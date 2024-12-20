Esthetician Business Name Generator (With 210 Unique Ideas)

Updated on: December 20, 2024 · 10 min read

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for skin care professionals is promising; employment is expected to grow 10% between 2023 and 2033, which is much faster than the projected 4% average growth rate for all other occupations.

A good business name is essential in a growing industry to help you stand out from the competition—a unique and memorable business name can help attract your target market, and, when aligned with your online presence, make it easier for potential customers to find you.

We have provided a list of example esthetician business names categorized by specialty (such as anti-aging or hair removal) and tone (classy, glam, or catchy). Once you find a name you like, it’s a good idea to register the business name as soon as possible to minimize the risk of losing it to competitors.

How to use our esthetician business name generator

Our AI-powered business name generator is free and easy to use. The generator uses customized prompts based on marketing strategies and business naming principles to generate creative and compelling names.

To get started using the generator, simply submit your business concept (such as “spa-style skincare business in Chicago”). You’ll get an instant list of 20 business names.

Adjust the sliders under Advanced Options to generate a different set of names—you can choose names ranging from funny to more serious, conventional to creative, or global to more locally relevant.

Be sure to reserve your favorite name quickly to protect your business name from the competition.

Skincare esthetician business names

This list of names is designed for estheticians who offer services such as facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, or LED light therapy.

Classy skincare esthetician names

The Skin Studio

Pure Radiance Esthetics

Precision Complexion Spa

Elevate Skincare Co.

Essence Esthetics

The Skin Sanctuary

Pinnacle Esthetics

Timeless Glow Studio

The Complexion Bar

Harmony Skincare

Glam skincare esthetician names

The Glow Atelier

Luminous Luxe Spa

Radiant Reflections

Glow Couture Studio

Aura Skin Spa

Gilded Glow Esthetics

Lumina Skin Studio

Velvet Radiance Spa

Golden Hour Skin

Renewed Glow Co.

Catchy skincare esthetician names

Glow Up Studio

Face It Spa

Skin Deep Treats

The Dewy Bar

That Glow Place

Fresh-Face Factory

Skin & Tonic

The Glow Getter

The Skin Fix Studio

Pore Perfection Spa

Hair removal esthetician business names

These names are well-suited for esthetician businesses that offer hair removal services, such as waxing, laser hair removal, and threading.

Classy hair removal business names

Bare Skin Spa

The Wax Lounge

Precision Wax Studio

Smooth & Simple Esthetics

The Bare Refinery

Timeless Smooth Studio

Refined Wax Co.

Velvet Wax Spa

Silk Touch Studio

Clean Slate Esthetics

Glam hair removal business names

Golden Wax Studio

Satin Glow Spa

Luxe Bare Bar

The Velvet Strip

Radiant Skin Waxing

Gilded Smooth Esthetics

Bare Elegance Studio

The Luxe Waxing Room

Opulent Bare Co.

The Silk Refinery

Catchy hair removal business names

Wax On Studio

Smooth Operators

Barely There Spa

The Strip Wax Bar

Wax & Relax Co.

The Smooth Spot

Ouchless Esthetics

Wax Whisker Away

The Bare Necessities

Slick & Chic Studio

Brow shaping esthetician business names

This list of names is for esthetician companies that offer brow grooming services such as brow shaping, tinting, or lamination.

Classy brow shaping business names

The Brow Studio

Precision Brows Co.

Arch & Aesthetic Spa

Refined Brow Bar

The Brow Boutique

Elevated Arches Studio

Harmony Brow Artistry

Timeless Brows Co.

Velvet Arch Spa

Luxe Brows Studio

Glam brow shaping business names

The Brow Atelier

Golden Arches Studio

Luxe Brow Couture

Gilded Brows Spa

Radiant Brow Bar

The Glam Brow Co.

Opulent Arches Studio

Velvet Brow Refinery

Glitter & Grace Brows

Chic Arch Lounge

Catchy brow shaping business names

Raise Your Brows

Arch Envy

Brow It Up!

