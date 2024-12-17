Craft Business Name Generator (With 240 Creative Ideas)

Generate unique craft business names that not only fit your specific craft and aesthetic, but also comply with business naming requirements.

Kathleen Crampton

by Kathleen Crampton

Kathleen is a copywriter and certified copy editor

Contents

Updated on: December 17, 2024 · 11 min read

Artisan shops and craft companies hold a special place in consumers’ hearts, as they provide an alternative to mass-produced items and create connections to local communities. But launching a crafting business doesn’t mean instant success—you need great products and a stand-out name that will draw in customers.

Come up with the best craft company names using our business name generator, brainstorm with our list of potential ideas below, and be sure to follow best practices and government guidelines for business names.

craft business owner rolls out clay

How to use our craft business name generator

Our free AI-powered business name generator provides custom-made lists of unique craft business names tailored to your brand voice.

Here’s how to use it:

  1. Type in your business idea, like “I want to start a crochet business in Detroit.”
  2. Click the “Advanced Options” drop-down and drag the sliders to match your desired tone. For example, if you want more timeless craft business names, you might drag the sliders toward “Global” and “Conventional.”
  3. Click “Generate” and watch as the craft business name generator displays a list of custom names based on your input.

If you don’t see results you like, keep playing around with the tool. Once you find a good craft business name that fits your aesthetic, reserve it before someone else does!

240 unique craft business name ideas

Craft businesses come in all shapes and sizes and cater to all sorts of clientele. Whatever craft you’re hoping to turn into a new business, having the perfect craft business name can help you stand out from the crowd and earn more sales.

Here, we’re provided some creative craft business names organized by offering, then further organized by the type of name (funny, clever, wholesome, and cool). Use this list as a starting point to get your creative juices flowing, but make sure to try our craft business name generator for even more unique names to suit your craft business brand.

DIY craft business names

Have a specific niche in the crafting market or special skills that you think people would want to learn? A DIY craft business provides opportunities for customers to learn how to make their own take-home products, such as ceramics, woodworking, knitting or crochet, candles, and so on. These types of businesses may even cater to crafty kids, who can create to their heart’s delight.

Funny names

  • Glue It or Lose It
  • Messy Masterpieces
  • Hot Glue Heroes
  • Crafty Chaos Co.
  • Nail It Creations
  • Tape It Together
  • Yarn and Shenanigans
  • Sticky Fingers Studio
  • Snip, Glue, Repeat
  • Oops! I Crafted Again

Clever names

  • The Maker’s Nook
  • Crafters & Co.
  • DIYne & Shine
  • Spark & Stitch
  • The Craft Lab
  • Imaginarium Creations
  • Made You Look Studio
  • From Scratch Collective
  • Pin & Thread Co.
  • Build-A-Dream Crafts

Wholesome names

  • Heart & Hands Studio
  • Sunshine Crafts Co.
  • The Family Maker’s Space
  • Homegrown Creations
  • Purely Handmade
  • Simple Joys Studio
  • Together We Create
  • Love in Every Stitch
  • The Cozy Workshop
  • Memory Makers Co.

Cool names

  • Urban Maker Collective
  • The DIY Spot
  • Craft & Chill
  • The Artisan Loft
  • Maker’s Edge Co.
  • Bold Creations Studio
  • Threads & Sparks
  • The Craft Rebel
  • Made Modern Co.
  • Creative Clash

Handmade goods craft business names

Handmade crafts can involve nearly everything under the sun—from hand-crafted holiday ornaments and patchwork quilts to made-to-order metal wall art. With these types of options, you can take handmade craft business names in several directions, such as humorous, clever, wholesome, or cool.

Funny names

  • Knot Your Average Crafts
  • The Punnery Shop
  • Glued to You
  • Sew Perfect Co.
  • The Stitch Witch
  • Hands Full Crafts
  • Woven Wonders and Blunders
  • Made Ya Look Goods
  • Hooked on Handmade
  • Slightly Crooked Creations

Clever names

  • Crafted Charm Co.
  • One of a Kind Collective
  • Thread & Timber
  • The Artisan’s Mark
  • From Scratch Goods
  • Handmade Heritage
  • Patch & Piece Co.
  • The Maker’s Boutique
  • Personalized & Polished
  • Knot & Thread Studio

Wholesome names

  • Crafted With Care
  • Love Stitched In
  • Heartfelt Creations Co.
  • Simple Blessings Studio
  • Homestead Handmade
  • Threads of Love
  • Purely Yours Co.
  • Warm Touch Creations
  • Soulful Stitches
  • The Comfort Corner

Cool names

  • The Artisan Lab
  • Threaded Collective
  • Crafted Edge Studio
  • Raw & Refined
  • Modern Maker Goods
  • Handcrafted Co.
  • Maker’s Guild
  • Urban Handwork
  • Edge & Thread Co.
  • Elevated Handmade

Paper craft business names

Paper crafts, like greeting cards, journals, origami, and stationery, are desirable by customers. In fact, the global greeting card industry was valued at nearly $20 billion in 2022 alone and is expected to grow, meaning that paper craft businesses have a promising future. Just make sure to choose a great craft business name to set your company off on the right foot (er, page).

