Graphic Design Business Name Generator (With 400 Ideas)

We’ve provided a list of 400 example names for the following graphic design business categories:

Branding and identity design

Web and digital design

Print and publication design

Illustration and custom artwork

Advertising and marketing design

Packaging design

Motion graphics and animation

Event and experiential design

For each business category, names are broken down by tone (colorful, quirky, creative, professional, and innovative) to help you find a name that appeals to your customer base.

When you find a name you love, it’s a good idea to register the business name as soon as possible to protect it from competitors.

How to use our graphic design business name generator

Our AI-powered business name generator uses customized prompts grounded in marketing principles and business naming guidelines to generate business names that leave a lasting impression.

It’s easy to use our free business name generator: Simply submit your business concept and get an instant list of 20 business name ideas.

For example, a graphic design company that focuses on providing website design services can choose from names like “Pixel Perfect Designs” or “Webscape Innovations.”

Use the sliders under Advanced Options to get new results ranging from playful to more formal.

When you find a name you love, be sure to reserve it as soon as possible to avoid losing it to the competition.

400 graphic design business name ideas

Whether you offer branding and identity design solutions or illustration and custom artwork services, the name you choose for your graphic design business should reflect your offerings and resonate with your ideal audience.

Here are 400 graphic design business name ideas to help you come up with the perfect name for your company.

Branding and identity design businesses

Branding and identity design companies have a deep knowledge of what it takes to create influential customized logos and develop brand assets and identities for clients in a wide range of industries.

For instance, a 2019 Harvard Business Review study found that descriptive logos—those that contain textual and/or visual design elements that clearly show what kind of product or service they are advertising—are typically more effective than nondescript logos. A branding and identity design business knows how to combine design elements to create a logo that accurately reflects a client’s offerings.

Colorful names

Radiant Branding Studio

Spectrum Logos Co.

Chromatic Identity Collective

ColorForge Branding

BrightPath Branding Co.

Vivid Visions Studio

Palette Crafted Logos

Gradient Glow Branding

Kaleidoscope Identity

The Bold Hue Collective

Quirky names

LogoLogic Studio

The Funky Brand Forge

Oddly Iconic Co.

Scribble & Style Collective

Quirks & Logos Studio

The Whimsical Brand

Peculiar Identity Co.

DoodleBrand Design

Playful Pixels Studio

Snappy Signatures Co.

Creative names

The Identity Atelier

PixelBloom Branding

Crafted Mark Collective

Infinite Identity Co.

The Branding Canvas

Inspired Icons Studio

Iconic Essence Collective

Signature Impressions

Marked & Made

Abstract Identity Co.

Professional names

Apex Identity Studio

TrueMark Branding Co.

Keystone Logos Collective

The Signature Forge

Integrity Identity Studio

Cornerstone Branding Co.

Landmark Logos Collective

Monument Identity Co.

Refined Impressions Studio

Elevated Brand Collective

Innovative names

IconEdge Studio

BrandVanguard Collective

Quantum Identity Co.

Dynamic Logo Lab

FutureMark Branding

The Idea Grid

Visionary Identity Collective

Adaptive Icons Studio

Brightline Brand Co.

Nova Logos Collective

Web and digital design businesses

Graphic design companies that focus on website and digital design understand how to create functional and attractive websites, apps, and digital content that enhance the user experience.

According to a 2024 Statista report , the value of the American online retail market is expected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2026. Web and digital design businesses can help companies that want to sell online create well-developed websites that are visually appealing and easy to interact with.

Colorful names

Spectrum Web Studio

Radiant Pixels Collective

ColorMesh Designs

Digital Glow Studio

Chromatic Web Co.

The Prism Page Collective

Brightline Web Solutions

Vivid Wave Designs

Aurora Code Studio

PixelHue Collective

Quirky names

Pixel Pals Collective

DoodleNet Designs

Witty Widgets Studio

Offbeat Online Co.

