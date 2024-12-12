Handyman Business Name Generator (With 160 Handy Examples)

Are you looking for some catchy handyman business names for your company? Our name generator produces some of the best handyman business name ideas.
by Chloe Packard
Updated on: December 12, 2024 · 10 min read
While many homeowners used to tackle maintenance and repair projects on their own, recent market trends show that they are now preferring to hire professionals, creating a demand for handyman services. Recent studies reflect this increase in the handyman market, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the handyman industry is projected to grow at a rate of 5%.
If you're interested in establishing your own handyman (or handywoman) business, now seems to be the perfect time to do so. Of course, you must follow a few steps to formally establish your business, which includes choosing the ideal name for your handyman company. After all, selecting an appropriate business name can help attract potential customers and build brand awareness.
Ready to start brainstorming? Check out our handyman name generator and review some of our favorite professional handyman business name ideas sorted by tone and type. From creative handyman business names to more straightforward serious ones, our suggestions are here to help inspire the perfect business name for you.
If you're struggling to come up with some good handyman business names, our free business name generator can help. Simply type in a short description of your business and use the sliders to determine how funny, serious, conventional, or creative you want it. You can also choose whether you'd like a more global or local name.
For instance, you might enter a description that says, "I run a handyman business with my brother," and decide you want to receive fairly serious and conventional business name ideas. In this case, you might receive suggestions like "Family Handyman Services," "Two Z Handyman Service," or "The Handymen".
If these don't strike your fancy, change up your description and play with the sliders until you land on something you like. The name generator is free to use, so we encourage you to experiment with your inputs until you get a solid list of handyman company names to consider.
Although the job title refers to men, women do make up a portion of this workforce. While we recognize this, we’ll refer to the position as “handyman” with the understanding that this role is generally considered inclusive.
Now, handymen specialize in a wide range of services, from small repairs to large renovations. Some focus on odd jobs, like painting walls or installing fixtures, while others prefer to stick with electrical work or plumbing services.
Because there are so many different kinds of handyman businesses, we've broken our list into some common specialties and included reliable and clever business names for each category.
Handymen who oversee general repairs and maintenance might fix or replace appliances, repair drywall, clean gutters, upgrade weather stripping, and take care of various other odd jobs involving property maintenance. Those in this line of work might be in charge of upkeeping an entire building or complex or providing one-off house visits.
As the name suggests, those who work as plumbing services handmen specialize in all things plumbing. They are experts at unclogging drains, repairing pipes, fixing leaks, and installing appliances like washing machines and dishwashers.
Electrical services handymen diagnose electrical issues. This category of handymen performs electrical jobs like fixing broken wires, installing light fixtures, replacing switches, and upgrading electrical panels, among other electrical-centric tasks.
Again, the description is all in the name. A handyman who focuses on painting and renovations might paint interiors or exteriors and remove old paint, while their renovation offerings could include installing new countertops, building a deck, updating flooring, and more.
There's more to choosing a business name than just selecting something that has a nice ring to it. A successful handyman business owner will choose a name that not only captures its customers' attention and makes a good impression but also complies with naming regulations.
Follow the tips below to help you brainstorm professional and creative handyman business names.
Who is your target audience? And what is your niche? Before selecting the perfect handyman business name, reflect on what sets your business apart from others, how you plan to attract your ideal customers, and what you want your business name to conjure up. Understand what you're offering and who your customer base is to help you brainstorm handyman business name ideas that align with your goals.
Which name do you think your customers will remember more: "Handyman Company" or "Repair Rebels?" We'd venture to say the latter is what will stick with your customers. After all, it's creative and catchy, and everyone appreciates some alliteration.
Having a unique and distinct name is what will distinguish your business from all the others listed online. Not only can a creative handyman business name catch your customers' attention, but it can also help build brand awareness and recognition.
When generating business name ideas, it's important that they align with state and federal guidelines.
The following are some examples of naming regulations the government expects your handyman business to follow:
Even if you've picked what you believe is the perfect name for your handyman business, you can't use it if it's already registered with another business. To check your business name availability, navigate to your Secretary of State's website and conduct a business entity search. If it doesn't exist, then that name is fair game.
While you're at it, we recommend performing a trademark search to ensure there are no trademarks associated with your potential business name. Consult the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO), or allow LegalZoom to run a trademark search for you.
Once you've selected a compliant handyman business name, we advise you to reserve the name with your state to prevent another business from snagging it. To reserve the name, visit your Secretary of State's website, fill out the reservation form, and pay the filing fee. In most cases, you can reserve your business name for up to 120 days. This lets you focus on completing the other business formation steps without worrying about losing your business name during the process.
We also recommend checking domain availability to help build your online presence. This involves registering your domain name so that your URL matches your business name. At this stage, you can also begin creating business accounts with your business name as the handle to further establish your digital footprint.
Good handyman names are catchy and memorable but not too complicated. Handyman business owners want their customers to remember their business name and associate it with their company and services.
Our free business name generator produces a long list of professional handyman business names based on your preferences. You can experiment with the advanced search filters to generate all sorts of suggestions to narrow down the choices.
The thesaurus provides another way to brainstorm creative and catchy handyman business names. Start with a word that represents your brand or handyman services, and look up synonyms to help inspire business name ideas.
Also, don't underestimate the brainpower of your friends, family members, and colleagues. Ask them for creative handyman business name ideas, or run your current ideas by them for feedback.
Yes, testing out your business name is a great way to see how well it resonates with your potential customers. Remember, you want your name to create a good first impression. Experiment with your favorite ideas and request feedback from friends, family, and potential customers to determine if your choices align with your business goals.
According to government naming rules and regulations, you can't use a name that's already registered in your state. Names may also be subject to a national trademark. If your desired name is unavailable, consider using one of your backup ideas or tweak the name so that it's distinct from the registered one. Just be sure that your name is different enough from existing names to avoid trademark infringement lawsuits.