Funny names

  • Cut It Out!
  • The Cardstock Kings
  • Paper Cuts & Laughs
  • Fold Me Maybe
  • Glitter Bomb Creations
  • Sticky Situations Studio
  • Punch Drunk Crafts
  • Scrap This Co.
  • Too Much Glitter
  • Wacky Origami Works

Clever names

  • The Paper Studio
  • Cardstock & Co.
  • Fold & Flourish
  • Pressed Perfection
  • Snip & Style Creations
  • Crafting Pages
  • Paper Trail Co.
  • Press & Ponder
  • Page by Page Studio
  • The Paper Artisan

Wholesome names

  • Paper Hearts Studio
  • Memory Page Creations
  • Handmade Moments Co.
  • Little Blessings Paper Co.
  • Treasured Pages Studio
  • Scrapbook Smiles
  • Heartfelt Press Co.
  • Crafting Joy
  • Loving Layers Studio
  • Precious Paperworks

Cool names

  • The Fold Collective
  • Cardstock Chic
  • Modern Paper Studio
  • Edge & Embellish
  • The Paper Artisan Co.
  • Elevated Stationery
  • Inked & Embossed
  • Paper & Edge Studio
  • The Scrapbook Society
  • Contemporary Cuts Co.

Jewelry craft business names

Jewelry craft businesses may range from local artisans selling small-batch handmade wares at farmers markets, small retail stores, or maker collectives to bespoke jewelry makers selling nationally through online stores and ecommerce marketplaces. Offerings may include earrings, necklaces, rings, pins, bracelets, and more.

Funny names

  • String It Along
  • Bling & Things
  • Bead It Up!
  • Rock On Jewelry Co.
  • Glitter & Giggles
  • Gems & Shenanigans
  • Dangly Things Studio
  • Sparkle Hard Co.
  • Knot Another Necklace
  • The Earring Affair

Clever names

  • The Polished Bead
  • Gem & Wire Studio
  • Twisted Metal Creations
  • The Jewelry Nook
  • Spark & Stone Co.
  • Shine & Design Studio
  • Golden Thread Collective
  • Beads & Beyond
  • Shimmer & Style
  • The Jewelery Smiths

Wholesome names

  • Made With Love Jewelry
  • Precious Moments Studio
  • Everlasting Charm Co.
  • Graceful Gems Studio
  • Family Treasures Jewelry
  • Simple Sparkle Co.
  • Heartfelt Trinkets
  • Purely Precious
  • Warm Glow Studio
  • Little Blessings Jewelry

Cool names

  • Urban Gem Collective
  • The Luxe Bead Co.
  • Raw & Refined Jewelry
  • Polished Stone Studio
  • Artisan Glow
  • Modern Metal Co.
  • Edge & Gem
  • Elevated Shine Studio
  • Rock & Spark Co.
  • Bold Trinkets Collective

Pottery craft business names

The pottery and ceramics industry is expected to grow approximately $4 billion by 2032, meaning that selling these wares could make for a great craft business. Perhaps you’ll sell ceramic dinnerware to restaurants or one-of-a-kind vases or art pieces to individual customers. Whoever your target audience is, brainstorm creative craft business names that resonate with your target audience.

Funny names

  • Clayground Studio
  • Get a Handle on It
  • Mud & Giggles
  • Pottery Shenanigans
  • Wheel Good Creations
  • Throwing It Together
  • That’s the Kiln Talking
  • Pots of Fun
  • Glaze Craze Co.
  • Fired Up Studio

Clever names

  • Spin & Shape Studio
  • The Clay Canvas
  • Kiln & Co.
  • Mud to Masterpiece
  • Perfectly Imperfect Pottery
  • Earth & Fire Studio
  • The Potter’s Wheel
  • Glaze & Graze Co.
  • Handcrafted in Clay
  • Mold & Mend Studio

Wholesome names

  • Heartfelt Clayworks
  • Loving Hands Pottery
  • From the Earth Studio
  • Soulful Shapes Co.
  • Warm Touch Pottery
  • Homegrown Ceramics
  • Simply Handmade Pottery
  • Clay with Care
  • Rooted in Clay Studio
  • Peaceful Pottery Co.

Cool names

  • The Artisan’s Kiln
  • Urban Clay Collective
  • Edge & Earth Pottery
  • Raw & Refined Ceramics
  • Modern Mudworks
  • Sculpted & Styled
  • The Clay Atelier
  • Fired & Finished Co.
  • Earthen Edge Studio
  • Contemporary Kiln

Stained glass craft business names

If you’re a stained-glass glazier, you may want to open a stained glass craft store to showcase your handiwork and perhaps even offer classes. Customers may seek out stained glass businesses for specialty windows, suncatchers, lampshades, and other types of art.

