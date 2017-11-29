How to create a living will in 3 simple steps

Updated on: June 11, 2024 · 1 min read

The LegalZoom 3-step process was created by well-known attorneys at prestigious American law firms who are experts in how to create a living will. There are no complex instructions to follow and nothing to download or print, which means you'll be on your way to having a simple living will tailored to your situation in no time.

Ready to let our online questionnaire guide you step-by-step through our convenient process for how to make a living will? Let's get started.

1. Complete the living will questionnaire

Fill out our simple questionnaire. A LegalZoom Living Will is a comprehensive legal document that is personalized based on your questionnaire answers. You can choose when it takes effect, create special provisions, and even specify instructions for organ donation.

2. We review your answers

Our team reviews your questionnaire answers for spelling, consistency, and completeness, and then our LegalZip® software generates your personalized living will.

3. Final wrap-up of your living will package

If you have chosen a LegalZoom Living Will Basic Package, we will send it to you within four business days. The Comprehensive Package will be sent within two business days. If you need your living will immediately, we also offer same-day preparation and email delivery for an additional fee. Then, you simply follow our easy wrap-up instructions to validate your living will.

And that's it!

Click here for a more detailed view of the steps to create a living will.