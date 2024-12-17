Etsy Shop Name Generator (With 250 Creative Ideas)

Updated on: December 17, 2024 · 11 min read

One of the most important steps in starting your business is coming up with the name and brand identity. You want to choose a name that represents your personality and clearly aligns with your niche. But how can you find that perfect name without spending days on end banging your head against the creative wall?

We’ve got some examples that can help you in your name search, and even a free tool to help you generate more ideas. Our AI-powered business name generator can be used as your brainstorm buddy to come up with a list of personalized names in only a few clicks.

How to use our Etsy shop name generator

Starting a business isn’t always easy—but luckily, our business name generator is. This AI tool allows you to input your ideas, adjust the tone parameters, and review the personalized list of unique Etsy shop names.

It’s truly that simple. And if you don’t love the names you get the first time, that’s ok. Simply adjust the parameters and try again. It’s free to use, so you can run as many different searches as you like.

If you do find a name you like, you’ll want to jump on the opportunity and register it with your state before someone else in your area snatches it up. In most states, your business name must be distinguishable from others so as to not cause customer confusion.

When forming an online Etsy business, you want to make sure your name stands out and is memorable, so customers keep coming back for more. Your business offers something only you can give—and your name should reflect that!

250 Etsy shop name ideas

Creating a business on Etsy has a lot of benefits for business owners. 97% of Etsy sellers work from home and, overall, Etsy has a 40% customer retention rate, meaning many customers come back to purchase again. With 95.1 million active customers in 2024, there are many dollars to be made selling wares on Etsy.

If you want to stand out from the over 7 million other shops on Etsy, it’s important to find a unique, memorable name. Below, you’ll find a list of 250 names you can use or use as inspiration for finding your own.

Handmade jewelry Etsy shop names

Etsy is a place where many people shop for unique gifts, either for themselves or others. Hosting your jewelry shop on Etsy will get your products in front of more eyes.

Cool names

Urban Gem Studio

Stone & String Collective

Polished Edge Jewelry

Raw Refined Co.

Elemental Luxe

Midnight Metals

GemVibe Studio

Chic Artisan Jewels

Dusk & Dagger

Sleek Spark Studio

Trendy names

The Minimal Gem

Threaded Treasures

Bling Modern Co.

Shimmer Collective

Luxe Layered Jewels

Next Wave Adornments

Iconic Trinkets

Artisan Aura Jewelry

Modern Boho Gems

Vogue Vibes Jewelry

Funny names

Bead Me Up

Sparkle Hard Co.

Not Your Granny’s Jewelry

Dangly Things Studio

Gems & Giggles

Knot Another Necklace

Glitter Bomb Jewels

Bling It On

Hooked on Hoops

Metal & Madness

Creative names

Twisted Wire Wonders

Radiant Roots Jewelry

Adorned Elements Co.

Sculpted Sparkle

Woven Whimsy Studio

Gem & Grain Collective

Inspired Trinkets

The Crafted Stone

Thread & Treasure Studio

Shaped by Light

Professional names

Prestige Jewelry Studio

The Polished Gem Co.

Luxe Adornments

Classic Stoneworks

Elegant Elements Studio

Refined Metalsmith Co.

The Gem Crafters

Timeless Treasures Co.

Signature Jewelry Designs

Artisan Stone Atelier

Custom apparel Etsy shop name ideas

One of the benefits of Etsy is that you can sell to customers anywhere in the country or world. Your custom apparel shouldn’t be limited to those in your geographic area.

Cool names

Urban Thread Co.

Stitched & Styled

Street Threads Collective

Raw Edge Apparel

Midnight Stitches

Modern Stitchworks

Sleek Threads Studio

Chic Comfort Co.

The Tailored Tee

Elemental Wear

Trendy names

The Printed Patch

Thread Vibes Co.

Fresh Fit Studio

Style Crafted Co.

The Fashion Collective

Iconic Prints Studio

Thread & Trend Apparel

Elevated Basics Co.

Cool Comfort Collective

Luxe Layers Co.

Funny names

Tees and Giggles

Sew What Studio

Stitch Please!

Thread Lightly Co.

Sew Crafty Tees

Yarn About It

Knot Your Average Shirt

Print and Giggle

The Sassy Stitcher

Fabricated Fun

Creative names

Custom Canvas Apparel

Thread & Paint Studio

Inspired Layers Co.

Dream Thread Collective

Stitch & Ink Co.

Designed to Wear

The Tailored Print

Wearable Artistry

Printful Whimsy

Artisan Apparel Co.

