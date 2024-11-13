Hair Salon Business Name Generator (With 240 Ideas)

A hair salon business name generator can help you find a unique business name that attracts your ideal clientele and sets you apart from competitors.
by Cara Hartley
Updated on: November 14, 2024
According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for barbers, hair stylists, and cosmetologists is expected to grow 7% between 2023 and 2033, which is 3% faster than the average growth rate of all other occupations. If you’re just getting started, it’s crucial that you choose a business name that will help your salon stand out in a growing industry.
Choosing a name for your hair salon that is strategic, distinctive, and memorable can significantly impact your business success. We have compiled a list of catchy hair business names categorized by hair salon type and tone to serve as inspiration for your salon naming process. If you find a name you like, be sure to register it quickly to help gain an edge on the competition.
Our business name generator uses the power of AI to help you find a compelling name for your hair salon. It relies on tailored prompts based on marketing insights and effective business naming practices to provide customized names for your salon.
Our business name generator is easy to use; all you have to do is submit your business concept—for instance, “I want to cut kids’ hair in Texas.”—and click Generate.
You can click Advanced Options to adjust the tone sliders between funny and serious, conventional and creative, and local and global. Our generator is free, which means you can keep tweaking results and generating names until you find one you love.
When you find a name you want for your business, consider reserving it as soon as possible so you don’t risk losing it to a competitor.
Traditional hair salons typically offer a variety of basic hair services to their clients, including haircuts, styling, coloring, and highlighting.
Barbershops tend to offer grooming services for men, including haircuts, shaves, and beard trims.
Clients often go to a blowout bar to get their hair washed, conditioned, and styled with a round brush and a hair dryer to get a sleek, voluminous look.
Customers who want their hair colored, lightened, or corrected can go to a coloring salon, where trained colorists can help them obtain their ideal hue.
Natural hair salons provide haircuts, styling such as braids or twists, and treatments for customers with kinky or curly hair.
Some salons focus strictly on providing haircuts and styling services for kids.
A mobile hair salon brings hair services to their customers, whether that’s meeting them at their homes or at special events.
An eco-friendly hair salon tends to focus on using products that are non-toxic, sustainable, and cruelty-free.
Choosing a salon name involves more than just picking a name you like and slapping it on your business cards. Your business name should reflect your marketing strategies, be distinguishable from other salon names, and comply with your state’s naming guidelines.
Consider the following tips when choosing a name for your hair salon:
If you are structuring your hair salon as a corporation or limited liability company (LLC), you should check your state’s business naming requirements. If another business is already using your desired name, you will need to choose a different name. Some states may prohibit you from choosing a name that is too similar to that of an existing entity.
Your state may have a list of restricted words that you can’t use in your hair salon name, or it may require you to include a business entity identifier (such as “corp.” or “LLC”) within your business name.
You can typically find state business naming guidelines via your state’s Secretary of State website. Your state may offer a business name search tool to check the availability of the name you want. If your desired beauty salon name is available, most states will allow you to reserve the name. You may also be able to register your salon name as a trade name or a doing business as (DBA).
Salon names can be quirky, but for good reason. Selecting a name that is catchy and distinguishable can capture the attention of potential customers and promote brand recognition.
The key is choosing a name that is specific enough that customers can easily identify your business as a hair salon, but has the versatility to support future expansion.
For example, you may want to avoid choosing a salon name that mentions a particular type of hair product or location. A super-specific business name could cause customers to assume that your services are limited to what is mentioned in your salon name.
It’s essential that your hair salon name is unique. If your business name is too similar to that of another business in your area, it can make it harder for customers to find you.
Additionally, if your name is too similar to that of an established salon, the other business may file a lawsuit against you for trademark infringement.
To avoid customer confusion and potential lawsuits, search online for businesses with similar names. Make sure to check your desired name as well as abbreviations or alternate spellings of the name.
You may want to try the following business name search strategies:
Once you have found a name you like for your hair salon, you may want to reserve it to prevent another business from taking it. It’s a good idea to set up your online presence as soon as your name is reserved to secure your preferred social media handles.
If you need help reserving your name, you might consider using an online business formation service. Name check and business filing services are included in all of LegalZoom’s business formation plans. All you have to do to get started is select your business entity type and answer a few questions about your hair salon and we’ll take care of the rest.
When it comes to standing out in the beauty business, unique hair salon names are essential. A good hair salon business name reflects your brand identity, is memorable, and attracts your ideal customers.
Steer clear of any names that are too similar to that of another hair salon. Hair salon names that aren’t relevant to your niche should also be avoided.
Some tools, services, and companies that can help you brainstorm hair salon name ideas include the following:
You can survey potential clients to get their opinions on your intended salon name, or talk to your family, friends, or industry colleagues. If the test has overall positive results you can move forward feeling confident with your chosen business name.
