Candle Business Name Generator (With 120 Bright Ideas)

Updated on: December 12, 2024 · 9 min read

Candles have become an integral part of many American homes. They’re used to create a cozy ambiance and are a feature of many people’s self-care routines, with specific scents promoting different moods. With a market size of 14.06 billion in 2024 and expectations of growth, it’s no wonder candle companies are becoming more popular. It’s estimated that more than 1 billion pounds of wax is used every year for making candles and that there are over 10,000 unique scents on the market.

Choosing a memorable and unique name for your candle-making business will help your company stand out in a crowded market. Choosing just the right name takes time and a lot of brainstorming—but, we’re here to help. Below, you’ll find a list of candle business name ideas and instructions on how to use our AI-powered name generator as a brainstorming buddy.

How to use our candle business name generator

Brainstorming alone can create a feeling that you’re spinning your wheels and getting nowhere. That’s why we built our AI-powered business name generator, so no one has to brainstorm alone. It’s simple and free to use.

Submit a summary of your business idea. For instance, “I want to make trendy desert-themed candles.” Adjust the sliders to the tone of voice you want. Find the right balance to match your personality and your business’ vibe. Check out the name options. From here, you can fine-tune your prompt and in or pick one of the names you’ve generated!

It really is that simple! If you find something you like, it’s yours—so long as it’s available to use in your area.

120 unique candle business names

Below, you’ll find a list of 120 creative candle business names. These are all available for you to use, as long as they aren’t already in use by someone in your area.

In this list, we’ve got fun, relaxing, and sophisticated business names for different types of candle businesses, including luxury, eco-friendly, scented, and themed.

Luxury candle business names

With vibrant, rare scents and display-worthy containers, luxury candles make a great gift and can become a centerpiece of a mantle, shelf, coffee table, or countertop.

Fun names

Bling & Burn Posh Glow Co. Wick & Winks Flicker Fancy Glam Glow Co. The Luxe Wick Party High-Class Flickers Fancy Flames Co. Glow Like Royalty Sparkle & Scent

Relaxing names

Velvet Aura Candles Tranquil Wick Co. Glow Haven Serenity Flames Peaceful Wick Studio Soft Ember Glow Calm Light Collective Pure Peace Wick Glow & Meditate Blissful Burn Co.

Sophisticated names

Gilded Glow The Opulent Wick Pristine Aura Candles Luminaria Lux Noir & Ember Co. Aurora Elite Radiance Refined Candle & Crystal Pure Essence Wicks The Prestige Candle Co.

Eco-friendly candle company names

From the wax to the wick to the container, there are a lot of ways to make candles more sustainable. Eco-friendly candle companies offer sustainably sourced scents, recycled containers, and soy wax candles to warm any eco-conscious home.

Fun names

Eco Glow Go Green Flickers Wax & Wane Nature’s Wick Party Smells Like Sustainability Wick It Green Burn Baby Burn (Sustainably!) Fun & Floral Flickers The Happy Eco Wick Glow for Good

Relaxing names

Earthy Glow Co. Harmony Wick Collective Calm & Kind Candles Nature’s Tranquility The Gentle Glow Soothing Earth Wicks Green Bliss Candles Glow & Grounded Peaceful Nature Wicks Tranquil Eco Flame

Sophisticated names

Verdant Glow Co. Artisan Earth Wicks Luxe Eco Luminaries Organic Wick Co. Sustainable Elegance Evergreen Glow Minimalist Light Collective Pure Earth Candles Sophisticated Sustainability The Green Aura Co.

Scented candle business names

Candles create ambiance through light and scent, and those who dedicate themselves to specialty scents may find a cult following among customers who seek out unique scents. Through the right balance of essential oils, your modern candle company can produce scented candles that cater to any mood.

Fun names

Sniff & Glow The Scent Party Waxy Wonders Scents & Smiles Smell the Magic Glowtastic Aromas The Whiff Wick Co. Nose Knows Candles Sweet Smell Studio Aromatic Adventures

Relaxing names

Serene Scents Co. Whispering Wicks Calming Glow Collective Aroma & Peace Dreamy Glow Studio Comfort Wick Co. Blissful Aromas Gentle Light & Scents Tranquil Whiffs Restful Glow Candles

Sophisticated names

Essence & Flame Scented Elegance Co. Aroma Lux Collective Refined Scents Co. Ember & Essence Haute Aroma Studio Lush & Luxe Candles Gilded Scents The Signature Wick Distilled Aroma Co.

