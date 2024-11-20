Food Truck Name Generator (With 300 Fun Ideas)

Updated on: November 20, 2024 · 12 min read

With the food truck industry currently valued at more than $4 billion and expected to grow to over $6 billion by 2029, it makes sense for foodies and entrepreneurs to consider opening a food truck business. If you’re hoping to start your own food truck, make sure to choose a name that will stand out from the crowd.

For inspiration, check out our list of food truck name ideas, broken down by the type of food truck. Remember that once you find the perfect food truck name, reserve or register it with your relevant state agency quickly so you can be sure it’s yours.

How to use our food truck name generator

Our free AI-powered business name generator can produce a variety of high-quality food truck names, all based on marketing concepts and industry-specific business naming guidelines.

Here’s how to use it:

Type in your idea. You might say, “I want to start a new food truck business that sells Mexican food.” Use the filters. Click the “Advanced Options” drop-down, and drag the sliders to produce names that are more funny, conventional, or global. View our food truck name ideas. The generator will create a list of business names that you can use for free.

If the food truck name generator isn’t giving you the types of names you’re looking for, use our creative name ideas below for inspiration. And once you find one you like, don’t forget to reserve it quickly so you don’t lose it to another business.

Taco food truck names

Taco trucks typically specialize in Mexican cuisine, focusing on (of course) tacos, but offer room to expand the menu to burritos, quesadillas, and more. They might offer guacamole, salsas, rice, beans, and other popular sides.

Taco the Town

Taco ‘Bout Good

The Rolling Tortilla

Loco Tacos

Cheesy Taquero

Salsa & Spice

Taco Twisters

The Taco Cave

Salsa Street Tacos

Tortilla Sunrise

Tacos on the Run

Fiesta Wheels

Mucho Taco

Guac & Roll

Mex-cellent Tacos

Taquería Express

Taco Titans

Holy Guacamole Tacos

Street Side Taquería

Crunchy Fiesta

BBQ food truck names

These types of food trucks focus on all things BBQ, from smoked meats to hot dogs and ribs. And don’t forget the sides—a BBQ food truck business usually sells small orders of baked beans, mac ‘n cheese, and coleslaw.

Grill & Thrill BBQ

Smokin’ Good BBQ

Pit Stop BBQ

Blaze & Glaze BBQ

Backyard Smokers

The BBQ Brothers

Hog Heaven BBQ

Blazing BBQ Pit

The Rib Runner

Saucy Smokes

Southern Heat BBQ

The Brisket Wagon

Pulled & Smoked

Smokin’ Wheels

Burnt Ends Co.

Pitmasters on the Move

Slow & Low BBQ

The Grill Station

Char & Smoke BBQ

The Sauce Boss

Pizza food truck names

Because pizzas typically need special ovens, you might see a pizza food truck outfitted with a built-in wood-fired oven. Some pizza caterers may instead haul a mobile pizza oven via a trailer.

Slice on Wheels

The Pizza Stop

Cheese Please Pizza

Rolling Dough

Hot Slice

Fire & Crust

Woodfired Wheels

Melted Magic Pizza

The Dough Cart

Toppings Galore

Pizza Point

Pizza Roundabout

Rolling Crust

Oven Blaze Pizza

Slice Slingers

Pizza Dash

The Crust Co.

Hot Outta the Oven

Saucy Slice

Fire & Flour

Burger food truck names

Burger food trucks might feature traditional hamburgers, smash burgers, sliders, or even turkey burgers. Some may specialize in meat alternatives, like veggie burgers.

Burger Beast

Grill Thrill Burgers

The Burger Box

Juicy Stack

Buns & Beyond

The Mighty Burger

Bun on the Run

Patty Power

Rolling Buns

Sizzlin’ Burgers

The Burger Shack

Double Stack Burgers

Big Bite Burgers

Grill N’ Go

Smash Burger Express

Hot Patty Truck

Buns & Bites

Stacked & Packed

Burger Bliss

Flame & Buns

Seafood food truck names

Seafood food trucks can span a variety of cuisines and meal types. One seafood food truck might specialize in lobster rolls, while another might offer daily-catch grilled or fried fish. Some trucks may sell fish tacos, ceviche, or poke.

Catch & Serve

The Fish Shack

Salty Waves

Lobster Land

Seafood Scene

Reel Good Eats

Crabby Catch

Hook & Cook

Dockside Bites

Fish & Feast

Ocean's Plate

Shrimply Delicious

The Coastal Catch

Seaside Grill

Tide & Table

Reel Fresh

Net Gains

Bayside Bites

Lobster Roll Out

Fresh Catch Express

Vegan or vegetarian food truck names

Vegan and vegetarian food trucks may offer plant-based or meat-free alternatives to classic favorites or sell popular veg-forward meals, like salads, vegetarian sandwiches, and grain bowls.

