Food Truck Name Generator (With 300 Fun Ideas)

Need inspiration for your food truck business? Use our list of clever food truck names, then learn how to create one that complies with state guidelines.

Updated on: November 20, 2024 · 12 min read

With the food truck industry currently valued at more than $4 billion and expected to grow to over $6 billion by 2029, it makes sense for foodies and entrepreneurs to consider opening a food truck business. If you’re hoping to start your own food truck, make sure to choose a name that will stand out from the crowd. 

For inspiration, check out our list of food truck name ideas, broken down by the type of food truck. Remember that once you find the perfect food truck name, reserve or register it with your relevant state agency quickly so you can be sure it’s yours.

food truck owners prepares meals for customers

How to use our food truck name generator

Our free AI-powered business name generator can produce a variety of high-quality food truck names, all based on marketing concepts and industry-specific business naming guidelines. 

Here’s how to use it: 

  1. Type in your idea. You might say, “I want to start a new food truck business that sells Mexican food.”
  2. Use the filters. Click the “Advanced Options” drop-down, and drag the sliders to produce names that are more funny, conventional, or global.
  3. View our food truck name ideas. The generator will create a list of business names that you can use for free.

If the food truck name generator isn’t giving you the types of names you’re looking for, use our creative name ideas below for inspiration. And once you find one you like, don’t forget to reserve it quickly so you don’t lose it to another business.

Taco food truck names

Taco trucks typically specialize in Mexican cuisine, focusing on (of course) tacos, but offer room to expand the menu to burritos, quesadillas, and more. They might offer guacamole, salsas, rice, beans, and other popular sides. 

  • Taco the Town
  • Taco ‘Bout Good
  • The Rolling Tortilla
  • Loco Tacos
  • Cheesy Taquero
  • Salsa & Spice
  • Taco Twisters
  • The Taco Cave
  • Salsa Street Tacos
  • Tortilla Sunrise
  • Tacos on the Run
  • Fiesta Wheels
  • Mucho Taco
  • Guac & Roll
  • Mex-cellent Tacos
  • Taquería Express
  • Taco Titans
  • Holy Guacamole Tacos
  • Street Side Taquería
  • Crunchy Fiesta

BBQ food truck names

These types of food trucks focus on all things BBQ, from smoked meats to hot dogs and ribs. And don’t forget the sides—a BBQ food truck business usually sells small orders of baked beans, mac ‘n cheese, and coleslaw.

  • Grill & Thrill BBQ
  • Smokin’ Good BBQ
  • Pit Stop BBQ
  • Blaze & Glaze BBQ
  • Backyard Smokers
  • The BBQ Brothers
  • Hog Heaven BBQ
  • Blazing BBQ Pit
  • The Rib Runner
  • Saucy Smokes
  • Southern Heat BBQ
  • The Brisket Wagon
  • Pulled & Smoked
  • Smokin’ Wheels
  • Burnt Ends Co.
  • Pitmasters on the Move
  • Slow & Low BBQ
  • The Grill Station
  • Char & Smoke BBQ
  • The Sauce Boss

Pizza food truck names

Because pizzas typically need special ovens, you might see a pizza food truck outfitted with a built-in wood-fired oven. Some pizza caterers may instead haul a mobile pizza oven via a trailer. 

  • Slice on Wheels
  • The Pizza Stop
  • Cheese Please Pizza
  • Rolling Dough
  • Hot Slice
  • Fire & Crust
  • Woodfired Wheels
  • Melted Magic Pizza
  • The Dough Cart
  • Toppings Galore
  • Pizza Point
  • Pizza Roundabout
  • Rolling Crust
  • Oven Blaze Pizza
  • Slice Slingers
  • Pizza Dash
  • The Crust Co.
  • Hot Outta the Oven
  • Saucy Slice
  • Fire & Flour

Burger food truck names

Burger food trucks might feature traditional hamburgers, smash burgers, sliders, or even turkey burgers. Some may specialize in meat alternatives, like veggie burgers. 

