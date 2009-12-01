Employment law 101: Accounting for vacation pay

If you want to offer paid time off, institute a clear and consistent policy about how time is accrued and how much notice employees need to give before taking time off.
Find out more about employment law
Excellent
by Diane Faulkner
Diane is a writer, speaker, and human resource consultant with over 30 years of experience working in and covering em...
Updated on: March 24, 2023 · 3 min read
Everybody needs a day off at some point. Things come up. People sometimes need a break. The question is: Should you as an employer have to pay for those days off?
Vacation pay or paid time off (PTO) is not a right in the United States—it's a benefit. It's not something you as an employer are required to provide unless the benefit is part of a negotiated agreement, like in union or executive contracts.
"Believe it or not, the law is silent on vacation time," says Kristie Scott, founder and shareholder of Light Path Law. "There is no federal or state law that requires a vacation policy or that somehow impacts paid time off or anything like that."
That's not to say that no laws govern PTO.
"Employers may have to follow certain state or local guidelines in the way that they administer vacation," says Gary Savine, founder and principal at Savine Employment Law.
Three states—California, Montana, and Nebraska—have laws stating that employers cannot have "use it or lose it" (UILI) policies. All other states can have UILI policies, though Illinois and Massachusetts have exceptions.
Some states—California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Montana—require employers to pay accrued time upon termination. No other states require payment of accrued time upon termination, though Maryland, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, Oregon, and Wyoming have some exceptions.
"The key is that [employers] don't overlook other legally mandated paid time off entitlements that might cover the reason for the absence," Savine says.
For example, if someone requests time off to vote, employers must recognize requirements in their local jurisdiction. "Employers can't force an employee to use accrued, unused paid time off to cover that time," he says.
What's most important in administering PTO is following what's written in your employee policy handbook.
"Frankly, I recommend that employers do an across-the-board PTO policy instead of trying to have different policies for vacation and sick time because it often gets very confusing to administrate those different policies," says Brian Calciano, attorney and co-founder of Calciano Pierro. "You also see employees abuse it. If they have sick time left and they want a vacation, all of a sudden you get a call Monday morning that they're not feeling great, and they go off to Disney World."
Calciano suggests that employers have an entire section about PTO in their handbooks, detailing the approval and notification process.
"If you're a small employer and you can't just shift personnel, losing your bookkeeper for a week or two could have a real impact on the business," he says. "I would also be clear on how [PTO] is accrued. I see a lot of employers have a very vague policy about the accrual methods, or the policy they have in the manual might be different from how their payroll company actually calculates it. They need to have an understanding of accrual."
Time is typically accrued in these ways:
Whatever method you decide to use, make sure you and your managers (and employees) understand the accrual method—don't just leave it up to your payroll company.
Have examples in your handbook, and then follow the policy. Veering from it for one employee and not another can lead to accusations of disparate treatment, which can lead to a discrimination lawsuit.
You may also like
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read