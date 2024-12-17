Craft Business Name Generator (With 240 Creative Ideas)

Updated on: December 17, 2024 · 11 min read

Artisan shops and craft companies hold a special place in consumers’ hearts, as they provide an alternative to mass-produced items and create connections to local communities. But launching a crafting business doesn’t mean instant success—you need great products and a stand-out name that will draw in customers.

Come up with the best craft company names using our business name generator, brainstorm with our list of potential ideas below, and be sure to follow best practices and government guidelines for business names.

How to use our craft business name generator

Our free AI-powered business name generator provides custom-made lists of unique craft business names tailored to your brand voice.

Here’s how to use it:

Type in your business idea, like “I want to start a crochet business in Detroit.” Click the “Advanced Options” drop-down and drag the sliders to match your desired tone. For example, if you want more timeless craft business names, you might drag the sliders toward “Global” and “Conventional.” Click “Generate” and watch as the craft business name generator displays a list of custom names based on your input.

If you don’t see results you like, keep playing around with the tool. Once you find a good craft business name that fits your aesthetic, reserve it before someone else does!

240 unique craft business name ideas

Craft businesses come in all shapes and sizes and cater to all sorts of clientele. Whatever craft you’re hoping to turn into a new business, having the perfect craft business name can help you stand out from the crowd and earn more sales.

Here, we’re provided some creative craft business names organized by offering, then further organized by the type of name (funny, clever, wholesome, and cool). Use this list as a starting point to get your creative juices flowing, but make sure to try our craft business name generator for even more unique names to suit your craft business brand.

DIY craft business names

Have a specific niche in the crafting market or special skills that you think people would want to learn? A DIY craft business provides opportunities for customers to learn how to make their own take-home products, such as ceramics, woodworking, knitting or crochet, candles, and so on. These types of businesses may even cater to crafty kids, who can create to their heart’s delight.

Funny names

Glue It or Lose It

Messy Masterpieces

Hot Glue Heroes

Crafty Chaos Co.

Nail It Creations

Tape It Together

Yarn and Shenanigans

Sticky Fingers Studio

Snip, Glue, Repeat

Oops! I Crafted Again

Clever names

The Maker’s Nook

Crafters & Co.

DIYne & Shine

Spark & Stitch

The Craft Lab

Imaginarium Creations

Made You Look Studio

From Scratch Collective

Pin & Thread Co.

Build-A-Dream Crafts

Wholesome names

Heart & Hands Studio

Sunshine Crafts Co.

The Family Maker’s Space

Homegrown Creations

Purely Handmade

Simple Joys Studio

Together We Create

Love in Every Stitch

The Cozy Workshop

Memory Makers Co.

Cool names

Urban Maker Collective

The DIY Spot

Craft & Chill

The Artisan Loft

Maker’s Edge Co.

Bold Creations Studio

Threads & Sparks

The Craft Rebel

Made Modern Co.

Creative Clash

Handmade goods craft business names

Handmade crafts can involve nearly everything under the sun—from hand-crafted holiday ornaments and patchwork quilts to made-to-order metal wall art. With these types of options, you can take handmade craft business names in several directions, such as humorous, clever, wholesome, or cool.

Funny names

Knot Your Average Crafts

The Punnery Shop

Glued to You

Sew Perfect Co.

The Stitch Witch

Hands Full Crafts

Woven Wonders and Blunders

Made Ya Look Goods

Hooked on Handmade

Slightly Crooked Creations

Clever names

Crafted Charm Co.

One of a Kind Collective

Thread & Timber

The Artisan’s Mark

From Scratch Goods

Handmade Heritage

Patch & Piece Co.

The Maker’s Boutique

Personalized & Polished

Knot & Thread Studio

Wholesome names

Crafted With Care

Love Stitched In

Heartfelt Creations Co.

Simple Blessings Studio

Homestead Handmade

Threads of Love

Purely Yours Co.

Warm Touch Creations

Soulful Stitches

The Comfort Corner

Cool names

The Artisan Lab

Threaded Collective

Crafted Edge Studio

Raw & Refined

Modern Maker Goods

Handcrafted Co.

Maker’s Guild

Urban Handwork

Edge & Thread Co.

Elevated Handmade

Paper craft business names

Paper crafts, like greeting cards, journals, origami, and stationery, are desirable by customers. In fact, the global greeting card industry was valued at nearly $20 billion in 2022 alone and is expected to grow, meaning that paper craft businesses have a promising future. Just make sure to choose a great craft business name to set your company off on the right foot (er, page).

