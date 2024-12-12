Handyman Business Name Generator (With 160 Handy Examples)

Updated on: December 12, 2024 · 10 min read

While many homeowners used to tackle maintenance and repair projects on their own, recent market trends show that they are now preferring to hire professionals, creating a demand for handyman services. Recent studies reflect this increase in the handyman market, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the handyman industry is projected to grow at a rate of 5%.

If you're interested in establishing your own handyman (or handywoman) business, now seems to be the perfect time to do so. Of course, you must follow a few steps to formally establish your business, which includes choosing the ideal name for your handyman company. After all, selecting an appropriate business name can help attract potential customers and build brand awareness.

Ready to start brainstorming? Check out our handyman name generator and review some of our favorite professional handyman business name ideas sorted by tone and type. From creative handyman business names to more straightforward serious ones, our suggestions are here to help inspire the perfect business name for you.

How to use our handyman business name generator

If you're struggling to come up with some good handyman business names, our free business name generator can help. Simply type in a short description of your business and use the sliders to determine how funny, serious, conventional, or creative you want it. You can also choose whether you'd like a more global or local name.

For instance, you might enter a description that says, "I run a handyman business with my brother," and decide you want to receive fairly serious and conventional business name ideas. In this case, you might receive suggestions like "Family Handyman Services," "Two Z Handyman Service," or "The Handymen".

If these don't strike your fancy, change up your description and play with the sliders until you land on something you like. The name generator is free to use, so we encourage you to experiment with your inputs until you get a solid list of handyman company names to consider.

160 handyman business name examples

Although the job title refers to men, women do make up a portion of this workforce. While we recognize this, we’ll refer to the position as “handyman” with the understanding that this role is generally considered inclusive.

Now, handymen specialize in a wide range of services, from small repairs to large renovations. Some focus on odd jobs, like painting walls or installing fixtures, while others prefer to stick with electrical work or plumbing services.

Because there are so many different kinds of handyman businesses, we've broken our list into some common specialties and included reliable and clever business names for each category.

General repairs and maintenance handymen

Handymen who oversee general repairs and maintenance might fix or replace appliances, repair drywall, clean gutters, upgrade weather stripping, and take care of various other odd jobs involving property maintenance. Those in this line of work might be in charge of upkeeping an entire building or complex or providing one-off house visits.

Reliable handyman business names

Trusty Tools Handyman Reliable Repairs Co. Everyday Fix Pros Dependable Handyman Services Swift Fix Solutions Cornerstone Home Repair SureFix Handyman All Season Handymen Always Ready Repairs Neighborhood Handyman Steady Hand Repairs Top Notch Handy Services Home Guardian Repairs Golden Touch Handyman Trusty Handyman Solutions Family First Repairs Home Shield Handyman Precision Patch Pros The Reliable Handy Co. Fix It Right Crew

Clever handyman business names

Hammer Time Handyman Fix It All Folks Nuts & Bolts Pros Handy Dan’s Repairs The Fixer-Uppers Patch It Perfect Jack of All Trades Nail It Handyman Mr. Fix-It Fast Smooth Operators Handy Hammers Fix-A-Saurus Wrench Wizards Duct Tape Masters Tool Time Pros The Handyman Heroes Broken No More Knock on Wood Repairs Fix It Forward Handy Panda Services

Plumbing services handymen

As the name suggests, those who work as plumbing services handmen specialize in all things plumbing. They are experts at unclogging drains, repairing pipes, fixing leaks, and installing appliances like washing machines and dishwashers.

Reliable handyman business names

Dependable Drains Flow Fix Pros AquaCare Plumbing Precision Pipe Repair Clear Water Solutions Rapid Flow Plumbing Pipe Perfect Pros Reliable Plumb Co. Steady Stream Plumbing The Pipe Pros Evergreen Plumbing Co. SureFlow Solutions Honest Pipework BlueWave Plumbing Timely Tap Repair Fresh Flow Plumbing Prime Piping Pros Right On Plumbing Clean Water Experts Top Tier Pipe Services

Clever handyman business names

Plumb Perfect Pipe Dream Team Leaky Fixers Drain Wizards Pipe It Up The Faucet Fixers H2O Heroes Tap Out Plumbing Flush Masters The Drain Game Water Woes Solved Down the Drain Co. Splash Fixers Flush & Flow Puddle Busters Pipe Ninjas Tap Tacticians Faucet Force Drain Detectives Aqua Avengers

Electrical services handymen

Electrical services handymen diagnose electrical issues. This category of handymen performs electrical jobs like fixing broken wires, installing light fixtures, replacing switches, and upgrading electrical panels, among other electrical-centric tasks.

Reliable handyman business names

Spark Safe Solutions Precision Power Co. Reliable Electric Pros Circuit Savvy Electricians Current Fix Electric Always On Electrical Power Pro Electric Bright Spark Repairs Steady Circuit Pros Dependable Voltage Experts Lightning Reliable Electric Wired to Serve Sure Circuit Electricians Voltage Vault Co. Reliable Spark Co. On Time Electric Clear Current Pros Switch Safe Solutions Golden Watt Services True Line Electric

Clever handyman business names

Amped Up Electric Watt’s Up Repairs Shockingly Good Service The Circuit Fixers Watt Works Electricians The Volt Masters Sparky Solutions Wired and Ready Power to the Pros Electric Avenue Handyman Glow and Go Zapped to Perfection Power Play Pros High Voltage Fixers Shock Savvy Live Wire Repairs The Switch Squad Wattage Wonders Bright Ideas Electricians Current Kings

Painting and renovations handymen

Again, the description is all in the name. A handyman who focuses on painting and renovations might paint interiors or exteriors and remove old paint, while their renovation offerings could include installing new countertops, building a deck, updating flooring, and more.

