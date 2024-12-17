Craft Business Name Generator (With 240 Creative Ideas)

Generate unique craft business names that not only fit your specific craft and aesthetic, but also comply with business naming requirements.
Artisan shops and craft companies hold a special place in consumers’ hearts, as they provide an alternative to mass-produced items and create connections to local communities. But launching a crafting business doesn’t mean instant success—you need great products and a stand-out name that will draw in customers.
Come up with the best craft company names using our business name generator, brainstorm with our list of potential ideas below, and be sure to follow best practices and government guidelines for business names.
Our free AI-powered business name generator provides custom-made lists of unique craft business names tailored to your brand voice.
Here’s how to use it:
If you don’t see results you like, keep playing around with the tool. Once you find a good craft business name that fits your aesthetic, reserve it before someone else does!
Craft businesses come in all shapes and sizes and cater to all sorts of clientele. Whatever craft you’re hoping to turn into a new business, having the perfect craft business name can help you stand out from the crowd and earn more sales.
Here, we’re provided some creative craft business names organized by offering, then further organized by the type of name (funny, clever, wholesome, and cool). Use this list as a starting point to get your creative juices flowing, but make sure to try our craft business name generator for even more unique names to suit your craft business brand.
Have a specific niche in the crafting market or special skills that you think people would want to learn? A DIY craft business provides opportunities for customers to learn how to make their own take-home products, such as ceramics, woodworking, knitting or crochet, candles, and so on. These types of businesses may even cater to crafty kids, who can create to their heart’s delight.
Handmade crafts can involve nearly everything under the sun—from hand-crafted holiday ornaments and patchwork quilts to made-to-order metal wall art. With these types of options, you can take handmade craft business names in several directions, such as humorous, clever, wholesome, or cool.
Paper crafts, like greeting cards, journals, origami, and stationery, are desirable by customers. In fact, the global greeting card industry was valued at nearly $20 billion in 2022 alone and is expected to grow, meaning that paper craft businesses have a promising future. Just make sure to choose a great craft business name to set your company off on the right foot (er, page).
Jewelry craft businesses may range from local artisans selling small-batch handmade wares at farmers markets, small retail stores, or maker collectives to bespoke jewelry makers selling nationally through online stores and ecommerce marketplaces. Offerings may include earrings, necklaces, rings, pins, bracelets, and more.
The pottery and ceramics industry is expected to grow approximately $4 billion by 2032, meaning that selling these wares could make for a great craft business. Perhaps you’ll sell ceramic dinnerware to restaurants or one-of-a-kind vases or art pieces to individual customers. Whoever your target audience is, brainstorm creative craft business names that resonate with your target audience.
If you’re a stained-glass glazier, you may want to open a stained glass craft store to showcase your handiwork and perhaps even offer classes. Customers may seek out stained glass businesses for specialty windows, suncatchers, lampshades, and other types of art.
Naming your craft business isn’t easy, but that’s why we’ve developed our craft business name generator to help creative entrepreneurs. However, simply choosing a name isn’t the only thing to do—you also need to consider your audience, choose something memorable, comply with state and federal naming guidelines, and ensure that the name is available.
When coming up with a business name, first consider what kinds of handmade crafts you are planning to sell, as this will provide the initial guardrails you need. For example, if your craft business will sell only jewelry, the name can be more specific, but if you might make jewelry and other handmade goods, your business name should be broad.
Then, take into account what your creative style is and what kinds of customers would purchase your creations. Does your target customer prefer cute craft business names or those that sound more classic and professional? While you want to preserve your brand identity and aesthetic in any craft business name you choose, it also needs to cater to your target audience.
The most memorable and popular craft business names are those that capture the essence of the brand and its offerings—and those that are short and sweet. If your business name is too long, people are less likely to remember it. Catchy craft business names don’t have to be complex. Stick to easy-to-pronounce, simple, and approachable word combinations, phrases, or puns.
Another best practice is to choose a craft business name that doesn’t stifle the growth of your business. For instance, you may want to avoid mentioning a location or only including a certain offering (like “earrings” or “vases”), if you think your craft company may evolve and expand.
On the regulation side of things, you’ll need to comply with certain state business naming guidelines, which typically include the following:
Naming guidelines can typically be found on the Secretary of State’s website or the relevant state agency in charge of business filings.
Additionally, to ensure that your craft business name ideas aren’t trademarked, conduct a search on the US Patent and Trademark Office's website.
Finally, make sure your craft business name is available for use in your state and online. You can check if a business name is taken by taking the following steps:
Whether you used our craft business name generator or came up with one yourself, register or reserve it as soon as you can because a good craft business name will go quickly! LegalZoom can help you with all stages of setting up and growing your craft business. Our business formation services assist with all the nitty-gritty details of launching a new venture—so that you can save your brain space for your creative endeavors.
When naming your craft business, try to avoid being too specific with your offerings or location and making the name too long or complex.
To brainstorm handmade craft business names, do some internet research, consult with friends or family, use a thesaurus, and try out our handy craft business name generator.
While not required, testing your business name with potential clients can be a great way to assess its appeal and relevance before launching your crafting business.
Yes, you can change a business name after you’ve registered it by submitting the necessary paperwork (typically Articles of Amendment) to the relevant state agency. A simpler alternative is to register a DBA.
