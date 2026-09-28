How to Get a Florida Certificate of Status

If you’ve been asked to verify that your company is authorized to operate in Florida, whether for a business deal or expansion into a new state, you’ll likely need a certificate of status. This document is also known as a certificate of good standing or a certificate of existence in other states.

A certificate of status is available to both business entities that formed in Florida and those that formed in another state but are registered in Florida as a foreign entity. Let’s get into how to order a certificate of status, the costs, and what to do if your business doesn’t currently qualify.

What is a Florida certificate of status?

A certificate of status is an official document from the Florida Department of State (DOS), Division of Corporations that confirms a business entity is actively registered and up-to-date on DOS filing requirements.

If a lender, investor, or government agency has asked you to provide a certificate of good standing, they’re more than likely requesting a certificate of status. You may need this certificate to do one of the following things:

Open a business bank account. Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account.

Many banks require proof of active, compliant status before they'll open a commercial account. Apply for a business loan or financing. Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit.

Lenders routinely check a business’ status with the state before approving a loan or line of credit. Work with an outside vendor. Many vendors require a certificate of status from a business to verify its legal legitimacy before signing a major contract.

Many vendors require a certificate of status from a business to verify its legal legitimacy before signing a major contract. Register to do business in another state ( foreign qualification ). Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within their borders.

Many states require a certificate of existence to authorize an out-of-state business to operate within their borders. Complete a merger or acquisition. Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes.

Buyers, sellers, and their attorneys typically require proof of active status from all entities before a deal closes. Apply for a business license . Some licensing agencies require a current certificate of existence before approving an application.

How to check whether your Florida business is in good standing

Before you order a certificate and pay the filing fee, make sure that your business actually qualifies. A Florida certificate of status is only available to entities in active status. You can check your business’ status for free through Sunbiz.org , the Division’s business services portal. Simply follow these steps:

Navigate to the Division’s record search . Look up your entity by its name. Find the "status" field on the far right of the page. Click on the name of your business for more information.

If your business’ status says “active,” you're ready to order. If not, you’ll need to resolve a compliance issue first.

How to get a Florida certificate of status: Step-by-step

You can request a certificate of status from the Florida Division of Corporations in one of two ways: Order the certificate online through Sunbiz or send a written request by mail. Here’s how.

How to file a request online

Gather the required information. You’ll need your business’ document number, which you can find by searching your entity in the Division’s corporate database. It will appear to the right of your business’ name.

You’ll need your business’ document number, which you can find by searching your entity in the Division’s corporate database. It will appear to the right of your business’ name. Navigate to the Division of Corporations homepage. Under the Division of Corporations banner, you should see a navigation bar with a list of service options.

Under the Division of Corporations banner, you should see a navigation bar with a list of service options. Hover over “Manage/Change Existing Business.” Under the certification section, select “Order Certificate of Status.”

Under the certification section, select “Order Certificate of Status.” Click, “Order a Certificate of Status. ” This button under the instructions will redirect you to a page where you can request your certificate.

” This button under the instructions will redirect you to a page where you can request your certificate. Enter your entity's document number. The document number is a 6- or 12-digit code that the Division assigned to identify your business.

The document number is a 6- or 12-digit code that the Division assigned to identify your business. Enter your email address. You’ll receive your certificate of status at this address once your request processes.

You’ll receive your certificate of status at this address once your request processes. Submit your request and pay the fee. The certificate of status request fee is $8.75 for corporations and partnerships, and $5 for limited liability companies.

How to file a request by mail

The Florida Division of Corporations doesn’t provide an official certificate of status request form. But, it is possible to mail in a written request if you’d prefer. Your letter just needs to include the following:

Your business entity's legal name (as registered with the Division)

(as registered with the Division) Its document number (you can find this by searching your business in the Division’s records)

(you can find this by searching your business in the Division’s records) A statement that you're requesting a certificate of status

A check payable to the Florida Department of State (The fee is $5 for LLCs and $8.75 for corporations and partnerships)

Once you’ve drafted your letter, send your request and payment to the following address: