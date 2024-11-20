Food Truck Name Generator (With 300 Fun Ideas)

Need inspiration for your food truck business? Use our list of clever food truck names, then learn how to create one that complies with state guidelines.
by Kathleen Crampton
Updated on: November 20, 2024 · 12 min read
With the food truck industry currently valued at more than $4 billion and expected to grow to over $6 billion by 2029, it makes sense for foodies and entrepreneurs to consider opening a food truck business. If you’re hoping to start your own food truck, make sure to choose a name that will stand out from the crowd.
For inspiration, check out our list of food truck name ideas, broken down by the type of food truck. Remember that once you find the perfect food truck name, reserve or register it with your relevant state agency quickly so you can be sure it’s yours.
Taco trucks typically specialize in Mexican cuisine, focusing on (of course) tacos, but offer room to expand the menu to burritos, quesadillas, and more. They might offer guacamole, salsas, rice, beans, and other popular sides.
These types of food trucks focus on all things BBQ, from smoked meats to hot dogs and ribs. And don’t forget the sides—a BBQ food truck business usually sells small orders of baked beans, mac ‘n cheese, and coleslaw.
Because pizzas typically need special ovens, you might see a pizza food truck outfitted with a built-in wood-fired oven. Some pizza caterers may instead haul a mobile pizza oven via a trailer.
Burger food trucks might feature traditional hamburgers, smash burgers, sliders, or even turkey burgers. Some may specialize in meat alternatives, like veggie burgers.
Seafood food trucks can span a variety of cuisines and meal types. One seafood food truck might specialize in lobster rolls, while another might offer daily-catch grilled or fried fish. Some trucks may sell fish tacos, ceviche, or poke.
Vegan and vegetarian food trucks may offer plant-based or meat-free alternatives to classic favorites or sell popular veg-forward meals, like salads, vegetarian sandwiches, and grain bowls.
Focusing on what’s between the bread, these food trucks might sell hoagies, club sandwiches, Reubens, po’boys, subs, wraps, and more.
These food truck businesses get creative with their offerings, often melding flavors from various Asian cuisines to create unique noodle dishes, rice bowls, dumplings, and other culinary delights.
From kebabs to gyros to shawarma plates and more, Mediterranean food trucks might focus on one specific cuisine or take inspiration from a variety of dishes.
You don’t have to stay in the savory space—there are plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth. Dessert food truck businesses may sell cookies, cakes, pastries, shaved ice, and other sweets.
Breakfast food trucks need to be up with the early risers, providing morning fuel like egg sandwiches, bagels and cream cheese, waffles or pancakes, breakfast tacos, pastries, and smoothies.
A Mexican fusion food truck might offer interesting takes on traditional Mexican dishes, inspired by other regions, or sell a mix of both Mexican food and other global cuisines.
Melty, cheesy sandwiches are the heart and soul of these food truck businesses, many of which provide unique twists on the classic grilled cheese.
Ice cream trucks may scoop to order or provide other frozen treats, like ice cream bars and sandwiches, banana splits, milk shakes, and more.
You might find a coffee food truck stand at farmers markets, in business parks, and in other public spaces with a lot of foot traffic. They brew coffee and typically make espresso drinks like lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos.
Choosing the right name is crucial in the food truck business. After all, your food truck’s name showcases your cuisine, is how people will remember you, and often serves as the first impression of your brand.
But there’s more to selecting a good food truck name than simply choosing catchy words or phrases—you also need to ensure that the name is unique and complies with government regulations.
The first step in how to come up with a business name is to make sure that the culinary fare you’re focusing on is reflected in the name. Good food truck names are not vague, instead providing a clue as to what your offerings are.
Will your food truck be ultra-focused on a certain food? If so, highlight your specialty! Or perhaps your truck will span a few different regional dishes. In that case, the food truck name doesn’t necessarily have to call out the type of food specifically, but it should at least be in the realm of that cuisine.
A perfect food truck name is creative, catchy, and on the shorter side. Lengthy names are harder to remember, so try to stick to only a few words that deliver impact. For example, maybe you’re brainstorming funny food truck names that will elicit a chuckle from your customers, or perhaps you want a heartfelt or nostalgic name. Whatever reaction you’re hoping for, choose a short-and-sweet name that is clever and distinguishable from other business names in your state.
Another tip when you’re coming up with food truck name ideas is to not get too specific with your location. Even though you might start in a certain city, you want the option to expand in the future, so avoid using location-specific names unless you’re highlighting a regional cuisine.
Next, make sure that your food truck business name complies with government guidelines. You’ll register your food truck name with the state in which you’ll operate the business, so check with the Secretary of State’s website (or other relevant agency website) for state-specific business name requirements.
Most states require that business names:
The final step in choosing a food truck name is ensuring that it’s available. There are a couple of ways to check if a business name is taken.
First, your Secretary of State’s website might have a business entity name check feature, allowing you to see if your desired business name is available. If you notice that it’s already in use by another company, try other creative food truck name variations.
Next, search for DBA (doing business as) names to make sure that another company isn’t operating under a trade name or fictitious name that you want to use. Perform a quick internet search, look up the name on social media platforms, and check with your state or local jurisdiction’s registry of DBAs.
Even if your most clever food truck names are available, a best practice is to conduct a trademark search on the US Patent and Trademark Office’s website, which will give you peace of mind that your business name doesn’t overlap with a federally trademarked name.
When you find a good food truck name, reserve it as soon as possible. Even if you’re not ready to register your business yet, most states allow business name reservations, which help ensure that your best idea stays yours for a certain amount of time before registration. Along with reserving your name, consider setting up your online presence with a website and/or social media name.
To make your food truck name stand out, aim for only two to three words, showcase your cuisine, and try to make it clever. Funny food truck names, names with puns or a play on words, and those that provide a clue about the offering are often the most memorable.
Good food truck names should avoid being too long, mentioning a specific location, or not showcasing the cuisine. Additionally, they can’t be too similar to other business names.
If you want to change your food truck’s name after registering it with your state, you can file a DBA—doing business as—name, which your business can operate under. LegalZoom makes it easy to file your DBA. You can also formally change your business name, although the process differs by state and can be a pretty involved process.
To register your business, including your food truck name, visit the relevant state agency’s website, typically the Secretary of State. This is where you’ll submit the necessary paperwork and pay the required fees for your business structure.
