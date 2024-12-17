Etsy Shop Name Generator (With 250 Creative Ideas)

Our free, AI-powered name generator can be your superpower when brainstorming an Etsy business name and starting up your new business.

Ready to name your business?

Trustpilot stars
Page Grossman

by Page Grossman

Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...

Read more...

Contents

Updated on: December 17, 2024 · 11 min read

One of the most important steps in starting your business is coming up with the name and brand identity. You want to choose a name that represents your personality and clearly aligns with your niche. But how can you find that perfect name without spending days on end banging your head against the creative wall?

We’ve got some examples that can help you in your name search, and even a free tool to help you generate more ideas. Our AI-powered business name generator can be used as your brainstorm buddy to come up with a list of personalized names in only a few clicks.

Etsy shop owner preparing orders

How to use our Etsy shop name generator

Starting a business isn’t always easy—but luckily, our business name generator is. This AI tool allows you to input your ideas, adjust the tone parameters, and review the personalized list of unique Etsy shop names.

It’s truly that simple. And if you don’t love the names you get the first time, that’s ok. Simply adjust the parameters and try again. It’s free to use, so you can run as many different searches as you like.

If you do find a name you like, you’ll want to jump on the opportunity and register it with your state before someone else in your area snatches it up. In most states, your business name must be distinguishable from others so as to not cause customer confusion.

When forming an online Etsy business, you want to make sure your name stands out and is memorable, so customers keep coming back for more. Your business offers something only you can give—and your name should reflect that!

250 Etsy shop name ideas

Creating a business on Etsy has a lot of benefits for business owners. 97% of Etsy sellers work from home and, overall, Etsy has a 40% customer retention rate, meaning many customers come back to purchase again. With 95.1 million active customers in 2024, there are many dollars to be made selling wares on Etsy.

If you want to stand out from the over 7 million other shops on Etsy, it’s important to find a unique, memorable name. Below, you’ll find a list of 250 names you can use or use as inspiration for finding your own.

Handmade jewelry Etsy shop names

Etsy is a place where many people shop for unique gifts, either for themselves or others. Hosting your jewelry shop on Etsy will get your products in front of more eyes.

Cool names

  • Urban Gem Studio
  • Stone & String Collective
  • Polished Edge Jewelry
  • Raw Refined Co.
  • Elemental Luxe
  • Midnight Metals
  • GemVibe Studio
  • Chic Artisan Jewels
  • Dusk & Dagger
  • Sleek Spark Studio

Trendy names

  • The Minimal Gem
  • Threaded Treasures
  • Bling Modern Co.
  • Shimmer Collective
  • Luxe Layered Jewels
  • Next Wave Adornments
  • Iconic Trinkets
  • Artisan Aura Jewelry
  • Modern Boho Gems
  • Vogue Vibes Jewelry

Funny names

  • Bead Me Up
  • Sparkle Hard Co.
  • Not Your Granny’s Jewelry
  • Dangly Things Studio
  • Gems & Giggles
  • Knot Another Necklace
  • Glitter Bomb Jewels
  • Bling It On
  • Hooked on Hoops
  • Metal & Madness

Creative names

  • Twisted Wire Wonders
  • Radiant Roots Jewelry
  • Adorned Elements Co.
  • Sculpted Sparkle
  • Woven Whimsy Studio
  • Gem & Grain Collective
  • Inspired Trinkets
  • The Crafted Stone
  • Thread & Treasure Studio
  • Shaped by Light

Professional names

  • Prestige Jewelry Studio
  • The Polished Gem Co.
  • Luxe Adornments
  • Classic Stoneworks
  • Elegant Elements Studio
  • Refined Metalsmith Co.
  • The Gem Crafters
  • Timeless Treasures Co.
  • Signature Jewelry Designs
  • Artisan Stone Atelier

Custom apparel Etsy shop name ideas

One of the benefits of Etsy is that you can sell to customers anywhere in the country or world. Your custom apparel shouldn’t be limited to those in your geographic area.

Cool names

  • Urban Thread Co.
  • Stitched & Styled
  • Street Threads Collective
  • Raw Edge Apparel
  • Midnight Stitches
  • Modern Stitchworks
  • Sleek Threads Studio
  • Chic Comfort Co.
  • The Tailored Tee
  • Elemental Wear

Trendy names

  • The Printed Patch
  • Thread Vibes Co.
  • Fresh Fit Studio
  • Style Crafted Co.
  • The Fashion Collective
  • Iconic Prints Studio
  • Thread & Trend Apparel
  • Elevated Basics Co.
  • Cool Comfort Collective
  • Luxe Layers Co.

Funny names

  • Tees and Giggles
  • Sew What Studio
  • Stitch Please!
  • Thread Lightly Co.
  • Sew Crafty Tees
  • Yarn About It
  • Knot Your Average Shirt
  • Print and Giggle
  • The Sassy Stitcher
  • Fabricated Fun

Creative names

  • Custom Canvas Apparel
  • Thread & Paint Studio
  • Inspired Layers Co.
  • Dream Thread Collective
  • Stitch & Ink Co.
  • Designed to Wear
  • The Tailored Print
  • Wearable Artistry
  • Printful Whimsy
  • Artisan Apparel Co.

Professional names

  • Tailored Trends Studio
  • The Apparel Workshop
  • Luxe Printed Designs
  • Refined Threads Co.
  • Signature Stitch Studio
  • Elevated Prints Collective
  • Classic Wear Designs
  • Professional Prints Co.
  • The Artisan Tailor
  • Modern Apparel Atelier

Home decor Etsy shop names

The more time we spend in our homes, the more we think about how it looks and how it makes us feel. Customers can express their unique style by purchasing products from your Etsy store to outfit their homes.

Cool names

  • Urban Nest Studio
  • Edge & Aesthetic Co.
  • Modern Haven Collective
  • Bold & Balanced Decor
  • Raw Reflections Studio
  • Elemental Living Co.
  • Artisan Interiors Collective
  • Sleek Nest Studio
  • Refined Edge Decor
  • Midnight Motif

Trendy names

  • The Decor Edit
  • Luxe Living Studio
  • Chic & Cozy Collective
  • Iconic Spaces Co.
  • Elevated Comfort Studio
  • Modern Boho Haven
  • Fresh Finds Decor
  • Trendy Treasures Studio
  • The Crafted Home Co.
  • Inspired Interiors Collective

Funny names

  • Decor You More
  • That’s So Cozy
  • Pillow Talk Studio
  • Rug Life Collective
  • Throw It On There
  • Pottery & Punchlines
  • Nest & Jest Studio
  • Shelf Indulgence
  • Frame It Funny
  • The Cozy Comedian

Creative names

  • Artisan Aesthetic Co.
  • Dreamy Dwellings Studio
  • Sculpted Spaces Collective
  • The Crafty Nest
  • Inspired Interiors Co.
  • Harmony & Home Studio
  • Whimsy Nest Collective
  • Earthy Elegance Decor
  • Crafted Living Co.
  • Painted Roots Studio

Professional names

  • Prestige Decor Studio
  • Signature Interiors Co.
  • Refined Home Collective
  • Elevated Spaces Studio
  • The Home Artisan Co.
  • Luxe Living Atelier
  • Polished Nest Co.
  • Timeless Interiors Collective
  • Modern Decor Workshop
  • Artisan Haven Co.

Digital downloads Etsy shop names

Digital downloads are a great way for teachers, stay-at-home parents, and anyone else to find templates to get and stay organized. With a little digital design know-how, you can sell your printables on Etsy.