Professional names

Tailored Trends Studio

The Apparel Workshop

Luxe Printed Designs

Refined Threads Co.

Signature Stitch Studio

Elevated Prints Collective

Classic Wear Designs

Professional Prints Co.

The Artisan Tailor

Modern Apparel Atelier

Home decor Etsy shop names

The more time we spend in our homes, the more we think about how it looks and how it makes us feel. Customers can express their unique style by purchasing products from your Etsy store to outfit their homes.

Cool names

Urban Nest Studio

Edge & Aesthetic Co.

Modern Haven Collective

Bold & Balanced Decor

Raw Reflections Studio

Elemental Living Co.

Artisan Interiors Collective

Sleek Nest Studio

Refined Edge Decor

Midnight Motif

Trendy names

The Decor Edit

Luxe Living Studio

Chic & Cozy Collective

Iconic Spaces Co.

Elevated Comfort Studio

Modern Boho Haven

Fresh Finds Decor

Trendy Treasures Studio

The Crafted Home Co.

Inspired Interiors Collective

Funny names

Decor You More

That’s So Cozy

Pillow Talk Studio

Rug Life Collective

Throw It On There

Pottery & Punchlines

Nest & Jest Studio

Shelf Indulgence

Frame It Funny

The Cozy Comedian

Creative names

Artisan Aesthetic Co.

Dreamy Dwellings Studio

Sculpted Spaces Collective

The Crafty Nest

Inspired Interiors Co.

Harmony & Home Studio

Whimsy Nest Collective

Earthy Elegance Decor

Crafted Living Co.

Painted Roots Studio

Professional names

Prestige Decor Studio

Signature Interiors Co.

Refined Home Collective

Elevated Spaces Studio

The Home Artisan Co.

Luxe Living Atelier

Polished Nest Co.

Timeless Interiors Collective

Modern Decor Workshop

Artisan Haven Co.

Digital downloads Etsy shop names

Digital downloads are a great way for teachers, stay-at-home parents, and anyone else to find templates to get and stay organized. With a little digital design know-how, you can sell your printables on Etsy.

Cool names

Urban Downloads Co.

Digital Edge Collective

Midnight Designs Studio

Modern Printables Co.

Sleek Templates Studio

Bold Prints Collective

Elemental Creations Co.

Refined Downloads Co.

Sleek & Simple Studio

Pixel Perfect Collective

Trendy names

InstaVibes Studio

Chic Templates Co.

Luxe Printables Collective

Elevated Graphics Studio

Trendy Prints Co.

Crafted Pixels Studio

The Digital Designer

Modern Vibes Collective

Iconic Downloads Studio

The Printable Collective

Funny names

Pixels & Giggles

Download This!

Print Me Maybe

Giggle Graphics Studio

Design & Shenanigans

The Sassy Template Co.

Art You Can’t Touch

Paperless Laughs Co.

Click & Laugh Collective

Just My Type Studio

Creative names

The Digital Canvas

Artisan Pixels Studio

Inspired Templates Co.

Dream Design Collective

Crafted Graphics Studio

Pixelated Whimsy Co.

Abstract Downloads Studio

Designful Ideas Collective

Digital Muse Studio

Artful Templates Co.

Professional names

Refined Digital Co.

Luxe Designs Collective

Timeless Downloads Studio

Signature Templates Co.

Modern Graphics Atelier

Elevated Digital Creations

Precision Printables Co.

The Digital Workshop

Polished Pixels Collective

The Professional Designer

Personalized gifts Etsy shop names

A personalized gift lets the recipient know that you took the time to plan ahead and to think about them. Whether you offer embroidering or laser engraving, you can specialize in customization for gift-giving.

Cool names

Urban Gifts Co.

Midnight Monograms Studio

Polished Presents Collective

Modern Keepsakes Co.

Sleek Tokens Studio

Elemental Gifts Collective

Bold & Beautiful Gifts

Refined Keepsakes Studio

Sleek Surprises Co.

Iconic Moments Collective

Trendy names

The Gift Edit

Luxe Keepsakes Collective

Chic Tokens Co.

Crafted Memories Studio

Personalized Treasures Co.

Trendy Trinkets Studio

Modern Moments Collective

The Custom Gift Co.

Iconic Impressions Studio

Next Wave Keepsakes

Funny names

That’s So Personal!

Custom Chaos Co.

You’ve Been Gifted

Personalized & Playful

Gifts & Giggles Co.

Monogrammed Madness

Just for LOLs Studio

Say It With Sass

The Sassy Keepsake Co.

