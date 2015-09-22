How to copyright a building

Find out more about Copyrights
Original building designs created in any tangible medium of expression can receive copyright protection as architectural works.
Types of architecture that can be copyrighted
Copyright protection for architectural works extends only to designs for “buildings.” To be considered a “building,” a structure must be habitable by humans and intended to be permanent and stationery. Copyrightable buildings include the following:
Copyright protection is not available for structures that are not considered “buildings” because they are either not permanent or stationary or not habitable by humans. Noncopyrightable structures include:
When does copyright protection begin?
A building is copyrighted as soon as it has been created and fixed in a tangible object such as architectural plans, a model, or a completed building. It does not need to be registered with the copyright office to receive copyright protection.
Rights conferred by copyright
In general, a copyright owner has the exclusive right to make copies of a work, to sell or distribute copies, to prepare derivative works and to publicly display the work. A copyright in an architectural work protects the overall form of a building as well as the arrangement and composition of spaces and design elements. Copyright does not protect standard features or design elements that are functionally required, such as doors and windows.
Why should you register a copyright?
There are several advantages to registering your copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office, including the following:
Registration procedures and deposit requirements
A copyright registration application consists of three parts:
