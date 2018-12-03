Fiduciary responsibility of a nonprofit board

In addition to the responsibility to act ethically, there are three main fiduciary duties board members must comply with.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: October 27, 2023 · 2 min read
The board of a nonprofit organization is responsible for managing the financial aspects of the organization and making primary decisions for the nonprofit.
Because they act on behalf of the organization through a position of trust, the members are called fiduciaries. They have three main fiduciary duties: the duty of care, the duty of loyalty, and the duty of obedience.
The board makes all the decisions that direct how the organization operates and, as such, is ultimately responsible for how the organization performs.
Board members manage the organization's assets, oversee fundraising, perform audits, hire and fire staff, prepare reports, disburse funds, and perform any other responsibilities required to fulfill its mission and goals. They must perform these tasks with integrity and honesty.
Each state has different laws that govern what board of director members must do and what their roles are, but, in general, a board member has three duties to fulfill:
While these duties may seem onerous, serving on a nonprofit board can be a gratifying experience. Working with other board members can be fun and enjoyable as you work together to help the organization achieve its goals and make a difference in the world.
All board members are expected to understand and uphold their duties. Ignorance of what is required is not a defense, which is why it is a good idea for boards to regularly review their responsibilities and evaluate how well they are upholding them.
Board members who breach their fiduciary duties can be held personally liable, particularly where there has been an abuse of fiduciary duty.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read