Witty Tokens Studio

Creative names

Crafted Impressions Studio

Inspired Keepsakes Co.

Personal Touch Collective

Dream Tokens Studio

Memory Makers Co.

Creative Curations Studio

Unique Impressions Co.

The Crafted Gift

Heartfelt Tokens Studio

Whimsy Keepsakes Collective

Professional names

Prestige Gifts Studio

Signature Keepsakes Co.

Timeless Impressions Collective

Refined Tokens Studio

Luxe Memories Atelier

The Personalized Workshop

Elevated Gifts Co.

Polished Keepsakes Collective

Classic Curations Studio

Modern Monograms Co.

How to choose an Etsy shop name

There’s more to choosing a name for your business than finding a combination of words that you like. It is important that you like your creative Etsy shop name, but you also need to ask yourself:

Does this name represent your brand?

Is it following naming requirements?

Will customers remember it?

Is it available to use?

When you’re on the hunt for a business name, keep these tips in mind to help yourself along the way.

Consider your brand vibes

Your company will have a specific flavor and feel that makes it different from every other business on Etsy. You want your potential customers to be able to recognize and vibe with the feeling your brand evokes from the very beginning.

This starts with choosing a representative name. You not only want a name that spells out what products you sell, but how those products will make someone feel when they buy them.

Choose a name that evokes emotion

A great product will keep customers coming back for more, but first, they have to remember your name.

A business name that evokes an emotion is inherently memorable. If you make someone laugh, feel calm, or just take a second glance because they love the name so much, they’re more likely to remember and order from you again.

A creative, unique name is also distinguishable from competitor’s names. This will help you to hold onto customers and help customers from getting you confused with other, similarly-named Etsy shops.

Ensure it’s in alignment with naming rules

Even if you find the perfect name and it’s available, there’s one more hurdle you have to navigate before registering your business name: state and federal naming guidelines.

These rules include:

No profanity

Using only the Roman alphabet

Avoiding terms that misrepresent your business and what you sell

You can find more specific guidelines with your state business regulation authority (often the Secretary of State).

Make sure the name is available

When it comes to choosing an Etsy business name, you have two major things to consider when it comes to availability:

You need to choose a name that’s not already in use by another business in your state and not being used by a similar online store on Etsy. Most states don’t allow businesses with similar names because it can cause customer confusion. Names may also be subject to a national trademark. Search your state’s database and the USPTO database.

On Etsy, the way customers will find your business is by searching for products and relevant keywords. You want your business to pop up as high in that search as possible. Having a memorable, searchable, and unique name can increase your chances of being found by new customers.

How to reserve your Etsy business name

Once you’ve done the hard work of finding an Etsy business name that you love, it’s time to register your business.

You can register your business through your state’s Secretary of State website. Generally, this process is quite simple, but you also don’t have to do this alone. LegalZoom offers a business formation service that can file all the papers for you, ensuring it’s done right the first time.

If you found a business name that you love but you’re not quite ready to take the leap into starting your business, you still have an option: many states offer temporary name reservations. For a fee, you can reserve your business name for a few months. During that time, no one else can use your business name while you get ready to start your business.

FAQs

What are good Etsy shop names?

A “good” Etsy shop name will be dependent upon you, your business, and your brand. You want a name that’s representative of what you sell, memorable to customers, and available to use both on Etsy and in your state.

What tools can help me brainstorm an Etsy shop name?

You are absolutely not alone in this creative process! There are so many tools that are available to help you brainstorm Etsy business name ideas.

You could ask your friends for help, try out our AI-powered business name generator, or crack open a thesaurus. (Though, let’s be real, just use the one online.)

Can you change a business name after it’s registered?

Yes, you can change your business name after it’s registered. And actually, the process is quite simple.

If you register your business and then realize it’s not really working, that’s ok. You can file for a DBA or doing business as, which allows you to legally operate your business under a different name.

Do you need to trademark your business name?

No, you do not need to trademark your business name. Though, a trademark can be beneficial if you plan to expand your business nationwide or internationally.

Many small businesses will never be large enough to worry about trademark registration or infringement. That being said, you certainly can register your business name as a trademark.

Can a business have more than one name?

Yes, similarly to changing your business name after it’s been registered, your business can have a second name by filing a DBA.

One thing to consider if you want to change your business name is customer confusion. Your customers know your business by its current name. If you change that name, you may lose customers or have a hard time rebuilding your customer base. This is normal and you can take steps to overcome this problem. But, it’s important to consider before jumping to changing your name as a fix-all solution.