The Garden Truck

Vegan Vibes

The Herbivore Hub

Fresh & Plant-Based

Rooted Eats

The Green Cart

Leaf & Root

Earthy Eats

Plantiful Plates

Vegan Feast

Garden Bites

Pure & Planty

Roots & Greens

Vegan Delight

The Veggie Truck

Power Plant Eats

Leafy Legends

Plant Cart

Herbivore Haven

Earth’s Table

Sandwich and sub food truck names

Focusing on what’s between the bread, these food trucks might sell hoagies, club sandwiches, Reubens, po’boys, subs, wraps, and more.

The Sub Stop

Stacked & Sliced

Roll & Deli

Bread & Butter

Hero Hub

Grind & Grill Subs

The Stuffed Roll

The Hoagie Haven

Wrap & Roll

The Mighty Melt

Bite Delight

Stuffed Sandwich Co.

The Fresh Stack

Grilled & Pressed

Sandwich Supreme

Deli on Wheels

Bread Breaker Subs

The Stacked Truck

Loaded Subs

The Sub Station

Asian fusion food truck names

These food truck businesses get creative with their offerings, often melding flavors from various Asian cuisines to create unique noodle dishes, rice bowls, dumplings, and other culinary delights.

East Meets Feast

Spice & Rice

Fusion Fare

Sizzle & Stir

Urban Wok

Katsu Kart

Unbelievabao

Mix & Miso

Not Your Mama’s Kimchi

Dim Sum Delights

Ginger & Soy

The Noodle Nest

Asian Street Eats

Roll & Bowl

Fusion Street

Bento on Wheels

The Spice Box

Sesame & Scallion

Chop Chop Express

The Zen Bowl

Mediterranean food truck names

From kebabs to gyros to shawarma plates and more, Mediterranean food trucks might focus on one specific cuisine or take inspiration from a variety of dishes.

The Falafel House

Gyro & Go

Taste of the Med

Pita & Grill

Zesty Zaatar

Mediterranean Street Fare

Olive & Herb

Wrap & Spice

Falafel Fusion

Hummus Heaven

The Kabob Cart

Fresh Pita Eats

Olive Branch Grill

Shawarma Shack

Za’atar & Spice

The Mediterranean Bite

Sultan’s Street Food

Skewered & Spiced

Greek on Wheels

The Meze Truck

Dessert food truck names

You don’t have to stay in the savory space—there are plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth. Dessert food truck businesses may sell cookies, cakes, pastries, shaved ice, and other sweets.

Sweet Street Treats

Choco Delight

Sprinkle & Dash

Sugar Rush

Whisk & Frost

The Dessert Dash

Berry Bliss

The Sugar Spot

Heavenly Bites

Frosted Delights

Sweet Fix

Treat Town

Sugar Scoop

Dreamy Desserts

Sweets on Wheels

The Frosted Cart

Pastry Lane

The Sweet Stop

Sugar & Spice Express

Whipped Wonders

Breakfast food truck names

Breakfast food trucks need to be up with the early risers, providing morning fuel like egg sandwiches, bagels and cream cheese, waffles or pancakes, breakfast tacos, pastries, and smoothies.

Egg on the Go

Sunny Side Street

Morning Bites

Wake & Bake

The Breakfast Buddy

Toasty Treats

Brunch & Munch

The Breakfast Cart

Egg & Spoon

Rise & Dine

Pancake House

Bagels & Beyond

Yolk & Toast

Daybreak Delights

Roll & Rise

Bacon & Beyond

The AM Plate

Early Bird Cart

The Brunch Box

First Bite

Mexican fusion food truck names

A Mexican fusion food truck might offer interesting takes on traditional Mexican dishes, inspired by other regions, or sell a mix of both Mexican food and other global cuisines.

Fiesta Fusion

Salsa & Seoul

Baja Bites

Thai Tacos

Latin Spice

Korean Quesadilla

Tokyo Tacos

Loco Fusion

Spice Meets Rice

Chili & Chopsticks

Global Taquería

The Fusion Fiesta

Tamale Twist

The Salsa Spot

Tacos & Teriyaki

Fusion Fuego

Guac & Wok

The Spicy Taquería

Thai Taco Truck

Cali Mex Mix

Grilled cheese food truck names

Melty, cheesy sandwiches are the heart and soul of these food truck businesses, many of which provide unique twists on the classic grilled cheese.

Melt on Wheels

The Cheddar Truck

Toasted & Melted

The Big Cheese

Grill & Gouda

Melt My Heart

Crust & Cheese

Take It Cheesy

Cheesy Bites

Toasty Cheese Co.

Melt City

The Toasted Slice

Hot Melt Truck

The Cheesy Wagon

Crave & Melt

The Grilled Melt

Grilled to Perfection

Cheese Street Truck

The Golden Grilled

My Cheddar Half

Ice cream food truck names

Ice cream trucks may scoop to order or provide other frozen treats, like ice cream bars and sandwiches, banana splits, milk shakes, and more.

