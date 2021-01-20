Do you need an attorney to get a copyright?

Registering your own copyright isn't hard to do but, depending on your circumstances, it might make sense to consult an experienced copyright attorney.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: December 6, 2022 · 3 min read
From the moment you create an original work, you legally have copyright over it. Despite this, it's a good idea to register a copyright for your work. Fortunately, registering a copyright is usually an easy process that you can do yourself.
As the creator of an original work, you automatically have copyright over your work as soon as it's been expressed in a fixed form. Having copyright means that you, as the author, have exclusive rights over the work. These rights include:
Since you already hold copyright over your original work, the important question isn't whether you need a copyright but whether you should register your copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office.
The answer to the question of whether you should register your copyright over your original work is a resounding yes. Regardless of your future plans for your creative piece, you gain a number of advantages as a result of registering your copyright to the work.
In many cases, registering your copyright is something you can do on your own, without the help of an attorney or other intellectual property expert. Other times, it makes sense to hire an attorney.
Even though copyright registration is generally a simple process, depending on your particular circumstances you may want to consult with an attorney experienced in intellectual property matters.
For example, if you are one of multiple authors of a work, the registration process can be trickier to navigate. An intellectual property lawyer can help you with any issues that arise during the registration process. One way to determine if you would benefit from an expert's advice is to go through the form you need to fill out. If you are not certain about how to answer any of the form's fields, it might be a good idea to consult with an attorney.
Going beyond copyright registration, it's also advisable to speak with a copyright expert if you have plans to sell or assign your rights over your work. For example, if you wish to license your work, an experienced attorney can help you with all aspects of copyright licensing.
Even though you obtain copyright over your original work from the moment you've expressed it in fixed form, registering your copyright, and doing it correctly, is still important.
