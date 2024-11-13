Hair Salon Business Name Generator (With 240 Ideas)

Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 10 min read

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for barbers, hair stylists, and cosmetologists is expected to grow 7% between 2023 and 2033, which is 3% faster than the average growth rate of all other occupations. If you’re just getting started, it’s crucial that you choose a business name that will help your salon stand out in a growing industry.

Choosing a name for your hair salon that is strategic, distinctive, and memorable can significantly impact your business success. We have compiled a list of catchy hair business names categorized by hair salon type and tone to serve as inspiration for your salon naming process. If you find a name you like, be sure to register it quickly to help gain an edge on the competition.

How to use our hair salon name generator

Our business name generator uses the power of AI to help you find a compelling name for your hair salon. It relies on tailored prompts based on marketing insights and effective business naming practices to provide customized names for your salon.

Our business name generator is easy to use; all you have to do is submit your business concept—for instance, “I want to cut kids’ hair in Texas.”—and click Generate.

You can click Advanced Options to adjust the tone sliders between funny and serious, conventional and creative, and local and global. Our generator is free, which means you can keep tweaking results and generating names until you find one you love.

When you find a name you want for your business, consider reserving it as soon as possible so you don’t risk losing it to a competitor.

30 names for a traditional hair salon

Traditional hair salons typically offer a variety of basic hair services to their clients, including haircuts, styling, coloring, and highlighting.

Funny names for a traditional hair salon

Shear Genius Curl Up & Dye Hair Force One The Chop Shop Fringe Benefits Snip Happens Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow Mane Event Hair to Stay Cut It Out!

Authoritative names for a traditional hair salon

Apex Hair Studios Paramount Salon Services Crystal Edge Hair Boutique Regal Roots Salon Summit Hair Design Zenith Hair Creations Elevate Styles Salon Signature Cut Studios Crown & Tress Salon Prestige Hair & Beauty

Catchy names for a traditional hair salon

LuxeLocks Salon FreshCut Studio Glow & Flow Hair Studio HairLoft Styles Tress Lounge Chic Shears Vibe Hair Boutique PrimeStyle Salon ModernMane Studios PureGlam Salon

30 names for a barbershop

Barbershops tend to offer grooming services for men, including haircuts, shaves, and beard trims.

Funny names for barbershops

Barbercue The Buzz Cuts Chop Shop Barbers The Mane Men Beards & Shears Blade Runners Hair Apparent UpperCuts Barbershop The Shave Cave Snip & Sip Barbers

Authoritative names for barbershops

Legacy Men’s Grooming Apex Barbers & Grooming Iron Men Barbers True Edge Men’s Grooming Precision Shave & Style Noble Blade Barbershop Heritage Barbers & Grooming Co. Prime Cut Barbers Cornerstone Grooming Summit Barbers

Catchy names for barbershops

SharpEdge Barbers FreshFade Lounge Clip & Shave Barbershop MasterCuts Barbers PrimeBlade Grooming Chophouse Barbers Groom & Grind Barbers TrueTrim Barbershop BuzzLine Barbers Blade & Fade Lounge

30 names for a blowout bar

Clients often go to a blowout bar to get their hair washed, conditioned, and styled with a round brush and a hair dryer to get a sleek, voluminous look.

Funny names for a blowout bar

Blow Me Away Blowin’ in the Wind Tame the Mane Blowout Babe Curl Please! Puff and Fluff Blowdry Bonanza Smooth Operators The Mane Attraction Blow It Up

Authoritative names for a blowout bar

Elevate Blowout Bar Apex Blowdry Lounge PureStyle Blowout Studio Essence Blowout Bar LuxeDry Salon Crown & Style Blowout Bar Signature Blowout Lounge Regal Blowdry Salon Prestige Blowout Lounge ChicStyle Blowout Studio

Catchy names for a blowout bar

BlowOut Lounge BreezeBlow Dry Bar Gloss & Flow Blowouts Sleek & Chic Blowdry DryStyles Studio GlamBlow Studio StyleWave Blowdry Lounge Fluff & Shine Studio GlowDry Blowout Bar Shine On Blowdry Lounge

30 names for a coloring salon

Customers who want their hair colored, lightened, or corrected can go to a coloring salon, where trained colorists can help them obtain their ideal hue.