Cool names

  • Urban Downloads Co.
  • Digital Edge Collective
  • Midnight Designs Studio
  • Modern Printables Co.
  • Sleek Templates Studio
  • Bold Prints Collective
  • Elemental Creations Co.
  • Refined Downloads Co.
  • Sleek & Simple Studio
  • Pixel Perfect Collective

Trendy names

  • InstaVibes Studio
  • Chic Templates Co.
  • Luxe Printables Collective
  • Elevated Graphics Studio
  • Trendy Prints Co.
  • Crafted Pixels Studio
  • The Digital Designer
  • Modern Vibes Collective
  • Iconic Downloads Studio
  • The Printable Collective

Funny names

  • Pixels & Giggles
  • Download This!
  • Print Me Maybe
  • Giggle Graphics Studio
  • Design & Shenanigans
  • The Sassy Template Co.
  • Art You Can’t Touch
  • Paperless Laughs Co.
  • Click & Laugh Collective
  • Just My Type Studio

Creative names

  • The Digital Canvas
  • Artisan Pixels Studio
  • Inspired Templates Co.
  • Dream Design Collective
  • Crafted Graphics Studio
  • Pixelated Whimsy Co.
  • Abstract Downloads Studio
  • Designful Ideas Collective
  • Digital Muse Studio
  • Artful Templates Co.

Professional names

  • Refined Digital Co.
  • Luxe Designs Collective
  • Timeless Downloads Studio
  • Signature Templates Co.
  • Modern Graphics Atelier
  • Elevated Digital Creations
  • Precision Printables Co.
  • The Digital Workshop
  • Polished Pixels Collective
  • The Professional Designer

Personalized gifts Etsy shop names

A personalized gift lets the recipient know that you took the time to plan ahead and to think about them. Whether you offer embroidering or laser engraving, you can specialize in customization for gift-giving.

Cool names

  • Urban Gifts Co.
  • Midnight Monograms Studio
  • Polished Presents Collective
  • Modern Keepsakes Co.
  • Sleek Tokens Studio
  • Elemental Gifts Collective
  • Bold & Beautiful Gifts
  • Refined Keepsakes Studio
  • Sleek Surprises Co.
  • Iconic Moments Collective

Trendy names

  • The Gift Edit
  • Luxe Keepsakes Collective
  • Chic Tokens Co.
  • Crafted Memories Studio
  • Personalized Treasures Co.
  • Trendy Trinkets Studio
  • Modern Moments Collective
  • The Custom Gift Co.
  • Iconic Impressions Studio
  • Next Wave Keepsakes

Funny names

  • That’s So Personal!
  • Custom Chaos Co.
  • You’ve Been Gifted
  • Personalized & Playful
  • Gifts & Giggles Co.
  • Monogrammed Madness
  • Just for LOLs Studio
  • Say It With Sass
  • The Sassy Keepsake Co.
  • Witty Tokens Studio

Creative names

  • Crafted Impressions Studio
  • Inspired Keepsakes Co.
  • Personal Touch Collective
  • Dream Tokens Studio
  • Memory Makers Co.
  • Creative Curations Studio
  • Unique Impressions Co.
  • The Crafted Gift
  • Heartfelt Tokens Studio
  • Whimsy Keepsakes Collective

Professional names

  • Prestige Gifts Studio
  • Signature Keepsakes Co.
  • Timeless Impressions Collective
  • Refined Tokens Studio
  • Luxe Memories Atelier
  • The Personalized Workshop
  • Elevated Gifts Co.
  • Polished Keepsakes Collective
  • Classic Curations Studio
  • Modern Monograms Co.

How to choose an Etsy shop name

There’s more to choosing a name for your business than finding a combination of words that you like. It is important that you like your creative Etsy shop name, but you also need to ask yourself:

  • Does this name represent your brand?
  • Is it following naming requirements?
  • Will customers remember it?
  • Is it available to use?

When you’re on the hunt for a business name, keep these tips in mind to help yourself along the way.

Consider your brand vibes

Your company will have a specific flavor and feel that makes it different from every other business on Etsy. You want your potential customers to be able to recognize and vibe with the feeling your brand evokes from the very beginning.

This starts with choosing a representative name. You not only want a name that spells out what products you sell, but how those products will make someone feel when they buy them.

