How to create a living will in 3 simple steps

There are no complex instructions to follow and nothing to download or print
Find out more about Living Wills
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: June 11, 2024 · 1 min read
The LegalZoom 3-step process was created by well-known attorneys at prestigious American law firms who are experts in how to create a living will. There are no complex instructions to follow and nothing to download or print, which means you'll be on your way to having a simple living will tailored to your situation in no time.
Ready to let our online questionnaire guide you step-by-step through our convenient process for how to make a living will? Let's get started.
Fill out our simple questionnaire. A LegalZoom Living Will is a comprehensive legal document that is personalized based on your questionnaire answers. You can choose when it takes effect, create special provisions, and even specify instructions for organ donation.
Our team reviews your questionnaire answers for spelling, consistency, and completeness, and then our LegalZip® software generates your personalized living will.
If you have chosen a LegalZoom Living Will Basic Package, we will send it to you within four business days. The Comprehensive Package will be sent within two business days. If you need your living will immediately, we also offer same-day preparation and email delivery for an additional fee. Then, you simply follow our easy wrap-up instructions to validate your living will.
And that's it!
Click here for a more detailed view of the steps to create a living will.
You may also like
A living will is an important document every adult should complete with thoughtfulness and care. Doing so protects not only you but your family as well.
April 22, 2024 · 2min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read