Funny names

Cut It Out!

The Cardstock Kings

Paper Cuts & Laughs

Fold Me Maybe

Glitter Bomb Creations

Sticky Situations Studio

Punch Drunk Crafts

Scrap This Co.

Too Much Glitter

Wacky Origami Works

Clever names

The Paper Studio

Cardstock & Co.

Fold & Flourish

Pressed Perfection

Snip & Style Creations

Crafting Pages

Paper Trail Co.

Press & Ponder

Page by Page Studio

The Paper Artisan

Wholesome names

Paper Hearts Studio

Memory Page Creations

Handmade Moments Co.

Little Blessings Paper Co.

Treasured Pages Studio

Scrapbook Smiles

Heartfelt Press Co.

Crafting Joy

Loving Layers Studio

Precious Paperworks

Cool names

The Fold Collective

Cardstock Chic

Modern Paper Studio

Edge & Embellish

The Paper Artisan Co.

Elevated Stationery

Inked & Embossed

Paper & Edge Studio

The Scrapbook Society

Contemporary Cuts Co.

Jewelry craft business names

Jewelry craft businesses may range from local artisans selling small-batch handmade wares at farmers markets, small retail stores, or maker collectives to bespoke jewelry makers selling nationally through online stores and ecommerce marketplaces. Offerings may include earrings, necklaces, rings, pins, bracelets, and more.

Funny names

String It Along

Bling & Things

Bead It Up!

Rock On Jewelry Co.

Glitter & Giggles

Gems & Shenanigans

Dangly Things Studio

Sparkle Hard Co.

Knot Another Necklace

The Earring Affair

Clever names

The Polished Bead

Gem & Wire Studio

Twisted Metal Creations

The Jewelry Nook

Spark & Stone Co.

Shine & Design Studio

Golden Thread Collective

Beads & Beyond

Shimmer & Style

The Jewelery Smiths

Wholesome names

Made With Love Jewelry

Precious Moments Studio

Everlasting Charm Co.

Graceful Gems Studio

Family Treasures Jewelry

Simple Sparkle Co.

Heartfelt Trinkets

Purely Precious

Warm Glow Studio

Little Blessings Jewelry

Cool names

Urban Gem Collective

The Luxe Bead Co.

Raw & Refined Jewelry

Polished Stone Studio

Artisan Glow

Modern Metal Co.

Edge & Gem

Elevated Shine Studio

Rock & Spark Co.

Bold Trinkets Collective

Pottery craft business names

The pottery and ceramics industry is expected to grow approximately $4 billion by 2032, meaning that selling these wares could make for a great craft business. Perhaps you’ll sell ceramic dinnerware to restaurants or one-of-a-kind vases or art pieces to individual customers. Whoever your target audience is, brainstorm creative craft business names that resonate with your target audience.

Funny names

Clayground Studio

Get a Handle on It

Mud & Giggles

Pottery Shenanigans

Wheel Good Creations

Throwing It Together

That’s the Kiln Talking

Pots of Fun

Glaze Craze Co.

Fired Up Studio

Clever names

Spin & Shape Studio

The Clay Canvas

Kiln & Co.

Mud to Masterpiece

Perfectly Imperfect Pottery

Earth & Fire Studio

The Potter’s Wheel

Glaze & Graze Co.

Handcrafted in Clay

Mold & Mend Studio

Wholesome names

Heartfelt Clayworks

Loving Hands Pottery

From the Earth Studio

Soulful Shapes Co.

Warm Touch Pottery

Homegrown Ceramics

Simply Handmade Pottery

Clay with Care

Rooted in Clay Studio

Peaceful Pottery Co.

Cool names

The Artisan’s Kiln

Urban Clay Collective

Edge & Earth Pottery

Raw & Refined Ceramics

Modern Mudworks

Sculpted & Styled

The Clay Atelier

Fired & Finished Co.

Earthen Edge Studio

Contemporary Kiln

Stained glass craft business names

If you’re a stained-glass glazier, you may want to open a stained glass craft store to showcase your handiwork and perhaps even offer classes. Customers may seek out stained glass businesses for specialty windows, suncatchers, lampshades, and other types of art.