Scoop Stop

Chill ‘n’ Thrill

Frozen Magic

Ice Cream Express

Sundae Funday

Sweet Chillin’

The Ice Dream

Swirl & Twirl

Cool Cone Co.

Scoopy Doo

Sweet Frost

The Frozen Scoop

Chill Out Creamery

Melt My Heart

Sundae School

Flavor Burst

Whipped Wonders

Scoop on Wheels

Frosty Bites

Sweet Freeze

Coffee food truck names

You might find a coffee food truck stand at farmers markets, in business parks, and in other public spaces with a lot of foot traffic. They brew coffee and typically make espresso drinks like lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos.

Brewed Awakenings

Mocha Motion

Deja Brew

Perk Up Truck

Wake & Shake

Cup & Go

Brewed Bliss

Bean Machine

Latte Love

Espresso Express

Mug on the Move

Roasted & Toasted

Buzzed on Wheels

Daily Grind

Cuppa Joy

Sip & Go

Bean Scene

Java Jump

Brews on Wheels

The Espresso Edge

How to choose a food truck name

Choosing the right name is crucial in the food truck business. After all, your food truck’s name showcases your cuisine, is how people will remember you, and often serves as the first impression of your brand.

But there’s more to selecting a good food truck name than simply choosing catchy words or phrases—you also need to ensure that the name is unique and complies with government regulations.

Showcase your cuisine

The first step in how to come up with a business name is to make sure that the culinary fare you’re focusing on is reflected in the name. Good food truck names are not vague, instead providing a clue as to what your offerings are.

Will your food truck be ultra-focused on a certain food? If so, highlight your specialty! Or perhaps your truck will span a few different regional dishes. In that case, the food truck name doesn’t necessarily have to call out the type of food specifically, but it should at least be in the realm of that cuisine.

Pick a catchy name

A perfect food truck name is creative, catchy, and on the shorter side. Lengthy names are harder to remember, so try to stick to only a few words that deliver impact. For example, maybe you’re brainstorming funny food truck names that will elicit a chuckle from your customers, or perhaps you want a heartfelt or nostalgic name. Whatever reaction you’re hoping for, choose a short-and-sweet name that is clever and distinguishable from other business names in your state.

Another tip when you’re coming up with food truck name ideas is to not get too specific with your location. Even though you might start in a certain city, you want the option to expand in the future, so avoid using location-specific names unless you’re highlighting a regional cuisine.

Adhere to government naming regulations

Next, make sure that your food truck business name complies with government guidelines. You’ll register your food truck name with the state in which you’ll operate the business, so check with the Secretary of State’s website (or other relevant agency website) for state-specific business name requirements.

Most states require that business names:

Are distinguishable from other company names registered in the state

Don’t use restricted words, like “bank,” “insurance,” or those related to government entities

Include the appropriate suffix for the business entity type, such as “LLC,” “Limited Company,” “Corp,” etc.

Check the availability of your business name

The final step in choosing a food truck name is ensuring that it’s available. There are a couple of ways to check if a business name is taken.

First, your Secretary of State’s website might have a business entity name check feature, allowing you to see if your desired business name is available. If you notice that it’s already in use by another company, try other creative food truck name variations.

Next, search for DBA (doing business as) names to make sure that another company isn’t operating under a trade name or fictitious name that you want to use. Perform a quick internet search, look up the name on social media platforms, and check with your state or local jurisdiction’s registry of DBAs.

Even if your most clever food truck names are available, a best practice is to conduct a trademark search on the US Patent and Trademark Office’s website, which will give you peace of mind that your business name doesn’t overlap with a federally trademarked name.

How to reserve your food truck business name

When you find a good food truck name, reserve it as soon as possible. Even if you’re not ready to register your business yet, most states allow business name reservations, which help ensure that your best idea stays yours for a certain amount of time before registration. Along with reserving your name, consider setting up your online presence with a website and/or social media name.

When you’re ready to start your food truck business, use LegalZoom’s business formation services. Whether you’re structuring your biz as an LLC or corporation, we can help you with everything from a food truck name check to filing all the necessary documents and even providing legal advice. With LegalZoom by your side, you can start your food truck stress free.

FAQs

How do I make my food truck name stand out?

To make your food truck name stand out, aim for only two to three words, showcase your cuisine, and try to make it clever. Funny food truck names, names with puns or a play on words, and those that provide a clue about the offering are often the most memorable.

What should I avoid when naming my food truck?

Good food truck names should avoid being too long, mentioning a specific location, or not showcasing the cuisine. Additionally, they can’t be too similar to other business names.

Can I change my food truck name later?

If you want to change your food truck’s name after registering it with your state, you can file a DBA—doing business as—name, which your business can operate under. LegalZoom makes it easy to file your DBA. You can also formally change your business name, although the process differs by state and can be a pretty involved process.

How do I register a food truck name?

To register your business, including your food truck name, visit the relevant state agency’s website, typically the Secretary of State. This is where you’ll submit the necessary paperwork and pay the required fees for your business structure.