Themed candle company name ideas

Some people use candles to connect with a certain moment—like yoga, holidays, inspiration, heritage, location, horoscope, or pop culture. The candles become not only a flickering flame but a symbol. Maybe you want to stick with one specific theme, or offer multiple lines of themed candles.

Fun names

Flicker Funhouse Candle Quest Co. Wax & Wonder Studio Light Up Your Life Glow the Distance The Whimsy Wick Party Theme Flames Fun Glow Studio Candle Adventure Co. Lit & Fit Candles

Relaxing names

Zen Flame Co. Candle Escape Studio Glow by Nature Peaceful Themes Co. Whispering Wick Collective Haven of Light Blissful Themes Candles Tranquil Glow Studio Restful Light Creations Serene Aura Themes

Sophisticated names

Elegant Theme Wicks Curated Light Co. The Luminary Edit Refined Wicks Distinctive Glow Studio Lux Themes Collective Candle & Concept Co. The Styled Wick Opulent Aura Themes Gilded Glow Designs

How to choose a candle company name

For many first-time business owners, their fledgling business is precious to them. Choosing the right name is one of the most important aspects of getting your new business up and running.

A good business name will:

Attract customers

Bring customers back

Distinguish you from your competitors

Be the foundation for your brand

When deciding upon a business name, there are a few things you must keep in mind along the way:

Consider your niche and buyers

One of the first things you should consider when choosing a name is the type of business you want to own. Your business name represents your candle brand and will help draw in your target customers.

For example, if you’re planning to set pastel, sparkly candles with inspirational messages, you don’t want a name that seems dark and gloomy. Your business name is often the first impression customers get of your business and should represent it accurately.

Choose a name customers will remember

Another thing you want to consider when choosing a business name is whether or not it’s memorable. If a customer orders a candle from you, burns it, and a year later wants to order another, you want them to be able to remember your business name quickly and easily.

A memorable name is often one that’s especially catchy, a play on words, or so representative of your candle brand that it’s hard to forget.

When choosing your business name, you also want to think about the products you intend to sell. You want your business name to represent that, but to also leave enough room for you to expand your offerings in the future without changing your business name.

Follow naming rules

When it comes to naming your business, the final decision isn’t entirely up to you. State and federal governments have naming rules that you must follow.

In general, these rules are intended to protect your business and others. Common rules include that you must pick a name that’s not already in use in your state, doesn’t imply association with a government agency, and does not use profanity or racial slurs. You’ll also be required to choose a business name that’s distinct enough from other local businesses that it won’t cause customer confusion.

Check your business name’s availability

Once you’ve found a business name you love (or maybe even a few) it’s time to find out if that name is available to use.

To find out if the name you love is available, you’ll perform a business name search on your Secretary of State’s website. Each state has slightly different definitions on what is considered distinguishable, so you’ll want to do a little research for your specific state.

Once you do find a name you love that’s also available, it’s time to reserve your business name.

How to reserve your candle business name

Now that you’ve found an available business name that you think is perfect for your candle business, it’s time to either reserve the name or form your business.

Reserve your candle business name. Some states offer the ability to reserve a business name. This allows you to put a hold on the name, usually for a few months, for a small fee. This is a great option for someone who knows what they want to call their business but aren’t quite ready to take the leap into officially forming the business. Register your business. Alternatively, if you’ve found the perfect name and are ready to start your business, you can file paperwork to formally register your business with your state.

You don’t have to navigate this process on your own. Whether you’re a little overwhelmed by the process or simply want to spend time focusing on other aspects of starting your business, LegalZoom is available to help guide you through the business formation process.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a candle business name?

There are so many tools available to help with brainstorming!�

You might try:

Our AI-powered business name generator

Competitor research

A thesaurus

Brainstorming with friends or family

Can my business have more than one name?

Technically, yes, your business can have more than one name. Many businesses file a DBA (doing business as), also known as a trade name, to use as a public-facing name for their company. You can file a DBA when you form your business, or use a DBA to change your business’ everyday operating name.

That being said, it’s important to be very thoughtful before changing your business name. Your business is known to customers by your name. If you change that, you’ll likely need to do a lot of marketing and educating around your new name. Your name is your brand, so pick a good one from the start.

Can you change a business name after you register it?

Yes, you can change your business’s name after it’s been registered.

You will need to file an amendment with your state’s Secretary of State (or relevant business regulatory authority) to begin this process. You also have the option of filing for a DBA, which allows you to operate the business under a different name without changing the original name.