Reliable handyman business names

Trusted Touch Painters Solid Color Pros Precision Painters Co. All Seasons Painting Fresh Start Renovations Dependable Makeovers True Tone Painting Elite Edge Renovations Reliable Roller Co. Home Glow Solutions Picture Perfect Painters Quality Coat Crews EverFresh Painting Bright Brush Painters Solid Strokes Co. Ready-to-Roll Painting SureCoat Professionals Golden Hue Renovations Trusted Touch Painters Interior Edge Solutions

Clever handyman business names

Brush It Up Roll With It Painters Paint the Town Hue Masters Renovate & Relate Handy Hue Pros Coat of Perfection Wall Wizards Palette Pros Prime Time Painters Canvas Kings Painted Perfectionists The Rolling Pros Hue Crew Co. Stroke Savvy Painters Color Craft Painters The Wall Whisperers Coats and Craftsmen Palette of Possibilities Color Couture Painters

How to choose a handyman business name

There's more to choosing a business name than just selecting something that has a nice ring to it. A successful handyman business owner will choose a name that not only captures its customers' attention and makes a good impression but also complies with naming regulations.

Follow the tips below to help you brainstorm professional and creative handyman business names.

Conduct market research

Who is your target audience? And what is your niche? Before selecting the perfect handyman business name, reflect on what sets your business apart from others, how you plan to attract your ideal customers, and what you want your business name to conjure up. Understand what you're offering and who your customer base is to help you brainstorm handyman business name ideas that align with your goals.

Choose a memorable name

Which name do you think your customers will remember more: "Handyman Company" or "Repair Rebels?" We'd venture to say the latter is what will stick with your customers. After all, it's creative and catchy, and everyone appreciates some alliteration.

Having a unique and distinct name is what will distinguish your business from all the others listed online. Not only can a creative handyman business name catch your customers' attention, but it can also help build brand awareness and recognition.

Comply with state and federal naming guidelines

When generating business name ideas, it's important that they align with state and federal guidelines.

The following are some examples of naming regulations the government expects your handyman business to follow:

Your handyman business name must be unique and distinct from other existing business names.

Your name cannot falsely suggest that it's associated with a government agency.

Your business name cannot contain restricted words, such as bank or insurance, without proper regulatory approval.

Your handyman company name cannot include offensive words.

You cannot choose a business name that is already trademarked or registered.

Check your business name’s availability

Even if you've picked what you believe is the perfect name for your handyman business, you can't use it if it's already registered with another business. To check your business name availability, navigate to your Secretary of State's website and conduct a business entity search. If it doesn't exist, then that name is fair game.

While you're at it, we recommend performing a trademark search to ensure there are no trademarks associated with your potential business name. Consult the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO), or allow LegalZoom to run a trademark search for you.

How to reserve your handyman business name

Once you've selected a compliant handyman business name, we advise you to reserve the name with your state to prevent another business from snagging it. To reserve the name, visit your Secretary of State's website, fill out the reservation form, and pay the filing fee. In most cases, you can reserve your business name for up to 120 days. This lets you focus on completing the other business formation steps without worrying about losing your business name during the process.

We also recommend checking domain availability to help build your online presence. This involves registering your domain name so that your URL matches your business name. At this stage, you can also begin creating business accounts with your business name as the handle to further establish your digital footprint.

FAQs

What are good handyman names?

Good handyman names are catchy and memorable but not too complicated. Handyman business owners want their customers to remember their business name and associate it with their company and services.

What tools can help me brainstorm a handyman business name?

Our free business name generator produces a long list of professional handyman business names based on your preferences. You can experiment with the advanced search filters to generate all sorts of suggestions to narrow down the choices.

The thesaurus provides another way to brainstorm creative and catchy handyman business names. Start with a word that represents your brand or handyman services, and look up synonyms to help inspire business name ideas.

Also, don't underestimate the brainpower of your friends, family members, and colleagues. Ask them for creative handyman business name ideas, or run your current ideas by them for feedback.

Should I test my name with potential clients?

Yes, testing out your business name is a great way to see how well it resonates with your potential customers. Remember, you want your name to create a good first impression. Experiment with your favorite ideas and request feedback from friends, family, and potential customers to determine if your choices align with your business goals.

What if my preferred business name has already been taken?

According to government naming rules and regulations, you can't use a name that's already registered in your state. Names may also be subject to a national trademark. If your desired name is unavailable, consider using one of your backup ideas or tweak the name so that it's distinct from the registered one. Just be sure that your name is different enough from existing names to avoid trademark infringement lawsuits.

Our free, AI-powered business name generator uses custom prompts to give you memorable, creative names to get your business started on the right foot.

Most trademark conflicts are unintentional—but that doesn’t make them any less expensive. Protect your business today with a simple trademark search.