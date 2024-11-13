Hotel Name Generator (With 240 Unique Ideas)

Need help picking a name for your new hotel? Use our AI-powered hotel name generator and review these 240 unique hotel business names for inspiration.
Ready to name your business?
Excellent
by Chloe Packard
Chloe is a San Diego-based writer with over a decade of writing and editing experience. She has partnered with both e...
Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 11 min read
The hospitality industry is thriving, with the projected market value expected to reach $1,063.00 billion by 2028. This industry is also experiencing a new trend called "bleisure," in which business travelers extend their hotel stays to enjoy leisure activities while in town for work.
If you want to enter the hospitality sector and open your own hotel, now seems like a great time to embark on this new business endeavor. However, if you're establishing your own hotel business, you'll need a good hotel name.
To help you navigate the hotel business naming process, we offer a convenient name generator and a list of 240 trendy, authoritative, and catchy name ideas for inspiration. You'll also learn more about complying with naming regulations and reserving your name with the state so you don't risk losing it.
Here at LegalZoom, we offer a convenient AI-powered hotel name generator that suggests countless variations of names based on your input. The generator uses marketing concepts and business naming guidelines to generate the best hotel name ideas.
It's easy to use our hotel name generator:
The generator is completely free, so you can perform as many searches as you want. Select one of our recommendations or use it as inspiration to create your own memorable business name.
If you're forming a luxury hotel, you'll want an elevated name that matches your elite hotel experience. Your luxury hotel may feature lavish amenities, high-end dining, and a world-class spa, so consider fancy hotel names with words that allude to those elements, like "luxe, "pinnacle," "royal," "regal," and "majestic."
A boutique hotel often refers to a charming, quaint accommodation with an inviting atmosphere. Your potential customers can expect trendy decor and a chic ambiance, so consider incorporating words that convey your hotel's style, such as "velvet," "lush," "craft," and "urban."
Resort hotels offer everything your guests need on-site, from restaurants and shops to spas, pools, gyms, and more. These accommodations offer the ultimate getaway, so the right name for your resort hotel might include words like "oasis," "retreat," "haven," and "paradise" that conjure up that vacation mindset.
Budget hotels don't have all the bells and whistles of luxury hotels or resorts, but that's the point. These comfortable and affordable accommodations offer standard amenities and are geared toward budget-conscious travelers, so consider using words like "value, " "bargain," "economy," or "budget" to help appeal to your target audience.
Business hotels are designed for business travelers who need a place to stay while attending to work, and often feature business centers, Wi-Fi access, lounges, and cafes. Some of the best business hotel name ideas reference work, business, executive, corporate, office, and other other job-related terms.
Guests who need accommodation for several days, weeks, or even months choose extended-stay hotels because they feature spacious suites with kitchens, living rooms, and the comforts of home. To attract this target audience, you may want to include words like "long stay," "extended," "suites" or "long term" in your hotel business name.
A bed and breakfast refers to a cozy inn or private home with charming amenities and home-cooked meals. Some great name ideas that will resonate with the right guests looking for this kind of hotel experience include words like "nook," "inn," "manor," "cottage," or more whimsical descriptions, such as "bloom," "whispering," and "willow."
When choosing a hotel business name, consider taking inspiration from the local landscape or landmarks, which can be a major selling point for guests looking to experience the allure of these destinations. For instance, if your hotel is a seaside cottage on the beach, you could reference the sea breezes, ocean views, or tide pools, but if it's a rustic lodge in the mountains, the name could conjure up images of pine forests or lush green valleys. Location-inspired names can help potential clients know what to expect when they stay at your hotel.
Choosing a good hotel name is an important part of establishing your business. However, there's more to selecting a business name than just choosing something that sounds nice.
Here are a few considerations you must take into account:
A strong hotel name can help build your brand's identity, encourage brand recognition, and create a good first impression. You want your guests to connect your hotel name with your quality service and excellent hospitality.
When brainstorming hotel name ideas, consider the kind of experience you want to evoke and the audience you want to attract. For example, if you offer an affordable, no-frills accommodation for guests on shoestring budgets, your hotel name should be different from the name you'd give an elite vintage villa designed for VIP travelers.
You don't want your hotel business name to get lost in the mix, but you also don't want it to be so obscure that your target audience can't remember it. It's important to choose a unique and catchy name that will stick with people without going too far into left field.
As you're brainstorming, think of words that conjure up feelings associated with your hotel experience or phrases that align with your brand goals. This will help you create a cohesive business name that catches the attention of your potential guests.
You must comply with state and federal rules that oversee business names. The following are some regulations to consider when naming your hotel business:
To determine if your business name is already trademarked, search the trademark database on the United States Patent and Trademark Office's website, or allow LegalZoom to perform a trademark search for you.
Just as you can't use a hotel business name already trademarked, you can't use one already registered with the state. Moreover, your hotel business name cannot be deceptively similar to other registered business names, so you should run a business name availability search to ensure it's distinct. Navigate to your Secretary of State's website to perform a business name search.
At this stage, it's also a good idea to check domain availability of your business name. Having a website domain name that matches your hotel name is important for building an online presence and helping your potential clients find information about your hotel on the internet.
Once you've decided on the perfect name for your hotel, you can form your business. If you’re not ready to get started quite yet, it’s a good idea to reserve your desired name with the state. This will put a hold on your name for 120 days so no one else can take it while you prepare to form your business. To reserve your name, contact your Secretary of State's office, fill out a name reservation form, and pay the filing fee.
After reserving your business name or forming your business, register for your domain name so that you can start building your website. We also recommend creating your social media accounts in your business’ name on platforms like Facebook and Instagram to further establish your digital footprint.
With your hotel name sorted, you can move on to the next steps in establishing your business. Allow LegalZoom to cover everything to ensure your business is compliant, from filing the appropriate paperwork to applying for business licenses.
Yes, including your specific location in your hotel name can be a selling point for potential customers. For example, if your hotel is near an airport, famous landmark, or popular attraction, referencing those specific locations could encourage potential guests to choose your accommodation over another.
We recommend using our AI-powered hotel name generator to help you brainstorm name ideas. Another option is to search for a single word in the thesaurus and then browse the synonyms and related words. It's also helpful to brainstorm random names with your friends or relatives until you find something that sticks.
Yes, you can trademark your hotel's name. This is one way to protect your hotel business name and prevent others from using it. LegalZoom offers convenient trademark services to help you register your name.
It depends. When selecting your name, you need to ensure that it's not already trademarked to avoid trademark infringement. Oftentimes, famous names and places are already trademarked, so you can't use them without running into red tape. Furthermore, there are trademark laws that prohibit using names that can cause confusion or suggest a false connection between a brand and an individual.
You may also like
How to Check if a Business Name Is Taken: 4 Methods
If you're starting a new business, it's important to make sure the name you choose isn't already taken. Here's how.
October 30, 2024 · 12min read
Should I Trademark My Business Name?
Your company's name is one of your most important business assets and should be protected. Learn when you should trademark your business name, how a trademark is different from a copyright, and what makes a good trademark.
July 31, 2024 · 16min read
How to Register a Business Name
Protect your business’ unique identity by registering your business name, establishing DBAs, and filing for state and federal trademarks.
October 25, 2024 · 10min read