Hotel Name Generator (With 240 Unique Ideas)

Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 11 min read

The hospitality industry is thriving, with the projected market value expected to reach $1,063.00 billion by 2028. This industry is also experiencing a new trend called "bleisure," in which business travelers extend their hotel stays to enjoy leisure activities while in town for work.

If you want to enter the hospitality sector and open your own hotel, now seems like a great time to embark on this new business endeavor. However, if you're establishing your own hotel business, you'll need a good hotel name.

To help you navigate the hotel business naming process, we offer a convenient name generator and a list of 240 trendy, authoritative, and catchy name ideas for inspiration. You'll also learn more about complying with naming regulations and reserving your name with the state so you don't risk losing it.

How to use our hotel name generator

Here at LegalZoom, we offer a convenient AI-powered hotel name generator that suggests countless variations of names based on your input. The generator uses marketing concepts and business naming guidelines to generate the best hotel name ideas.

It's easy to use our hotel name generator:

Provide a short description of your business. For instance, "A luxury hotel for business travelers."

Use the advanced search filters. Siding scales let you adjust between conventional or creative names, local or global names, and serious or funny hotel names.

Browse the outputs. Explore the suggested name ideas and experiment with the sliders for different results.

The generator is completely free, so you can perform as many searches as you want. Select one of our recommendations or use it as inspiration to create your own memorable business name.

Luxury hotel names

If you're forming a luxury hotel, you'll want an elevated name that matches your elite hotel experience. Your luxury hotel may feature lavish amenities, high-end dining, and a world-class spa, so consider fancy hotel names with words that allude to those elements, like "luxe, "pinnacle," "royal," "regal," and "majestic."

Trendy luxury hotel names

LuxeVista Hotel Zenith Retreat Opal Heights Hotel Aura Luxe Pinnacle View Suites Elevate Grand Hotel NobleHouse Retreat SkyRise Luxe Hotel Celestial Luxe Suites Elite Horizon

Authoritative luxury hotel names

The Grand Opulence Imperial Heights Resort Regal Crown Hotel Sovereign Suites Elite Monarch Hotel Prestige Luxe Paramount Luxury Hotel Crystal Empire Hotel The Imperial Essence Majestic Crest Resort

Catchy luxury hotel names

DreamLux Resort RoyalRest Hotel BlissPeak Suites CloudNine Luxe The Regal Escape LuxeLine Hotel Radiant Heights Hotel VelvetVista PurePlush Suites Glimmer Gold Hotel

Boutique hotel names

A boutique hotel often refers to a charming, quaint accommodation with an inviting atmosphere. Your potential customers can expect trendy decor and a chic ambiance, so consider incorporating words that convey your hotel's style, such as "velvet," "lush," "craft," and "urban."

Trendy hotel names

UrbanNest Hotel The Velvet Key Boutique Aura Escape Boutique Loft & Lush Suites BlossomSquare Suites The Chic Corner Indigo Boutique Hotel Feather & Stone Hotel Nouveau Nook Dusk & Dawn Boutique

Authoritative boutique hotel names

Signature Boutique Hotel Urban Luxe Suites The Heritage Corner Elite Craft Hotel Premier Boutique Stay The Exquisite Retreat Regal Charm Boutique LegacyCraft Suites CityView Boutique Majestic Urban Boutique

Catchy boutique hotel names

LoftyNest Boutique ChicStay Suites Lush & Luxe Inn CosmoNest Hotel Petal & Pearl Boutique ArtNest Stay The Luxe Loft Chic Corner Boutique DreamKey Suites The Luxe Den

Resort hotel names

Resort hotels offer everything your guests need on-site, from restaurants and shops to spas, pools, gyms, and more. These accommodations offer the ultimate getaway, so the right name for your resort hotel might include words like "oasis," "retreat," "haven," and "paradise" that conjure up that vacation mindset.

Trendy resort hotel names

Infinity Oasis SolarWave Resort BreezePoint Resort SeaGrove Haven SkyRidge Spa Resort ZenVibe Retreat BlissBay Resort Solstice Beach Resort EmberSprings Resort Tide & Tranquility

Authoritative resort hotel names

Prestige Beach Resort

The Grand Solitude Sovereign Waters Resort PrimeVista Resort Paramount Paradise Crystal Shores Resort Regal Sands Hotel The Majestic Beach Retreat Summit Oceanfront Resort The Regal Haven

Catchy resort hotel names

WaveCrest Resort PalmBreeze Paradise Coastal Luxe Tide & Tranquil Resort Seaside Escape The Retreat Oasis PureSurf Resort Beachfront Bliss SunSpray Resort Shoreline Haven

Budget hotel names

Budget hotels don't have all the bells and whistles of luxury hotels or resorts, but that's the point. These comfortable and affordable accommodations offer standard amenities and are geared toward budget-conscious travelers, so consider using words like "value, " "bargain," "economy," or "budget" to help appeal to your target audience.