Quirky Code Collective

Funky Frames Studio

Click & Giggle Designs

ScribbleSite Studio

The Snappy Web Collective

Kooky WebLab

Creative names

Infinite Web Studio

CodeCanvas Collective

PixelBloom Digital

Crafted Sites Co.

Inspired WebLab

The Digital Canvas

DreamCode Collective

Creative Scrolls Co.

Original Pixels Studio

WebWhimsy Collective

Professional names

Landmark Digital Co.

Keystone Web Collective

Precision Pixel Studio

Refined Online Designs

Monument Web Solutions

Elevated Digital Studio

Beacon Code Co.

TrueForm Web Collective

Integrity Pixels Studio

Apex Online Solutions

Innovative names

BrightGrid Digital

HyperWeb Studio

Dynamic Scroll Collective

FutureFrame WebLab

Quantum Pixels Co.

CodeVanguard Solutions

NovaWeb Studio

Visionary Web Collective

Adaptive Scroll Studio

IllumiCode Designs

Print and publication design businesses

Print and publication design businesses create eye-catching print materials, including flyers, brochures, books, magazines, business cards, postcards, direct mail, catalogs, and more.

The United States Postal Service reports that while digital media is best for businesses that want to quickly convey an idea to customers, print materials evoke a more emotional response in consumers. Print and publication design companies can help businesses create materials that have a deeper psychological impact on their customers.

Colorful names

Radiant Pages Studio

Spectrum Print Co.

The Color Press Collective

Chromatic Publishing Lab

Gradient Glow Publications

Vivid Prints Collective

Bold Hue Studio

The Prism Press

Pigment Pages Co.

Aurora Ink Collective

Quirky names

Page & Quirk Co.

Funky Folios Collective

ScribblePress Studio

Offbeat Publishing Lab

Quirky Quill Co.

Witty Works Studio

DoodleDraft Collective

Snappy Prints Studio

Oddball Ink Co.

The Peculiar Page

Creative names

The Print Canvas

Artistic Pages Collective

Infinite Ink Co.

Crafted Folios Studio

Inspired Press Collective

Abstract Ink Lab

Frameworthy Pages Co.

PixelBloom Publishing

Creative Chapter Studio

Marked & Made Prints

Professional names

Keystone Prints Collective

Apex Publications Studio

Integrity Press Co.

Cornerstone Pages Collective

Landmark Ink Studio

Precision Prints Co.

TrueMark Publishing

Refined Ink Collective

Beacon Folios Studio

Elevated Publications

Innovative names

Dynamic Pages Studio

BrightPrint Collective

Quantum Ink Lab

HyperPress Studio

Adaptive Publishing Co.

FutureFrame Folios

Visionary Prints Collective

IllumiPage Studio

Nova Press Co.

Creative Scroll Labs

Illustration and custom artwork businesses

Clients hire illustration and custom artwork businesses when they need engaging, customized artistic services. Whether it's a logo, book cover design, apparel design, or concept art, illustration and custom artwork businesses provide unique, creative, and meaningful artistic creations.

According to a 2019 study published in Frontiers of Behavioral Neuroscience , 65% of the population are visual learners, which means they respond better to visual content. Illustration and custom artwork businesses can help clients create compelling content that attracts the attention of visual learners.

Colorful names

Spectrum Sketch Studio

Prism Palette Collective

Vibrant Visions Co.

Chromatic Creations

Aurora Art Studio

Radiant Canvas Collective

Gradient Glow Studio

The Bold Hue Atelier

BrightBrush Co.

Infinite Palette Studio

Quirky names

Scribble & Doodle Co.

Funky Strokes Collective

Oddball Art Studio

Offbeat Illustrations

Peculiar Palette Co.

Witty Whisk Creations

Kooky Canvas Collective

DoodleDreams Studio

Zany Sketch Co.

