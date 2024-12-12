Candle Business Name Generator (With 120 Bright Ideas)

Check out our AI-powered business name generator to help you brainstorm the perfect name for your new candle business.
Candles have become an integral part of many American homes. They’re used to create a cozy ambiance and are a feature of many people’s self-care routines, with specific scents promoting different moods. With a market size of 14.06 billion in 2024 and expectations of growth, it’s no wonder candle companies are becoming more popular. It’s estimated that more than 1 billion pounds of wax is used every year for making candles and that there are over 10,000 unique scents on the market.
Choosing a memorable and unique name for your candle-making business will help your company stand out in a crowded market. Choosing just the right name takes time and a lot of brainstorming—but, we’re here to help. Below, you’ll find a list of candle business name ideas and instructions on how to use our AI-powered name generator as a brainstorming buddy.
Brainstorming alone can create a feeling that you’re spinning your wheels and getting nowhere. That’s why we built our AI-powered business name generator, so no one has to brainstorm alone. It’s simple and free to use.
Below, you’ll find a list of 120 creative candle business names. These are all available for you to use, as long as they aren’t already in use by someone in your area.
In this list, we’ve got fun, relaxing, and sophisticated business names for different types of candle businesses, including luxury, eco-friendly, scented, and themed.
With vibrant, rare scents and display-worthy containers, luxury candles make a great gift and can become a centerpiece of a mantle, shelf, coffee table, or countertop.
From the wax to the wick to the container, there are a lot of ways to make candles more sustainable. Eco-friendly candle companies offer sustainably sourced scents, recycled containers, and soy wax candles to warm any eco-conscious home.
Candles create ambiance through light and scent, and those who dedicate themselves to specialty scents may find a cult following among customers who seek out unique scents. Through the right balance of essential oils, your modern candle company can produce scented candles that cater to any mood.
Some people use candles to connect with a certain moment—like yoga, holidays, inspiration, heritage, location, horoscope, or pop culture. The candles become not only a flickering flame but a symbol. Maybe you want to stick with one specific theme, or offer multiple lines of themed candles.
For many first-time business owners, their fledgling business is precious to them. Choosing the right name is one of the most important aspects of getting your new business up and running.
A good business name will:
When deciding upon a business name, there are a few things you must keep in mind along the way:
One of the first things you should consider when choosing a name is the type of business you want to own. Your business name represents your candle brand and will help draw in your target customers.
For example, if you’re planning to set pastel, sparkly candles with inspirational messages, you don’t want a name that seems dark and gloomy. Your business name is often the first impression customers get of your business and should represent it accurately.
Another thing you want to consider when choosing a business name is whether or not it’s memorable. If a customer orders a candle from you, burns it, and a year later wants to order another, you want them to be able to remember your business name quickly and easily.
A memorable name is often one that’s especially catchy, a play on words, or so representative of your candle brand that it’s hard to forget.
When choosing your business name, you also want to think about the products you intend to sell. You want your business name to represent that, but to also leave enough room for you to expand your offerings in the future without changing your business name.
When it comes to naming your business, the final decision isn’t entirely up to you. State and federal governments have naming rules that you must follow.
In general, these rules are intended to protect your business and others. Common rules include that you must pick a name that’s not already in use in your state, doesn’t imply association with a government agency, and does not use profanity or racial slurs. You’ll also be required to choose a business name that’s distinct enough from other local businesses that it won’t cause customer confusion.
Once you’ve found a business name you love (or maybe even a few) it’s time to find out if that name is available to use.
To find out if the name you love is available, you’ll perform a business name search on your Secretary of State’s website. Each state has slightly different definitions on what is considered distinguishable, so you’ll want to do a little research for your specific state.
Once you do find a name you love that’s also available, it’s time to reserve your business name.
Now that you’ve found an available business name that you think is perfect for your candle business, it’s time to either reserve the name or form your business.
You don’t have to navigate this process on your own. Whether you’re a little overwhelmed by the process or simply want to spend time focusing on other aspects of starting your business, LegalZoom is available to help guide you through the business formation process.
You might try:
Technically, yes, your business can have more than one name. Many businesses file a DBA (doing business as), also known as a trade name, to use as a public-facing name for their company. You can file a DBA when you form your business, or use a DBA to change your business’ everyday operating name.
That being said, it’s important to be very thoughtful before changing your business name. Your business is known to customers by your name. If you change that, you’ll likely need to do a lot of marketing and educating around your new name. Your name is your brand, so pick a good one from the start.
Yes, you can change your business’s name after it’s been registered.
You will need to file an amendment with your state’s Secretary of State (or relevant business regulatory authority) to begin this process. You also have the option of filing for a DBA, which allows you to operate the business under a different name without changing the original name.