Trendy budget hotel names

ValueNest Hotel UrbanEase Inn StayLuxe on a Dime The SmartStay Lofty Bargain Suites CityComfort Hotel FrugalFind Hotel The Cozy Saver UrbanStay Economy StayBreeze Budget Hotel

Authoritative budget hotel names

PrimeEconomy Hotel Prestige Value Inn The Heritage Saver Paramount Budget Stay The Efficient Stay Value Crest Hotel FirstClass Economy Hotel Signature Budget Stay Regal Budget Inn Apex Value Inn

Catchy budget hotel names

CozySaver Hotel FrugalNest Stay EasyComfort Inn SmartStay Suites SleepEasy Hotel QuickNest Economy The Easy Pillow Value City Hotel Stay & Save Inn SimpleStay Suites

Business hotel names

Business hotels are designed for business travelers who need a place to stay while attending to work, and often feature business centers, Wi-Fi access, lounges, and cafes. Some of the best business hotel name ideas reference work, business, executive, corporate, office, and other other job-related terms.

Trendy business hotel names

WorkNest Hotel HubSpot Suites The Executive Lounge MetroEdge Business Stay Work & Rest Hotel UrbanDesk Suites Boardroom Bliss Hotel Meet & Stay Inn ThriveStay Business Hotel LoftyBiz Suites

Authoritative business hotel names

Executive Edge Hotel Prestige Business Suites RegalWork Hotel PrimeStay Business Inn The Corporate Nest Signature Business Retreat Apex Business Inn SummitWork Hotel Paramount Business Suites The Prestige Executive

Catchy business hotel names

DeskNest Hotel BizStay Suites PowerHub Hotel The Urban Desk ThriveWork Inn WorkEase Suites MeetNest Hotel SmartBiz Stay The OfficeStay BizNest Retreat

Extended-stay hotel names

Guests who need accommodation for several days, weeks, or even months choose extended-stay hotels because they feature spacious suites with kitchens, living rooms, and the comforts of home. To attract this target audience, you may want to include words like "long stay," "extended," "suites" or "long term" in your hotel business name.

Trendy extended-stay hotel names

StayWell Suites Nest & Rest Extended FlexStay Hotel LongNest Stays ExtendedEase Inn UrbanLongstay Hotel StayLoft Extended ComfortNest Suites CozyCore LongStay MetroStay Suites

Authoritative extended-stay hotel names

Hearthstone Extended Stays Endeavor LongStay Suites LodgeVista Extended Horizon Homestead Suites Providence LongTerm Residences EverStay Lodging Landmark Extended Residence Emberstone LongStay Frontier Extended Living HarborRest Suites

Catchy extended-stay hotel names

HomeBound Stays StaySavvy Suites FlexNest Living CozyNest LongStay StayNook Extended ComfortLong Suites RestWell Extended StayLine Suites SmoothStay Hotel NestLuxe Extended Stays

Bed and breakfast names

A bed and breakfast refers to a cozy inn or private home with charming amenities and home-cooked meals. Some great name ideas that will resonate with the right guests looking for this kind of hotel experience include words like "nook," "inn," "manor," "cottage," or more whimsical descriptions, such as "bloom," "whispering," and "willow."

Trendy B&B names

The Cozy Nook The Lofty Inn Dusk & Dawn B&B The Velvet Rose UrbanNest Retreat Petal & Stone B&B Hearthstone Haven The Wanderer's Rest Blossom & Bloom B&B Chic Stayover Inn

Authoritative B&B names

The Elmwood Inn Havenstone Manor Maplewood Retreat Rosebriar Cottage Whispering Pines Lodge Golden Lantern Inn Timber Grove Haven Silver Birch B&B Willow Hill Inn Brookstone Retreat

Catchy and cozy B&B names

Sweet Slumber Inn CozyCup B&B Stay & Savor Inn DreamNest B&B Rise & Shine Retreat PillowTalk B&B The Restful Retreat Bloom & Breakfast Hometown Haven Inn Morning Glory B&B

Location-inspired hotel names

When choosing a hotel business name, consider taking inspiration from the local landscape or landmarks, which can be a major selling point for guests looking to experience the allure of these destinations. For instance, if your hotel is a seaside cottage on the beach, you could reference the sea breezes, ocean views, or tide pools, but if it's a rustic lodge in the mountains, the name could conjure up images of pine forests or lush green valleys. Location-inspired names can help potential clients know what to expect when they stay at your hotel.

