Graphic Design Business Name Generator (With 400 Ideas)

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a projected employment growth rate of 2% for graphic designers between 2023 and 2033. Choosing a memorable name can help set you apart from competitors and attract your target audience in a growing industry.
While the graphic design industry isn’t expected to experience the explosive growth rate expected of other industries (employment of wind turbine technicians is projected to grow 60% during the same 10-year period), it’s still important to choose a solid business name. Selecting a unique, adaptable business name can help set you up for future expansion as market conditions evolve.
We’ve provided a list of 400 example names for the following graphic design business categories:
- Branding and identity design
- Web and digital design
- Print and publication design
- Illustration and custom artwork
- Advertising and marketing design
- Packaging design
- Motion graphics and animation
- Event and experiential design
For each business category, names are broken down by tone (colorful, quirky, creative, professional, and innovative) to help you find a name that appeals to your customer base.
When you find a name you love, it’s a good idea to register the business name as soon as possible to protect it from competitors.
How to use our graphic design business name generator
Our AI-powered business name generator uses customized prompts grounded in marketing principles and business naming guidelines to generate business names that leave a lasting impression.
It’s easy to use our free business name generator: Simply submit your business concept and get an instant list of 20 business name ideas.
For example, a graphic design company that focuses on providing website design services can choose from names like “Pixel Perfect Designs” or “Webscape Innovations.”
Use the sliders under Advanced Options to get new results ranging from playful to more formal.
When you find a name you love, be sure to reserve it as soon as possible to avoid losing it to the competition.
400 graphic design business name ideas
Whether you offer branding and identity design solutions or illustration and custom artwork services, the name you choose for your graphic design business should reflect your offerings and resonate with your ideal audience.
Here are 400 graphic design business name ideas to help you come up with the perfect name for your company.
Branding and identity design businesses
Branding and identity design companies have a deep knowledge of what it takes to create influential customized logos and develop brand assets and identities for clients in a wide range of industries.
For instance, a 2019 Harvard Business Review study found that descriptive logos—those that contain textual and/or visual design elements that clearly show what kind of product or service they are advertising—are typically more effective than nondescript logos. A branding and identity design business knows how to combine design elements to create a logo that accurately reflects a client’s offerings.
Colorful names
- Radiant Branding Studio
- Spectrum Logos Co.
- Chromatic Identity Collective
- ColorForge Branding
- BrightPath Branding Co.
- Vivid Visions Studio
- Palette Crafted Logos
- Gradient Glow Branding
- Kaleidoscope Identity
- The Bold Hue Collective
Quirky names
- LogoLogic Studio
- The Funky Brand Forge
- Oddly Iconic Co.
- Scribble & Style Collective
- Quirks & Logos Studio
- The Whimsical Brand
- Peculiar Identity Co.
- DoodleBrand Design
- Playful Pixels Studio
- Snappy Signatures Co.
Creative names
- The Identity Atelier
- PixelBloom Branding
- Crafted Mark Collective
- Infinite Identity Co.
- The Branding Canvas
- Inspired Icons Studio
- Iconic Essence Collective
- Signature Impressions
- Marked & Made
- Abstract Identity Co.
Professional names
- Apex Identity Studio
- TrueMark Branding Co.
- Keystone Logos Collective
- The Signature Forge
- Integrity Identity Studio
- Cornerstone Branding Co.
- Landmark Logos Collective
- Monument Identity Co.
- Refined Impressions Studio
- Elevated Brand Collective
Innovative names
- IconEdge Studio
- BrandVanguard Collective
- Quantum Identity Co.
- Dynamic Logo Lab
- FutureMark Branding
- The Idea Grid
- Visionary Identity Collective
- Adaptive Icons Studio
- Brightline Brand Co.
- Nova Logos Collective
Web and digital design businesses
Graphic design companies that focus on website and digital design understand how to create functional and attractive websites, apps, and digital content that enhance the user experience.
According to a 2024 Statista report, the value of the American online retail market is expected to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2026. Web and digital design businesses can help companies that want to sell online create well-developed websites that are visually appealing and easy to interact with.
Colorful names
- Spectrum Web Studio
- Radiant Pixels Collective
- ColorMesh Designs
- Digital Glow Studio
- Chromatic Web Co.
- The Prism Page Collective
- Brightline Web Solutions
- Vivid Wave Designs
- Aurora Code Studio
- PixelHue Collective
Quirky names
- Pixel Pals Collective
- DoodleNet Designs
- Witty Widgets Studio
- Offbeat Online Co.
- Quirky Code Collective
- Funky Frames Studio
- Click & Giggle Designs
- ScribbleSite Studio
- The Snappy Web Collective
- Kooky WebLab
Creative names
- Infinite Web Studio
- CodeCanvas Collective
- PixelBloom Digital
- Crafted Sites Co.
- Inspired WebLab
- The Digital Canvas
- DreamCode Collective
- Creative Scrolls Co.
- Original Pixels Studio
- WebWhimsy Collective
Professional names
- Landmark Digital Co.
- Keystone Web Collective
- Precision Pixel Studio
- Refined Online Designs
- Monument Web Solutions
- Elevated Digital Studio
- Beacon Code Co.
- TrueForm Web Collective
- Integrity Pixels Studio
- Apex Online Solutions
Innovative names
- BrightGrid Digital
- HyperWeb Studio
- Dynamic Scroll Collective
- FutureFrame WebLab
- Quantum Pixels Co.
- CodeVanguard Solutions
- NovaWeb Studio
- Visionary Web Collective
- Adaptive Scroll Studio
- IllumiCode Designs
Print and publication design businesses
Print and publication design businesses create eye-catching print materials, including flyers, brochures, books, magazines, business cards, postcards, direct mail, catalogs, and more.
The United States Postal Service reports that while digital media is best for businesses that want to quickly convey an idea to customers, print materials evoke a more emotional response in consumers. Print and publication design companies can help businesses create materials that have a deeper psychological impact on their customers.
Colorful names
- Radiant Pages Studio
- Spectrum Print Co.
- The Color Press Collective
- Chromatic Publishing Lab
- Gradient Glow Publications
- Vivid Prints Collective
- Bold Hue Studio
- The Prism Press
- Pigment Pages Co.
- Aurora Ink Collective
Quirky names
- Page & Quirk Co.
- Funky Folios Collective
- ScribblePress Studio
- Offbeat Publishing Lab
- Quirky Quill Co.
- Witty Works Studio
- DoodleDraft Collective
- Snappy Prints Studio
- Oddball Ink Co.
- The Peculiar Page
Creative names
- The Print Canvas
- Artistic Pages Collective
- Infinite Ink Co.
- Crafted Folios Studio
- Inspired Press Collective
- Abstract Ink Lab
- Frameworthy Pages Co.
- PixelBloom Publishing
- Creative Chapter Studio
- Marked & Made Prints
Professional names
- Keystone Prints Collective
- Apex Publications Studio
- Integrity Press Co.
- Cornerstone Pages Collective
- Landmark Ink Studio
- Precision Prints Co.
- TrueMark Publishing
- Refined Ink Collective
- Beacon Folios Studio
- Elevated Publications
Innovative names
- Dynamic Pages Studio
- BrightPrint Collective
- Quantum Ink Lab
- HyperPress Studio
- Adaptive Publishing Co.
- FutureFrame Folios
- Visionary Prints Collective
- IllumiPage Studio
- Nova Press Co.
- Creative Scroll Labs
Illustration and custom artwork businesses
Clients hire illustration and custom artwork businesses when they need engaging, customized artistic services. Whether it's a logo, book cover design, apparel design, or concept art, illustration and custom artwork businesses provide unique, creative, and meaningful artistic creations.
According to a 2019 study published in Frontiers of Behavioral Neuroscience, 65% of the population are visual learners, which means they respond better to visual content. Illustration and custom artwork businesses can help clients create compelling content that attracts the attention of visual learners.
Colorful names
- Spectrum Sketch Studio
- Prism Palette Collective
- Vibrant Visions Co.
- Chromatic Creations
- Aurora Art Studio
- Radiant Canvas Collective
- Gradient Glow Studio
- The Bold Hue Atelier
- BrightBrush Co.
- Infinite Palette Studio
Quirky names
- Scribble & Doodle Co.
- Funky Strokes Collective
- Oddball Art Studio
- Offbeat Illustrations
- Peculiar Palette Co.
- Witty Whisk Creations
- Kooky Canvas Collective
- DoodleDreams Studio
- Zany Sketch Co.
- Snappy Strokes Collective
Creative names
- The Artistic Forge
- Inspired Brush Collective
- Infinite Canvas Co.
- Dreamline Illustrations
- Abstract Ink Collective
- PixelBloom Art Studio
- Crafted Strokes Atelier
- The Imagination Foundry
- Artistic Axis Studio
- The Illustrated Atelier
Professional names
- Landmark Illustrations Studio
- Keystone Canvas Collective
- Apex Sketch Co.
- Precision Palette Studio
- Integrity Illustrations
- Elevated Artwork Collective
- TrueForm Art Studio
- Refined Strokes Co.
- Beacon Brush Studio
- Cornerstone Illustrations
Innovative names
- Visionary Brush Collective
- Quantum Art Studio
- Nova Strokes Co.
- Adaptive Illustrations Lab
- IllumiSketch Studio
- FutureFrame Artwork
- HyperBrush Collective
- BrightCanvas Co.
- Dynamic Palette Studio
- The Idea Forge
Advertising and marketing design businesses
Successful advertising and marketing design businesses often have a deep understanding of the psychological principles that drive consumer behavior and how to apply these concepts to create high-quality marketing materials.
For example, a 2024 Southern New Hampshire University article states that 85% of consumers make purchase decisions based on color alone. Advertising and marketing design businesses make advertising material design choices—including color, typography, image placement, and formatting—that boost brand recognition and drive sales.
Colorful names
- Spectrum Ad Studio
- Radiant Campaigns Collective
- Vivid Vision Marketing
- Gradient Glow Ads
- Bold Palette Studio
- Chromatic Campaign Co.
- Aurora Marketing Collective
- The Color Wave Agency
- Prism Ad Co.
- Brightline Marketing
Quirky names
- Oddball Ads Collective
- Witty Campaign Studio
- Funky Marketing Co.
- Scribble & Strategy Collective
- Peculiar Palette Agency
- Offbeat Campaigns Studio
- Kooky Ads Collective
- Snappy Marketing Co.
- Zany Strategy Studio
- DoodleBrand Campaigns
Creative names
- The Ad Canvas Collective
- Inspired Vision Marketing
- Infinite Campaign Co.
- Artistic Strategy Collective
- Abstract Ads Studio
- Crafted Campaigns Agency
- The Idea Grid Marketing
- Imaginative Branding Co.
- Marked & Made Strategy
- The Vision Foundry
Professional names
- Landmark Marketing Studio
- Keystone Strategy Co.
- Beacon Campaign Collective
- Precision Marketing Group
- TrueMark Ad Agency
- Elevated Ads Collective
- Integrity Strategy Studio
- Monument Campaigns Co.
- Refined Marketing Solutions
- Cornerstone Advertising
Innovative names
- Brightline Strategy Studio
- Quantum Marketing Collective
- Nova Campaigns Co.
- Dynamic Ad Solutions
- Adaptive Branding Studio
- HyperEdge Marketing
- Visionary Strategy Collective
- FutureFrame Advertising
- IllumiAd Agency
- The Ad Vanguard
Packaging design businesses
Packaging design businesses create functional, visually appealing packaging that incorporates a client’s branding and company values. A packaging design business can design and manufacture product packaging solutions to suit a wide range of customer needs, including instructional packaging, protective packaging, and packaging that demonstrates the client’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
For example, according to the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), one of the top five packaging trends in 2023 was carbon-conscious packaging, with 60% of global customers prioritizing a reduced carbon footprint when selecting a product. Packaging design businesses can help their clients appeal to the majority and convey their brand values by providing sustainable packaging options that include carbon labeling.
- Colorful names
- Spectrum Pack Studio
- Prism Packaging Collective
- Radiant Wrap Co.
- Chromatic Box Creations
- Vivid Pack Collective
- Bold Palette Packaging
- Gradient Glow Designs
- Aurora Packaging Studio
- BrightWrap Collective
- Infinite Hue Packaging
Quirky names
- Funky Wraps Studio
- Box & Quirk Collective
- Snappy Packs Co.
- ScribbleWrap Studio
- Zany Packaging Collective
- Witty Wrappings Co.
- DoodleBox Creations
- Oddball Packs Studio
- Peculiar Packaging Lab
- The Quirky Wrap Collective
Creative names
- The Packaging Canvas
- Inspired Wraps Collective
- Infinite Box Studio
- Dreamline Packaging Co.
- Abstract Wrappings Collective
- Artistic Wrap Lab
- Marked & Made Packaging
- PixelBloom Box Studio
- Crafted Hue Packaging
- The Pack Forge
Professional names
- Keystone Packaging Co.
- Apex Wrap Studio
- Integrity Pack Collective
- Cornerstone Box Creations
- Beacon Packaging Solutions
- Elevated Wrap Studio
- Precision Packaging Co.
- TrueForm Wrap Collective
- Monument Pack Lab
- Refined Wrappings Co.
Innovative names
- BrightWrap Lab
- Quantum Box Collective
- Nova Packaging Studio
- Dynamic Hue Wraps
- Adaptive Pack Co.
- Visionary Wrap Collective
- FutureFrame Packaging
- HyperWrap Studio
- IllumiPack Lab
- The Wrap Vanguard
Motion graphics and animation businesses
According to a Wilson College blog, a 2024 survey of video marketers revealed that 90% of respondents found that videos boosted awareness of their brand, with 87% reporting that videos generated leads and sales.
Motion graphics and animation businesses can help their clients harness the power of video to attract attention and drive engagement and conversion rates.
Colorful names
- Spectrum Motion Studio
- Prism Animation Collective
- Radiant Frames Co.
- Chromatic Motion Lab
- Vivid Animations Collective
- Aurora Movement Studio
- Gradient Glow Animations
- Brightline Motion Co.
- Bold Hue Frames Collective
- Infinite Motion Lab
Quirky names
- Witty Waves Studio
- Funky Frames Collective
- Oddball Animations Co.
- The Doodle Motion Lab
- Scribble & Scene Studio
- Snappy Moves Co.
- Zany Pixels Collective
- Peculiar Motion Lab
- Quirky Frames Studio
- Playful Pixels Collective
Creative names
- The Motion Forge
- Infinite Frames Studio
- Abstract Animation Collective
- Dreamline Motion Lab
- Artistic Waves Co.
- Inspired Frames Collective
- The Vision Flow Studio
- Frameworthy Animations
- Crafted Motion Studio
- PixelBloom Animations
Professional names
- Keystone Motion Co.
- Elevated Frames Studio
- Landmark Animations Collective
- Integrity Motion Lab
- Monument Frames Studio
- Beacon Animation Co.
- TrueForm Motion Collective
- Precision Frames Lab
- Apex Animation Studio
- Cornerstone Motion Co.
Innovative names
- Brightline Motion Lab
- Quantum Frames Collective
- Nova Motion Studio
- Adaptive Animations Co.
- Dynamic Pixel Motion
- FutureFlow Animations
- HyperFrame Studio
- Visionary Motion Lab
- IllumiMotion Collective
- The Animation Vanguard
Event and experiential design businesses
Event and experiential design businesses work to ensure an event reflects a brand’s identity and style and encourages event participants to take a desired action.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, event planning is a quickly growing field, with employment of event planners expected to grow by 7% between 2023 and 2033, faster than the projected average growth rate of 4% for all other occupations. Event and experiential design companies can capitalize on the increasing demand for event planning service providers.
Colorful names
- Spectrum Events Collective
- Radiant Experience Co.
- Aurora Events Studio
- Prism Stage Creations
- Vivid Venue Lab
- Chromatic Experience Collective
- Gradient Glow Events
- Brightline Staging Co.
- Infinite Event Studio
- Bold Palette Productions
Quirky names
- Zany Stage Co.
- Funky Fest Collective
- Offbeat Events Studio
- Witty Stage Lab
- ScribbleScenes Co.