Funny names

  • Pane in the Glass
  • Glass Half Full Creations
  • Shards & Giggles
  • Just for Glaze
  • Pieces & Peace
  • Stained and Framed
  • Break It Beautifully
  • Mosaic Shenanigans
  • Glass & Sass
  • Panefully Perfect

Clever names

  • Light & Color Studio
  • Glassworks Collective
  • Fragments of Beauty
  • The Glass Canvas
  • Glimmer & Glow Co.
  • Window to Art
  • Shattered Elegance
  • Mosaic Makers
  • Pane & Frame Creations
  • Prism & Craft Studio

Wholesome names

  • Radiant Reflections Co.
  • Soulful Stained Glass
  • Light Through Pieces
  • Harmony in Glass
  • Shards of Joy Studio
  • Heartfelt Hues
  • Purely Crafted Glass
  • Warm Glow Creations
  • Peaceful Prism Studio
  • Treasured Reflections

Cool names

  • Prism Collective
  • Edge & Light Studio
  • Urban Glassworks
  • Kaleidoscope Craft Co.
  • Modern Mosaic Studio
  • Refined Reflections
  • The Glass Rebel
  • Shattered Edge Studio
  • Artisan Pane Co.
  • Radiance Atelier

How to choose a craft name

Naming your craft business isn’t easy, but that’s why we’ve developed our craft business name generator to help creative entrepreneurs. However, simply choosing a name isn’t the only thing to do—you also need to consider your audience, choose something memorable, comply with state and federal naming guidelines, and ensure that the name is available.

Consider your craft type and audience

When coming up with a business name, first consider what kinds of handmade crafts you are planning to sell, as this will provide the initial guardrails you need. For example, if your craft business will sell only jewelry, the name can be more specific, but if you might make jewelry and other handmade goods, your business name should be broad.

Then, take into account what your creative style is and what kinds of customers would purchase your creations. Does your target customer prefer cute craft business names or those that sound more classic and professional? While you want to preserve your brand identity and aesthetic in any craft business name you choose, it also needs to cater to your target audience.

Opt for a distinctive and catchy craft business name

The most memorable and popular craft business names are those that capture the essence of the brand and its offerings—and those that are short and sweet. If your business name is too long, people are less likely to remember it. Catchy craft business names don’t have to be complex. Stick to easy-to-pronounce, simple, and approachable word combinations, phrases, or puns. 

Another best practice is to choose a craft business name that doesn’t stifle the growth of your business. For instance, you may want to avoid mentioning a location or only including a certain offering (like “earrings” or “vases”), if you think your craft company may evolve and expand.

Comply with business name guidelines

On the regulation side of things, you’ll need to comply with certain state business naming guidelines, which typically include the following:

  • Avoiding restricted words like “bank,” “insurance,” “treasury,” and those implying affiliation with government entities
  • Ensuring that your craft business name is distinguishable from other business names registered in the state
  • Including the appropriate suffix for your business type, like “LLC” or “Corp”

Naming guidelines can typically be found on the Secretary of State’s website or the relevant state agency in charge of business filings.

Additionally, to ensure that your craft business name ideas aren’t trademarked, conduct a search on the US Patent and Trademark Office's website

Ensure that your craft business name is available

Finally, make sure your craft business name is available for use in your state and online. You can check if a business name is taken by taking the following steps:

  1. Use your Secretary of State’s online business entity lookup tool. The government agency that oversees business regulation will have a database of all registered businesses and information about them. Search this database to see if your business name is registered, reserved, or available.
  2. Search DBA names. Check with the relevant state or county agency to see if your preferred craft business name ideas are being used as DBA names by other businesses. 
  3. Check the internet. Cover all your bases by searching domain name availability for your craft business name and checking social media platforms to ensure that your handle is up for grabs.

How to reserve your craft business name

Whether you used our craft business name generator or came up with one yourself, register or reserve it as soon as you can because a good craft business name will go quickly! LegalZoom can help you with all stages of setting up and growing your craft business. Our business formation services assist with all the nitty-gritty details of launching a new venture—so that you can save your brain space for your creative endeavors.

FAQs

What should I avoid when naming my craft business?

When naming your craft business, try to avoid being too specific with your offerings or location and making the name too long or complex.

What tools can help me brainstorm a craft name? 

To brainstorm handmade craft business names, do some internet research, consult with friends or family, use a thesaurus, and try out our handy craft business name generator.

Should I test my name with potential clients?

While not required, testing your business name with potential clients can be a great way to assess its appeal and relevance before launching your crafting business.

Can you change a business name after you’ve registered it?

Yes, you can change a business name after you’ve registered it by submitting the necessary paperwork (typically Articles of Amendment) to the relevant state agency. A simpler alternative is to register a DBA.