Funny names

Pane in the Glass

Glass Half Full Creations

Shards & Giggles

Just for Glaze

Pieces & Peace

Stained and Framed

Break It Beautifully

Mosaic Shenanigans

Glass & Sass

Panefully Perfect

Clever names

Light & Color Studio

Glassworks Collective

Fragments of Beauty

The Glass Canvas

Glimmer & Glow Co.

Window to Art

Shattered Elegance

Mosaic Makers

Pane & Frame Creations

Prism & Craft Studio

Wholesome names

Radiant Reflections Co.

Soulful Stained Glass

Light Through Pieces

Harmony in Glass

Shards of Joy Studio

Heartfelt Hues

Purely Crafted Glass

Warm Glow Creations

Peaceful Prism Studio

Treasured Reflections

Cool names

Prism Collective

Edge & Light Studio

Urban Glassworks

Kaleidoscope Craft Co.

Modern Mosaic Studio

Refined Reflections

The Glass Rebel

Shattered Edge Studio

Artisan Pane Co.

Radiance Atelier

How to choose a craft name

Naming your craft business isn’t easy, but that’s why we’ve developed our craft business name generator to help creative entrepreneurs. However, simply choosing a name isn’t the only thing to do—you also need to consider your audience, choose something memorable, comply with state and federal naming guidelines, and ensure that the name is available.

Consider your craft type and audience

When coming up with a business name, first consider what kinds of handmade crafts you are planning to sell, as this will provide the initial guardrails you need. For example, if your craft business will sell only jewelry, the name can be more specific, but if you might make jewelry and other handmade goods, your business name should be broad.

Then, take into account what your creative style is and what kinds of customers would purchase your creations. Does your target customer prefer cute craft business names or those that sound more classic and professional? While you want to preserve your brand identity and aesthetic in any craft business name you choose, it also needs to cater to your target audience.

Opt for a distinctive and catchy craft business name

The most memorable and popular craft business names are those that capture the essence of the brand and its offerings—and those that are short and sweet. If your business name is too long, people are less likely to remember it. Catchy craft business names don’t have to be complex. Stick to easy-to-pronounce, simple, and approachable word combinations, phrases, or puns.

Another best practice is to choose a craft business name that doesn’t stifle the growth of your business. For instance, you may want to avoid mentioning a location or only including a certain offering (like “earrings” or “vases”), if you think your craft company may evolve and expand.

Comply with business name guidelines

On the regulation side of things, you’ll need to comply with certain state business naming guidelines, which typically include the following:

Avoiding restricted words like “bank,” “insurance,” “treasury,” and those implying affiliation with government entities

Ensuring that your craft business name is distinguishable from other business names registered in the state

Including the appropriate suffix for your business type, like “LLC” or “Corp”

Naming guidelines can typically be found on the Secretary of State’s website or the relevant state agency in charge of business filings.

Additionally, to ensure that your craft business name ideas aren’t trademarked, conduct a search on the US Patent and Trademark Office's website.

Ensure that your craft business name is available

Finally, make sure your craft business name is available for use in your state and online. You can check if a business name is taken by taking the following steps:

Use your Secretary of State’s online business entity lookup tool. The government agency that oversees business regulation will have a database of all registered businesses and information about them. Search this database to see if your business name is registered, reserved, or available. Search DBA names. Check with the relevant state or county agency to see if your preferred craft business name ideas are being used as DBA names by other businesses. Check the internet. Cover all your bases by searching domain name availability for your craft business name and checking social media platforms to ensure that your handle is up for grabs.

How to reserve your craft business name

Whether you used our craft business name generator or came up with one yourself, register or reserve it as soon as you can because a good craft business name will go quickly! LegalZoom can help you with all stages of setting up and growing your craft business. Our business formation services assist with all the nitty-gritty details of launching a new venture—so that you can save your brain space for your creative endeavors.

FAQs

What should I avoid when naming my craft business?

When naming your craft business, try to avoid being too specific with your offerings or location and making the name too long or complex.

What tools can help me brainstorm a craft name?

To brainstorm handmade craft business names, do some internet research, consult with friends or family, use a thesaurus, and try out our handy craft business name generator.

Should I test my name with potential clients?

While not required, testing your business name with potential clients can be a great way to assess its appeal and relevance before launching your crafting business.

Can you change a business name after you’ve registered it?

Yes, you can change a business name after you’ve registered it by submitting the necessary paperwork (typically Articles of Amendment) to the relevant state agency. A simpler alternative is to register a DBA.