Snappy Strokes Collective

Creative names

The Artistic Forge

Inspired Brush Collective

Infinite Canvas Co.

Dreamline Illustrations

Abstract Ink Collective

PixelBloom Art Studio

Crafted Strokes Atelier

The Imagination Foundry

Artistic Axis Studio

The Illustrated Atelier

Professional names

Landmark Illustrations Studio

Keystone Canvas Collective

Apex Sketch Co.

Precision Palette Studio

Integrity Illustrations

Elevated Artwork Collective

TrueForm Art Studio

Refined Strokes Co.

Beacon Brush Studio

Cornerstone Illustrations

Innovative names

Visionary Brush Collective

Quantum Art Studio

Nova Strokes Co.

Adaptive Illustrations Lab

IllumiSketch Studio

FutureFrame Artwork

HyperBrush Collective

BrightCanvas Co.

Dynamic Palette Studio

The Idea Forge

Advertising and marketing design businesses

Successful advertising and marketing design businesses often have a deep understanding of the psychological principles that drive consumer behavior and how to apply these concepts to create high-quality marketing materials.

For example, a 2024 Southern New Hampshire University article states that 85% of consumers make purchase decisions based on color alone. Advertising and marketing design businesses make advertising material design choices—including color, typography, image placement, and formatting—that boost brand recognition and drive sales.

Colorful names

Spectrum Ad Studio

Radiant Campaigns Collective

Vivid Vision Marketing

Gradient Glow Ads

Bold Palette Studio

Chromatic Campaign Co.

Aurora Marketing Collective

The Color Wave Agency

Prism Ad Co.

Brightline Marketing

Quirky names

Oddball Ads Collective

Witty Campaign Studio

Funky Marketing Co.

Scribble & Strategy Collective

Peculiar Palette Agency

Offbeat Campaigns Studio

Kooky Ads Collective

Snappy Marketing Co.

Zany Strategy Studio

DoodleBrand Campaigns

Creative names

The Ad Canvas Collective

Inspired Vision Marketing

Infinite Campaign Co.

Artistic Strategy Collective

Abstract Ads Studio

Crafted Campaigns Agency

The Idea Grid Marketing

Imaginative Branding Co.

Marked & Made Strategy

The Vision Foundry

Professional names

Landmark Marketing Studio

Keystone Strategy Co.

Beacon Campaign Collective

Precision Marketing Group

TrueMark Ad Agency

Elevated Ads Collective

Integrity Strategy Studio

Monument Campaigns Co.

Refined Marketing Solutions

Cornerstone Advertising

Innovative names

Brightline Strategy Studio

Quantum Marketing Collective

Nova Campaigns Co.

Dynamic Ad Solutions

Adaptive Branding Studio

HyperEdge Marketing

Visionary Strategy Collective

FutureFrame Advertising

IllumiAd Agency

The Ad Vanguard

Packaging design businesses

Packaging design businesses create functional, visually appealing packaging that incorporates a client’s branding and company values. A packaging design business can design and manufacture product packaging solutions to suit a wide range of customer needs, including instructional packaging, protective packaging, and packaging that demonstrates the client’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

For example, according to the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) , one of the top five packaging trends in 2023 was carbon-conscious packaging, with 60% of global customers prioritizing a reduced carbon footprint when selecting a product. Packaging design businesses can help their clients appeal to the majority and convey their brand values by providing sustainable packaging options that include carbon labeling.

Colorful names

Spectrum Pack Studio

Prism Packaging Collective

Radiant Wrap Co.

Chromatic Box Creations

Vivid Pack Collective

Bold Palette Packaging

Gradient Glow Designs

Aurora Packaging Studio

BrightWrap Collective

Infinite Hue Packaging

Quirky names

Funky Wraps Studio

Box & Quirk Collective

Snappy Packs Co.

ScribbleWrap Studio

Zany Packaging Collective

Witty Wrappings Co.

DoodleBox Creations

Oddball Packs Studio

Peculiar Packaging Lab

The Quirky Wrap Collective

Creative names

The Packaging Canvas

Inspired Wraps Collective

Infinite Box Studio

Dreamline Packaging Co.

Abstract Wrappings Collective

Artistic Wrap Lab

Marked & Made Packaging

PixelBloom Box Studio

Crafted Hue Packaging

The Pack Forge

Professional names

Keystone Packaging Co.

Apex Wrap Studio

Integrity Pack Collective

Cornerstone Box Creations

Beacon Packaging Solutions

Elevated Wrap Studio

Precision Packaging Co.

TrueForm Wrap Collective

Monument Pack Lab

Refined Wrappings Co.

Innovative names

BrightWrap Lab

Quantum Box Collective

Nova Packaging Studio

Dynamic Hue Wraps

Adaptive Pack Co.

Visionary Wrap Collective

FutureFrame Packaging

HyperWrap Studio

IllumiPack Lab

The Wrap Vanguard

Motion graphics and animation businesses

According to a Wilson College blog, a 2024 survey of video marketers revealed that 90% of respondents found that videos boosted awareness of their brand, with 87% reporting that videos generated leads and sales.

Motion graphics and animation businesses can help their clients harness the power of video to attract attention and drive engagement and conversion rates.

Colorful names

Spectrum Motion Studio

Prism Animation Collective

Radiant Frames Co.

Chromatic Motion Lab

Vivid Animations Collective

Aurora Movement Studio

Gradient Glow Animations

Brightline Motion Co.

Bold Hue Frames Collective

Infinite Motion Lab

Quirky names

Witty Waves Studio

Funky Frames Collective

Oddball Animations Co.

The Doodle Motion Lab

Scribble & Scene Studio

Snappy Moves Co.

Zany Pixels Collective

Peculiar Motion Lab

Quirky Frames Studio

Playful Pixels Collective

Creative names

The Motion Forge

Infinite Frames Studio

Abstract Animation Collective

Dreamline Motion Lab

Artistic Waves Co.

Inspired Frames Collective

The Vision Flow Studio

Frameworthy Animations

Crafted Motion Studio

PixelBloom Animations

Professional names

Keystone Motion Co.

Elevated Frames Studio

Landmark Animations Collective

Integrity Motion Lab

Monument Frames Studio

Beacon Animation Co.

TrueForm Motion Collective

Precision Frames Lab

Apex Animation Studio

Cornerstone Motion Co.

Innovative names

Brightline Motion Lab

Quantum Frames Collective

Nova Motion Studio

Adaptive Animations Co.

Dynamic Pixel Motion

FutureFlow Animations

HyperFrame Studio

Visionary Motion Lab

IllumiMotion Collective

The Animation Vanguard

Event and experiential design businesses

Event and experiential design businesses work to ensure an event reflects a brand’s identity and style and encourages event participants to take a desired action.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , event planning is a quickly growing field, with employment of event planners expected to grow by 7% between 2023 and 2033, faster than the projected average growth rate of 4% for all other occupations. Event and experiential design companies can capitalize on the increasing demand for event planning service providers.

Colorful names

Spectrum Events Collective

Radiant Experience Co.

Aurora Events Studio

Prism Stage Creations

Vivid Venue Lab

Chromatic Experience Collective

Gradient Glow Events

Brightline Staging Co.

Infinite Event Studio

Bold Palette Productions

Quirky names

Zany Stage Co.

Funky Fest Collective

Offbeat Events Studio

Witty Stage Lab

ScribbleScenes Co.

Peculiar Experience Studio

The Quirky Stage Collective

Snappy Events Lab

Oddball Staging Studio

Playful Pixels Productions

Creative names

The Event Forge

Inspired Venues Collective

Infinite Experience Lab

Dreamline Staging Studio

Artistic Events Co.

Frameworthy Stages Collective

Marked & Made Events

PixelBloom Venues Studio

Crafted Venues Lab

The Vision Stage Studio

Professional names

Landmark Events Collective

Keystone Staging Co.

Beacon Experience Studio

Precision Venues Lab

TrueForm Event Solutions

Elevated Staging Collective

Monument Venues Studio

Refined Experiences Co.

Cornerstone Events Lab

Integrity Stage Solutions

Innovative names

Quantum Venues Collective

Nova Experience Lab

Dynamic Events Studio

Adaptive Stage Creations

HyperFlow Productions

FutureFrame Venues

Visionary Events Lab

IllumiEvent Studio

Brightline Experience Co.

The Event Vanguard

How to choose a graphic design company name

Choosing the right graphic design company name involves more than just picking a name that has creative flair.

The best design business names stand out from the competition, help customers identify your graphic design services, appeal to your target market, and comply with government naming requirements.

Follow these tips to pick the best name for your business .

Consider your creative niche

Graphic design businesses can provide a variety of services, from logo creation and brand identity development to advertising material production and experiential design. Selecting a name that accurately reflects your offerings and design style can help the right customers find you.

Choose a creative name

Choosing a name that is unique and memorable can help customers remember your brand. While it’s a good idea to pick a name that helps customers identify your services, you don’t want a name that is so product- or location-specific that it stands in the way of future expansion.

Follow government naming rules

Research state and federal business naming guidelines before settling on a name. If your business is structured as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation, many states require you to include an identifier such as “LLC” or “corp.” within your business name. There are also certain words that you may not be allowed to use in your business name, such as “bank” or “insurance.”

Business naming requirements vary by state, so be sure to look up the requirements for the state where you’re planning on operating your design business.

Check availability

If your business name is too similar to that of another business, your state may reject your business name. Conducting a business search can help you find out if any other companies are already registered under your desired business name. Be sure to check for alternate spellings, abbreviations, and names that sound similar.

Many states provide free online business search services. Check your state’s Secretary of State or regulating authority website to find out how to run a business search.

You should also consider performing a trademark search to make sure your name isn’t already in use by another graphic design business. If you operate your business under a name that has been trademarked by another company, you may find yourself involved in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

Search the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) federal trademark database to make sure your chosen name isn’t already trademarked by another design company.

You can also conduct a basic internet search and search social media sites to find any unregistered businesses that may be using your desired name.

How to reserve your graphic design business name

Reserving your graphic design business name keeps other businesses from using it during the reservation period. As long as no other businesses are already using the name, most states will allow you to reserve your business name for a period of time.

Check your state’s Secretary of State website or comparable business registration website to find out how to reserve a business name.

Keep in mind that just because you can reserve a business name doesn’t mean it complies with government naming regulations. Working with a lawyer or online business formation service can help ensure that your business name meets state and federal naming requirements.

With LegalZoom’s business formation services , you get professional support throughout the process of building your business. All you have to do to get started is tell us a little bit about your business and the services you need and we’ll take care of the rest.

Once you’ve reserved your business name, check domain name and social media username availability to get a website and social media accounts that align with your business name. When your online presence matches your business name, it makes it easier for potential clients to find you.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a graphic design name?

The following tools can help you come up with graphic design business names:

Thesaurus

Market research

Graphic design company name generator

Business naming consultant

Can my business have more than one name?

Yes, your business can have more than one name. Some graphic design companies set up a DBA (“doing business as”) to run their company under a name that is different from their legal business name.

Can you change a business name after you register it?

Yes, you can change a business name after you register it. You can either set up a DBA or officially change your legal business name.

What are catchy brand names?

A catchy brand name should be succinct, unique, and easy to remember.

Our free, AI-powered business name generator uses custom prompts to give you memorable, creative names to get your business started on the right foot.

Most trademark conflicts are unintentional—but that doesn’t make them any less expensive. Protect your business today with a simple trademark search.