  • Burger Beast
  • Grill Thrill Burgers
  • The Burger Box
  • Juicy Stack
  • Buns & Beyond
  • The Mighty Burger
  • Bun on the Run
  • Patty Power
  • Rolling Buns
  • Sizzlin’ Burgers
  • The Burger Shack
  • Double Stack Burgers
  • Big Bite Burgers
  • Grill N’ Go
  • Smash Burger Express
  • Hot Patty Truck
  • Buns & Bites
  • Stacked & Packed
  • Burger Bliss
  • Flame & Buns

Seafood food truck names

Seafood food trucks can span a variety of cuisines and meal types. One seafood food truck might specialize in lobster rolls, while another might offer daily-catch grilled or fried fish. Some trucks may sell fish tacos, ceviche, or poke.

  • Catch & Serve
  • The Fish Shack
  • Salty Waves
  • Lobster Land
  • Seafood Scene
  • Reel Good Eats
  • Crabby Catch
  • Hook & Cook
  • Dockside Bites
  • Fish & Feast
  • Ocean's Plate
  • Shrimply Delicious
  • The Coastal Catch
  • Seaside Grill
  • Tide & Table
  • Reel Fresh
  • Net Gains
  • Bayside Bites
  • Lobster Roll Out
  • Fresh Catch Express

Vegan or vegetarian food truck names

Vegan and vegetarian food trucks may offer plant-based or meat-free alternatives to classic favorites or sell popular veg-forward meals, like salads, vegetarian sandwiches, and grain bowls.

  • The Garden Truck
  • Vegan Vibes
  • The Herbivore Hub
  • Fresh & Plant-Based
  • Rooted Eats
  • The Green Cart
  • Leaf & Root
  • Earthy Eats
  • Plantiful Plates
  • Vegan Feast
  • Garden Bites
  • Pure & Planty
  • Roots & Greens
  • Vegan Delight
  • The Veggie Truck
  • Power Plant Eats
  • Leafy Legends
  • Plant Cart
  • Herbivore Haven
  • Earth’s Table

Sandwich and sub food truck names

Focusing on what’s between the bread, these food trucks might sell hoagies, club sandwiches, Reubens, po’boys, subs, wraps, and more.

  • The Sub Stop
  • Stacked & Sliced
  • Roll & Deli
  • Bread & Butter
  • Hero Hub
  • Grind & Grill Subs
  • The Stuffed Roll
  • The Hoagie Haven
  • Wrap & Roll
  • The Mighty Melt
  • Bite Delight
  • Stuffed Sandwich Co.
  • The Fresh Stack
  • Grilled & Pressed
  • Sandwich Supreme
  • Deli on Wheels
  • Bread Breaker Subs
  • The Stacked Truck
  • Loaded Subs
  • The Sub Station

Asian fusion food truck names

These food truck businesses get creative with their offerings, often melding flavors from various Asian cuisines to create unique noodle dishes, rice bowls, dumplings, and other culinary delights. 

  • East Meets Feast
  • Spice & Rice
  • Fusion Fare
  • Sizzle & Stir
  • Urban Wok
  • Katsu Kart
  • Unbelievabao
  • Mix & Miso
  • Not Your Mama’s Kimchi 
  • Dim Sum Delights
  • Ginger & Soy
  • The Noodle Nest
  • Asian Street Eats
  • Roll & Bowl
  • Fusion Street
  • Bento on Wheels
  • The Spice Box
  • Sesame & Scallion
  • Chop Chop Express
  • The Zen Bowl

Mediterranean food truck names

From kebabs to gyros to shawarma plates and more, Mediterranean food trucks might focus on one specific cuisine or take inspiration from a variety of dishes.

  • The Falafel House
  • Gyro & Go
  • Taste of the Med
  • Pita & Grill
  • Zesty Zaatar
  • Mediterranean Street Fare
  • Olive & Herb
  • Wrap & Spice
  • Falafel Fusion
  • Hummus Heaven
  • The Kabob Cart
  • Fresh Pita Eats
  • Olive Branch Grill
  • Shawarma Shack
  • Za’atar & Spice
  • The Mediterranean Bite
  • Sultan’s Street Food
  • Skewered & Spiced
  • Greek on Wheels
  • The Meze Truck

Dessert food truck names

You don’t have to stay in the savory space—there are plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth. Dessert food truck businesses may sell cookies, cakes, pastries, shaved ice, and other sweets.