- Peculiar Experience Studio
- The Quirky Stage Collective
- Snappy Events Lab
- Oddball Staging Studio
- Playful Pixels Productions
Creative names
- The Event Forge
- Inspired Venues Collective
- Infinite Experience Lab
- Dreamline Staging Studio
- Artistic Events Co.
- Frameworthy Stages Collective
- Marked & Made Events
- PixelBloom Venues Studio
- Crafted Venues Lab
- The Vision Stage Studio
Professional names
- Landmark Events Collective
- Keystone Staging Co.
- Beacon Experience Studio
- Precision Venues Lab
- TrueForm Event Solutions
- Elevated Staging Collective
- Monument Venues Studio
- Refined Experiences Co.
- Cornerstone Events Lab
- Integrity Stage Solutions
Innovative names
- Quantum Venues Collective
- Nova Experience Lab
- Dynamic Events Studio
- Adaptive Stage Creations
- HyperFlow Productions
- FutureFrame Venues
- Visionary Events Lab
- IllumiEvent Studio
- Brightline Experience Co.
- The Event Vanguard
How to choose a graphic design company name
Choosing the right graphic design company name involves more than just picking a name that has creative flair.
The best design business names stand out from the competition, help customers identify your graphic design services, appeal to your target market, and comply with government naming requirements.
Follow these tips to pick the best name for your business.
Consider your creative niche
Graphic design businesses can provide a variety of services, from logo creation and brand identity development to advertising material production and experiential design. Selecting a name that accurately reflects your offerings and design style can help the right customers find you.
Choose a creative name
Choosing a name that is unique and memorable can help customers remember your brand. While it’s a good idea to pick a name that helps customers identify your services, you don’t want a name that is so product- or location-specific that it stands in the way of future expansion.
Follow government naming rules
Research state and federal business naming guidelines before settling on a name. If your business is structured as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation, many states require you to include an identifier such as “LLC” or “corp.” within your business name. There are also certain words that you may not be allowed to use in your business name, such as “bank” or “insurance.”
Business naming requirements vary by state, so be sure to look up the requirements for the state where you’re planning on operating your design business.
Check availability
If your business name is too similar to that of another business, your state may reject your business name. Conducting a business search can help you find out if any other companies are already registered under your desired business name. Be sure to check for alternate spellings, abbreviations, and names that sound similar.
Many states provide free online business search services. Check your state’s Secretary of State or regulating authority website to find out how to run a business search.
You should also consider performing a trademark search to make sure your name isn’t already in use by another graphic design business. If you operate your business under a name that has been trademarked by another company, you may find yourself involved in a trademark infringement lawsuit.
Search the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) federal trademark database to make sure your chosen name isn’t already trademarked by another design company.
You can also conduct a basic internet search and search social media sites to find any unregistered businesses that may be using your desired name.
How to reserve your graphic design business name
Reserving your graphic design business name keeps other businesses from using it during the reservation period. As long as no other businesses are already using the name, most states will allow you to reserve your business name for a period of time.
Check your state’s Secretary of State website or comparable business registration website to find out how to reserve a business name.
Keep in mind that just because you can reserve a business name doesn’t mean it complies with government naming regulations. Working with a lawyer or online business formation service can help ensure that your business name meets state and federal naming requirements.
With LegalZoom’s business formation services, you get professional support throughout the process of building your business. All you have to do to get started is tell us a little bit about your business and the services you need and we’ll take care of the rest.
Once you’ve reserved your business name, check domain name and social media username availability to get a website and social media accounts that align with your business name. When your online presence matches your business name, it makes it easier for potential clients to find you.
FAQs
What tools can help me brainstorm a graphic design name?
The following tools can help you come up with graphic design business names:
- Thesaurus
- Market research
- Graphic design company name generator
- Business naming consultant
Can my business have more than one name?
Yes, your business can have more than one name. Some graphic design companies set up a DBA (“doing business as”) to run their company under a name that is different from their legal business name.
Can you change a business name after you register it?
Yes, you can change a business name after you register it. You can either set up a DBA or officially change your legal business name.
What are catchy brand names?
A catchy brand name should be succinct, unique, and easy to remember.
Our free, AI-powered business name generator uses custom prompts to give you memorable, creative names to get your business started on the right foot.