The Brow Whisperer

Brow Goals Studio

Brows & Beyond

Arch Angels

On Point Brows

The Brow Boutique

All About Brows

Makeup artistry business names

Whether you provide wedding, event, or studio makeup application services, these names are best for estheticians with a focus on makeup artistry.

Classy makeup artistry names

The Makeup Studio

Refined Beauty Co.

Elevated Beauty Atelier

Timeless Beauty Bar

Precision Makeup Lounge

Harmony Artistry Co.

Luxe Glam Studio

Velvet Touch Makeup

Pure Elegance Artistry

Sophisticated Glow

Glam makeup artistry names

The Glam Vault

Radiant Glow Makeup

Velvet Glam Atelier

Glitter & Grace Studio

Golden Hour Artistry

Chic & Shine Co.

Opulent Beauty Lounge

The Glow Refinery

Luxe Face Couture

Lumina Glam Spa

Catchy makeup artistry names

Glam It Up!

Make Me Up Studio

Sparkle & Glow

Face Forward Artistry

That Glow Co.

The Makeup Maven

Glamazon Studio

The Highlight Bar

Glitter & Gloss Co.

The Bold Lip Boutique

Body contouring esthetician business names

These names work well for esthetician businesses that offer body contouring and sculpting beauty treatments such as radiofrequency therapy, body wraps, or cryolipolysis.

Classy body contouring business names

The Contour Collective

Precision Body Studio

Sculpted Aesthetics

Elevated Form Spa

Refined Shape Co.

The Sculpting Room

Defined Beauty Atelier

Harmony Body Studio

Luxe Sculpt Spa

Timeless Silhouette Co.

Glam body contouring business names

Golden Curve Studio

The Velvet Contour

Radiant Sculpt Spa

Luxe Body Atelier

Gilded Form Co.

Opulent Contour Studio

Elegance in Motion

Curve & Grace Spa

The Silhouette Refinery

Chic Body Couture

Catchy body contouring business names

Shape It Up Studio

Curves Ahead Co.

Sculpt & Shine Spa

Smooth Moves Studio

Body Goals Collective

Trim & Toned

Body Bliss Studio

Contour Craze Co.

Sculptastic Spa

The Glow & Curve Bar

Anti-aging esthetician business names

If your esthetician business specializes in anti-aging services such as microdermabrasion, mask treatments, or oxygen facials, these names are for you.

Classy anti-aging business names

Timeless Elegance Spa

Refined Renewal Co.

Radiant Youth Studio

Precision Age Refinement

The Youthful Glow Spa

Pure Elegance Esthetics

Harmony Aging Solutions

Elevated Radiance Spa

Rejuvenation Co.

The Vitality Studio

Glam anti-aging business names

Golden Age Spa

Luxe Glow Revival

Aura of Youth Studio

Lumina Rejuvenation Co.

The Radiance Vault

Gilded Youth Spa

Velvet Vitality Refinery

Chic Age Atelier

Opulent Glow Spa

The Glow of Grace

Catchy anti-aging business names

Ageless Glow Co.

Youthful You Spa

Age Backwards Studio

Wrinkle-Free Wonders

Smooth as Silk Spa

Glow Again Esthetics

The Fountain of Youth

Turn Back Time Co.

Forever Fresh Spa

Vitality & Vibes

Holistic spa esthetician business names

These names are good for holistic estheticians who offer natural, non-invasive skincare products along with other healing therapies, such as energy healing or massage.

Classy holistic spa business names

Harmony Spa Co.

Pure Serenity Studio

The Wellness Retreat

Elevated Care Spa

Refined Holistic Spa

Timeless Bliss Studio

The Tranquility Room

Essence of Wellness

Radiant Escape Spa

Velvet Wellness Co.

Glam holistic spa business names

The Luxe Escape

Aura of Tranquility Spa

Lumina Wellness Studio

Velvet Bliss Refinery

Gilded Serenity Co.

Diamond Wellness

Chic Harmony Spa

Opulent Escape Co.

