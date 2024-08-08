How to Conduct a Virginia Business Search

Updated on: August 8, 2024 · 4 min read

There are several steps involved in forming a business, and a Virginia business search is one example of them. Not only does it help you determine if your preferred business name is available, but it also ensures that you’re staying compliant with state regulations for naming LLCs and corporations.

In this article, you’ll learn how to conduct a Virginia entity search and other naming considerations to take into account.

Virginia’s Secretary of State is known by a slightly different name: Secretary of the Commonwealth. However, in Virginia, the state Corporation Commission's job is to manage business filings and hosts the Virginia entity search website. Here’s how to get in touch with the agency.

Phone number: 804-371-9733 or 1-866-722-2551

Website: https://www.scc.virginia.gov/

Physical address: 1300 E. Main St., Richmond, VA 23219

Mailing address: P.O. Box 1197, Richmond, VA 23218

Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for in-person service)

Step-by-step guide to a VA business search

Conduct a VA business lookup by taking the following steps.

Navigating the VA State Corporation Commission’s website

Every Virginia business search starts at the State Corporation Commission Clerk’s Information System.

Search your desired business name

Perhaps you want to see if the name “Plant Power” is available. On the VA business search portal, type “plant power” into the Entity Name search bar and select either “Starts With,” “Exact Match,” or “Contains” from the drop-down menu. Using different search parameters allows you to view variations. You can also refine your search by shortening it to single words (i.e., “plant” or “power”).

Check the entity status

Using the “plant power” search criteria, you’ll see that there are several entity names that are either exact or similar. For any VA entity search, you need to check the Status column. Even though some results show inactive statuses, it may be a good idea to consider another name or variation to ensure your business is distinguishable. In Virginia, an inactive status might not mean the name is available, as every business has five years to reinstate its name. Click on the Entity ID for more information on the status.

Why conduct a Virginia entity search or LLC lookup?

Conducting a Virginia corporate search or a Virginia LLC search is an important step in the business formation process because it ensures that your business entity name is unique. If you don’t take the time to see if the name is available and distinguishable from other registered names in the state, then you run the risk of having your business filing being rejected by the State Corporation Commission.

Important naming guidelines in Virginia

Here are the main naming guidelines for businesses in Virginia:

Limited liability companies must include “limited liability company” or “limited company” (or their abbreviations) in the name.

Corporations must contain “limited,” incorporated,” “corporation,” or “company” (or their abbreviations) in the name.

They must be distinguishable from registered or reserved names and cannot be misleading.

There are more specific VA business naming restrictions for public service companies and banking and insurance institutions.

Other naming considerations

Your VA corporate search or VA LLC lookup shouldn’t stop with the State Corporation Commission—expand your search to domain names, social media, and trademarks.

Research domain names

Sites like GoDaddy, Squarespace, and Bluehost allow you to check if your preferred domain name is available. If the exact domain is already taken, these sites typically provide details on other variations that can be purchased.

Check social media handles

Do a quick search on social media platforms to see if your preferred business name is available, and ensure that it aligns with your domain name, too.

Search existing trademarks

Ticking this off your VA business search to-do list will help you avoid trademark infringement. Search for trademarks with LegalZoom, on the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, and on the state’s trademark information site.

Next steps to start your business in VA

Once you’ve taken the necessary steps for a Virginia entity search, it’s time to move forward with starting your business.

Register your Virginia business entity. Submit your articles of organization or articles of incorporation with the State Corporation Commission, or if you’re not ready to register your business, you can also reserve your business name. Apply for a trademark. A trademark isn’t required, but it does provide commercial protection. Understand if you should trademark your business name. Organize other aspects of your business, like obtaining an employment identification number (EIN) and a business license, drawing up agreements, registering your domain name, and more.

FAQs

How much does it cost to register a business in Virginia?

The cost to register a business in Virginia depends on how you’re filing. Filing for an LLC in Virginia costs $100, and filing for a corporation costs $75. Both types of business entities are also required to pay annual registration fees.

Does my business need a license in Virginia?

Check with the county in which your business operates as well as the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation to see if your Virginia business entity needs a license.

Do I need to register with SCC in Virginia?

Yes, before starting your business, you’ll need to register it with the SCC in Virginia, the state agency that manages business filings.