  • Sweet Street Treats
  • Choco Delight
  • Sprinkle & Dash
  • Sugar Rush
  • Whisk & Frost
  • The Dessert Dash
  • Berry Bliss
  • The Sugar Spot
  • Heavenly Bites
  • Frosted Delights
  • Sweet Fix
  • Treat Town
  • Sugar Scoop
  • Dreamy Desserts
  • Sweets on Wheels
  • The Frosted Cart
  • Pastry Lane
  • The Sweet Stop
  • Sugar & Spice Express
  • Whipped Wonders

Breakfast food truck names

Breakfast food trucks need to be up with the early risers, providing morning fuel like egg sandwiches, bagels and cream cheese, waffles or pancakes, breakfast tacos, pastries, and smoothies.

  • Egg on the Go
  • Sunny Side Street
  • Morning Bites
  • Wake & Bake
  • The Breakfast Buddy
  • Toasty Treats
  • Brunch & Munch
  • The Breakfast Cart
  • Egg & Spoon
  • Rise & Dine
  • Pancake House
  • Bagels & Beyond
  • Yolk & Toast
  • Daybreak Delights
  • Roll & Rise
  • Bacon & Beyond
  • The AM Plate
  • Early Bird Cart
  • The Brunch Box
  • First Bite

Mexican fusion food truck names

A Mexican fusion food truck might offer interesting takes on traditional Mexican dishes, inspired by other regions, or sell a mix of both Mexican food and other global cuisines. 

  • Fiesta Fusion
  • Salsa & Seoul
  • Baja Bites
  • Thai Tacos
  • Latin Spice
  • Korean Quesadilla
  • Tokyo Tacos
  • Loco Fusion
  • Spice Meets Rice
  • Chili & Chopsticks
  • Global Taquería
  • The Fusion Fiesta
  • Tamale Twist
  • The Salsa Spot
  • Tacos & Teriyaki
  • Fusion Fuego
  • Guac & Wok
  • The Spicy Taquería
  • Thai Taco Truck
  • Cali Mex Mix

Grilled cheese food truck names

Melty, cheesy sandwiches are the heart and soul of these food truck businesses, many of which provide unique twists on the classic grilled cheese.

  • Melt on Wheels
  • The Cheddar Truck
  • Toasted & Melted
  • The Big Cheese
  • Grill & Gouda
  • Melt My Heart
  • Crust & Cheese
  • Take It Cheesy
  • Cheesy Bites
  • Toasty Cheese Co.
  • Melt City
  • The Toasted Slice
  • Hot Melt Truck
  • The Cheesy Wagon
  • Crave & Melt
  • The Grilled Melt
  • Grilled to Perfection
  • Cheese Street Truck
  • The Golden Grilled
  • My Cheddar Half

Ice cream food truck names

Ice cream trucks may scoop to order or provide other frozen treats, like ice cream bars and sandwiches, banana splits, milk shakes, and more.

  • Scoop Stop
  • Chill ‘n’ Thrill
  • Frozen Magic
  • Ice Cream Express
  • Sundae Funday
  • Sweet Chillin’
  • The Ice Dream
  • Swirl & Twirl
  • Cool Cone Co.
  • Scoopy Doo
  • Sweet Frost
  • The Frozen Scoop
  • Chill Out Creamery
  • Melt My Heart
  • Sundae School
  • Flavor Burst
  • Whipped Wonders
  • Scoop on Wheels
  • Frosty Bites
  • Sweet Freeze

Coffee food truck names

You might find a coffee food truck stand at farmers markets, in business parks, and in other public spaces with a lot of foot traffic. They brew coffee and typically make espresso drinks like lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos.

  • Brewed Awakenings
  • Mocha Motion
  • Deja Brew
  • Perk Up Truck
  • Wake & Shake
  • Cup & Go
  • Brewed Bliss
  • Bean Machine
  • Latte Love
  • Espresso Express
  • Mug on the Move
  • Roasted & Toasted
  • Buzzed on Wheels
  • Daily Grind
  • Cuppa Joy
  • Sip & Go
  • Bean Scene
  • Java Jump
  • Brews on Wheels
  • The Espresso Edge

How to choose a food truck name

Choosing the right name is crucial in the food truck business. After all, your food truck’s name showcases your cuisine, is how people will remember you, and often serves as the first impression of your brand. 