Funny names for a coloring salon

Dye Hard Color Me Crazy Tint & Tone Hues & You Hair Dyes for Guys Tone It Up! Over the Rainbow Hair Color Outside the Lines Shades of Shears Hue's the Boss?

Authoritative names for a coloring salon

Apex Color Studio PureHue Hair Salon ElevateColor Creations RegalTones Salon Chromatic Hair Studio LuxeColor Hair Designers ToneWorks Hair Studio Signature Color Lounge TrueHue Color Creations Paramount Hair Tones

Catchy names for a coloring salon

VividLocks Studio Tint & Trend Salon ColorPop Hair Lounge BrightTones Salon ShadeWave Hair Studio DyeVibe Salon HueGlow Color Bar ColorGlam Studio Shine & Dye Hair Studio ShadeShift Salon

30 names for a natural hair salon

Natural hair salons provide haircuts, styling such as braids or twists, and treatments for customers with kinky or curly hair.

Funny names for a natural hair salon

Twisted Sisters The Curl Collective Knotty & Nice Tress Tenders Locs & Keys Curl Power Fro Real Hair Studio Texture Queens Curl Up Co. Natural Vibes Only

Authoritative names for a natural hair salon

PureRoots Natural Salon Zenith Natural Hair Care Crown & Coil Hair Studio TrueTexture Natural Hair Heritage Curl Studio PrimeCrown Natural Hair Lounge Essence Curl & Coil Salon RegalTexture Hair Salon Solstice Natural Hair Spa RootsRevive Hair Studio

Catchy names for a natural hair salon

CurlCrafters Salon FroFusion Studio PureCoils Hair Lounge NaturalGlow Salon Kinks & Coils Hair Studio EssenceCurls Studio TexturedGlam Salon CurlCulture Hair Lounge ChicCoils Salon Twist & Curl

30 names for a kids' hair salon

Some salons focus strictly on providing haircuts and styling services for kids.

Funny names for a kids’ hair salon

Snip Snip Hooray Hairy Tales Salon Tangle Tykes Lil' Clippers Chopper Tots Wiggle & Giggle Cuts Pigtails & Crewcuts The Mane Attraction Jr. Little Locks Salon Braidy Bunch Hair Co.

Authoritative names for a kids’ hair salon

Little Royalty Salon PureJoy Kids Hair Studio Tiny Tresses Studio Kiddo Crown Salon RegalTykes Hair Care BrightStar Kids Salon Signature Little Styles YoungLocks Hair Lounge Tiny Trendsetters Hair Studio Crowned Kids Hair Salon

Catchy names for a kids’ hair salon

SnipKids Salon FunCuts Hair Studio LilStyle Hair Lounge TinyTresses Salon LittleLocks Hair Lounge KiddieCuts Studio TangleFree Kids Salon TrendyTykes Hair Studio SparkleCuts Kids Salon FreshKids Hair Lounge

30 names for a mobile hair salon

A mobile hair salon brings hair services to their customers, whether that’s meeting them at their homes or at special events.

Funny names for a mobile hair salon

Mane on the Move Shear Wheels Snip & Go Mane Street Stylists Hair There Everywhere Roots on the Road Curbside Cutz Hair to Go Locks on the Go Chop Shop on Wheels

Authoritative names for a mobile hair salon

Elevate Mobile Hair Care LuxeMane Mobile Salon PureFlow Hair on Wheels Crown & Go Mobile Studio Paramount Mobile Stylists PureStyle On-the-Go Zenith Mobile Hair Lounge TrueEdge Mobile Hair Studio Crestline Mobile Salon Signature Styles Mobile

Catchy names for a mobile hair salon

StyleMobile Salon TressTraveler Hair Lounge GlamWheels Hair Studio HairXpress Mobile Salon StyleShift on Wheels Trend on the Move ChicRide Hair Studio LocksXpress Mobile Salon TrendTracker Hair Lounge ManeMotion Salon

30 names for an eco-friendly salon

An eco-friendly hair salon tends to focus on using products that are non-toxic, sustainable, and cruelty-free.