Choose a name that evokes emotion

A great product will keep customers coming back for more, but first, they have to remember your name.

A business name that evokes an emotion is inherently memorable. If you make someone laugh, feel calm, or just take a second glance because they love the name so much, they’re more likely to remember and order from you again.

A creative, unique name is also distinguishable from competitor’s names. This will help you to hold onto customers and help customers from getting you confused with other, similarly-named Etsy shops.

Ensure it’s in alignment with naming rules

Even if you find the perfect name and it’s available, there’s one more hurdle you have to navigate before registering your business name: state and federal naming guidelines.

These rules include:

  • No profanity
  • Using only the Roman alphabet
  • Avoiding terms that misrepresent your business and what you sell

You can find more specific guidelines with your state business regulation authority (often the Secretary of State).

Make sure the name is available

When it comes to choosing an Etsy business name, you have two major things to consider when it comes to availability:

  1. You need to choose a name that’s not already in use by another business in your state and not being used by a similar online store on Etsy. 
  2. Most states don’t allow businesses with similar names because it can cause customer confusion. Names may also be subject to a national trademark. Search your state’s database and the USPTO database.

On Etsy, the way customers will find your business is by searching for products and relevant keywords. You want your business to pop up as high in that search as possible. Having a memorable, searchable, and unique name can increase your chances of being found by new customers.

How to reserve your Etsy business name

Once you’ve done the hard work of finding an Etsy business name that you love, it’s time to register your business.

You can register your business through your state’s Secretary of State website. Generally, this process is quite simple, but you also don’t have to do this alone. LegalZoom offers a business formation service that can file all the papers for you, ensuring it’s done right the first time.

If you found a business name that you love but you’re not quite ready to take the leap into starting your business, you still have an option: many states offer temporary name reservations. For a fee, you can reserve your business name for a few months. During that time, no one else can use your business name while you get ready to start your business.

FAQs

What are good Etsy shop names?

A “good” Etsy shop name will be dependent upon you, your business, and your brand. You want a name that’s representative of what you sell, memorable to customers, and available to use both on Etsy and in your state.

What tools can help me brainstorm an Etsy shop name?

You are absolutely not alone in this creative process! There are so many tools that are available to help you brainstorm Etsy business name ideas.

You could ask your friends for help, try out our AI-powered business name generator, or crack open a thesaurus. (Though, let’s be real, just use the one online.)

Can you change a business name after it’s registered?

Yes, you can change your business name after it’s registered. And actually, the process is quite simple.

If you register your business and then realize it’s not really working, that’s ok. You can file for a DBA or doing business as, which allows you to legally operate your business under a different name. 

Do you need to trademark your business name?

No, you do not need to trademark your business name. Though, a trademark can be beneficial if you plan to expand your business nationwide or internationally.

Many small businesses will never be large enough to worry about trademark registration or infringement. That being said, you certainly can register your business name as a trademark

Can a business have more than one name?

Yes, similarly to changing your business name after it’s been registered, your business can have a second name by filing a DBA. 

One thing to consider if you want to change your business name is customer confusion. Your customers know your business by its current name. If you change that name, you may lose customers or have a hard time rebuilding your customer base. This is normal and you can take steps to overcome this problem. But, it’s important to consider before jumping to changing your name as a fix-all solution.

Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo
This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

You may also like

Starting a Business

How much does it cost to trademark a business name?

The process for trademarking a business name is well worth it to protect your brand and ward off unlawful use by competitors.​

February 2, 2024 · 3min read

Starting a Business

Do I have to use LLC in the business name?

While the rules vary from state to state, it's worth knowing what they are before choosing a name for your LLC.

March 21, 2024 · 4min read

Starting Your LLC

Can an LLC file a DBA and still do business under the LLC name?

In most states, if an LLC does business under any name other than its official LLC name, it must register a fictitious business name, or DBA. Find out more about LLC names and DBAs.

March 21, 2024 · 2min read