The Radiance Retreat

Blissful Grace Spa

Catchy holistic spa business names

Bliss Out Spa

Glow & Relax Co.

The Chill Retreat

Soothing Vibes Spa

Glowcation Studio

Zen & Glow Spa

The Happy Place Co.

Recharge & Relax Spa

The Calm Corner

Spa-tacular Moments

How to choose a beauty business name

Your esthetician business name should be unique and memorable, represent your brand, resonate with your target audience, and comply with government naming requirements.

Consider your brand and audience

The name you select for your esthetician business should accurately reflect your brand and attract your ideal audience. The best names clearly convey your brand’s offerings and incorporate the tone your target market is most likely to respond to.

Conducting market research and taking a look at what your competitors are doing can help you get a better idea about your desired customers’ needs and the types of names they are likely to connect with.

Choose a unique name

A unique name can fulfill multiple purposes. In addition to helping differentiate your business from the competition, a distinctive name can make it easier for customers to remember and find you and help you comply with government naming rules.

When choosing a name for your business, it’s important to think about your long-term goals and how you might like to expand in the future. If you think you might like to offer additional services later on, consider choosing a name that is not tied to a specific product, service, or location and can stay compatible with your brand as you grow.

On the other hand, you don’t want your business name to be so general that potential customers won’t understand what your business is all about. For instance, the name “Inner Beauty” doesn’t tell customers that you provide esthetician services. A more descriptive name such as “Skin Sanctuary” helps people understand what your business offers.

Follow state and federal naming guidelines

It’s essential that your esthetician business name is compliant with government naming guidelines. For example, many states require limited liability companies (LLCs) or corporations to include an identifier (such as “LLC” or “corp.”, among other options) as part of their business names. States may also have restrictions on using certain words (such as “bank” or “insurance”) within an esthetician business name.

If you use a name that another company has already trademarked, you may end up getting hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit. Search the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) federal trademark database to ensure that your desired business name hasn’t already been trademarked by another company.

Make sure your business name isn’t already in use

Choosing a business name that is too similar to that of an existing esthetician business can confuse customers and potentially lead to legal problems. In addition to conducting a trademark search, it’s a good idea to perform a business name search.

You can conduct a business search on the website of your state’s business regulatory authority, often the Secretary of State. A business search tool can help turn up any businesses that are registered under the name you want. It’s important to check similar names, alternate spellings, and abbreviations, as a business name can be rejected at the state level if it’s too similar to a name that belongs to an established company.

Be sure to check social media platforms to find any unregistered businesses that may be using your preferred name.

How to reserve your esthetician business name

It’s a good idea to reserve your esthetician beauty company name as soon as you find one you like. Check your state’s business registration office to find out the steps for reserving your name. As long as your business name is available, many states will let you reserve it for a period of time. Other businesses won’t be able to register your business name during the reservation period.

Keep in mind that just because you can reserve a name doesn’t mean that your chosen name is compliant with government naming guidelines. Be sure to research applicable business naming requirements to reduce the risk of having your name rejected.

If you’re ready to start your business right away, you can go straight to formally establishing your business with your state business regulatory authority. Once you’ve formally registered your business with the state, your business name is reserved in your state.

LegalZoom’s business formation services can help take the stress out of starting your esthetician company. Whether you want to run your esthetician business as an LLC or a corporation, our business formation plans can help set you up for success.

Once you’ve reserved your business name, consider establishing your online presence as soon as possible. Getting a domain name and social media handles that align with your esthetician business name can help make it easier for potential customers to find you.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm an esthetician business name?

The following tools can help you brainstorm beauty business name ideas:

Thesaurus

Market research

Beauty business name generator

Naming consultant

What is the best name for a skin care company?

Unique beauty business names can help your skin care company stand out in the competitive beauty industry. The best name for your business will help establish your brand identity by creating a strong first impression and attracting your ideal audience.

What is a catchy business name?

A catchy business name is brief, memorable, and distinctive. Your beauty brand name should be easy to say and associated with your company’s offerings.