Cedar Ridge Lodge Seaside Breeze Retreat Maple Grove Resort Lakeside Haven Inn Whispering Pines Retreat Skyline View Suites Silver Birch Inn Willow Creek Lodge Sunset Cliffs Resort Oceanview Escapes Riverbend Lodge Golden Sands Resort Mountain Crest Hideaway Timberline Retreat Pine Hollow Resort Rocky Point Lodge Windy Hill Hideaway Desert Bloom Oasis Emerald Forest Retreat Crimson Cliffs Lodge Blue Horizon Hotel Sunrise Peak Inn Misty Valley Lodge Crystal Bay Resort Riverstone Inn Canyon Edge Resort Autumn Grove Lodge Shady Oaks Resort Tidepool Haven Meadowview Lodge

How to choose a hotel business name

Choosing a good hotel name is an important part of establishing your business. However, there's more to selecting a business name than just choosing something that sounds nice.

Here are a few considerations you must take into account:

Consider your hotel brand identity and target audience

A strong hotel name can help build your brand's identity, encourage brand recognition, and create a good first impression. You want your guests to connect your hotel name with your quality service and excellent hospitality.

When brainstorming hotel name ideas, consider the kind of experience you want to evoke and the audience you want to attract. For example, if you offer an affordable, no-frills accommodation for guests on shoestring budgets, your hotel name should be different from the name you'd give an elite vintage villa designed for VIP travelers.

Pick a memorable name

You don't want your hotel business name to get lost in the mix, but you also don't want it to be so obscure that your target audience can't remember it. It's important to choose a unique and catchy name that will stick with people without going too far into left field.

As you're brainstorming, think of words that conjure up feelings associated with your hotel experience or phrases that align with your brand goals. This will help you create a cohesive business name that catches the attention of your potential guests.

Comply with government naming guidelines

You must comply with state and federal rules that oversee business names. The following are some regulations to consider when naming your hotel business:

Your hotel name must be distinguishable from other registered business names.

The name cannot include offensive words.

Your hotel business name cannot falsely imply an association with a government agency.

Your name cannot include words alluding to regulated industries—such as bank, insurance, or lawyer—unless you have government approval.

The business name cannot be the same as one that's already trademarked.

Check your business name’s availability

To determine if your business name is already trademarked, search the trademark database on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's website, or allow LegalZoom to perform a trademark search for you.

Just as you can't use a hotel business name already trademarked, you can't use one already registered with the state. Moreover, your hotel business name cannot be deceptively similar to other registered business names, so you should run a business name availability search to ensure it's distinct. Navigate to your Secretary of State's website to perform a business name search.

At this stage, it's also a good idea to check domain availability of your business name. Having a website domain name that matches your hotel name is important for building an online presence and helping your potential clients find information about your hotel on the internet.

How to reserve your hotel name

Once you've decided on the perfect name for your hotel, you can form your business. If you’re not ready to get started quite yet, it’s a good idea to reserve your desired name with the state. This will put a hold on your name for 120 days so no one else can take it while you prepare to form your business. To reserve your name, contact your Secretary of State's office, fill out a name reservation form, and pay the filing fee.

After reserving your business name or forming your business, register for your domain name so that you can start building your website. We also recommend creating your social media accounts in your business’ name on platforms like Facebook and Instagram to further establish your digital footprint.

With your hotel name sorted, you can move on to the next steps in establishing your business. Allow LegalZoom to cover everything to ensure your business is compliant, from filing the appropriate paperwork to applying for business licenses.

FAQs

Should I use a specific location in my hotel name?

Yes, including your specific location in your hotel name can be a selling point for potential customers. For example, if your hotel is near an airport, famous landmark, or popular attraction, referencing those specific locations could encourage potential guests to choose your accommodation over another.

What tools can help me brainstorm a hotel name?

We recommend using our AI-powered hotel name generator to help you brainstorm name ideas. Another option is to search for a single word in the thesaurus and then browse the synonyms and related words. It's also helpful to brainstorm random names with your friends or relatives until you find something that sticks.

Can I trademark my hotel’s name?

Yes, you can trademark your hotel's name. This is one way to protect your hotel business name and prevent others from using it. LegalZoom offers convenient trademark services to help you register your name.

Can I name my hotel after a famous person or place?

It depends. When selecting your name, you need to ensure that it's not already trademarked to avoid trademark infringement. Oftentimes, famous names and places are already trademarked, so you can't use them without running into red tape. Furthermore, there are trademark laws that prohibit using names that can cause confusion or suggest a false connection between a brand and an individual.