Funny names for an eco-friendly salon

Hair to the Earth Mane & Sustain EcoLocks Scissor Sustainability Nature’s Mane Curl, Don’t Kill the Planet EarthBound Hair Leafy Locks Roots and Shoots Green Tresses

Authoritative names for an eco-friendly salon

PureEco Salon Verdant Roots Hair Studio Evergreen Hair Lounge TerraVibe Hair Studio Nature’s Path Salon Zenith Eco Hair Studio Ethica Salon and Spa SustainableStrands Hair Studio Verdure Salon & Beauty TrueGreen Hair Lounge

Catchy names for an eco-friendly salon

EcoGlow Hair Studio PureEarth Hair Lounge GreenGlam Salon EarthyLocks Studio FreshLeaf Hair Lounge VitalGlow Eco Salon PureTress Hair Lounge NatureCurls Studio GreenPulse Hair Studio LeafLux Salon

How to choose a hair salon company name

Choosing a salon name involves more than just picking a name you like and slapping it on your business cards. Your business name should reflect your marketing strategies, be distinguishable from other salon names, and comply with your state’s naming guidelines.

Consider the following tips when choosing a name for your hair salon:

1. Comply with government naming rules

If you are structuring your hair salon as a corporation or limited liability company (LLC), you should check your state’s business naming requirements. If another business is already using your desired name, you will need to choose a different name. Some states may prohibit you from choosing a name that is too similar to that of an existing entity.

Your state may have a list of restricted words that you can’t use in your hair salon name, or it may require you to include a business entity identifier (such as “corp.” or “LLC”) within your business name.

You can typically find state business naming guidelines via your state’s Secretary of State website. Your state may offer a business name search tool to check the availability of the name you want. If your desired beauty salon name is available, most states will allow you to reserve the name. You may also be able to register your salon name as a trade name or a doing business as (DBA).

2. Choose a salon name that is easy to remember

Salon names can be quirky, but for good reason. Selecting a name that is catchy and distinguishable can capture the attention of potential customers and promote brand recognition.

The key is choosing a name that is specific enough that customers can easily identify your business as a hair salon, but has the versatility to support future expansion.

For example, you may want to avoid choosing a salon name that mentions a particular type of hair product or location. A super-specific business name could cause customers to assume that your services are limited to what is mentioned in your salon name.

3. Make sure your salon name isn’t being used by another company

It’s essential that your hair salon name is unique. If your business name is too similar to that of another business in your area, it can make it harder for customers to find you.

Additionally, if your name is too similar to that of an established salon, the other business may file a lawsuit against you for trademark infringement.

To avoid customer confusion and potential lawsuits, search online for businesses with similar names. Make sure to check your desired name as well as abbreviations or alternate spellings of the name.

You may want to try the following business name search strategies:

Use your state’s business name search tool

Search the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) database

Browse social media sites to find businesses that may not have registered their names

How to reserve your hair salon business name

Once you have found a name you like for your hair salon, you may want to reserve it to prevent another business from taking it. It’s a good idea to set up your online presence as soon as your name is reserved to secure your preferred social media handles.

If you need help reserving your name, you might consider using an online business formation service. Name check and business filing services are included in all of LegalZoom’s business formation plans. All you have to do to get started is select your business entity type and answer a few questions about your hair salon and we’ll take care of the rest.

FAQs

What makes a good hair salon business name?

When it comes to standing out in the beauty business, unique hair salon names are essential. A good hair salon business name reflects your brand identity, is memorable, and attracts your ideal customers.

What should I avoid when naming my hair salon?

Steer clear of any names that are too similar to that of another hair salon. Hair salon names that aren’t relevant to your niche should also be avoided.

What tools can help me brainstorm a hair salon business name?

Some tools, services, and companies that can help you brainstorm hair salon name ideas include the following:

A thesaurus to look up similar words

LegalZoom’s business name generator

Domain name availability tools

Social media platforms

Branding agencies

Business name consultants

Should I test my name with potential clients?

You can survey potential clients to get their opinions on your intended salon name, or talk to your family, friends, or industry colleagues. If the test has overall positive results you can move forward feeling confident with your chosen business name.