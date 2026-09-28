How to Get a Florida Certificate of Status

If you’ve been asked to verify that your company is authorized to operate in Florida, whether for a business deal or expansion into a new state, you’ll likely need a certificate of status. This document is also known as a certificate of good standing or a certificate of existence in other states.
A certificate of status is available to both business entities that formed in Florida and those that formed in another state but are registered in Florida as a foreign entity. Let’s get into how to order a certificate of status, the costs, and what to do if your business doesn’t currently qualify.
What is a Florida certificate of status?
A certificate of status is an official document from the Florida Department of State (DOS), Division of Corporations that confirms a business entity is actively registered and up-to-date on DOS filing requirements.
If a lender, investor, or government agency has asked you to provide a certificate of good standing, they’re more than likely requesting a certificate of status. You may need this certificate to do one of the following things:
- Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.
- Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.
- Work with an outside vendor. Many vendors require a certificate of status from a business to verify its legal legitimacy before signing a major contract.
- Register to do business in another state (foreign qualification). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within their borders.
- Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.
- Apply for a business license. Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.
How to check whether your Florida business is in good standing
Before you order a certificate and pay the filing fee, make sure that your business actually qualifies. A Florida certificate of status is only available to entities in active status. You can check your business’ status for free through Sunbiz.org, the Division’s business services portal. Simply follow these steps:
- Navigate to the Division’s record search.
- Look up your entity by its name.
- Find the "status" field on the far right of the page.
- Click on the name of your business for more information.
If your business’ status says “active,” you're ready to order. If not, you’ll need to resolve a compliance issue first.
How to get a Florida certificate of status: Step-by-step
You can request a certificate of status from the Florida Division of Corporations in one of two ways: Order the certificate online through Sunbiz or send a written request by mail. Here’s how.
How to file a request online
- Gather the required information. You’ll need your business’ document number, which you can find by searching your entity in the Division’s corporate database. It will appear to the right of your business’ name.
- Navigate to the Division of Corporations homepage. Under the Division of Corporations banner, you should see a navigation bar with a list of service options.
- Hover over “Manage/Change Existing Business.” Under the certification section, select “Order Certificate of Status.”
- Click, “Order a Certificate of Status.” This button under the instructions will redirect you to a page where you can request your certificate.
- Enter your entity's document number. The document number is a 6- or 12-digit code that the Division assigned to identify your business.
- Enter your email address. You’ll receive your certificate of status at this address once your request processes.
- Submit your request and pay the fee. The certificate of status request fee is $8.75 for corporations and partnerships, and $5 for limited liability companies.
How to file a request by mail
The Florida Division of Corporations doesn’t provide an official certificate of status request form. But, it is possible to mail in a written request if you’d prefer. Your letter just needs to include the following:
- Your business entity's legal name (as registered with the Division)
- Its document number (you can find this by searching your business in the Division’s records)
- A statement that you're requesting a certificate of status
- A check payable to the Florida Department of State (The fee is $5 for LLCs and $8.75 for corporations and partnerships)
Once you’ve drafted your letter, send your request and payment to the following address:
Florida Department of State
Division of Corporations
Certification Section
P.O. Box 6327
Tallahassee, FL 32314
What to do if your Florida business is not in good standing
If your business’ status is inactive, there are several things you can do to resolve the issue.
- Start by identifying the compliance issue. Check your entity’s status in the Division’s records. This should reveal any lapses in annual report filings or registered agent services.
- Pay any overdue annual reports. All Florida business entities must file an annual report to maintain active status with the Division of Corporations. Entities that fail to file by the May 1 due date incur a $400 penalty fee. You can file online through Sunbiz.
- Update your registered agent (if needed). Florida corporations, LLCs, and limited partnerships must maintain a registered agent with a physical address in the state. If your business doesn’t currently have a registered agent, appoint a new one and file the change through Sunbiz.
- Reinstate your business (if it was administratively dissolved). The Division may dissolve a Florida business that fails to file an annual report by the third Friday in September or neglects to maintain a registered agent.
- Wait for the Division to update its records. Once you’ve corrected the filing issue, it could take the Division a few business days to update your business’ status in its records.
- Request the certificate of status once your status is active. Double-check your business’ status with the Division to help prevent a rejection.
How to verify a Florida certificate of status
If you’ve received a Florida certificate of status that you need to verify, you can do so through Sunbiz, the Florida Division of Corporations’ online business services portal. Go to the certification authentication page and enter the tracking number printed on the certificate of status.
How LegalZoom can help
LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you obtain your certificate of status. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the Division at no additional cost to you.
If you need to reinstate your business first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.
Florida certificate of status FAQs
Does Florida require a letter of good standing?
Florida doesn't require businesses to proactively obtain a certificate of status, unless the business is a foreign (out-of-state) entity looking to register in Florida. In this case, the business would need to provide a certificate of status, or a certificate of existence, from its home state.
Otherwise, the Division issues certificates of status on demand when a business requests one, commonly at the request of a third party seeking proof of active status in the state.
What is a good standing certificate?
A certificate of good standing (called a certificate of status in Florida) is an official document that confirms your business entity is currently registered, active, and has met its required state filings. It reflects administrative standing with the state as of the date issued.
How can you get a certificate of status?
You can order a Florida certificate of status online through Sunbiz, the Florida Division of Corporations’ website. Or, you can have LegalZoom obtain one for you if you’d like professional guidance.
How long does it take to get a Florida certificate of status?
Online orders through Sunbiz typically process that same day. Mail requests can take up to two weeks for processing, plus mail delivery time. No expedited option is available for mail submissions. Confirm processing dates at dos.fl.gov before submitting.
Can a foreign entity registered in Florida get a certificate of status?
Yes, foreign LLCs and corporations registered to do business in Florida can obtain a certificate of status through the same Sunbiz process to verify their status in Florida. The certificate confirms your standing in Florida only. It's separate from any certificate your home state may issue.
How long is a Florida certificate of status valid?
Florida doesn't assign an expiration date to certificates of status. Rather, the certificate reflects your entity's standing on the date it was issued. Most requesting parties apply their own recency window, commonly 30, 60, or 90 days. It’s best to confirm the specific timeframe with the requesting party before you order.