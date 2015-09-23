How to get a divorce online

If your divorce is uncontested, filing online may be the way to go. Here's how to do it.
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: January 31, 2024 · 4 min read
Getting divorced online is a common way for couples to end their marriage. Many companies provide divorce forms online. These websites prepare forms for you based on the information you provide. Some have attorneys or paralegals review the papers. Others are the do-it-yourself type where you fill out the forms yourself.
In each situation, the forms have to be done correctly, or you may have to start again.
Some states allow you to file for divorce online. These states have specific requirements for online divorce filing, so check your state’s court site to see whether your state allows e-filing for divorce.
Divorce requirements can vary from county to county, so you may be able to e-file your papers in certain counties but not in others. If you’re unsure if your county and state allow filing a divorce online, call the clerk’s office in your county. Even if you use an attorney for divorce, the attorney may be required to file for divorce online in your state.
If you’re filing an uncontested divorce, third-party sites that specialize in filing online divorces can help. Your divorce is uncontested if you and your spouse have settled the major issues such as custody, visitation, child support, spousal support, division of property, and division of debt.
Online sites for divorce can legally prepare documents for you, and many of the top sites will review the forms. Use of online sites for divorce, however, is not recommended if you and your spouse have a contested divorce where you cannot agree on all major issues.
Contested divorces can be difficult and can require a trial. While you may want to get divorced quickly, you shouldn’t do so where there are unresolved issues between you and your spouse. It’s great to have sites that can prepare a divorce, but you have to live with your divorce agreement that will be difficult to change later on. Using an attorney for a contested divorce is the right thing to do and the only thing that makes sense.
Additionally, you can obtain documents for an online divorce but the document company does not act as your attorney. You may want to have an attorney review your documents, especially if your case involves a lot of property or involves expensive property. In these instances, filing for divorce without an attorney is probably not a good idea.
Getting a divorce online means having an online document company prepare your divorce papers and, if applicable for your state and county, submit them electronically. You also can prepare forms on your state’s court site and submit them through that site. Not all legal document companies will file divorce papers online.
To get a divorce online, you need to do the following:
Getting a divorce online can be an easier alternative to a traditional uncontested divorce and can help prevent your divorce from becoming an emotionally painful experience by removing many of the formalities of the court process.
