

A name that represents your niche and is memorable will have people telling their friends without stumbling for their phone having to look up that cool place they went to a few weeks ago. Catchy bar names stay on the tip of their tongue.

Follow government naming guidelines

A consideration to be aware of when choosing a name for your business are the state and federal guidelines for business names. 

Both the state where your business will be located and the federal government want to ensure that your business name represents your business and doesn’t cause offense.

Because of this, you can’t use terms like “bank” or “insurance” in your business name. In most states, you also can’t use profanity or racial slurs. Some states also place limits on the script and alphabet that you use for your business name.

Check your business name’s availability

The final (but most important) consideration you need to make when choosing a business name is whether or not that name is available to use.

In most states, you must have a business name that’s distinguishable and different enough from every other business name that’s already in use or been reserved. This is to prevent customer confusion. And, it benefits both your business and other businesses in your state.

You can find out if a business name is available by searching for the business name on your Secretary of State’s website. If it’s already in use, you’ll need to choose a different business name.

How to reserve your bar business name

You’ve taken a long and winding journey to get to this point. Once you’ve found a name that you love and have checked to make sure no one else is already using it, then it’s time to reserve your business name.

In most states, you have the option of reserving a business name before officially starting your business. This means you’ll pay a fee to reserve the right to use that name when you register your business in the future. This reservation typically lasts a few months and then must be renewed.

The process to reserve a business name or register a business varies between states. In general, you can find the process on your Secretary of State’s website. And, if this all sounds a little overwhelming, we can help you navigate the business formation process

FAQs

What are good bar names?

A “good” bar name is one that represents your brand and is unique enough to stand out from the crowd. You want a name that fits your business and will be easily remembered by your customers.

What tools can help me brainstorm a bar name?

There are many tools that can help! When you’re brainstorming a name for your bar business, you can tap into a number of different tools, such as:

  • A thesaurus
  • Our AI-powered name generator
  • Family and friends
  • A list of bar names online
  • Competitor research in other areas of the country

Should I test my name with potential customers?

If you have an audience or following already and are opening a bar, you can certainly ask for feedback on potential business names. This is a great way to create content and excitement around your new venture.

While this is an option, it’s not necessary if you don’t already have a following or potential customers to ask. You can always get input from friends or mentors who are experienced in the bar business.

When should I get my website and social media profiles?

Your bar name is your identity at your in-person physical location, but it’s also your online identity. As such, you’ll want to make sure these match. You will want to check website domain names and social media handles before registering your name, and you may want to reserve these while you wait for your business formation to be confirmed by your state.

Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo
This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

You may also like

Trademarks

When is the right time to trademark your brand?

The best business strategy is to think about trademarks from the very beginning—ideally, when you're choosing your business name and logo and forming your business entity.

November 10, 2022 · 3min read

Starting a Business

Do you 'own' your business name?

You’ve worked hard to come up with a name, logo or slogan for your business. It’s appropriate, catchy, and perfect. But do you own it? The answer depends on a few things.

March 31, 2023 · 2min read

Starting Your LLC

How to Check Business Name Availability: 5 Methods

If you're starting a new business, it's important to make sure the name you choose isn't already taken. Here's how.

November 26, 2024 · 12min read