How to file a divorce in the District of Columbia

by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Updated on: March 13, 2023
In the District of Columbia, as elsewhere in the United States, a divorce for any married couple will accomplish two things: (1) severing the marital relationship, and (2) dividing assets and debts. If they have been married for a significant length of time and one of them will be unable to be self-supporting after the divorce, the issue of alimony may arise. If there are minor children, they will also need to resolve issues of child custody, visitation, and support.
Basic requirements
Residency. In order to file for divorce in D.C., either you or your spouse must be a resident of the District for at least six months before filing.
Separation Period. Before filing for divorce, one of the following situations must exist: you and your spouse have been “mutually and voluntarily” living separately for at least six months, or (2) you and your spouse have been living separately for one year (if not mutual). You and your spouse must not have cohabited at any time during the separation period. If you separate, live together again (even for a day), and separate again, the separation period starts over.
Procedures
You begin the procedure by filing a Complaint for Divorce in Superior Court. In the most simple situation, an uncontested divorce, you and your spouse will reach an agreement on property division, alimony (if it is to be paid), and child custody and support. In such a case, you, and possibly your spouse, will be required to attend a court hearing. The judge will ask some questions, to be sure you understand and agree to everything, and will enter a Final Decree of Divorce. If you get into a dispute, and have a contested divorce, the hearing is more complicated.
Grounds for divorce
Grounds are legally recognized reasons to get a divorce, severing the marital relationship. D.C., like most states, has what are commonly called no-fault grounds for divorce. Unlike most states, the District has no fault-based grounds.
For a no-fault divorce in the District of Columbia you need to state in the Complaint that “the parties have mutually and voluntarily lived separate and apart without cohabitation for a period of at least six months.” If your separation is not mutual and voluntary, you will need to state that “the parties have lived separate and apart without cohabitation for a period of at least one year.”
Property division in the District of Columbia
Your property and debts must be divided. You and your spouse may agree on this. If the judge must decide the matter, D.C. law allows each party to keep his or her sole property, which is:
The marital property is divided considering the following factors:
Alimony in the District of Columbia
If the parties do have agree to alimony, the District of Columbia alimony law provides that the court may determine whether to award alimony, and the amount and duration, based upon the following factors:
Child custody in the District of Columbia
If you and your spouse have any minor children, there will have to be a custody determination. Traditionally, one parent was awarded custody, and the other was given visitation rights. The children lived most of the time with the custodial parent, who made the day-to-day decisions regarding the children. The non-custodial parent was allotted certain times to have visitation with the children. Both parents were involved in major decisions regarding the children, such as those regarding their medical care. The modern trend is to try to keep both parents active in the lives of their children, which has led to the concept of joint custody. It all still comes down to figuring out how the children’s time will be divided between the parents, and how decisions will be made.
District of Columbia custody law says that custody is to be determined by the best interests of the child, considering the following factors:
Child support in the District of Columbia
The District of Columbia child support guidelines, considering the needs of the child, and each parent’s ability to pay may be found on the District of Columbia's government website.
Name change
The wife’s birth name or her name before the marriage may be restored at her request.