But there’s more to selecting a good food truck name than simply choosing catchy words or phrases—you also need to ensure that the name is unique and complies with government regulations. 

Showcase your cuisine

The first step in how to come up with a business name is to make sure that the culinary fare you’re focusing on is reflected in the name. Good food truck names are not vague, instead providing a clue as to what your offerings are. 

Will your food truck be ultra-focused on a certain food? If so, highlight your specialty! Or perhaps your truck will span a few different regional dishes. In that case, the food truck name doesn’t necessarily have to call out the type of food specifically, but it should at least be in the realm of that cuisine.

Pick a catchy name

A perfect food truck name is creative, catchy, and on the shorter side. Lengthy names are harder to remember, so try to stick to only a few words that deliver impact. For example, maybe you’re brainstorming funny food truck names that will elicit a chuckle from your customers, or perhaps you want a heartfelt or nostalgic name. Whatever reaction you’re hoping for, choose a short-and-sweet name that is clever and distinguishable from other business names in your state.

Another tip when you’re coming up with food truck name ideas is to not get too specific with your location. Even though you might start in a certain city, you want the option to expand in the future, so avoid using location-specific names unless you’re highlighting a regional cuisine.  

Adhere to government naming regulations

Next, make sure that your food truck business name complies with government guidelines. You’ll register your food truck name with the state in which you’ll operate the business, so check with the Secretary of State’s website (or other relevant agency website) for state-specific business name requirements. 

Most states require that business names:

  • Are distinguishable from other company names registered in the state
  • Don’t use restricted words, like “bank,” “insurance,” or those related to government entities
  • Include the appropriate suffix for the business entity type, such as “LLC,” “Limited Company,” “Corp,” etc.

Check the availability of your business name

The final step in choosing a food truck name is ensuring that it’s available. There are a couple of ways to check if a business name is taken

First, your Secretary of State’s website might have a business entity name check feature, allowing you to see if your desired business name is available. If you notice that it’s already in use by another company, try other creative food truck name variations. 

Next, search for DBA (doing business as) names to make sure that another company isn’t operating under a trade name or fictitious name that you want to use. Perform a quick internet search, look up the name on social media platforms, and check with your state or local jurisdiction’s registry of DBAs.

Even if your most clever food truck names are available, a best practice is to conduct a trademark search on the US Patent and Trademark Office’s website, which will give you peace of mind that your business name doesn’t overlap with a federally trademarked name. 

How to reserve your food truck business name

When you find a good food truck name, reserve it as soon as possible. Even if you’re not ready to register your business yet, most states allow business name reservations, which help ensure that your best idea stays yours for a certain amount of time before registration. Along with reserving your name, consider setting up your online presence with a website and/or social media name.

 

When you’re ready to start your food truck business, use LegalZoom’s business formation services. Whether you’re structuring your biz as an LLC or corporation, we can help you with everything from a food truck name check to filing all the necessary documents and even providing legal advice. With LegalZoom by your side, you can start your food truck stress free.

FAQs

How do I make my food truck name stand out?

To make your food truck name stand out, aim for only two to three words, showcase your cuisine, and try to make it clever. Funny food truck names, names with puns or a play on words, and those that provide a clue about the offering are often the most memorable.

What should I avoid when naming my food truck?

Good food truck names should avoid being too long, mentioning a specific location, or not showcasing the cuisine. Additionally, they can’t be too similar to other business names.

Can I change my food truck name later?

If you want to change your food truck’s name after registering it with your state, you can file a DBA—doing business as—name, which your business can operate under. LegalZoom makes it easy to file your DBA. You can also formally change your business name, although the process differs by state and can be a pretty involved process.

How do I register a food truck name?

To register your business, including your food truck name, visit the relevant state agency’s website, typically the Secretary of State. This is where you’ll submit the necessary paperwork and pay the required fees for your business structure.
 

