Etsy Shop Name Generator (With 250 Creative Ideas)

Updated on: December 17, 2024 · 11 min read
One of the most important steps in starting your business is coming up with the name and brand identity. You want to choose a name that represents your personality and clearly aligns with your niche. But how can you find that perfect name without spending days on end banging your head against the creative wall?
We’ve got some examples that can help you in your name search, and even a free tool to help you generate more ideas. Our AI-powered business name generator can be used as your brainstorm buddy to come up with a list of personalized names in only a few clicks.
Starting a business isn’t always easy—but luckily, our business name generator is. This AI tool allows you to input your ideas, adjust the tone parameters, and review the personalized list of unique Etsy shop names.
It’s truly that simple. And if you don’t love the names you get the first time, that’s ok. Simply adjust the parameters and try again. It’s free to use, so you can run as many different searches as you like.
If you do find a name you like, you’ll want to jump on the opportunity and register it with your state before someone else in your area snatches it up. In most states, your business name must be distinguishable from others so as to not cause customer confusion.
When forming an online Etsy business, you want to make sure your name stands out and is memorable, so customers keep coming back for more. Your business offers something only you can give—and your name should reflect that!
Creating a business on Etsy has a lot of benefits for business owners. 97% of Etsy sellers work from home and, overall, Etsy has a 40% customer retention rate, meaning many customers come back to purchase again. With 95.1 million active customers in 2024, there are many dollars to be made selling wares on Etsy.
If you want to stand out from the over 7 million other shops on Etsy, it’s important to find a unique, memorable name. Below, you’ll find a list of 250 names you can use or use as inspiration for finding your own.
Etsy is a place where many people shop for unique gifts, either for themselves or others. Hosting your jewelry shop on Etsy will get your products in front of more eyes.
One of the benefits of Etsy is that you can sell to customers anywhere in the country or world. Your custom apparel shouldn’t be limited to those in your geographic area.
The more time we spend in our homes, the more we think about how it looks and how it makes us feel. Customers can express their unique style by purchasing products from your Etsy store to outfit their homes.
Digital downloads are a great way for teachers, stay-at-home parents, and anyone else to find templates to get and stay organized. With a little digital design know-how, you can sell your printables on Etsy.
A personalized gift lets the recipient know that you took the time to plan ahead and to think about them. Whether you offer embroidering or laser engraving, you can specialize in customization for gift-giving.
There’s more to choosing a name for your business than finding a combination of words that you like. It is important that you like your creative Etsy shop name, but you also need to ask yourself:
When you’re on the hunt for a business name, keep these tips in mind to help yourself along the way.
Your company will have a specific flavor and feel that makes it different from every other business on Etsy. You want your potential customers to be able to recognize and vibe with the feeling your brand evokes from the very beginning.
This starts with choosing a representative name. You not only want a name that spells out what products you sell, but how those products will make someone feel when they buy them.
A great product will keep customers coming back for more, but first, they have to remember your name.
A business name that evokes an emotion is inherently memorable. If you make someone laugh, feel calm, or just take a second glance because they love the name so much, they’re more likely to remember and order from you again.
A creative, unique name is also distinguishable from competitor’s names. This will help you to hold onto customers and help customers from getting you confused with other, similarly-named Etsy shops.
Even if you find the perfect name and it’s available, there’s one more hurdle you have to navigate before registering your business name: state and federal naming guidelines.
These rules include:
You can find more specific guidelines with your state business regulation authority (often the Secretary of State).
When it comes to choosing an Etsy business name, you have two major things to consider when it comes to availability:
On Etsy, the way customers will find your business is by searching for products and relevant keywords. You want your business to pop up as high in that search as possible. Having a memorable, searchable, and unique name can increase your chances of being found by new customers.
Once you’ve done the hard work of finding an Etsy business name that you love, it’s time to register your business.
You can register your business through your state’s Secretary of State website. Generally, this process is quite simple, but you also don’t have to do this alone. LegalZoom offers a business formation service that can file all the papers for you, ensuring it’s done right the first time.
If you found a business name that you love but you’re not quite ready to take the leap into starting your business, you still have an option: many states offer temporary name reservations. For a fee, you can reserve your business name for a few months. During that time, no one else can use your business name while you get ready to start your business.
A “good” Etsy shop name will be dependent upon you, your business, and your brand. You want a name that’s representative of what you sell, memorable to customers, and available to use both on Etsy and in your state.
You are absolutely not alone in this creative process! There are so many tools that are available to help you brainstorm Etsy business name ideas.
You could ask your friends for help, try out our AI-powered business name generator, or crack open a thesaurus. (Though, let’s be real, just use the one online.)
Yes, you can change your business name after it’s registered. And actually, the process is quite simple.
If you register your business and then realize it’s not really working, that’s ok. You can file for a DBA or doing business as, which allows you to legally operate your business under a different name.
No, you do not need to trademark your business name. Though, a trademark can be beneficial if you plan to expand your business nationwide or internationally.
Many small businesses will never be large enough to worry about trademark registration or infringement. That being said, you certainly can register your business name as a trademark.
Yes, similarly to changing your business name after it’s been registered, your business can have a second name by filing a DBA.
One thing to consider if you want to change your business name is customer confusion. Your customers know your business by its current name. If you change that name, you may lose customers or have a hard time rebuilding your customer base. This is normal and you can take steps to overcome this problem. But, it’s important to consider before jumping to changing your name as a fix-all solution.
